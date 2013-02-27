Guardini adds to his Langkawi record with another win
Chicchi boxed-in for second, Kruopis picks up another podium
Stage 7: Kuantan - Dungun
After seven stages Andrea Guardini has finally picked up the win he's been so desperate to achieve. Guardini won the sprint finish on the long straight run to the finish line in Dungun on Stage 7, beating a frustrated Francesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini – Selle Italia) into second-place with the ever-consistent Aidis Kruopis (Orica GreenEdge) in third. Race leader Julian Arredondo (Team Nippo - De Rosa) finished comfortably in the bunch to retain his overall lead.
The win into Dungun marked Guardini's 12th stage victory at Tour de Langkawi but it felt like his first, according to the Italian who signed for the Astana team at the end of 2012. Guardini had stated from the beginning of the tour the his condition was extremely good and yet the rider who has dominated the finishes over the past two years has been unable to beat the likes of Theo Bos (Blanco) and Chicchi this year.
Having started his season in Australian at Tour Down Under before continuing at Tour of Qatar meant the Astana rider arrived in Malaysia with enough race days to contest the sprints but the ProTeam-stacked field attracted for the 2012 edition has seen him beaten to the line in each of the four previous sprints. Chicchi, who rode for Omega Pharam – Quick-Step in 2012 is the exception after Bos cleaned up with back-to-back stage wins before withdrawing before starting Stage 6.
"From the start of the season I have done two hard races. First in Australia, at [Tour] Down Under which was so difficult because my condition was not at the top," said Guardini.
"Then at Qatar it was going up but not so good for winning. In Langkawi, it's the perfect moment because after 12 days of racing [this year] my condition is so, so good from the start of the race," he added.
"This is the best [win] because of so much suffering."
A five kilometre-long coastal road into the finish at Dungun made for an interesting finale as numerous teams attempted to control the unwavering peloton. Unlike the previous days which featured corners in the final kilometre, the closing kilometres into Dungun were completely straight.
At the finish Guardini was able to open up his sprint at just the right time, relegating a frustrated Chicchi who had to brake multiple times inside the final 500m into second place while Kruopis seemed content with taking another the final place on the podium.
"The wind was coming from the sea and we kept to the left [of the road]. My teammates [Assen] Bazayez and [Ruslan] Tleubayev gave me cover from the wind and after at 500m, Tleubayev took me onto the wheel of Allan Davis and Kruopis. I started my sprint at 200m [to go] in the left side, so I was covered by the wind," said Guardini.
"This is my first victory here with the Astana team and it's a powerful team. It's so, so good. It's been so many months without winning which is not so simple for a sprinter – especially for me.
"I'm very, very happy to make the first victory of the year for this team," he added.
Relentless Meyer on the attack again
It was another sunny start to Stage 7 at Tour de Langkawi with riders more than happy with the warming conditions after the deluge of rain experienced the day before. That was until the clouds began to roll over shortly after the stage started and with predicted showers throughout the 149.8km stage, the day could present another opportunity to split the field.
The break was established fairly soon after the bunch rolled out from the start at Kuantan with Travis Meyer (Orica GreenEdge) on the attack for his third day-in-a-row, being joined by Europcar's Cyrille Gautier.
The two men charged with providing excitement for the day were not simply stretching their legs, they were pushing hard from the moment they got away. The two had covered 15km and while the bunch insisted for a while, they quickly gave up chasing.
Meyer and Gautier's advantage was in excess of four minutes after passing 30km as the team of race leader Julian Arredondo (Team Nippo – De Rosa) took it's place at the front to control the escapees lead.
The rain had been coming in ebbs and flows while the two continued to tap out a steady pace, peaking their lead to approximately seven minutes before the bunch began to up its ante.
Meyer took the first sprint uncontested from Gautier at 50.4km, meanwhile the bunch were racing for vital points. Harif Saleh (TSG) took third while Anuar Manan (Synergy – Baku) finished fourth. Manan has won the sprints jersey in the 2008 and started the day in second in the classifcation, 14 points behind current leader Andrea Guardini.
