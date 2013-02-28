Image 1 of 34 Bryan Coquard makes good on his promise and shows off his tattoo "Silver LONDON" (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 34 Bryan Coquard (Europcar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 34 Aidis Kruopis (Orica - GreenEDGE) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 34 Andrey Kashechkin (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 34 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 34 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (MTN - Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 34 Caleb Fairly (Garmin - Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 34 Luke Durbridge (Orica - GreenEDGE) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 34 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (MTN - Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 34 Jos Van Emden (Blanco) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 34 An Androni riders stocks up on fuel for the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 34 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (MTN - Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 34 Aidis Kruopis (Orica - GreenEDGE) on his feet after a crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 34 Two Team Blanco riders relax before the start of the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 34 Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Team Nippo - De Rosa) on the podium and still in yellow (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 34 Omar Bertazzo (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 34 Tom Leezer (Blanco) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 34 Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 34 Nippo - De Rosa control the peloton on stage 8 of the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 34 Bryan Coquard (Europcar) takes stage 8 at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 34 Bryan Coquard (Europcar) takes stage 8 at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 34 Bryan Coquard (Europcar) takes stage 8 at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 34 Bryan Coquard (Europcar) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 34 The peloton rolls through on stage 8 in Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 34 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 34 The sprint opens up for stage 8 at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 34 Andrea Guardini (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 34 Thumbs up if you like Langkawi law enforcement (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 34 Assan Bazayev (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 34 Omar Bertazzo (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 34 Dennis Van Niekerk (MTN - Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 34 Tour de Langkawi Stage 8 podium: Andy Fenn (OQPS), Bryan Coquard (Europcar) and Fracesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 34 The sprint for the line on stage 8 at Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 34 Bryan Coquard (Europcar) puts his Olympic rings on display on stage 8 at Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

First-year professional Bryan Coquard netted the biggest win of his young career on Stage 8 at Tour de Langakwi, leaving Andy Fenn (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) and Stage 6 winner Francesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini - Selle Italia) to battle for second and third respectively. The win is Coquard's third victory of the year after taking two stages at the recent French race Étoile de Bessèges. Julián Arredondo (Team Nippo - De Rosa) finished safely in the bunch to retain his overall lead over Pieter Weening (Orica GreenEdge).

It was another day of patchy showers on Stage 8 from Kuala Teengganu to Tanah Merah but thankfully the peloton were not subject to the deluge experienced a few days earlier. It was however, a wet affair at the end of the 164.5km stage which had been dominated but a long-range two man break.

The boulevard-style finish was only just won by Coquard who just had enough to time to look over his shoulder before confirming his victory into Tanah Merah. Fenn and Chicchi threw for the line to claim their respective second and third places while points leader Andrea Guardini was never in contention for the win after getting stuck between the OPQS and Vini Fantini duo.

"The sprint was difficult, with a lot of fight," Coquard told Cyclingnews while catching his breath after the finish.

"At 500m Kévin Reza launched me and after at 200m I was on the wheel of Chicchi and I started my sprint. I am so happy because the win at Tour de Langkawi has been difficult for me.

"I broke my derailleur [one day] and yesterday my legs were no good.

"Today, I am very happy. It's my third win for the year. It's a very good day for Europcar and for me."

Coquard had made a promise to his Europcar director to show-off his celebratory tatoo - if he was to win and stage - and he made good by pulling back his right sleeve to reveal the Olympic rings and the words "Silver LONDON". Coquard won a silver medal at the London Games in the omnium ahead of his debut season with Europcar for the 2013 season.

"Before coming to this race I had a challenge with my sport director that if I win a stage I will have to show this tatoo. I'm very proud of this tatoo because the silver medal for me at the Olympic Games is my best memory to date."

