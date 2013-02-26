Image 1 of 31 Tom Leezer (Blanco) takes his first professional victory at Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 31 Graeme Brown (Blanco) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 31 Allan Davis (Orica - GreenEDGE) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 31 Allan Davis (Orica - GreenEDGE) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 31 Francesco Chicchi (Fantini Vini - Selle Italia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 31 Meron Russom (MTN - Qhubeka) checks his bike before the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 31 Michal Golas (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 31 Marc Goos (Blanco) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 31 Andrea Guardini (Astana) at the start of stage 6 of the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 31 Andrea Guardini (Astana) leads the points classification (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 31 Andrea Guardini (Astana) crosses the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 31 Meron Russom (MTN - Qhubeka) at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 31 Luke Durbridge (Orica - GreenEDGE) finishes in the rain (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 31 Savio and riders from his Androni Giocattoli team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 31 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 31 Race leader Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa) and his teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 31 Omar Bertazzo (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 31 Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 31 Tom Leezer (Blanco) picks up his first ever pro win at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 31 Tom Leezer (Blanco) picks up his first ever pro win at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 31 Thomas Leezer (Blanco), Ji Min Juang (KSPO) and Michal Golas (OmegaPharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 31 Thomas Leezer (Blanco) wins stage 6 at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 31 Thomas Leezer (Blanco) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 31 Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa) survived his first day in the race lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 31 Arashiro (Europcar) grabs a drink on stage 6 of the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 31 Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa) spends his first day in the race lead at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 31 Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa) pulls on yellow for the second straight day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 31 Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa) pulls on yellow for the second straight day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 31 Assan Bazayev (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 31 Tom Leezer (Blanco) wins the 6th stage of the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 31 Tom Leezer (Blanco) wins the longest stage at Langkawi in dramatic fashion (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tom Leezer took a solo victory into the town of Kuantan after an aggressive and wet day of racing on the longest stage at Tour de Langkawi. The Blanco rider left behind Ji Min Jung (KSPO) and Michal Golas (Omega Pharma – Quick-Step) to take the minor placings after riding away from a small breakaway group.

The solo victory provided the Blanco team with some consolation after two-time stage winner Theo Bos departed Malaysia in the morning of the stage after struggling with illness since Stage 3 to Cameron Highlands.

Leezer had been part of a 16-rider escape that formed with approximately 50km to go in the 217.5km stage before it began to fracture in the final 10km. The Dutchman, who took his first professional victory at Kuantan departed from his breakaway companions with 7km remaining and held off a chasing four-man group with the main peloton hot on their heels. Min Jung (KSPO) won the sprint for second place while Michal Golas (Omega Pharma – Quick-Step) finished third.

"I'm really, really thrilled," said Leezer to Cyclingnews at the finish.

"At seven [kilometres] I rode off alone and kept hammering to the finish. In the end I succeeded.

"It's my first victory as a professional. I've waited for this for five years and it's finally happened," he added.

In what was a dramatic day of racing in near torrential conditions Julian Arredondo (Nippo – De Rosa) retained his lead in the overall classification but lost six-seconds to second-place Pieter Weening (Orica GreenEdge) when he finished behind the 23-rider front bunch that split on the final run to the line.

Soggy from start to finish

The peloton was missing one of the race's most successful riders this morning as Theo Bos failed to sign on for the tour's longest stage from Mentakab to Kuantan. Under overcast but warm conditions the peloton rolled out for what looked, on paper, to be another chance for the sprinters.

Yesterday's stage to Genting Highlands provided the most selective stage of the 10-day race but with five stages remaining there were clearly plenty of riders unwilling to sit back and watch Arredondo simply take another Langkawi title for Colombia.

Attacks were thick and fast as the rain continued to fall throughout the opening three hours of the stage. A number of GC contenders were looking to claw back time after the gruelling ascent to Genting on the day prior and were active in trying to break free of the main bunch.

Despite the intense day, which averaged nearly 49km/h for more than 150km, nothing was able to break the grip of the peloton for too long. Team Nippo was doing plenty of work on the front looking after Arredondo for what could prove to be a close-fought battle all the way to the final stage.

