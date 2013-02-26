Trending

Leezer takes solo win into Kuantan

Arredondo retains race lead after nervous day of soggy racing

Image 1 of 31

Tom Leezer (Blanco) takes his first professional victory at Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 31

Graeme Brown (Blanco)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 31

Allan Davis (Orica - GreenEDGE)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 31

Allan Davis (Orica - GreenEDGE)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 31

Francesco Chicchi (Fantini Vini - Selle Italia)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 31

Meron Russom (MTN - Qhubeka) checks his bike before the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 31

Michal Golas (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 31

Marc Goos (Blanco)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 31

Andrea Guardini (Astana) at the start of stage 6 of the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 31

Andrea Guardini (Astana) leads the points classification

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 31

Andrea Guardini (Astana) crosses the line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 31

Meron Russom (MTN - Qhubeka) at the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 31

Luke Durbridge (Orica - GreenEDGE) finishes in the rain

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 31

Savio and riders from his Androni Giocattoli team

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 31

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 31

Race leader Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa) and his teammates

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 31

Omar Bertazzo (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 31

Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 31

Tom Leezer (Blanco) picks up his first ever pro win at the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 31

Tom Leezer (Blanco) picks up his first ever pro win at the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 31

Thomas Leezer (Blanco), Ji Min Juang (KSPO) and Michal Golas (OmegaPharma - QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 31

Thomas Leezer (Blanco) wins stage 6 at the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 31

Thomas Leezer (Blanco)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 31

Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa) survived his first day in the race lead

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 31

Arashiro (Europcar) grabs a drink on stage 6 of the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 31

Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa) spends his first day in the race lead at the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 31

Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa) pulls on yellow for the second straight day

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 31

Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa) pulls on yellow for the second straight day

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 31

Assan Bazayev (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 31

Tom Leezer (Blanco) wins the 6th stage of the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 31

Tom Leezer (Blanco) wins the longest stage at Langkawi in dramatic fashion

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tom Leezer took a solo victory into the town of Kuantan after an aggressive and wet day of racing on the longest stage at Tour de Langkawi. The Blanco rider left behind Ji Min Jung (KSPO) and Michal Golas (Omega Pharma – Quick-Step) to take the minor placings after riding away from a small breakaway group.

The solo victory provided the Blanco team with some consolation after two-time stage winner Theo Bos departed Malaysia in the morning of the stage after struggling with illness since Stage 3 to Cameron Highlands.

Leezer had been part of a 16-rider escape that formed with approximately 50km to go in the 217.5km stage before it began to fracture in the final 10km. The Dutchman, who took his first professional victory at Kuantan departed from his breakaway companions with 7km remaining and held off a chasing four-man group with the main peloton hot on their heels. Min Jung (KSPO) won the sprint for second place while Michal Golas (Omega Pharma – Quick-Step) finished third.

"I'm really, really thrilled," said Leezer to Cyclingnews at the finish.

"At seven [kilometres] I rode off alone and kept hammering to the finish. In the end I succeeded.

"It's my first victory as a professional. I've waited for this for five years and it's finally happened," he added.

In what was a dramatic day of racing in near torrential conditions Julian Arredondo (Nippo – De Rosa) retained his lead in the overall classification but lost six-seconds to second-place Pieter Weening (Orica GreenEdge) when he finished behind the 23-rider front bunch that split on the final run to the line.

Soggy from start to finish

The peloton was missing one of the race's most successful riders this morning as Theo Bos failed to sign on for the tour's longest stage from Mentakab to Kuantan. Under overcast but warm conditions the peloton rolled out for what looked, on paper, to be another chance for the sprinters.

Yesterday's stage to Genting Highlands provided the most selective stage of the 10-day race but with five stages remaining there were clearly plenty of riders unwilling to sit back and watch Arredondo simply take another Langkawi title for Colombia.

Attacks were thick and fast as the rain continued to fall throughout the opening three hours of the stage. A number of GC contenders were looking to claw back time after the gruelling ascent to Genting on the day prior and were active in trying to break free of the main bunch.

Despite the intense day, which averaged nearly 49km/h for more than 150km, nothing was able to break the grip of the peloton for too long. Team Nippo was doing plenty of work on the front looking after Arredondo for what could prove to be a close-fought battle all the way to the final stage.

