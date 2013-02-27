Trending

Guardini adds to his Langkawi record with another win

Chicchi boxed-in for second, Kruopis picks up another podium

Image 1 of 27

Guardini takes the first win of the year for Astana at Langkawi

Guardini takes the first win of the year for Astana at Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 27

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) at the start of stage 7

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) at the start of stage 7
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 27

Wesley Sulzberger (Orica - GreenEDGE) drives the pace

Wesley Sulzberger (Orica - GreenEDGE) drives the pace
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 27

Dennis Van Niekerk (MTN - Qhubeka)

Dennis Van Niekerk (MTN - Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 27

Aidis Kruopis (Orica - GreenEDGE)

Aidis Kruopis (Orica - GreenEDGE)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 27

The Astana team before the start of the stage

The Astana team before the start of the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 27

Diego Rosa (Androni Giocattoli)

Diego Rosa (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 27

Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa) looks set to win the race

Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa) looks set to win the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 27

Bert Grabsch (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Bert Grabsch (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 27

Alexsandr Dyachenko (Astana)

Alexsandr Dyachenko (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 27

Astana lead the peloton in a bid to set Guardini up for the sprint win

Astana lead the peloton in a bid to set Guardini up for the sprint win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 27

Junya Sano (Fantini Vini - Selle Italia)

Junya Sano (Fantini Vini - Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 27

Junya Sano and Michele Merlo (Fantini Vini - Selle Italia)

Junya Sano and Michele Merlo (Fantini Vini - Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 27

Ruslan Tleubayev (Astana)

Ruslan Tleubayev (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 27

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 27

Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins this seventh stage of the Tour de Langkawi

Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins this seventh stage of the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 27

Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa) continues to lead the race

Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa) continues to lead the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 27

Andrea Guardini (Astana) was unbeatable in the final sprint

Andrea Guardini (Astana) was unbeatable in the final sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 27

Koldo Fernandez (Garmin - Sharp)

Koldo Fernandez (Garmin - Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 27

The peloton rolls through on stage 7 of the Tour de Langkawi

The peloton rolls through on stage 7 of the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 27

Meiyin Wang (Hengxiang Cycling Team), Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa) and Andrea Guardini (Astana)

Meiyin Wang (Hengxiang Cycling Team), Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa) and Andrea Guardini (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 27

Andrea Guardini and an Astana teammate raise their arms after the win

Andrea Guardini and an Astana teammate raise their arms after the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 27

Andrea Guardini (Astana) pulls on the points jersey

Andrea Guardini (Astana) pulls on the points jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 27

Stage win number 12 for Andrea Guardini at Langkawi

Stage win number 12 for Andrea Guardini at Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 27

Andrea Guardini (Astana) beats a frustrated Francesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini) to the line

Andrea Guardini (Astana) beats a frustrated Francesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini) to the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 27

Andrea Guardini (Astana) captures his 12th Tour de Langkawi stage win

Andrea Guardini (Astana) captures his 12th Tour de Langkawi stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 27

Travis Meyer (Orica GreenEdge) on the attack again and joined by Cyrille Gautier (Europcar)

Travis Meyer (Orica GreenEdge) on the attack again and joined by Cyrille Gautier (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After seven stages Andrea Guardini has finally picked up the win he's been so desperate to achieve. Guardini won the sprint finish on the long straight run to the finish line in Dungun on Stage 7, beating a frustrated Francesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini – Selle Italia) into second-place with the ever-consistent Aidis Kruopis (Orica GreenEdge) in third. Race leader Julian Arredondo (Team Nippo - De Rosa) finished comfortably in the bunch to retain his overall lead.

The win into Dungun marked Guardini's 12th stage victory at Tour de Langkawi but it felt like his first, according to the Italian who signed for the Astana team at the end of 2012. Guardini had stated from the beginning of the tour the his condition was extremely good and yet the rider who has dominated the finishes over the past two years has been unable to beat the likes of Theo Bos (Blanco) and Chicchi this year.

Having started his season in Australian at Tour Down Under before continuing at Tour of Qatar meant the Astana rider arrived in Malaysia with enough race days to contest the sprints but the ProTeam-stacked field attracted for the 2012 edition has seen him beaten to the line in each of the four previous sprints. Chicchi, who rode for Omega Pharam – Quick-Step in 2012 is the exception after Bos cleaned up with back-to-back stage wins before withdrawing before starting Stage 6.

"From the start of the season I have done two hard races. First in Australia, at [Tour] Down Under which was so difficult because my condition was not at the top," said Guardini.

"Then at Qatar it was going up but not so good for winning. In Langkawi, it's the perfect moment because after 12 days of racing [this year] my condition is so, so good from the start of the race," he added.

"This is the best [win] because of so much suffering."