Furious start to another rain-soaked day

With just a few stages remaining at Le Tour de Langkawi it appears that many in the bunch are keener than ever to get result before the race finale into Kuala Terengganu on Saturday. The race director pulled in the flag shortly after the departing town of Tasik Kenyir and the attacks began but the right composition was never quite right.

The bunch covered 25km in the first 30 minutes of racing putting many tired legs under pressure but the pace failed to drop as groups continued to launch off the front.

It wasn't until just before 50km that two riders were finally excused from bunch attendance duties. Wen Low Ji (OCBC) and Jianpeng Liu (Hengxiang Cycling Team) took off and the bunch eased off, giving respite from an aggressive start. The rain continued on-and-off but thankfully not to the same degree as a couple of days earlier.

The two steadily stretched their lead to a maximum advantage of nearly 11 minutes after passing the halfway point in the 164.5km stage. Low Ji took maximum points at the first intermediate sprint at 63.9km while Liu crossed over in first place at 95.8km. Meanwhile, back in the bunch riders were fighting for precious seconds.

Nathan Haas was desperately trying to gain a couple of second's where he could but was pipped on the first two opportunities until finally taking a one-second bonus at the third sprint after 125km. Haas needs eight-seconds to move ahead of former yellow jersey wearer Meiyin Wang, who now lies in 5th overall.

The gap had been severely reduced under the impetus of Astana, Garmin and Vini Fantini but with less than 15km remaining Liu was alone out front with a glimmer of hope to hold of the peloton. Liu was finally caught inside the final 10km and the sprinter teams were organising themselves for the paved finishing straight into Tanah Merah.

There was little wind in the finale and with riders spread across the boulevard it was anyone's to win. The young Coquard was however, too quick for rivals with second-year pro Fenn taking a close-fought second-place in front of veteran Francesco Chicchi.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 3:36:47 2 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 4 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 6 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 7 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 8 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 9 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 10 Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 11 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge 12 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling 13 M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling 14 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 15 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 16 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling 17 Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 18 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 19 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka 20 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 21 Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 22 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 23 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 24 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 25 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team 26 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 27 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 28 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa 29 Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa 30 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 31 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 32 Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 33 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 34 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 35 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 36 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka 37 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 38 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 39 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 40 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 41 Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 42 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 43 Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 44 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 45 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 46 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 47 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 48 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 49 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 50 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 51 Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 52 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 53 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 54 Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 55 Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 56 Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team 57 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge 58 Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 59 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 60 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 61 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 62 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 63 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 64 Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 65 Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 66 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team 67 Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 68 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 69 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 70 Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 71 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 72 Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp 73 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 74 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 75 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team 76 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 77 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 78 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 79 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team 80 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 81 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 82 Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 83 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 84 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:00:18 85 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:00:22 86 Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:00:24 87 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 88 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 89 Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:00:28 90 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:31 91 Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 92 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore 93 Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team 94 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team 95 Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team 96 Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 97 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 98 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 99 Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team 100 Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 101 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:36 102 Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team 0:00:40 103 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:46 104 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:00:50 105 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:56 106 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:00:58 107 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 108 M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 109 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team 0:01:09 110 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:01:13 111 John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:24 112 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:38 113 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:01:43 114 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:01:49 115 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa 116 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 117 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:02:02 118 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:07 119 Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO 0:02:17 120 Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore 0:02:18 121 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:02:20 122 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:22 123 Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:02:42 124 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:05:31

Intermediate Sprint: #1 Desa Fikri # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore 5 pts 2 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 3 3 Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 2 4 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 1

Intermediate Sprint: #2 Kampung Raja # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore 3 3 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team 2 4 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 1

Intermediate Sprint: #3 Pasir Puteh # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore 3 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 2 4 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 1

