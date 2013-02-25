Arredondo claims Genting Highlands victory
Colombian strips race lead from Wang
Stage 5: Proton - Genting
Julián Arredondo (Team Nippo – De Rosa) soloed to victory at the top of Genting Highlands to win Stage 5 and move into the overall lead at Tour de Langkawi. Arredondo beat Pieter Weening (Orica GreenEdge) to second-place after the two had moved ahead from a 20-man group that formed inside the closing 10km of the stage. Victor Nino Corredor (RTS Racing Team), second on this stage in 2012 finished third, 0:44 back on the day's winner Arredondo.
Meiyin Wang (Hengxiang Cycling Team) put on a valiant effort to stick with the best climbers at Langkawi but began to struggle on the long climb up to the finish next to the famous One World summit resort and dropped to fifth overall, 2:40 down on Arredondo.
The little-known Colombian Arredondo was not a surprise winner on today's stage after finishing more than a minute ahead of most of the favourites on Stage 3 to Cameron Highlands. The 24-year-old had attacked with more than 15km to go on the less selective climb on Stage 3 with Genting's vicious gradient better suited to the talented Nippo rider who's power could not be contained.
"This win is very important for us because we are a little team and to be sharing the roads with the other pro teams is very important," said Arredondo, translated through his team manager.
"We are an Asian team and to win the most beautiful stage, for us, it's incredible. It is like a dream come true.
"I need to thank all my teammates. This is a very big victory for us," he added.
Orica GreenEdge's Weening was the only rider to be able to follow Arredondo when he attacked with 5km to the summit and while looking like a potential stage winner, could do little when the stocky climber accelerated once again. Weening's second-place at 0:26 behind the stage winner pushed him into second-place overall with a 1:22 deficit to the new race leader.
"During the day I was feeling really good, said Weening after the stage. "We were about 10 guys together and I thought for sure it's going to be a sprint from a group so I tried to attack on my own and he followed me. He was too strong.
"I'm quite happy with my shape right now. It's still early in the season so I'm happy," he said.
Last year's second-place rider at Genting Corredor made up for his disappointing ride on Stage 3 by finishing third on the stage. His lost time earlier in the tour means that he still sits well outside the top-ten, with no chance of going one better than his second-place overall at Langkawi in last year's edition.
Meyer out front to Genting
The Queen stage at this year's race may have been the shortest on tour but this was the day for the general classification contenders. A bad day would almost certainly end any hope of a high place on GC with the gruelling climb up Genting Highlands leaving no room to hide.
There were no abandonments from the previous day with the entire 132-rider peloton signing on at the start in Sham Alam. Conditions were not as hot as the day prior, giving some relief to the riders who experienced one of the hottest days on tour during stage 4.
The temperature was sure to heat up as those fearing their climbing ability looked for a chance to start the 1,679m ascent with an advantage over the diminutive climbers. There were plenty of those this morning as riders began to attack immediately after the head commissaire gave the all-clear to race.
It was a nervous opening 20km with groups constantly trying to get away but with so many teams with multiple GC contenders, nothing was getting more than a few seconds clear of the speeding peloton. That was until Travis Meyer (Orica GreenEdge) took off on a lone escape. The bunch seemed content with allowing him some room to breath and starting the day more than 12 minutes behind the race leader Wang.
Meyer, a former Australian national road champion, seemed unperplexed by the task which lay ahead with approximately 90km remaining before reaching the finish atop the Hors Category mountain. Meyer's gap grew to a maximum advantage of some nine minutes, taking all three intermediate sprints along the way before the bunch lead by the Hengxiang team started to bring him back.
Europcar put its intentions on display by assisting with the chase as the field hit the steep lower part of the Genting climb and Meyer was quickly swallowed up. A group of around 50 riders formed soon after hitting the 15% gradient with race leader Wang safely tucked into the front of the group. He was rapidly losing teammates but the yellow jersey wearing remained comfortable as the road kicked up once again.
The group dwindled as the kilometres ticked over and Meiyin Wang soon found himself dangling off the back. The yellow jersey wearer didn't give up, hanging just 30 seconds behind a group of 20 riders that were still together with approximately 15km.
