Gallery: Teams presented at Tour de Langkawi

The 18th edition of Le Tour de Langkawi begins in earnest on Thursday, but the teams’ presentation took centre stage in the 24 hours beforehand, with an array of WorldTour riders taking to the stage. The 10-day race, which includes two summit finishes to Cameron Highlands and Genting Highlands, also promises sprinters with a number of opportunties.

With a host of world class sprinters representing an unprecedented five UCI ProTeams, along with eight UCI Professional Continental Teams in the field of 22 teams presented at Dataran Lang in Langkawi today offering what is touted as the strongest field to ever take the start line in the race.

Andrea Guardini – winner of 11 stages in the race - looks set to do battle with Blanco duo Theo Bos and Greame Brown but Andy Fenn is another stage potential winner.

"I am happy to be able to return to LTdL and especially to Langkawi, as this is the place where I collected my first win as a professional two years ago. I also want to register my first win for my new team here," said Guardini.

