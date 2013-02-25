Trending

Arredondo claims Genting Highlands victory

Colombian strips race lead from Wang

Julián Arredondo (Team Nippo – De Rosa) celebrates after his victory in the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Julián Arredondo (Team Nippo – De Rosa)

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Pieter Weening (Orica GreenEdge) leads the way up the climb

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Peter Stetina (Garmin-Sharp) finished fifth on the stage

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Julián Arredondo (Team Nippo – De Rosa) on the climb

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Team Europcar sets the pace

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Meiyin Wang (Hengxiang Cycling Team) worked hard but could not hold the race lead

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa) in the leader's yellow jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Julián Arredondo (Team Nippo – De Rosa) wins in Genting Highlands

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Pieter Weening (Orica-Greenedge) leads Julián Arredondo (Team Nippo – De Rosa)

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
The neon yellow of the Vini Fantini team shows up well in the mist of Genting Highland

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) put in a strong performance on the climb in Genting Highlands

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Andrea Guardini (Astana) did not find the terrain to his liking

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp)

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Fortunato Baliani (Nippo - De Rosa) was a key element in his teammate's victory

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Race leader Meiyin Wang (Hengxiang Cycling Team) leads the group

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Garmin-Sharp was present at the front of the bunch

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
MTN-Qhubeka shows its strength in Langkawi

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Julián Arredondo (Team Nippo – De Rosa) soloed to victory at the top of Genting Highlands to win Stage 5 and move into the overall lead at Tour de Langkawi.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sergio Pardilla (MTN - Qhubeka)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Meron Russom (MTN - Qhubeka) picks himself up after a crash

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Pieter Weening (Orica- GreenEDGE)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Diego Rosa (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (MTN - Qhubeka)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Pieter Weening (Orica- GreenEDGE) leads the race on the final climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andrea Guardini (Astana) leads the race in the points classification

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (MTN - Qhubeka)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fortunato Baliani (Nippo - De Rosa)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fortunato Baliani, Alberto Elli and Moreno Julian Arredondo

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Stetina (Garmin - Sharp)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Pieter Serryi (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) and Alireza Asgharzedeh (TArbiz Petrolchemical Team) hit the deck

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Pieter Weening (Orica- GreenEDGE)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Pieter Serryi (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) and Alireza Asgharzedeh (TArbiz Petrolchemical Team) hit the deck

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nathan Haas (Garmin - Sharp)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Pieter Serryi (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa) wins stage 5 of the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa) wins stage 5 of the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa) wins stage 5 of the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa) takes the biggest win of his career at Genting

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa), Pieter Weening (Orica - GreenEDGE) and Victor Nino Corredor (RTS Racing Team)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Julián Arredondo (Team Nippo – De Rosa) soloed to victory at the top of Genting Highlands to win Stage 5 and move into the overall lead at Tour de Langkawi. Arredondo beat Pieter Weening (Orica GreenEdge) to second-place after the two had moved ahead from a 20-man group that formed inside the closing 10km of the stage. Victor Nino Corredor (RTS Racing Team), second on this stage in 2012 finished third, 0:44 back on the day's winner Arredondo.

Meiyin Wang (Hengxiang Cycling Team) put on a valiant effort to stick with the best climbers at Langkawi but began to struggle on the long climb up to the finish next to the famous One World summit resort and dropped to fifth overall, 2:40 down on Arredondo.

The little-known Colombian Arredondo was not a surprise winner on today's stage after finishing more than a minute ahead of most of the favourites on Stage 3 to Cameron Highlands. The 24-year-old had attacked with more than 15km to go on the less selective climb on Stage 3 with Genting's vicious gradient better suited to the talented Nippo rider who's power could not be contained.

"This win is very important for us because we are a little team and to be sharing the roads with the other pro teams is very important," said Arredondo, translated through his team manager.

"We are an Asian team and to win the most beautiful stage, for us, it's incredible. It is like a dream come true.

"I need to thank all my teammates. This is a very big victory for us," he added.

Orica GreenEdge's Weening was the only rider to be able to follow Arredondo when he attacked with 5km to the summit and while looking like a potential stage winner, could do little when the stocky climber accelerated once again. Weening's second-place at 0:26 behind the stage winner pushed him into second-place overall with a 1:22 deficit to the new race leader.

"During the day I was feeling really good, said Weening after the stage. "We were about 10 guys together and I thought for sure it's going to be a sprint from a group so I tried to attack on my own and he followed me. He was too strong.