Finally a larger group established itself off the front with a little under 50km remaining. The 16-odd rider group quickly opened up a gap in excess of one minute with MTN Qhubeaka and Nippo – De Rosa controlling the pace of the peloton.

The breakaway contained Steele Von Hoff (Garmin Sharp), Travis Meyer, Wesley Sulzberger (Orica GreenEdge), Tom Leezer (Blanco), Michal Golas, Serge Pauwels, Pieter Serry (Omega Pharma – Quick-Step), Chad Beyer (Champion System), Cyrille Gautier, Pierre Rolland (Europcar), Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocatolli), Connor McConvey (Synergy – Baku) amongst a few others. The presence of Serry was impressive given his heavy fall the day before and was taken to hospital for x-rays that evening.

Despite the work behind the escapees managed to hold their advantage at a little over one minute with 12km remaining. Rolland was the best placed of the breakaway, sitting in 15th overall 3:50 behind race leader Arredondo, posing the biggest threat to the general classification contenders back in the main peloton.

There was enough cohesion in the group to ensure the pace remained as Rolland punctured with around 10km to go - ending his day out front. The gap began to drop under the impetuous of the chasing peloton as Vini Fantini looking to set up Francesco Chicchi for his second stage victory.

Meyer took a flyer on the hesitating group and opened up a gap immediately. While some of the group looked for others to chase, four more riders went in pursuit of Meyer to create a new five-ride escape which included Leezer, Jung, Golas and Rodriguez.

It didn't take long for Leezer to sense the group may not stay away from the rapidly approaching peloton and jumped with 7km to go. The Dutchman was clearly motivated to make up for the loss of his roommate Bos, who had been struggling with illness for the past few days and left the race that morning, and pushed himself all the way to the line for his first professional win.

Full results 1 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4:33:42 2 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 0:00:27 3 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:35 4 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 5 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 6 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:40 7 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge 8 Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 9 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 10 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 11 Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 12 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 13 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 14 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 15 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 16 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 17 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 19 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling 20 M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling 21 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 22 Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 23 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 24 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 25 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 26 Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 27 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 28 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:00:46 29 Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team 30 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 31 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 32 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 33 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka 34 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 35 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team 36 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling 37 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 38 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 39 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge 40 Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 41 Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa 42 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 43 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 44 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 45 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 46 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team 47 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 48 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 49 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 50 Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 51 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 52 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 53 Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 54 Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 55 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 56 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 57 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 58 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa 59 Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team 60 Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 61 Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 62 Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 63 Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 64 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 65 Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 66 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 67 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 68 Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 69 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 70 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 71 Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 72 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 73 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 74 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 75 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:59 76 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team 77 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 78 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 79 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 80 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 81 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka 82 Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team 83 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 84 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 85 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore 86 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 87 Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team 88 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 89 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team 90 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 91 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 92 Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:01:04 93 Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 94 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 95 Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team 96 Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore 97 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 98 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 99 Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO 100 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 101 M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 102 Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 103 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 104 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team 105 Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp 106 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 107 Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:01:12 108 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 0:01:14 109 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 110 John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:23 111 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:01:25 112 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team 113 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:01:55 114 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 115 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 116 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:12 117 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:14 118 Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:02:19 119 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:23 120 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 121 Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 122 Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore 0:02:29 123 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:03:39 124 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:04:43 125 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:13:29 126 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa

Intermediate Sprint 1 - Jerantut 1 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 5 pts 2 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 4 3 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2 4 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 1 - (Cat 4) Sungai Piul 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 2 3 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - (Cat 4) Kota Gelanggi 1 Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 4 pts 2 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 2 3 Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 1

Intermediate Sprint 2 - Bandar Jengka 1 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 2 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge 3 3 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 1

Mountain 3 - (Cat 4) Jengka 1 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 4 pts 2 Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 2 3 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Intermediate Sprint 3 - Maran 1 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 pts 2 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 3 3 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 4 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1

Asian riders 1 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 4:34:09 2 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:00:13 3 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 4 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 5 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 6 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 7 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 8 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 9 M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling 10 Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team

