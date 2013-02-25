Image 1 of 44 Julián Arredondo (Team Nippo – De Rosa) celebrates after his victory in the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 2 of 44 Julián Arredondo (Team Nippo – De Rosa) (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 3 of 44 Pieter Weening (Orica GreenEdge) leads the way up the climb (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 4 of 44 Peter Stetina (Garmin-Sharp) finished fifth on the stage (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 5 of 44 Julián Arredondo (Team Nippo – De Rosa) on the climb (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 6 of 44 Team Europcar sets the pace (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 7 of 44 Meiyin Wang (Hengxiang Cycling Team) worked hard but could not hold the race lead (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 8 of 44 Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa) in the leader's yellow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 44 Julián Arredondo (Team Nippo – De Rosa) wins in Genting Highlands (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 10 of 44 Pieter Weening (Orica-Greenedge) leads Julián Arredondo (Team Nippo – De Rosa) (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 11 of 44 The neon yellow of the Vini Fantini team shows up well in the mist of Genting Highland (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 12 of 44 Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) put in a strong performance on the climb in Genting Highlands (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 13 of 44 Andrea Guardini (Astana) did not find the terrain to his liking (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 14 of 44 Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 15 of 44 Fortunato Baliani (Nippo - De Rosa) was a key element in his teammate's victory (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 16 of 44 Race leader Meiyin Wang (Hengxiang Cycling Team) leads the group (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 17 of 44 Garmin-Sharp was present at the front of the bunch (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 18 of 44 MTN-Qhubeka shows its strength in Langkawi (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 19 of 44 Julián Arredondo (Team Nippo – De Rosa) soloed to victory at the top of Genting Highlands to win Stage 5 and move into the overall lead at Tour de Langkawi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 44 Sergio Pardilla (MTN - Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 44 Meron Russom (MTN - Qhubeka) picks himself up after a crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 44 Pieter Weening (Orica- GreenEDGE) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 44 Diego Rosa (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 44 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 44 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (MTN - Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 44 Pieter Weening (Orica- GreenEDGE) leads the race on the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 44 Andrea Guardini (Astana) leads the race in the points classification (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 44 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 44 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (MTN - Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 44 Fortunato Baliani (Nippo - De Rosa) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 44 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 44 Fortunato Baliani, Alberto Elli and Moreno Julian Arredondo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 44 Peter Stetina (Garmin - Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 44 Pieter Serryi (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) and Alireza Asgharzedeh (TArbiz Petrolchemical Team) hit the deck (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 44 Pieter Weening (Orica- GreenEDGE) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 44 Pieter Serryi (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) and Alireza Asgharzedeh (TArbiz Petrolchemical Team) hit the deck (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 44 Nathan Haas (Garmin - Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 44 Pieter Serryi (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 44 Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa) wins stage 5 of the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 44 Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa) wins stage 5 of the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 44 Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa) wins stage 5 of the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 44 Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa) takes the biggest win of his career at Genting (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 44 Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa), Pieter Weening (Orica - GreenEDGE) and Victor Nino Corredor (RTS Racing Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 44 Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Julián Arredondo (Team Nippo – De Rosa) soloed to victory at the top of Genting Highlands to win Stage 5 and move into the overall lead at Tour de Langkawi. Arredondo beat Pieter Weening (Orica GreenEdge) to second-place after the two had moved ahead from a 20-man group that formed inside the closing 10km of the stage. Victor Nino Corredor (RTS Racing Team), second on this stage in 2012 finished third, 0:44 back on the day's winner Arredondo.

Meiyin Wang (Hengxiang Cycling Team) put on a valiant effort to stick with the best climbers at Langkawi but began to struggle on the long climb up to the finish next to the famous One World summit resort and dropped to fifth overall, 2:40 down on Arredondo.

The little-known Colombian Arredondo was not a surprise winner on today's stage after finishing more than a minute ahead of most of the favourites on Stage 3 to Cameron Highlands. The 24-year-old had attacked with more than 15km to go on the less selective climb on Stage 3 with Genting's vicious gradient better suited to the talented Nippo rider who's power could not be contained.

"This win is very important for us because we are a little team and to be sharing the roads with the other pro teams is very important," said Arredondo, translated through his team manager.

"We are an Asian team and to win the most beautiful stage, for us, it's incredible. It is like a dream come true.

"I need to thank all my teammates. This is a very big victory for us," he added.

Orica GreenEdge's Weening was the only rider to be able to follow Arredondo when he attacked with 5km to the summit and while looking like a potential stage winner, could do little when the stocky climber accelerated once again. Weening's second-place at 0:26 behind the stage winner pushed him into second-place overall with a 1:22 deficit to the new race leader.