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa 29:31:52 2 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:01:15 3 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka 0:02:10 4 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:32 5 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:02:40 6 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:47 7 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:02:49 8 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:02:55 9 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka 0:02:58 10 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 11 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team 0:03:19 12 Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:03:31 13 Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:03:38 14 Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:03:58 15 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:24 16 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:27 17 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:04:34 18 Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:04:38 19 Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:24 20 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:05:38 21 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:06:11 22 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:06 23 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:08:44 24 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:09:13 25 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:10:53 26 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:11:09 27 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:12:02 28 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:12:06 29 M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:12:09 30 Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:12:14 31 Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:22 32 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:12:28 33 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:13:03 34 Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team 0:13:29 35 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:13:35 36 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:13:54 37 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:14:17 38 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:14:36 39 Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:14:50 40 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:16:15 41 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:16:16 42 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:18 43 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:16:47 44 Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:17:21 45 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 0:17:31 46 Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:17:57 47 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:18:34 48 Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:18:51 49 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:19:08 50 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:19:17 51 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:20:04 52 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore 0:20:26 53 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:20:29 54 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:21:21 55 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:21:43 56 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 0:21:55 57 Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:23:59 58 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:24:11 59 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:24:46 60 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:25:47 61 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 0:25:55 62 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:26:18 63 Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO 0:27:53 64 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:29:54 65 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:30:10 66 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team 0:31:05 67 Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:32:07 68 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:32:52 69 Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:34:20 70 Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team 0:34:56 71 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:35:28 72 Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore 0:35:32 73 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 0:35:45 74 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:35:57 75 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 0:36:45 76 Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:36:51 77 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:36:57 78 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:37:16 79 Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:37:31 80 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:38:00 81 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:38:18 82 M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:38:23 83 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 0:39:12 84 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 85 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:39:17 86 Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:39:42 87 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:40:03 88 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:40:09 89 Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:40:58 90 Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:41:06 91 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:41:16 92 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:42:35 93 Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:42:39 94 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 0:42:54 95 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:43:47 96 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:43:56 97 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:44:58 98 Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team 0:45:45 99 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:46:23 100 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:46:30 101 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:46:49 102 Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 103 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team 0:46:55 104 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 105 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:47:10 106 Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:47:46 107 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:48:11 108 Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:48:20 109 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:49:06 110 John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:49:10 111 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:49:20 112 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 113 Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 114 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 115 Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:49:52 116 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:49:57 117 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:50:03 118 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:50:13 119 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:50:29 120 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:50:37 121 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:53:59 122 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:55:10 123 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:55:45 124 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:57:05

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 84 pts 2 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 60 3 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 57 4 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 53 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 49 6 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 41 7 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 39 8 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 36 9 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 32 10 Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa 31 11 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 31 12 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 27 13 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge 26 14 Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 25 15 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 24 16 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 23 17 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 23 18 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 21 19 Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 20 20 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 17 21 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 17 22 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka 16 23 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa 16 24 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka 16 25 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 26 Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 15 27 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 15 28 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge 15 29 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 14 30 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 14 31 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 13 32 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team 13 33 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 13 34 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 13 35 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa 13 36 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 12 37 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling 12 38 Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore 11 39 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 11 40 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 10 41 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore 10 42 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 10 43 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 9 44 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 9 45 Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 9 46 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 8 47 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 48 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 7 49 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 7 50 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 7 51 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 6 52 Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 6 53 Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 6 54 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 5 55 Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 4 56 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team 4 57 Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 3 58 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 59 M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling 3 60 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 3 61 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2 62 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 63 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 2 64 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2 65 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 66 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 1 67 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 68 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 1 69 Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 48 pts 2 Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa 45 3 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 32 4 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team 24 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 19 6 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 16 7 Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 16 8 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka 13 9 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 12 10 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge 12 11 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa 10 12 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka 10 13 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 10 14 Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 8 15 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 8 16 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 8 17 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 8 18 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 7 19 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 4 20 Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 4 21 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 4 22 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 3 23 Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 2 24 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 2 25 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 26 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 2 27 Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1 28 Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 1 29 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1 30 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 1 31 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 32 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 1 33 Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 1 34 Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 1