Teams 1 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 13:42:38 2 Orica Greenedge 0:00:23 3 Aisan Racing Team 0:00:28 4 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:29 5 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 6 Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:00:34 7 Astana Pro Team 8 Champion System Pro Cycling 9 Garmin - Sharp 10 Malaysia National Team 11 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:40 12 KSPO 13 Terengganu Cycling Team 14 Team Europcar 0:00:46 15 Indonesia National Team 16 Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 17 United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:52 18 RTS Racing Team 0:00:59 19 MTN Qhubeka 0:01:12 20 Hengxiang Cycling Team 21 OCBC Singapore 0:01:45 22 Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:03:39

General classification after stage 6 1 Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa 22:17:48 2 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:01:16 3 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka 0:02:10 4 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:32 5 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:02:40 6 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:48 7 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:02:49 8 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:02:55 9 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka 0:02:58 10 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 11 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team 0:03:19 12 Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:03:31 13 Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:03:38 14 Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:03:58 15 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:03 16 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:24 17 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:04:34 18 Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:04:38 19 Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:24 20 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:05:38 21 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:06:11 22 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:06 23 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:08:44 24 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:09:13 25 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:10:53 26 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:11:09 27 Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:55 28 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:12:02 29 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:12:06 30 M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:12:09 31 Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:12:15 32 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:12:28 33 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:12:32 34 Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team 0:12:58 35 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:13:35 36 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:13:54 37 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:14:17 38 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:26 39 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:14:36 40 Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:14:50 41 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:16:15 42 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:16:16 43 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:16:31 44 Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:17:21 45 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:17:25 46 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 0:17:31 47 Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:17:57 48 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:18:27 49 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:18:34 50 Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:18:51 51 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:19:46 52 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore 0:19:55 53 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:20:29 54 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:21:21 55 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:21:43 56 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 0:21:55 57 Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:23:28 58 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:24:11 59 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:24:42 60 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:24:46 61 Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO 62 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:25:47 63 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 0:25:55 64 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:25:56 65 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:27:34 66 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:29:14 67 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team 0:29:39 68 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:31:14 69 Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:32:07 70 Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore 0:33:14 71 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:33:50 72 Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:34:20 73 Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team 0:34:25 74 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:35:06 75 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:35:26 76 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:35:28 77 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 0:35:45 78 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 0:36:14 79 Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:36:51 80 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:36:59 81 Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:37:07 82 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:37:10 83 M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:37:25 84 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 0:38:00 85 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:38:10 86 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:38:14 87 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:38:31 88 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:38:56 89 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:39:09 90 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 0:39:12 91 Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:39:42 92 Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:40:04 93 Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:40:35 94 Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:40:58 95 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 0:41:56 96 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:42:35 97 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:43:53 98 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:43:56 99 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:44:22 100 Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team 0:44:42 101 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:46:26 102 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:46:40 103 John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:46:42 104 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:46:49 105 Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 106 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team 0:46:55 107 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 108 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:47:12 109 Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:47:18 110 Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:47:49 111 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:48:11 112 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:49:16 113 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:49:20 114 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 115 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 116 Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 117 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:49:43 118 Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:49:52 119 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:49:57 120 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:50:03 121 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:50:29 122 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:50:37 123 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:51:14 124 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:51:34 125 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:53:23 126 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:53:42

Ponits classification 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 57 pts 2 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 43 3 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 36 4 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 34 5 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 33 6 Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa 31 7 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 30 8 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 29 9 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 28 10 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 26 11 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 25 12 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 24 13 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 22 14 Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 20 15 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 19 16 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 18 17 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 17 18 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka 16 19 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa 16 20 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka 16 21 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 22 Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 15 23 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 15 24 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge 15 25 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 14 26 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 14 27 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 14 28 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 13 29 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team 13 30 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 13 31 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 13 32 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 12 33 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 10 34 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore 10 35 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 10 36 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa 10 37 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 9 38 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 9 39 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 9 40 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge 9 41 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 8 42 Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 8 43 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling 8 44 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 45 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 7 46 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 7 47 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 7 48 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 6 49 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 5 50 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 5 51 Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 4 52 Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 3 53 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 54 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 3 55 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2 56 Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 2 57 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team 2 58 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2 59 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2 60 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 61 Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 1 62 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 1 63 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 64 Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 1

Mountains classification 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 48 pts 2 Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa 45 3 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 32 4 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team 24

Asian riders classification 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 22:20:28 2 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:18 3 Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:58 4 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:44 5 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:26 6 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:08:29 7 M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:09:29 8 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:11:14 9 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:11:37 10 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:46