"I'm quite happy with my shape right now. It's still early in the season so I'm happy," he said.

Last year's second-place rider at Genting Corredor made up for his disappointing ride on Stage 3 by finishing third on the stage. His lost time earlier in the tour means that he still sits well outside the top-ten, with no chance of going one better than his second-place overall at Langkawi in last year's edition.

Meyer out front to Genting

The Queen stage at this year's race may have been the shortest on tour but this was the day for the general classification contenders. A bad day would almost certainly end any hope of a high place on GC with the gruelling climb up Genting Highlands leaving no room to hide.

There were no abandonments from the previous day with the entire 132-rider peloton signing on at the start in Sham Alam. Conditions were not as hot as the day prior, giving some relief to the riders who experienced one of the hottest days on tour during stage 4.

The temperature was sure to heat up as those fearing their climbing ability looked for a chance to start the 1,679m ascent with an advantage over the diminutive climbers. There were plenty of those this morning as riders began to attack immediately after the head commissaire gave the all-clear to race.

It was a nervous opening 20km with groups constantly trying to get away but with so many teams with multiple GC contenders, nothing was getting more than a few seconds clear of the speeding peloton. That was until Travis Meyer (Orica GreenEdge) took off on a lone escape. The bunch seemed content with allowing him some room to breath and starting the day more than 12 minutes behind the race leader Wang.

Meyer, a former Australian national road champion, seemed unperplexed by the task which lay ahead with approximately 90km remaining before reaching the finish atop the Hors Category mountain. Meyer's gap grew to a maximum advantage of some nine minutes, taking all three intermediate sprints along the way before the bunch lead by the Hengxiang team started to bring him back.

Europcar put its intentions on display by assisting with the chase as the field hit the steep lower part of the Genting climb and Meyer was quickly swallowed up. A group of around 50 riders formed soon after hitting the 15% gradient with race leader Wang safely tucked into the front of the group. He was rapidly losing teammates but the yellow jersey wearing remained comfortable as the road kicked up once again.

The group dwindled as the kilometres ticked over and Meiyin Wang soon found himself dangling off the back. The yellow jersey wearer didn't give up, hanging just 30 seconds behind a group of 20 riders that were still together with approximately 15km.

The leading group contained all the contenders for the general classification with Nathan Haas, Peter Stetina (Garmin Sharp), Pieter Weening (Orica GreenEdge), Serge Pauwels (Omega Pharma – Quick-Step), Jonathan Monsalve (Vini Fantini – Selle Italia), Lucas Euser (United Healthcare), Pierre Rolland (Europcar), Tomas Gil (Androni Giocatolli), Sergio Pardilla, Tsgabu Grmay, Jacques Van Rensburg (MTN Qhubeka), John Ebsen (Synergy – Baku Cycling Project), Ghader Misbani (Tabriz Petrochemical Team), Victor Nino Corredor (RTS Racing Team), Julian Arredondo and Fortunato Baliani (Team Nippo) all present with 5km to go.

Wang had been dropped and was losing minutes on the road and with just under 5km to go Weening attacked the group. Arredondo was the only rider to follow the Dutchman from Orica GreenEdge and while Weening looked for assistance to extend their lead Arredondo had other ideas.

Coming into the final 2km it was Arredondo who had almost half a minute lead over Weening and while still racing for time over the other GC contenders, spent most of the final 50m saluting the crowd who had braved the cold and rain to see the Colombian win the stage and move into the overall lead at Langkawi.

Full Results
1Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa3:11:41
2Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:00:26
3Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team0:00:44
4Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka0:01:05
5Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:01:28
6Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:01:40
7Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka0:01:43
8Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:01:47
9John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:01:50
10Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:01:58
11Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:02:29
12Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:02:33
13Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:02:35
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:45
15Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:19
16Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:03:33
17Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
18Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:04:01
19Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:04:44
20Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:05:13
21Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge
22Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:05:23
23Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:01
24Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:06:42
25Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:06:48
26Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:07:06
27Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:07:19
28Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team0:07:22
29Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:08:08
30Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
31Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:08:12
32M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling0:08:21
33Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:08:29
34Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:08:35
35M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:08:37
36Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:08:42
37Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:08:45
38Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:09:33
39Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:10:10
40Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:11
41Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:10:36
42Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
43Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO
44Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:50
45Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:10:53
46Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team0:11:03
47Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:11:07
48Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO0:11:13
49Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
50M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:11:18
51Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:11:58
52Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:12:17
53Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:12:21
54Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team
55Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:13:11
56Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:14:23
57Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore0:14:25
58Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:14:34
59Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:15:06
60Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
61Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:15:30
62Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:15:58
63Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling0:16:20
64Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
65Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
66M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
67Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:17:13
68Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:18:03
69Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:18:04
70Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
71Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team0:18:20
72Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:18:28
73Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:19:01
74Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
75Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp0:20:11
76Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
77Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
78Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
79Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
80Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
81Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO0:20:14
82Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO0:20:22
83Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:22:54
84Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:23:12
85Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
86Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:23:15
87Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
88Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
89Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team0:23:55
90John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:25:18
91Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:25:51
92Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
93Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:25:56
94Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:26:08
95Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
96Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
97Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team
98Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
99Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore0:26:14
100Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:26:18
101Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
102Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:26:37
103Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:26:42
104Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:26:44
105Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
106Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge0:26:47
107PierPaolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:26:56
108Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
109Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:26:59
110Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:27:07
111Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:28:39
112Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
113Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
114Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
115Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
116Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
117Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
118Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
119Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa
120Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
121Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
122Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
123Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
124Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
125Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp
126Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
127Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling0:29:48
128Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:29:50
129Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:29:51
130Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFJeffry Louder (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
DNFAlireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team

