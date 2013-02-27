Image 1 of 27 Guardini takes the first win of the year for Astana at Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 27 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) at the start of stage 7 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 27 Wesley Sulzberger (Orica - GreenEDGE) drives the pace (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 27 Dennis Van Niekerk (MTN - Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 27 Aidis Kruopis (Orica - GreenEDGE) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 27 The Astana team before the start of the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 27 Diego Rosa (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 27 Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa) looks set to win the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 27 Bert Grabsch (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 27 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 27 Astana lead the peloton in a bid to set Guardini up for the sprint win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 27 Junya Sano (Fantini Vini - Selle Italia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 27 Junya Sano and Michele Merlo (Fantini Vini - Selle Italia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 27 Ruslan Tleubayev (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 27 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 27 Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins this seventh stage of the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 27 Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa) continues to lead the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 27 Andrea Guardini (Astana) was unbeatable in the final sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 27 Koldo Fernandez (Garmin - Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 27 The peloton rolls through on stage 7 of the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 27 Meiyin Wang (Hengxiang Cycling Team), Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa) and Andrea Guardini (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 27 Andrea Guardini and an Astana teammate raise their arms after the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 27 Andrea Guardini (Astana) pulls on the points jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 27 Stage win number 12 for Andrea Guardini at Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 27 Andrea Guardini (Astana) beats a frustrated Francesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini) to the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 27 Andrea Guardini (Astana) captures his 12th Tour de Langkawi stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 27 Travis Meyer (Orica GreenEdge) on the attack again and joined by Cyrille Gautier (Europcar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After seven stages Andrea Guardini has finally picked up the win he's been so desperate to achieve. Guardini won the sprint finish on the long straight run to the finish line in Dungun on Stage 7, beating a frustrated Francesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini – Selle Italia) into second-place with the ever-consistent Aidis Kruopis (Orica GreenEdge) in third. Race leader Julian Arredondo (Team Nippo - De Rosa) finished comfortably in the bunch to retain his overall lead.

The win into Dungun marked Guardini's 12th stage victory at Tour de Langkawi but it felt like his first, according to the Italian who signed for the Astana team at the end of 2012. Guardini had stated from the beginning of the tour the his condition was extremely good and yet the rider who has dominated the finishes over the past two years has been unable to beat the likes of Theo Bos (Blanco) and Chicchi this year.

Having started his season in Australian at Tour Down Under before continuing at Tour of Qatar meant the Astana rider arrived in Malaysia with enough race days to contest the sprints but the ProTeam-stacked field attracted for the 2012 edition has seen him beaten to the line in each of the four previous sprints. Chicchi, who rode for Omega Pharam – Quick-Step in 2012 is the exception after Bos cleaned up with back-to-back stage wins before withdrawing before starting Stage 6.

"From the start of the season I have done two hard races. First in Australia, at [Tour] Down Under which was so difficult because my condition was not at the top," said Guardini.

"Then at Qatar it was going up but not so good for winning. In Langkawi, it's the perfect moment because after 12 days of racing [this year] my condition is so, so good from the start of the race," he added.

"This is the best [win] because of so much suffering."

A five kilometre-long coastal road into the finish at Dungun made for an interesting finale as numerous teams attempted to control the unwavering peloton. Unlike the previous days which featured corners in the final kilometre, the closing kilometres into Dungun were completely straight.

At the finish Guardini was able to open up his sprint at just the right time, relegating a frustrated Chicchi who had to brake multiple times inside the final 500m into second place while Kruopis seemed content with taking another the final place on the podium.

"The wind was coming from the sea and we kept to the left [of the road]. My teammates [Assen] Bazayez and [Ruslan] Tleubayev gave me cover from the wind and after at 500m, Tleubayev took me onto the wheel of Allan Davis and Kruopis. I started my sprint at 200m [to go] in the left side, so I was covered by the wind," said Guardini.

"This is my first victory here with the Astana team and it's a powerful team. It's so, so good. It's been so many months without winning which is not so simple for a sprinter – especially for me.

"I'm very, very happy to make the first victory of the year for this team," he added.

Relentless Meyer on the attack again

It was another sunny start to Stage 7 at Tour de Langkawi with riders more than happy with the warming conditions after the deluge of rain experienced the day before. That was until the clouds began to roll over shortly after the stage started and with predicted showers throughout the 149.8km stage, the day could present another opportunity to split the field.