Finally a larger group established itself off the front with a little under 50km remaining. The 16-odd rider group quickly opened up a gap in excess of one minute with MTN Qhubeaka and Nippo – De Rosa controlling the pace of the peloton.

The breakaway contained Steele Von Hoff (Garmin Sharp), Travis Meyer, Wesley Sulzberger (Orica GreenEdge), Tom Leezer (Blanco), Michal Golas, Serge Pauwels, Pieter Serry (Omega Pharma – Quick-Step), Chad Beyer (Champion System), Cyrille Gautier, Pierre Rolland (Europcar), Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocatolli), Connor McConvey (Synergy – Baku) amongst a few others. The presence of Serry was impressive given his heavy fall the day before and was taken to hospital for x-rays that evening. 

Despite the work behind the escapees managed to hold their advantage at a little over one minute with 12km remaining. Rolland was the best placed of the breakaway, sitting in 15th overall 3:50 behind race leader Arredondo, posing the biggest threat to the general classification contenders back in the main peloton.

There was enough cohesion in the group to ensure the pace remained as Rolland punctured with around 10km to go - ending his day out front. The gap began to drop under the impetuous of the chasing peloton as Vini Fantini looking to set up Francesco Chicchi for his second stage victory.

Meyer took a flyer on the hesitating group and opened up a gap immediately. While some of the group looked for others to chase, four more riders went in pursuit of Meyer to create a new five-ride escape which included Leezer, Jung, Golas and Rodriguez.

It didn't take long for Leezer to sense the group may not stay away from the rapidly approaching peloton and jumped with 7km to go. The Dutchman was clearly motivated to make up for the loss of his roommate Bos, who had been struggling with illness for the past few days and left the race that morning, and pushed himself all the way to the line for his first professional win.

Full results
1Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4:33:42
2Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO0:00:27
3Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:35
4Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
5Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
6Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:40
7Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge
8Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
9Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
10Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
11Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
12Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
13Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
14Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
15Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
16Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
17Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
18Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
19Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling
20M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling
21Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
22Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
23Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
24Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
25Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
26Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
27Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
28Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:00:46
29Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
30Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
31Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
32Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
33Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka
34Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
35Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team
36Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling
37Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
38Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
39Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge
40Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
41Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
42Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
43Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
44Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
45Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
46Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
47Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
48Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
49Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
50Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
51John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
52M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
53Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
54Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
55Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
56Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
57Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
58Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
59Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team
60Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
61Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
62Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
63Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
64Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
65Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
66Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
67M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
68Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
69Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
70Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
71Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
72Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
73Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
74Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
75Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:59
76Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team
77Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
78Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
79Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
80Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
81Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
82Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team
83Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
84Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
85Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
86Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
87Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
88Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
89Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team
90Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
91Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
92Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:01:04
93Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
94Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
95Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team
96Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
97Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
98Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
99Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO
100Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
101M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
102Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
103Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
104Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
105Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp
106Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
107Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:01:12
108Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore0:01:14
109Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
110John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:01:23
111Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:01:25
112Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team
113Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:01:55
114Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
115Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
116Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:12
117Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:02:14
118Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:02:19
119Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:23
120Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
121Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
122Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore0:02:29
123Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:03:39
124Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:04:43
125Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:13:29
126Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa

Intermediate Sprint 1 - Jerantut
1Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project5pts
2Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team4
3Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp2
4Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 1 - (Cat 4) Sungai Piul
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team3pts
2Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge2
3Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 - (Cat 4) Kota Gelanggi
1Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka4pts
2Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela2
3Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project1

Intermediate Sprint 2 - Bandar Jengka
1Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge3
3Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
4Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project1

Mountain 3 - (Cat 4) Jengka
1Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar4pts
2Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia2
3Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Intermediate Sprint 3 - Maran
1Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5pts
2Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge3
3Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
4Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1

Asian riders
1Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO4:34:09
2Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:00:13
3Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
4Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
5Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
6Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
7Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
8Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
9M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling
10Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team

Teams
1Blanco Pro Cycling Team13:42:38
2Orica Greenedge0:00:23
3Aisan Racing Team0:00:28
4Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:29
5Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
6Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:00:34
7Astana Pro Team
8Champion System Pro Cycling
9Garmin - Sharp
10Malaysia National Team
11Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:40
12KSPO
13Terengganu Cycling Team
14Team Europcar0:00:46
15Indonesia National Team
16Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
17United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:00:52
18RTS Racing Team0:00:59
19MTN Qhubeka0:01:12
20Hengxiang Cycling Team
21OCBC Singapore0:01:45
22Team Nippo - De Rosa0:03:39