Intermediate Sprint 1 - Coalfields, 37.3km
1Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge5pts
2Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project3
3Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2
4Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1

Intermediate Sprint 2 - Paya Jaras, 46km
1Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge5pts
2Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team3
3Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team2
4Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1

Intermediate Sprint 3 - Gombak, 65.9km
1Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge5pts
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
3Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
4Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling1

Mountain 1 - Bukit Cerakah (Cat. 4) 24.7km
1Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge4pts
2Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project2
3Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team1

Mountain 2 - Genting (HC) 110.3km
1Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa25pts
2Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge20
3Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team16
4Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka12
5Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp10
6Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team8
7Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka6
8Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa5
9John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project4
10Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp3
11Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia2
12Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1

Asian riders
1Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team3:13:21
2Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:53
3Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:39
4Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:03:33
5Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:21
6Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:05:26
7Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:05:39
8M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling0:06:41
9Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:06:55
10M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:06:57
11Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:08:30
12Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:31
13Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:08:56
14Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
15Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO
16Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:09:13
17Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:09:27
18Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO0:09:33
19M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:09:38
20Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:10:18
21Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:10:37
22Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:10:41
23Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team
24Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:11:31
25Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:12:43
26Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore0:12:45
27Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:13:26
28Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:13:50
29Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:14:18
30Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:14:40
31M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
32Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:16:23
33Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:16:24
34Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
35Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team0:16:40
36Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:16:48
37Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:17:21
38Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
39Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO0:18:31
40Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO0:18:34
41Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO0:18:42
42Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:21:14
43Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:21:35
44Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team0:22:15
45Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:24:16
46Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:24:28
47Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
48Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore0:24:34
49Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:24:57
50Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:25:04
51Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
52Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:25:27
53Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:26:59
54Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
55Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
56Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
57Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
58Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
59Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
60Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team

Teams
1MTN Qhubeka9:40:26
2Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:09:26
3Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:09:36
4Team Nippo - De Rosa0:11:30
5Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:12:43
6Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:13:40
7RTS Racing Team0:13:46
8Astana Pro Team0:14:08
9Orica Greenedge0:14:50
10Team Europcar0:15:18
11Garmin - Sharp0:18:14
12Hengxiang Cycling Team0:19:32
13Champion System Pro Cycling0:19:34
14Indonesia National Team0:24:27
15KSPO0:27:02
16Terengganu Cycling Team0:30:52
17Malaysia National Team0:31:13
18Aisan Racing Team0:37:09
19OCBC Singapore0:47:47
20United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:50:55
21Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:50:58
22Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:52:22

Asian teams
1Tabriz Petrochemical Team9:49:52
2Astana Pro Team0:04:42
3Hengxiang Cycling Team0:10:06
4Indonesia National Team0:15:01
5KSPO0:17:36
6Terengganu Cycling Team0:21:26
7Malaysia National Team0:21:47
8Aisan Racing Team0:27:43
9OCBC Singapore0:38:21
10Team Nippo - De Rosa0:41:15