The break was established fairly soon after the bunch rolled out from the start at Kuantan with Travis Meyer (Orica GreenEdge) on the attack for his third day-in-a-row, being joined by Europcar's Cyrille Gautier.

The two men charged with providing excitement for the day were not simply stretching their legs, they were pushing hard from the moment they got away. The two had covered 15km and while the bunch insisted for a while, they quickly gave up chasing.

Meyer and Gautier's advantage was in excess of four minutes after passing 30km as the team of race leader Julian Arredondo (Team Nippo – De Rosa) took it's place at the front to control the escapees lead.

The rain had been coming in ebbs and flows while the two continued to tap out a steady pace, peaking their lead to approximately seven minutes before the bunch began to up its ante.

Meyer took the first sprint uncontested from Gautier at 50.4km, meanwhile the bunch were racing for vital points. Harif Saleh (TSG) took third while Anuar Manan (Synergy – Baku) finished fourth. Manan has won the sprints jersey in the 2008 and started the day in second in the classifcation, 14 points behind current leader Andrea Guardini.

Astana took up some of the pace-setting duties while Gautier took maximum points of the first Cat 4 climb of the day with Meyer was content to follow his Europcar companion over the top.

Omega Pharma – Quick-Step had also come to the front to assist, bringing the gap down to under two minutes with 80km covered. They were looking out for sprinter Andrew Fenn – who was part of the late escape in yesterday's stage before being swallowed up by the peloton with less than 10km to go.

The two remained out from for a little less than an hour more before the catch was made, perhaps earlier than expected.

The final sprint at 122.6km saw second-place overall Pieter Weening (Orica GreenEdge) pick up a one-second bonus after being challenged by Arredondo's teammate Mauro Richeze who pipped the Dutchman on the line for second-place behind Manan.

Omega Pharma were committing to the bunch sprint while the team of Vini Fantini were also keen to get their man Chicchi up for another stage victory. The Italian, who signed from OPQS at the end of 2012 won his first Langkawi stage on day 3 this year and today's long run into the finish, nearly 5km of dead-straight road was suited to the rapid finisher.

The three sprint teams of OPQS, Astana and Vini Fantini had one rider represented at the front with 15km while race leader Arredondo had his Nippo squad tucked in right behind the three ProTeam riders.

Blanco may have lost its star sprinter Theo Bos but they still had one of the fastest finishers in the group with Graeme Brown. 'Browny' knows the Langkawi sprints better than most, having accumulated nine stage wins over his careeer.

The final kilometres were dominated by Orica GreenEdge and OPQS who were attempting to use the slight coast breeze to make moving up difficult. The pace however, was not high enough to really string it out and coming into the finish it was Guardini who got the jump, leaving Chicchi to eventually make his way through the bunch to finish second with Kruopis taking third.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:37:17 2 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 3 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 4 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge 5 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 7 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 8 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 9 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 10 Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 11 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 12 Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 13 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 14 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 15 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 16 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 17 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team 19 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 20 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 21 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 22 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 23 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore 24 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 25 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 26 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 27 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 28 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka 29 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team 30 Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore 31 Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 32 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 33 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 34 M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling 35 Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 36 Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 37 Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team 38 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 39 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 40 Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 41 Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 42 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 43 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 44 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka 45 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 46 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling 47 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling 48 Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 49 Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 50 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 51 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 52 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 53 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team 54 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 55 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 56 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa 57 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 58 Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa 59 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team 60 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 61 Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 62 Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 63 Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 64 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 65 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 66 Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team 67 Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 68 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 69 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 70 Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 71 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 72 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 73 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 74 Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp 75 Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 76 Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 77 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa 78 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 79 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 80 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 81 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 82 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 83 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 84 Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 85 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 86 Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 87 Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team 88 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 89 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 90 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 91 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge 92 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 93 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 94 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team 95 M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 96 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 97 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 98 Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 99 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 100 Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 101 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 102 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 103 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 104 Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team 105 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 106 Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 107 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 108 Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore 109 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 110 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 111 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 112 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 113 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 114 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team 0:00:17 115 Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team 0:00:23 116 Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO 0:00:50 117 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:56 118 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 119 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 120 John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:04 121 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 122 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:01:05 123 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 124 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:01:19 125 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:01:57