The leading group contained all the contenders for the general classification with Nathan Haas, Peter Stetina (Garmin Sharp), Pieter Weening (Orica GreenEdge), Serge Pauwels (Omega Pharma – Quick-Step), Jonathan Monsalve (Vini Fantini – Selle Italia), Lucas Euser (United Healthcare), Pierre Rolland (Europcar), Tomas Gil (Androni Giocatolli), Sergio Pardilla, Tsgabu Grmay, Jacques Van Rensburg (MTN Qhubeka), John Ebsen (Synergy – Baku Cycling Project), Ghader Misbani (Tabriz Petrochemical Team), Victor Nino Corredor (RTS Racing Team), Julian Arredondo and Fortunato Baliani (Team Nippo) all present with 5km to go.
Wang had been dropped and was losing minutes on the road and with just under 5km to go Weening attacked the group. Arredondo was the only rider to follow the Dutchman from Orica GreenEdge and while Weening looked for assistance to extend their lead Arredondo had other ideas.
Coming into the final 2km it was Arredondo who had almost half a minute lead over Weening and while still racing for time over the other GC contenders, spent most of the final 50m saluting the crowd who had braved the cold and rain to see the Colombian win the stage and move into the overall lead at Langkawi.
|1
|Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|3:11:41
|2
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:26
|3
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team
|0:00:44
|4
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka
|0:01:05
|5
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:28
|6
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:01:40
|7
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
|0:01:43
|8
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:01:47
|9
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|0:01:50
|10
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:58
|11
|Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:02:29
|12
|Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:02:33
|13
|Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:02:35
|14
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:45
|15
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:19
|16
|Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:03:33
|17
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|18
|Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:01
|19
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:04:44
|20
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:05:13
|21
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|22
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:05:23
|23
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:01
|24
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:06:42
|25
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:06:48
|26
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:07:06
|27
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:07:19
|28
|Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team
|0:07:22
|29
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|0:08:08
|30
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|31
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:12
|32
|M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:08:21
|33
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:08:29
|34
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:08:35
|35
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:08:37
|36
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:08:42
|37
|Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:08:45
|38
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:09:33
|39
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:10:10
|40
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:11
|41
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:10:36
|42
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|43
|Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO
|44
|Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:50
|45
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:10:53
|46
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team
|0:11:03
|47
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:11:07
|48
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|0:11:13
|49
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|50
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:11:18
|51
|Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:11:58
|52
|Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:12:17
|53
|Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:12:21
|54
|Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|55
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:13:11
|56
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:14:23
|57
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
|0:14:25
|58
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:14:34
|59
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:15:06
|60
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|61
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:15:30
|62
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:15:58
|63
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:16:20
|64
|Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|65
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|66
|M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|67
|Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:17:13
|68
|Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:18:03
|69
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:18:04
|70
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team
|0:18:20
|72
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:18:28
|73
|Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:19:01
|74
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|0:20:11
|76
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|77
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|78
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|79
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|80
|Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|81
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|0:20:14
|82
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|0:20:22
|83
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:22:54
|84
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:23:12
|85
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|86
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:23:15
|87
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|88
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|0:23:55
|90
|John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:25:18
|91
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:25:51
|92
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|93
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|0:25:56
|94
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:26:08
|95
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|96
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|97
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team
|98
|Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
|99
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|0:26:14
|100
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:18
|101
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|102
|Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:26:37
|103
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:26:42
|104
|Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:26:44
|105
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|106
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|0:26:47
|107
|PierPaolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:26:56
|108
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|109
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:26:59
|110
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:27:07
|111
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:28:39
|112
|Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|113
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|114
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|115
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|116
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|117
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|118
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|119
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|120
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|121
|Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|122
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|123
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|124
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|125
|Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|126
|Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|127
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:29:48
|128
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:50
|129
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:51
|130
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jeffry Louder (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|5
|pts
|2
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|3
|3
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|1
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|5
|pts
|2
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|2
|4
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|5
|pts
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|3
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|4
|pts
|2
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|2
|3
|Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|1
|1
|Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|25
|pts
|2
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|20
|3
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team
|16
|4
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka
|12
|5
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|6
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|8
|7
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
|6
|8
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|5
|9
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|4
|10
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|3
|11
|Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|2
|12
|Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|1
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|3:13:21
|2
|Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:53
|3
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:39
|4
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:03:33
|5
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:21
|6
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:05:26
|7
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:05:39
|8
|M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:06:41
|9
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:06:55
|10
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:06:57
|11
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:08:30
|12
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:31
|13
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:08:56