"During the day I was feeling really good, said Weening after the stage. "We were about 10 guys together and I thought for sure it's going to be a sprint from a group so I tried to attack on my own and he followed me. He was too strong.

"I'm quite happy with my shape right now. It's still early in the season so I'm happy," he said.

Last year's second-place rider at Genting Corredor made up for his disappointing ride on Stage 3 by finishing third on the stage. His lost time earlier in the tour means that he still sits well outside the top-ten, with no chance of going one better than his second-place overall at Langkawi in last year's edition.

Meyer out front to Genting

The Queen stage at this year's race may have been the shortest on tour but this was the day for the general classification contenders. A bad day would almost certainly end any hope of a high place on GC with the gruelling climb up Genting Highlands leaving no room to hide.

There were no abandonments from the previous day with the entire 132-rider peloton signing on at the start in Sham Alam. Conditions were not as hot as the day prior, giving some relief to the riders who experienced one of the hottest days on tour during stage 4.

The temperature was sure to heat up as those fearing their climbing ability looked for a chance to start the 1,679m ascent with an advantage over the diminutive climbers. There were plenty of those this morning as riders began to attack immediately after the head commissaire gave the all-clear to race.

It was a nervous opening 20km with groups constantly trying to get away but with so many teams with multiple GC contenders, nothing was getting more than a few seconds clear of the speeding peloton. That was until Travis Meyer (Orica GreenEdge) took off on a lone escape. The bunch seemed content with allowing him some room to breath and starting the day more than 12 minutes behind the race leader Wang.

Meyer, a former Australian national road champion, seemed unperplexed by the task which lay ahead with approximately 90km remaining before reaching the finish atop the Hors Category mountain. Meyer's gap grew to a maximum advantage of some nine minutes, taking all three intermediate sprints along the way before the bunch lead by the Hengxiang team started to bring him back.

Europcar put its intentions on display by assisting with the chase as the field hit the steep lower part of the Genting climb and Meyer was quickly swallowed up. A group of around 50 riders formed soon after hitting the 15% gradient with race leader Wang safely tucked into the front of the group. He was rapidly losing teammates but the yellow jersey wearing remained comfortable as the road kicked up once again.

The group dwindled as the kilometres ticked over and Meiyin Wang soon found himself dangling off the back. The yellow jersey wearer didn't give up, hanging just 30 seconds behind a group of 20 riders that were still together with approximately 15km.

The leading group contained all the contenders for the general classification with Nathan Haas, Peter Stetina (Garmin Sharp), Pieter Weening (Orica GreenEdge), Serge Pauwels (Omega Pharma – Quick-Step), Jonathan Monsalve (Vini Fantini – Selle Italia), Lucas Euser (United Healthcare), Pierre Rolland (Europcar), Tomas Gil (Androni Giocatolli), Sergio Pardilla, Tsgabu Grmay, Jacques Van Rensburg (MTN Qhubeka), John Ebsen (Synergy – Baku Cycling Project), Ghader Misbani (Tabriz Petrochemical Team), Victor Nino Corredor (RTS Racing Team), Julian Arredondo and Fortunato Baliani (Team Nippo) all present with 5km to go.

Wang had been dropped and was losing minutes on the road and with just under 5km to go Weening attacked the group. Arredondo was the only rider to follow the Dutchman from Orica GreenEdge and while Weening looked for assistance to extend their lead Arredondo had other ideas.

Coming into the final 2km it was Arredondo who had almost half a minute lead over Weening and while still racing for time over the other GC contenders, spent most of the final 50m saluting the crowd who had braved the cold and rain to see the Colombian win the stage and move into the overall lead at Langkawi.