Intermediate Sprint 1: Chukai # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 5 pts 2 Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 3 3 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 4 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 1

Intermediate Sprint 2: Kerteh # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 5 pts 2 Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 3 3 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 4 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 1

Intermediate Sprint 3: Paka # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 5 pts 2 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa 3 3 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 2 4 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1

KOM Cat 4: Bukit Anak Dara # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 4 pts 2 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2 3 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 1

KOM Cat 4: Kijal # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 4 pts 2 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2 3 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 1

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa 25:55:05 2 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:01:15 3 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka 0:02:10 4 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:32 5 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:02:40 6 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:48 7 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:02:49 8 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:02:55 9 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka 0:02:58 10 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 11 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team 0:03:19 12 Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:03:31 13 Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:03:38 14 Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:03:58 15 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:03 16 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:24 17 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:04:34 18 Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:04:38 19 Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:24 20 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:05:38 21 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:06:11 22 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:06 23 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:08:44 24 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:09:13 25 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:10:53 26 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:11:09 27 Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:51 28 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:12:02 29 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:12:06 30 M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:12:09 31 Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:12:15 32 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:12:28 33 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:12:32 34 Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team 0:12:58 35 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:13:35 36 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:13:54 37 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:14:17 38 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:14:36 39 Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:14:50 40 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:22 41 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:16:15 42 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:16:16 43 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:16:31 44 Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:17:21 45 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:17:25 46 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 0:17:31 47 Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:17:57 48 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:18:27 49 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:18:34 50 Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:18:51 51 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:19:46 52 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore 0:19:55 53 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:20:29 54 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:21:21 55 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:21:43 56 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 0:21:55 57 Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:23:28 58 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:24:11 59 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:24:46 60 Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO 0:25:36 61 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:25:47 62 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 0:25:55 63 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:25:56 64 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:27:34 65 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team 0:29:56 66 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:30:10 67 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:31:14 68 Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:32:07 69 Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore 0:33:14 70 Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:34:20 71 Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team 0:34:25 72 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:34:54 73 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:35:26 74 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:35:28 75 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 0:35:45 76 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 0:36:14 77 Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:36:51 78 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:36:57 79 Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:37:07 80 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:37:10 81 M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:37:25 82 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 0:37:56 83 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:38:10 84 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:38:14 85 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:38:18 86 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:38:31 87 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:38:56 88 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:39:09 89 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 0:39:12 90 Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:39:42 91 Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:40:04 92 Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:40:35 93 Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:40:58 94 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 0:41:56 95 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:42:35 96 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:43:53 97 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:43:56 98 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:44:22 99 Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team 0:45:05 100 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:46:23 101 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:46:30 102 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:46:49 103 Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 104 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team 0:46:55 105 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 106 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:47:10 107 Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:47:18 108 John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:47:46 109 Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:47:49 110 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:48:11 111 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:49:10 112 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:49:20 113 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 114 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 115 Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 116 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:49:43 117 Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:49:52 118 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:49:57 119 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:50:03 120 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:50:29 121 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:50:37 122 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:51:34 123 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:52:10 124 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:53:21 125 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:54:47

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 72 pts 2 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 50 3 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 47 4 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 43 5 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 41 6 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 39 7 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 39 8 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 36 9 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 34 10 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 32 11 Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa 31 12 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 27 13 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 24 14 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 23 15 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 21 16 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge 21 17 Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 20 18 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 19 19 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 17 20 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka 16 21 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa 16 22 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka 16 23 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 24 Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 15 25 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 15 26 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge 15 27 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 14 28 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 14 29 Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 14 30 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 14 31 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team 13 32 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 13 33 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 13 34 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa 13 35 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 12 36 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 11 37 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 10 38 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore 10 39 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 10 40 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 9 41 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 9 42 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 8 43 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling 8 44 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 45 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 7 46 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 7 47 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 7 48 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 6 49 Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 6 50 Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 6 51 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 6 52 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 5 53 Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 4 54 Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 3 55 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 56 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 3 57 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2 58 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 2 59 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team 2 60 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2 61 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 62 Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 1 63 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 1 64 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 65 Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 48 pts 2 Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa 45 3 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 32 4 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team 24 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 19 6 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 16 7 Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 16