A five kilometre-long coastal road into the finish at Dungun made for an interesting finale as numerous teams attempted to control the unwavering peloton. Unlike the previous days which featured corners in the final kilometre, the closing kilometres into Dungun were completely straight.

At the finish Guardini was able to open up his sprint at just the right time, relegating a frustrated Chicchi who had to brake multiple times inside the final 500m into second place while Kruopis seemed content with taking another the final place on the podium.

"The wind was coming from the sea and we kept to the left [of the road]. My teammates [Assen] Bazayez and [Ruslan] Tleubayev gave me cover from the wind and after at 500m, Tleubayev took me onto the wheel of Allan Davis and Kruopis. I started my sprint at 200m [to go] in the left side, so I was covered by the wind," said Guardini.

"This is my first victory here with the Astana team and it's a powerful team. It's so, so good. It's been so many months without winning which is not so simple for a sprinter – especially for me.

"I'm very, very happy to make the first victory of the year for this team," he added.

Relentless Meyer on the attack again

It was another sunny start to Stage 7 at Tour de Langkawi with riders more than happy with the warming conditions after the deluge of rain experienced the day before. That was until the clouds began to roll over shortly after the stage started and with predicted showers throughout the 149.8km stage, the day could present another opportunity to split the field.

The break was established fairly soon after the bunch rolled out from the start at Kuantan with Travis Meyer (Orica GreenEdge) on the attack for his third day-in-a-row, being joined by Europcar's Cyrille Gautier.

The two men charged with providing excitement for the day were not simply stretching their legs, they were pushing hard from the moment they got away. The two had covered 15km and while the bunch insisted for a while, they quickly gave up chasing.

Meyer and Gautier's advantage was in excess of four minutes after passing 30km as the team of race leader Julian Arredondo (Team Nippo – De Rosa) took it's place at the front to control the escapees lead.

The rain had been coming in ebbs and flows while the two continued to tap out a steady pace, peaking their lead to approximately seven minutes before the bunch began to up its ante.

Meyer took the first sprint uncontested from Gautier at 50.4km, meanwhile the bunch were racing for vital points. Harif Saleh (TSG) took third while Anuar Manan (Synergy – Baku) finished fourth. Manan has won the sprints jersey in the 2008 and started the day in second in the classifcation, 14 points behind current leader Andrea Guardini.

Astana took up some of the pace-setting duties while Gautier took maximum points of the first Cat 4 climb of the day with Meyer was content to follow his Europcar companion over the top.

Omega Pharma – Quick-Step had also come to the front to assist, bringing the gap down to under two minutes with 80km covered. They were looking out for sprinter Andrew Fenn – who was part of the late escape in yesterday's stage before being swallowed up by the peloton with less than 10km to go.

The two remained out from for a little less than an hour more before the catch was made, perhaps earlier than expected.

The final sprint at 122.6km saw second-place overall Pieter Weening (Orica GreenEdge) pick up a one-second bonus after being challenged by Arredondo's teammate Mauro Richeze who pipped the Dutchman on the line for second-place behind Manan.

Omega Pharma were committing to the bunch sprint while the team of Vini Fantini were also keen to get their man Chicchi up for another stage victory. The Italian, who signed from OPQS at the end of 2012 won his first Langkawi stage on day 3 this year and today's long run into the finish, nearly 5km of dead-straight road was suited to the rapid finisher.

The three sprint teams of OPQS, Astana and Vini Fantini had one rider represented at the front with 15km while race leader Arredondo had his Nippo squad tucked in right behind the three ProTeam riders.

Blanco may have lost its star sprinter Theo Bos but they still had one of the fastest finishers in the group with Graeme Brown. 'Browny' knows the Langkawi sprints better than most, having accumulated nine stage wins over his careeer.

The final kilometres were dominated by Orica GreenEdge and OPQS who were attempting to use the slight coast breeze to make moving up difficult. The pace however, was not high enough to really string it out and coming into the finish it was Guardini who got the jump, leaving Chicchi to eventually make his way through the bunch to finish second with Kruopis taking third.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:37:17
2Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
3Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
4Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge
5Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
6Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
7Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
8Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
9Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
10Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
11Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
12Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
13Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
14Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
15Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
16Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
17Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
18Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team
19Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
20Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
21Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
22M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
23Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
24Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
25Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
26Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
27Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
28Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
29Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
30Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
31Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
32Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
33Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
34M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling
35Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
36Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
37Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
38Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
39Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
40Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
41Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
42Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
43Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
44Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka
45Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
46Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling
47Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling
48Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
49Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
50Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
51Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
52Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
53Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
54Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
55Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
56Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
57John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
58Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
59Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team
60Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
61Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
62Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
63Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
64Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
65Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
66Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team
67Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
68Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
69M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
70Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
71Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
72Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
73Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
74Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp
75Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
76Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
77Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa
78Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
79Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
80Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
81Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
82Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
83Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
84Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
85Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
86Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
87Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team
88Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
89Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
90Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
91Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge
92Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
93Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
94Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team
95M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
96Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
97Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
98Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
99Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
100Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
101Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
102Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
103Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
104Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team
105Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
106Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
107Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
108Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
109Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
110Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
111Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
112Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
113Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
114Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team0:00:17
115Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team0:00:23
116Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO0:00:50
117Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:56
118Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
119Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
120John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:01:04
121Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
122Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:01:05
123Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
124Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:01:19
125Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:01:57