General classification after stage 5
1Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa17:43:20
2Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:01:22
3Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka0:02:10
4Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:02:33
5Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:02:40
6Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka0:02:45
7Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
8Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:02:49
9Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:02:54
10John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:02:55
11Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team0:03:06
12Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:03:31
13Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:03:38
14Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:03:40
15Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:50
16Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:24
17Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:37
18Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:04:38
19Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:05:06
20Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:05:49
21Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:06:13
22Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:06
23Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:08:31
24Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:09:13
25Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:10:35
26Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:10:42
27Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:11:09
28Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:55
29Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:12:02
30Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:12:06
31Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:12:14
32Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:12:15
33M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling
34Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team0:12:45
35Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:13:35
36Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:13:41
37Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:08
38M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:14:17
39Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:14:23
40Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:14:50
41Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:16:02
42Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:16:16
43Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:16:18
44Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO0:17:18
45Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:17:21
46M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:17:25
47Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:17:44
48Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:18:09
49Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:18:34
50Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:18:51
51Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore0:19:42
52Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:19:46
53Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:20:29
54Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:21:21
55Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling0:21:43
56Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO0:22:20
57Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:23:28
58Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:24:06
59Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:24:11
60Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:24:14
61Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO0:24:28
62Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:24:55
63Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:25:34
64Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO0:25:37
65Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:25:57
66Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:26:02
67Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:26:13
68Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team0:29:00
69Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:29:29
70Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:29:48
71Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore0:31:31
72PierPaolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:32:02
73Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:32:07
74Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:32:22
75Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:32:33
76Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:34:02
77Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team0:34:07
78Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:35:19
79Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:35:28
80Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO0:35:45
81Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore0:35:46
82Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:35:50
83Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:36:01
84Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:36:51
85Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:37:07
86M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
87Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge0:38:06
88Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:38:10
89Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:38:14
90Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:38:51
91Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
92Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:38:58
93Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO0:38:59
94Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:39:28
95Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:39:46
96Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:39:48
97Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:40:58
98Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
99Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp0:42:02
100Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:43:59
101Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:44:02
102Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:44:22
103Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:44:23
104Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team0:44:42
105John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:46:05
106Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:46:35
107Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:46:47
108Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:46:55
109Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
110Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team
111Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
112Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:47:20
113Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:47:24
114Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:47:31
115Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:48:17
116Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:49:16
117Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:49:25
118Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:49:26
119Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
120Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa
121Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
122Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
123Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
124Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:49:50
125Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:49:57
126Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:50:05
127Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:50:17
128Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling0:50:35
129Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:50:37
130Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:53:03

Points classification
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team44pts
2Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team36
3Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia33
4Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team32
5Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project32
6Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa31
7Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge30
8Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep28
9Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar26
10Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge25
11Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team24
12Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling24
13Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp22
14Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp19
15Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka16
16Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka16
17Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa16
18Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge15
19Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia15
20Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team15
21Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp14
22Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team13
23Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge12
24Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO12
25Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling12
26Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp11
27Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team11
28Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar10
29Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore10
30Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team10
31Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team10
32Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10
33Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa10
34M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team9
35Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore9
36Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep9
37Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa8
38Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling8
39John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project7
40Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore7
41Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team7
42Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka6
43Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela6
44Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling5
45Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team5
46Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team4
47Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka3
48Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
49Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela3
50Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team3
51Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project3
52Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2
53Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
54Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team2
55Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team2
56Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
57Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
58Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka1
59Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team1
60Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
61Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore1
62Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
1Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa45pts
2Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team44
3Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge30
4Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team24
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp19
6Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp16
7Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia14
8Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore14
9Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka13
10Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge12
11Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO10
12Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka10
13Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa10
14Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore10
15Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team8
16Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project8
17Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team7
18Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6

Asian riders classification
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team17:46:00
2Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:05
3Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:58
4Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:44
5Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:26
6Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:08:29
7M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling0:09:35
8Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:11:01
9Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:28
10M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:11:37
11Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:11:43
12Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:12:10
13Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:13:36
14Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:13:38
15Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO0:14:38
16Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:14:41
17M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:14:45
18Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:15:04
19Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:15:29
20Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:15:54
21Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:16:11
22Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore0:17:02
23Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:17:06
24Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:18:41
25Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO0:19:40
26Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:20:48
27Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:21:26
28Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO0:21:48
29Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:15
30Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO0:22:57
31Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:23:22
32Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:23:33
33Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:29:53
34Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team0:31:27
35Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO0:33:05
36Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore0:33:06
37Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:33:10
38Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:33:21
39Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:34:11
40Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:34:27
41M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
42Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:35:34
43Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:36:11
44Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
45Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO0:36:19
46Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:37:06
47Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:37:08
48Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:41:43
49Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team0:42:02
50Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:43:55
51Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:44:15
52Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
53Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:44:40
54Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:44:44
55Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:44:51
56Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:46:45
57Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:46:46
58Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
59Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:47:25
60Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:50:23

Teams classification
1MTN Qhubeka53:18:32
2Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:09:32
3Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:13:43
4Team Nippo - De Rosa0:14:40
5Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:15:38
6Astana Pro Team0:17:06
7Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:17:44
8Team Europcar0:18:28
9Garmin - Sharp0:22:33
10Orica Greenedge0:23:20
11Champion System Pro Cycling0:24:29
12Hengxiang Cycling Team
13RTS Racing Team0:34:13
14Indonesia National Team0:36:17
15Malaysia National Team0:45:24
16KSPO0:45:29
17Aisan Racing Team0:50:24
18United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:56:14
19Terengganu Cycling Team0:59:33
20Vini Fantini - Selle Italia1:03:34
21OCBC Singapore1:04:04
22Blanco Pro Cycling Team1:23:31