Astana took up some of the pace-setting duties while Gautier took maximum points of the first Cat 4 climb of the day with Meyer was content to follow his Europcar companion over the top.
Omega Pharma – Quick-Step had also come to the front to assist, bringing the gap down to under two minutes with 80km covered. They were looking out for sprinter Andrew Fenn – who was part of the late escape in yesterday's stage before being swallowed up by the peloton with less than 10km to go.
The two remained out from for a little less than an hour more before the catch was made, perhaps earlier than expected.
The final sprint at 122.6km saw second-place overall Pieter Weening (Orica GreenEdge) pick up a one-second bonus after being challenged by Arredondo's teammate Mauro Richeze who pipped the Dutchman on the line for second-place behind Manan.
Omega Pharma were committing to the bunch sprint while the team of Vini Fantini were also keen to get their man Chicchi up for another stage victory. The Italian, who signed from OPQS at the end of 2012 won his first Langkawi stage on day 3 this year and today's long run into the finish, nearly 5km of dead-straight road was suited to the rapid finisher.
The three sprint teams of OPQS, Astana and Vini Fantini had one rider represented at the front with 15km while race leader Arredondo had his Nippo squad tucked in right behind the three ProTeam riders.
Blanco may have lost its star sprinter Theo Bos but they still had one of the fastest finishers in the group with Graeme Brown. 'Browny' knows the Langkawi sprints better than most, having accumulated nine stage wins over his careeer.
The final kilometres were dominated by Orica GreenEdge and OPQS who were attempting to use the slight coast breeze to make moving up difficult. The pace however, was not high enough to really string it out and coming into the finish it was Guardini who got the jump, leaving Chicchi to eventually make his way through the bunch to finish second with Kruopis taking third.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:37:17
|2
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|3
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|4
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|5
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|7
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|10
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|11
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|12
|Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|13
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|14
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|15
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|16
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|17
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team
|19
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|20
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|21
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|22
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|23
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
|24
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|25
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|26
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|27
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
|29
|Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|30
|Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|31
|Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|32
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|33
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|34
|M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling
|35
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|36
|Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|37
|Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|38
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|39
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|40
|Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|41
|Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|42
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|43
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|44
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka
|45
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|46
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling
|47
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling
|48
|Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|49
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|50
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|51
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|52
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|53
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|54
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|55
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|57
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|58
|Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|59
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team
|60
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|61
|Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|62
|Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|63
|Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|64
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|65
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|67
|Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|68
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|69
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|70
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|71
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|72
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|74
|Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|75
|Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|76
|Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|77
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|78
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|79
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|80
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|81
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|82
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|83
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|84
|Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|85
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|86
|Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|87
|Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team
|88
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|89
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|90
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|91
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|92
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|93
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|94
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|95
|M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|96
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|97
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|98
|Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|99
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|101
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|102
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|104
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team
|105
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|106
|Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|107
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|108
|Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
|109
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|111
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|112
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|113
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|114
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team
|0:00:17
|115
|Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|0:00:23
|116
|Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO
|0:00:50
|117
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:56
|118
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|119
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|120
|John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:04
|121
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|122
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:01:05
|123
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|124
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|125
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|5
|pts
|2
|Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|3
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|5
|pts
|2
|Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|3
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|5
|pts
|2
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|3
|3
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|2
|4
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|pts
|2
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2
|3
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|pts
|2
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2
|3
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|25:55:05
|2
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:15
|3
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka
|0:02:10
|4
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:02:32
|5
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:02:40
|6
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:02:48
|7
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:02:49
|8
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|0:02:55
|9
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
|0:02:58
|10
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|11
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team
|0:03:19
|12
|Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:03:31
|13
|Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:03:38
|14
|Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:03:58
|15
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:03
|16
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:24
|17
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:34
|18
|Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:04:38
|19
|Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:24
|20
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:05:38
|21
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:06:11
|22
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:06
|23
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:08:44
|24
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|0:09:13
|25
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:10:53
|26
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:11:09
|27
|Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:51
|28
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|0:12:02
|29
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:06
|30
|M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:12:09
|31
|Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:12:15
|32
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:12:28
|33
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:12:32
|34
|Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team
|0:12:58
|35
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:13:35
|36
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:13:54
|37
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:14:17
|38
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:14:36
|39
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:14:50
|40
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:22
|41
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:16:15
|42
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:16:16
|43
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:16:31
|44
|Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:17:21
|45
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:17:25
|46
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|0:17:31
|47
|Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:17:57
|48
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:18:27
|49
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:18:34
|50
|Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:18:51
|51
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:19:46
|52
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
|0:19:55
|53
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:20:29
|54
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:21:21
|55
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:21:43
|56
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|0:21:55
|57
|Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:23:28
|58
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:24:11
|59
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:46
|60
|Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO
|0:25:36
|61
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:25:47
|62
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|0:25:55
|63
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:25:56
|64
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:27:34
|65
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team
|0:29:56
|66
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:30:10
|67
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:31:14
|68
|Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:32:07
|69
|Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
|0:33:14
|70
|Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:34:20
|71
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team
|0:34:25
|72
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:34:54
|73
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:35:26
|74
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:35:28
|75
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|0:35:45
|76
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|0:36:14
|77
|Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:36:51
|78
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:36:57
|79
|Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:37:07
|80
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:37:10
|81
|M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:37:25
|82
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|0:37:56
|83
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:38:10
|84
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:38:14
|85
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:38:18
|86
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:31
|87
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:38:56
|88
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:09
|89
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|0:39:12
|90
|Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:39:42
|91
|Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:40:04
|92
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:40:35
|93
|Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|0:40:58
|94
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|0:41:56
|95
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:42:35
|96
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:43:53
|97
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:43:56
|98
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:22
|99
|Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|0:45:05
|100
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|0:46:23
|101
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:30
|102
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:46:49
|103
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|104
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team
|0:46:55
|105
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|106
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:47:10
|107
|Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:47:18
|108
|John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:47:46
|109
|Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:47:49
|110
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:48:11
|111
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:49:10
|112
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:49:20
|113
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|114
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|115
|Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|116
|Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:49:43
|117
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:49:52
|118
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:49:57
|119
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:50:03
|120
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:50:29
|121
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:37
|122
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:51:34
|123
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:52:10
|124
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:53:21
|125
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:54:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|72
|pts
|2
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|50
|3
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|47
|4
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|43
|5
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|41
|6
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|39
|7
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|39
|8
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|36
|9
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|34
|10
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|32
|11
|Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|31
|12
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|27
|13
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|24
|14
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|23
|15
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|21
|16
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|21
|17
|Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|20
|18
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|19
|19
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|17
|20
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka
|16
|21
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|16
|22
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
|16
|23
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15
|24
|Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|15
|25
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|15
|26
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|15
|27
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|14
|28
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|14
|29
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|14
|30
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|14
|31
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team
|13
|32
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|13
|33
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|13
|34
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|13
|35
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|12
|36
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|11
|37
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|10
|38
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
|10
|39
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|10
|40
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|9
|41
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|9
|42
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|8
|43
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling
|8
|44
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|45
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|7
|46
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|7
|47
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|7
|48
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|6
|49
|Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|50
|Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|6
|51
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|6
|52
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|5
|53
|Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|4
|54
|Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|3
|55
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|56
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|3
|57
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|58
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|2
|59
|Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|2
|60
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2
|61
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|62
|Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|1
|63
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|1
|64
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|65
|Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|48
|pts
|2
|Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|45
|3
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|32
|4
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team
|24
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|19
|6
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|16
|7
|Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|MTN Qhubeka
|77:54:13
|2
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:09:00
|3
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:13:00
|4
|Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|0:15:00
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:16:28
|6
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:17:01
|7
|Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:17:07
|8
|Team Europcar
|0:18:02
|9
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:21:55
|10
|Orica Greenedge
|0:22:31
|11
|Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:23:51
|12
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:24:29
|13
|RTS Racing Team
|0:34:00
|14
|Indonesia National Team
|0:35:51
|15
|Malaysia National Team
|0:44:46
|16
|KSPO
|0:44:57
|17
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:49:40
|18
|United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:55:54
|19
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:59:01
|20
|Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|1:03:08
|21
|OCBC Singapore
|1:04:37
|22
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1:22:19