Intermediate Sprint 1: Chukai
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge5pts
2Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar3
3Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2
4Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project1

Intermediate Sprint 2: Kerteh
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge5pts
2Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar3
3Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2
4Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project1

Intermediate Sprint 3: Paka
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project5pts
2Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa3
3Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge2
4Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp1

KOM Cat 4: Bukit Anak Dara
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar4pts
2Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge2
3Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO1

KOM Cat 4: Kijal
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar4pts
2Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge2
3Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO1

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa25:55:05
2Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:01:15
3Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka0:02:10
4Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:02:32
5Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:02:40
6Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:02:48
7Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:02:49
8John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:02:55
9Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka0:02:58
10Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
11Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team0:03:19
12Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:03:31
13Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:03:38
14Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:03:58
15Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:03
16Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:24
17Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:34
18Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:04:38
19Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:05:24
20Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:05:38
21Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:06:11
22Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:06
23Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:08:44
24Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:09:13
25Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:10:53
26Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:11:09
27Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:51
28Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:12:02
29Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:12:06
30M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling0:12:09
31Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:12:15
32Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:12:28
33Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:12:32
34Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team0:12:58
35Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:13:35
36Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:13:54
37M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:14:17
38Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:14:36
39Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:14:50
40Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:22
41Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:16:15
42Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:16:16
43Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:16:31
44Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:17:21
45M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:17:25
46Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO0:17:31
47Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:17:57
48Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:18:27
49Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:18:34
50Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:18:51
51Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:19:46
52Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore0:19:55
53Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:20:29
54Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:21:21
55Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling0:21:43
56Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO0:21:55
57Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:23:28
58Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:24:11
59Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:24:46
60Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO0:25:36
61Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:25:47
62Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO0:25:55
63Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:25:56
64Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:27:34
65Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team0:29:56
66Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:30:10
67Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:31:14
68Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:32:07
69Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore0:33:14
70Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:34:20
71Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team0:34:25
72Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:34:54
73Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:35:26
74Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:35:28
75Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO0:35:45
76Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore0:36:14
77Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:36:51
78Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:36:57
79Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:37:07
80Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:37:10
81M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:37:25
82Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge0:37:56
83Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:38:10
84Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:38:14
85Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:38:18
86Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:38:31
87Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:38:56
88Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:39:09
89Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO0:39:12
90Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:39:42
91Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:40:04
92Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:40:35
93Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:40:58
94Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp0:41:56
95Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:42:35
96Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:43:53
97Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:43:56
98Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:44:22
99Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team0:45:05
100Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:46:23
101Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:46:30
102Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:46:49
103Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
104Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team0:46:55
105Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
106Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:47:10
107Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:47:18
108John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:47:46
109Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:47:49
110Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:48:11
111Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:49:10
112Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:49:20
113Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
114Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
115Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
116Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:49:43
117Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:49:52
118Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:49:57
119Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:50:03
120Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling0:50:29
121Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:50:37
122Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:51:34
123Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:52:10
124Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:53:21
125Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:54:47

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team72pts
2Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project50
3Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia47
4Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge43
5Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team41
6Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge39
7Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep39
8Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team36
9Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar34
10Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp32
11Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa31
12Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge27
13Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling24
14Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team23
15Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team21
16Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge21
17Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling20
18Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp19
19Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team17
20Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka16
21Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa16
22Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka16
23Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team15
24Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia15
25Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela15
26Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge15
27Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp14
28Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO14
29Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project14
30Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp14
31Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team13
32Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep13
33Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team13
34Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa13
35Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO12
36Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team11
37Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar10
38Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore10
39Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team10
40M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team9
41Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore9
42Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa8
43Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling8
44Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep7
45John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project7
46Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela7
47Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team7
48Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka6
49Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar6
50Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team6
51Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team6
52Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling5
53Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team4
54Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka3
55Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
56Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team3
57Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2
58Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO2
59Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team2
60Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
61Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
62Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka1
63Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team1
64Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
65Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team48pts
2Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa45
3Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge32
4Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team24
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp19
6Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp16
7Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia16

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1MTN Qhubeka77:54:13
2Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:09:00
3Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:13:00
4Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:15:00
5Astana Pro Team0:16:28
6Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:17:01
7Team Nippo - De Rosa0:17:07
8Team Europcar0:18:02
9Garmin - Sharp0:21:55
10Orica Greenedge0:22:31
11Champion System Pro Cycling0:23:51
12Hengxiang Cycling Team0:24:29
13RTS Racing Team0:34:00
14Indonesia National Team0:35:51
15Malaysia National Team0:44:46
16KSPO0:44:57
17Aisan Racing Team0:49:40
18United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:55:54
19Terengganu Cycling Team0:59:01
20Vini Fantini - Selle Italia1:03:08
21OCBC Singapore1:04:37
22Blanco Pro Cycling Team1:22:19