General classification after stage 6
1Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa22:17:48
2Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:01:16
3Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka0:02:10
4Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:02:32
5Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:02:40
6Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:02:48
7Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:02:49
8John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:02:55
9Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka0:02:58
10Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
11Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team0:03:19
12Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:03:31
13Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:03:38
14Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:03:58
15Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:03
16Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:24
17Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:34
18Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:04:38
19Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:05:24
20Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:05:38
21Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:06:11
22Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:06
23Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:08:44
24Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:09:13
25Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:10:53
26Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:11:09
27Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:55
28Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:12:02
29Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:12:06
30M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling0:12:09
31Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:12:15
32Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:12:28
33Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:12:32
34Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team0:12:58
35Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:13:35
36Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:13:54
37M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:14:17
38Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:26
39Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:14:36
40Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:14:50
41Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:16:15
42Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:16:16
43Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:16:31
44Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:17:21
45M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:17:25
46Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO0:17:31
47Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:17:57
48Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:18:27
49Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:18:34
50Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:18:51
51Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:19:46
52Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore0:19:55
53Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:20:29
54Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:21:21
55Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling0:21:43
56Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO0:21:55
57Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:23:28
58Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:24:11
59Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:24:42
60Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:24:46
61Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO
62Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:25:47
63Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO0:25:55
64Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:25:56
65Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:27:34
66Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:29:14
67Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team0:29:39
68Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:31:14
69Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:32:07
70Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore0:33:14
71Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:33:50
72Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:34:20
73Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team0:34:25
74Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:35:06
75Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:35:26
76Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:35:28
77Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO0:35:45
78Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore0:36:14
79Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:36:51
80Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:36:59
81Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:37:07
82Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:37:10
83M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:37:25
84Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge0:38:00
85Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:38:10
86Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:38:14
87Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:38:31
88Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:38:56
89Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:39:09
90Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO0:39:12
91Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:39:42
92Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:40:04
93Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:40:35
94Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:40:58
95Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp0:41:56
96Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:42:35
97Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:43:53
98Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:43:56
99Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:44:22
100Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team0:44:42
101Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:46:26
102Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:46:40
103John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:46:42
104Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:46:49
105Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
106Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team0:46:55
107Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
108Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:47:12
109Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:47:18
110Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:47:49
111Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:48:11
112Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:49:16
113Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:49:20
114Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
115Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
116Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
117Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:49:43
118Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:49:52
119Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:49:57
120Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:50:03
121Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling0:50:29
122Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:50:37
123Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:51:14
124Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:51:34
125Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:53:23
126Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:53:42

Ponits classification
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team57pts
2Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project43
3Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team36
4Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team34
5Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia33
6Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa31
7Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge30
8Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge29
9Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep28
10Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar26
11Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge25
12Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling24
13Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp22
14Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling20
15Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp19
16Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team18
17Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team17
18Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka16
19Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa16
20Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka16
21Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team15
22Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia15
23Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela15
24Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge15
25Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team14
26Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO14
27Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp14
28Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp13
29Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team13
30Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep13
31Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team13
32Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO12
33Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar10
34Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore10
35Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team10
36Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa10
37M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team9
38Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore9
39Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep9
40Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge9
41Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa8
42Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project8
43Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling8
44Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep7
45John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project7
46Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela7
47Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team7
48Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka6
49Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling5
50Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team5
51Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team4
52Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka3
53Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
54Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team3
55Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2
56Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team2
57Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team2
58Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
59Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
60Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
61Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka1
62Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team1
63Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
64Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project1

Mountains classification
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team48pts
2Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa45
3Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge32
4Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team24

Asian riders classification
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team22:20:28
2Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:18
3Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:58
4Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:44
5Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:26
6Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:08:29
7M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling0:09:29
8Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:11:14
9M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:11:37
10Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:46

Teams classification
2Tabriz Petrochemical Team19:02:22
3Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:13:00
4Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:15:00
5Astana Pro Team0:16:28
6Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:17:01
7Team Nippo - De Rosa0:17:07
8Team Europcar0:18:02
9Garmin - Sharp0:21:55
10Orica Greenedge0:22:31
11Champion System Pro Cycling0:23:51
12Hengxiang Cycling Team0:24:29
13RTS Racing Team0:34:00
14Indonesia National Team0:35:51
15Malaysia National Team0:44:46
16KSPO0:44:57
17Aisan Racing Team0:49:40
18United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:55:54
19Terengganu Cycling Team0:59:01
20Vini Fantini - Selle Italia1:03:08
21OCBC Singapore1:04:37