Full Results 1 Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa 3:11:41 2 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:00:26 3 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team 0:00:44 4 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka 0:01:05 5 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:01:28 6 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:01:40 7 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka 0:01:43 8 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:01:47 9 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:01:50 10 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:01:58 11 Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:02:29 12 Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:02:33 13 Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:02:35 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:45 15 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:19 16 Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:03:33 17 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 18 Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:01 19 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:04:44 20 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:05:13 21 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge 22 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:05:23 23 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:01 24 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:06:42 25 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:06:48 26 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:07:06 27 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:07:19 28 Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team 0:07:22 29 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:08:08 30 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 31 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:08:12 32 M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:08:21 33 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:08:29 34 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:08:35 35 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:08:37 36 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:08:42 37 Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:08:45 38 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:09:33 39 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:10:10 40 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:11 41 Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:10:36 42 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 43 Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO 44 Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:50 45 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:10:53 46 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team 0:11:03 47 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:11:07 48 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 0:11:13 49 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 50 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:11:18 51 Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:11:58 52 Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:12:17 53 Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:12:21 54 Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team 55 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:13:11 56 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:14:23 57 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore 0:14:25 58 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:14:34 59 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:15:06 60 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 61 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:15:30 62 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:15:58 63 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:16:20 64 Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 65 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 66 M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 67 Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:17:13 68 Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:18:03 69 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:18:04 70 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 71 Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team 0:18:20 72 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:18:28 73 Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:19:01 74 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 75 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 0:20:11 76 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 77 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 78 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 79 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 80 Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 81 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 0:20:14 82 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 0:20:22 83 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:22:54 84 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:23:12 85 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 86 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:23:15 87 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 88 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 89 Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team 0:23:55 90 John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:25:18 91 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:25:51 92 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 93 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:25:56 94 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:26:08 95 Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 96 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 97 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team 98 Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore 99 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 0:26:14 100 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:26:18 101 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 102 Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:26:37 103 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:26:42 104 Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:26:44 105 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 106 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 0:26:47 107 PierPaolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:26:56 108 Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 109 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:26:59 110 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:27:07 111 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:28:39 112 Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 113 Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 114 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 115 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 116 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 117 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 118 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 119 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa 120 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 121 Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore 122 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 123 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 124 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 125 Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp 126 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team 127 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:29:48 128 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:29:50 129 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:29:51 130 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team DNF Jeffry Louder (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling DNF Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team

Intermediate Sprint 1 - Coalfields, 37.3km 1 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 5 pts 2 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 3 3 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 4 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1

Intermediate Sprint 2 - Paya Jaras, 46km 1 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 5 pts 2 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 3 3 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team 2 4 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1

Intermediate Sprint 3 - Gombak, 65.9km 1 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 5 pts 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 1 - Bukit Cerakah (Cat. 4) 24.7km 1 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 4 pts 2 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 2 3 Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 1

Mountain 2 - Genting (HC) 110.3km 1 Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa 25 pts 2 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 20 3 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team 16 4 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka 12 5 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 10 6 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 8 7 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka 6 8 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa 5 9 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 4 10 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 3 11 Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 2 12 Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1

Asian riders 1 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 3:13:21 2 Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:53 3 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:39 4 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:03:33 5 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:21 6 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:05:26 7 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:05:39 8 M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:06:41 9 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:06:55 10 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:06:57 11 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:08:30 12 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:31 13 Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:08:56 14 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 15 Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO 16 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:09:13 17 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:09:27 18 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 0:09:33 19 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:09:38 20 Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:10:18 21 Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:10:37 22 Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:10:41 23 Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team 24 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:11:31 25 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:12:43 26 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore 0:12:45 27 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:13:26 28 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:13:50 29 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:14:18 30 Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:14:40 31 M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 32 Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:16:23 33 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:16:24 34 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 35 Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team 0:16:40 36 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:16:48 37 Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:17:21 38 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 39 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 0:18:31 40 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 0:18:34 41 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 0:18:42 42 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:21:14 43 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:21:35 44 Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team 0:22:15 45 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:24:16 46 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:24:28 47 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 48 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 0:24:34 49 Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:24:57 50 Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:25:04 51 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 52 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:25:27 53 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:26:59 54 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 55 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 56 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 57 Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore 58 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 59 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 60 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team

Teams 1 MTN Qhubeka 9:40:26 2 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:09:26 3 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:09:36 4 Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:11:30 5 Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:12:43 6 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:13:40 7 RTS Racing Team 0:13:46 8 Astana Pro Team 0:14:08 9 Orica Greenedge 0:14:50 10 Team Europcar 0:15:18 11 Garmin - Sharp 0:18:14 12 Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:19:32 13 Champion System Pro Cycling 0:19:34 14 Indonesia National Team 0:24:27 15 KSPO 0:27:02 16 Terengganu Cycling Team 0:30:52 17 Malaysia National Team 0:31:13 18 Aisan Racing Team 0:37:09 19 OCBC Singapore 0:47:47 20 United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:50:55 21 Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:50:58 22 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:52:22

Asian teams 1 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 9:49:52 2 Astana Pro Team 0:04:42 3 Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:10:06 4 Indonesia National Team 0:15:01 5 KSPO 0:17:36 6 Terengganu Cycling Team 0:21:26 7 Malaysia National Team 0:21:47 8 Aisan Racing Team 0:27:43 9 OCBC Singapore 0:38:21 10 Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:41:15