|14
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|15
|Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO
|16
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:09:13
|17
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:09:27
|18
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|0:09:33
|19
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:09:38
|20
|Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:10:18
|21
|Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:10:37
|22
|Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:10:41
|23
|Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|24
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:11:31
|25
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:12:43
|26
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
|0:12:45
|27
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:13:26
|28
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:13:50
|29
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:14:18
|30
|Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:14:40
|31
|M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|32
|Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:16:23
|33
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:16:24
|34
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team
|0:16:40
|36
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:16:48
|37
|Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:17:21
|38
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|0:18:31
|40
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|0:18:34
|41
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|0:18:42
|42
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:21:14
|43
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:21:35
|44
|Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|0:22:15
|45
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|0:24:16
|46
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:24:28
|47
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|48
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|0:24:34
|49
|Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:24:57
|50
|Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:25:04
|51
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|52
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:25:27
|53
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:26:59
|54
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|55
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|56
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|57
|Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|58
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|59
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|60
|Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|1
|MTN Qhubeka
|9:40:26
|2
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:09:26
|3
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:09:36
|4
|Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:11:30
|5
|Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|0:12:43
|6
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:13:40
|7
|RTS Racing Team
|0:13:46
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:14:08
|9
|Orica Greenedge
|0:14:50
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:15:18
|11
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:18:14
|12
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:19:32
|13
|Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:19:34
|14
|Indonesia National Team
|0:24:27
|15
|KSPO
|0:27:02
|16
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:30:52
|17
|Malaysia National Team
|0:31:13
|18
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:37:09
|19
|OCBC Singapore
|0:47:47
|20
|United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:50:55
|21
|Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:50:58
|22
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:52:22
|1
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|9:49:52
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:42
|3
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:10:06
|4
|Indonesia National Team
|0:15:01
|5
|KSPO
|0:17:36
|6
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:21:26
|7
|Malaysia National Team
|0:21:47
|8
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:27:43
|9
|OCBC Singapore
|0:38:21
|10
|Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:41:15
|1
|Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|17:43:20
|2
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:22
|3
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka
|0:02:10
|4
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:02:33
|5
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:02:40
|6
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
|0:02:45
|7
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|8
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:02:49
|9
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:02:54
|10
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|0:02:55
|11
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team
|0:03:06
|12
|Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:03:31
|13
|Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:03:38
|14
|Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:03:40
|15
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:50
|16
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:24
|17
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:37
|18
|Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:04:38
|19
|Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:06
|20
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:05:49
|21
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:06:13
|22
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:06
|23
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:08:31
|24
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|0:09:13
|25
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:10:35
|26
|Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:10:42
|27
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:11:09
|28
|Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:55
|29
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|0:12:02
|30
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:06
|31
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:12:14
|32
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:12:15
|33
|M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling
|34
|Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team
|0:12:45
|35
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:13:35
|36
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:13:41
|37
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:08
|38
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:14:17
|39
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:14:23
|40
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:14:50
|41
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:16:02
|42
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:16:16
|43
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:16:18
|44
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|0:17:18
|45
|Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:17:21
|46
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:17:25
|47
|Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:17:44
|48
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:18:09
|49
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:18:34
|50
|Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:18:51
|51
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
|0:19:42
|52
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:19:46
|53
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:20:29
|54
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:21:21
|55
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:21:43
|56
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|0:22:20
|57
|Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:23:28
|58
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:24:06
|59
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:24:11
|60
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:24:14
|61
|Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO
|0:24:28
|62
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:55
|63
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:25:34
|64
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|0:25:37
|65
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:25:57
|66
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:26:02
|67
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:26:13
|68
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team
|0:29:00
|69
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:29:29
|70
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:29:48
|71
|Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
|0:31:31
|72
|PierPaolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:32:02
|73
|Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:32:07
|74
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:32:22
|75
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:32:33
|76
|Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:34:02
|77
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team
|0:34:07
|78
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:35:19
|79
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:35:28
|80
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|0:35:45
|81
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|0:35:46
|82
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:35:50
|83
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:36:01
|84
|Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:36:51
|85
|Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:37:07
|86
|M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|87
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|0:38:06
|88
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:38:10
|89
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:38:14
|90
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:38:51
|91
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|92
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:38:58
|93
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|0:38:59
|94
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:28
|95
|Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:39:46
|96
|Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:39:48
|97
|Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|0:40:58
|98
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|99
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|0:42:02
|100
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:43:59
|101
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:44:02
|102
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:22
|103
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:44:23
|104
|Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|0:44:42
|105
|John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:46:05
|106
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|0:46:35
|107
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:47
|108
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:46:55
|109
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|110
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team
|111
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|112
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:47:20
|113
|Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:47:24
|114
|Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:47:31
|115
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:48:17
|116
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:49:16
|117
|Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:49:25
|118
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:49:26
|119
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|120
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|121
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|122
|Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|123
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|124
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:49:50
|125
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:49:57
|126
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:50:05
|127
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:17
|128
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:50:35
|129
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:37
|130
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:53:03
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|44
|pts
|2
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|36
|3
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|33
|4
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|32
|5
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|32
|6
|Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|31
|7
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|30
|8
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|28
|9
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|10
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|25
|11
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|24
|12
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|24
|13
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|22
|14
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|19
|15
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka
|16
|16
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
|16
|17
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|16
|18
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|15
|19
|Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|15
|20
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|15
|21
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|14
|22
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team
|13
|23
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|12
|24
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|12
|25
|Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|26
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|11
|27
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|11
|28
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|10
|29
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
|10
|30
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|10
|31
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|10
|32
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|33
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|10
|34
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|9
|35
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|9
|36
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|9
|37
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|8
|38
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling
|8
|39
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|7
|40
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|7
|41
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|7
|42
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|6
|43
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|6
|44
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|5
|45
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|5
|46
|Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|4
|47
|Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|3
|48
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|49
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|3
|50
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|3
|51
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|3
|52
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|53
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|54
|Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|2
|55
|Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|2
|56
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2
|57
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|58
|Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|1
|59
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|1
|60
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|61
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|1
|62
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|45
|pts
|2
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|44
|3
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|30
|4
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team
|24
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|19
|6
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|16
|7
|Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|14
|8
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|14
|9
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka
|13
|10
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|12
|11
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|10
|12
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
|10
|13
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|10
|14
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|10
|15
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|8
|16
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|8
|17
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|7
|18
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|1
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|17:46:00
|2
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:58
|4
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:44
|5
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:26
|6
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:08:29
|7
|M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:09:35
|8
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:11:01
|9
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:28
|10
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:11:37
|11
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:11:43
|12
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:12:10
|13
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:13:36
|14
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:13:38
|15
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|0:14:38
|16
|Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:14:41
|17
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:14:45
|18
|Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:15:04
|19
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:15:29
|20
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:15:54
|21
|Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:16:11
|22
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
|0:17:02
|23
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:17:06
|24
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:18:41
|25
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|0:19:40
|26
|Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:20:48
|27
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:21:26
|28
|Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO
|0:21:48
|29
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:15
|30
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|0:22:57
|31
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:23:22
|32
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:23:33
|33
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:29:53
|34
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team
|0:31:27
|35
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|0:33:05
|36
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|0:33:06
|37
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:33:10
|38
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:33:21
|39
|Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:34:11
|40
|Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:34:27
|41
|M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|42
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:35:34
|43
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:11
|44
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|45
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|0:36:19
|46
|Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:37:06
|47
|Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:37:08
|48
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:41:43
|49
|Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|0:42:02
|50
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|0:43:55
|51
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:44:15
|52
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|53
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:44:40
|54
|Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:44:44
|55
|Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:44:51
|56
|Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:46:45
|57
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:46:46
|58
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|59
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:47:25
|60
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:50:23
|1
|MTN Qhubeka
|53:18:32
|2
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:09:32
|3
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:13:43
|4
|Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:14:40
|5
|Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|0:15:38
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:17:06
|7
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:17:44
|8
|Team Europcar
|0:18:28
|9
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:22:33
|10
|Orica Greenedge
|0:23:20
|11
|Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:24:29
|12
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|13
|RTS Racing Team
|0:34:13
|14
|Indonesia National Team
|0:36:17
|15
|Malaysia National Team
|0:45:24
|16
|KSPO
|0:45:29
|17
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:50:24
|18
|United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:56:14
|19
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:59:33
|20
|Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|1:03:34
|21
|OCBC Singapore
|1:04:04
|22
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1:23:31