General classification after stage 5 1 Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa 17:43:20 2 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:01:22 3 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka 0:02:10 4 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:33 5 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:02:40 6 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka 0:02:45 7 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 8 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:02:49 9 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:54 10 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:02:55 11 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team 0:03:06 12 Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:03:31 13 Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:03:38 14 Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:03:40 15 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:50 16 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:24 17 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:04:37 18 Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:04:38 19 Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:06 20 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:05:49 21 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:06:13 22 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:06 23 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:08:31 24 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:09:13 25 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:10:35 26 Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:10:42 27 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:11:09 28 Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:55 29 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:12:02 30 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:12:06 31 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:12:14 32 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:12:15 33 M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling 34 Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team 0:12:45 35 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:13:35 36 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:13:41 37 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:08 38 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:14:17 39 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:14:23 40 Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:14:50 41 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:16:02 42 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:16:16 43 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:16:18 44 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 0:17:18 45 Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:17:21 46 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:17:25 47 Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:17:44 48 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:18:09 49 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:18:34 50 Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:18:51 51 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore 0:19:42 52 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:19:46 53 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:20:29 54 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:21:21 55 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:21:43 56 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 0:22:20 57 Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:23:28 58 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:24:06 59 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:24:11 60 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:24:14 61 Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO 0:24:28 62 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:24:55 63 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:25:34 64 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 0:25:37 65 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:25:57 66 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:26:02 67 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:26:13 68 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team 0:29:00 69 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:29:29 70 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:29:48 71 Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore 0:31:31 72 PierPaolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:32:02 73 Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:32:07 74 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:32:22 75 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:32:33 76 Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:34:02 77 Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team 0:34:07 78 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:35:19 79 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:35:28 80 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 0:35:45 81 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 0:35:46 82 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:35:50 83 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:36:01 84 Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:36:51 85 Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:37:07 86 M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 87 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 0:38:06 88 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:38:10 89 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:38:14 90 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:38:51 91 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 92 Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:38:58 93 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 0:38:59 94 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:39:28 95 Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:39:46 96 Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:39:48 97 Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:40:58 98 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 99 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 0:42:02 100 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:43:59 101 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:44:02 102 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:44:22 103 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:44:23 104 Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team 0:44:42 105 John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:46:05 106 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:46:35 107 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:46:47 108 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:46:55 109 Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 110 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team 111 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 112 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:47:20 113 Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:47:24 114 Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:47:31 115 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:48:17 116 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:49:16 117 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:49:25 118 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:49:26 119 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 120 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa 121 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 122 Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 123 Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 124 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:49:50 125 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:49:57 126 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:50:05 127 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:50:17 128 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:50:35 129 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:50:37 130 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:53:03

Points classification 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 44 pts 2 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 36 3 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 33 4 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 32 5 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 32 6 Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa 31 7 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 30 8 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 28 9 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 26 10 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 25 11 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 24 12 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 24 13 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 22 14 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 19 15 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka 16 16 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka 16 17 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa 16 18 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 15 19 Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 15 20 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 15 21 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 14 22 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team 13 23 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge 12 24 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 12 25 Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 12 26 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 11 27 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 11 28 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 10 29 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore 10 30 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 10 31 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 10 32 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 33 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa 10 34 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 9 35 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 9 36 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 9 37 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 8 38 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling 8 39 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 7 40 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 7 41 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 7 42 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 6 43 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 6 44 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 5 45 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 5 46 Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 4 47 Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 3 48 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 49 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 3 50 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 3 51 Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 3 52 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2 53 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 54 Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 2 55 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team 2 56 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2 57 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 58 Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 1 59 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 1 60 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 61 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 1 62 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification 1 Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa 45 pts 2 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 44 3 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 30 4 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team 24 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 19 6 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 16 7 Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 14 8 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 14 9 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka 13 10 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge 12 11 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 10 12 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka 10 13 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa 10 14 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 10 15 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 8 16 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 8 17 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 7 18 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6

Asian riders classification 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 17:46:00 2 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:05 3 Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:58 4 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:44 5 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:26 6 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:08:29 7 M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:09:35 8 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:11:01 9 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:28 10 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:11:37 11 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:11:43 12 Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:12:10 13 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:13:36 14 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:13:38 15 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 0:14:38 16 Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:14:41 17 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:14:45 18 Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:15:04 19 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:15:29 20 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:15:54 21 Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:16:11 22 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore 0:17:02 23 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:17:06 24 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:18:41 25 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 0:19:40 26 Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:20:48 27 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:21:26 28 Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO 0:21:48 29 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:22:15 30 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 0:22:57 31 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:23:22 32 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:23:33 33 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:29:53 34 Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team 0:31:27 35 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 0:33:05 36 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 0:33:06 37 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:33:10 38 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:33:21 39 Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:34:11 40 Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:34:27 41 M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 42 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:35:34 43 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:36:11 44 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 45 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 0:36:19 46 Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:37:06 47 Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:37:08 48 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:41:43 49 Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team 0:42:02 50 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:43:55 51 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:44:15 52 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 53 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:44:40 54 Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:44:44 55 Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:44:51 56 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:46:45 57 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:46:46 58 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 59 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:47:25 60 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:50:23