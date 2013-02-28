Coquard nets Langkawi stage victory in Tanah Merah
Fenn, Chicchi finish on podium, Arredondo retains overall
Stage 8: Kuala Terengganu - Tanah Merah
First-year professional Bryan Coquard netted the biggest win of his young career on Stage 8 at Tour de Langakwi, leaving Andy Fenn (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) and Stage 6 winner Francesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini - Selle Italia) to battle for second and third respectively. The win is Coquard's third victory of the year after taking two stages at the recent French race Étoile de Bessèges. Julián Arredondo (Team Nippo - De Rosa) finished safely in the bunch to retain his overall lead over Pieter Weening (Orica GreenEdge).
It was another day of patchy showers on Stage 8 from Kuala Teengganu to Tanah Merah but thankfully the peloton were not subject to the deluge experienced a few days earlier. It was however, a wet affair at the end of the 164.5km stage which had been dominated but a long-range two man break.
The boulevard-style finish was only just won by Coquard who just had enough to time to look over his shoulder before confirming his victory into Tanah Merah. Fenn and Chicchi threw for the line to claim their respective second and third places while points leader Andrea Guardini was never in contention for the win after getting stuck between the OPQS and Vini Fantini duo.
"The sprint was difficult, with a lot of fight," Coquard told Cyclingnews while catching his breath after the finish.
"At 500m Kévin Reza launched me and after at 200m I was on the wheel of Chicchi and I started my sprint. I am so happy because the win at Tour de Langkawi has been difficult for me.
"I broke my derailleur [one day] and yesterday my legs were no good.
"Today, I am very happy. It's my third win for the year. It's a very good day for Europcar and for me."
Coquard had made a promise to his Europcar director to show-off his celebratory tatoo - if he was to win and stage - and he made good by pulling back his right sleeve to reveal the Olympic rings and the words "Silver LONDON". Coquard won a silver medal at the London Games in the omnium ahead of his debut season with Europcar for the 2013 season.
"Before coming to this race I had a challenge with my sport director that if I win a stage I will have to show this tatoo. I'm very proud of this tatoo because the silver medal for me at the Olympic Games is my best memory to date."
Furious start to another rain-soaked day
With just a few stages remaining at Le Tour de Langkawi it appears that many in the bunch are keener than ever to get result before the race finale into Kuala Terengganu on Saturday. The race director pulled in the flag shortly after the departing town of Tasik Kenyir and the attacks began but the right composition was never quite right.
The bunch covered 25km in the first 30 minutes of racing putting many tired legs under pressure but the pace failed to drop as groups continued to launch off the front.
It wasn't until just before 50km that two riders were finally excused from bunch attendance duties. Wen Low Ji (OCBC) and Jianpeng Liu (Hengxiang Cycling Team) took off and the bunch eased off, giving respite from an aggressive start. The rain continued on-and-off but thankfully not to the same degree as a couple of days earlier.
The two steadily stretched their lead to a maximum advantage of nearly 11 minutes after passing the halfway point in the 164.5km stage. Low Ji took maximum points at the first intermediate sprint at 63.9km while Liu crossed over in first place at 95.8km. Meanwhile, back in the bunch riders were fighting for precious seconds.
Nathan Haas was desperately trying to gain a couple of second's where he could but was pipped on the first two opportunities until finally taking a one-second bonus at the third sprint after 125km. Haas needs eight-seconds to move ahead of former yellow jersey wearer Meiyin Wang, who now lies in 5th overall.
The gap had been severely reduced under the impetus of Astana, Garmin and Vini Fantini but with less than 15km remaining Liu was alone out front with a glimmer of hope to hold of the peloton. Liu was finally caught inside the final 10km and the sprinter teams were organising themselves for the paved finishing straight into Tanah Merah.
There was little wind in the finale and with riders spread across the boulevard it was anyone's to win. The young Coquard was however, too quick for rivals with second-year pro Fenn taking a close-fought second-place in front of veteran Francesco Chicchi.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:36:47
|2
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|4
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|6
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|7
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|8
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|9
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|10
|Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|11
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|12
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling
|13
|M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling
|14
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|15
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|16
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling
|17
|Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|18
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|19
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
|20
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|22
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|23
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|24
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|25
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team
|26
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|27
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|28
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|29
|Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|30
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|31
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|32
|Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|33
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|34
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|35
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|36
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka
|37
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|38
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|39
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|40
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|41
|Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|42
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|43
|Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|44
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|45
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|46
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|47
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|48
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|49
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|50
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|51
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|52
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|54
|Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|55
|Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|56
|Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|57
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|58
|Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|59
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|60
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|61
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|63
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|64
|Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|65
|Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|66
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team
|67
|Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|68
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|69
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|70
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|71
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|72
|Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|73
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|74
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|76
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|77
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|78
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|80
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|81
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|82
|Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|83
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|84
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:00:18
|85
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:00:22
|86
|Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|87
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|88
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|89
|Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:00:28
|90
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:31
|91
|Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|92
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
|93
|Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team
|94
|Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|95
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team
|96
|Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|97
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|98
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|99
|Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|100
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|101
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|102
|Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|0:00:40
|103
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|104
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:00:50
|105
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:56
|106
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:00:58
|107
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|108
|M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|109
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team
|0:01:09
|110
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:01:13
|111
|John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:24
|112
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:38
|113
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|114
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:01:49
|115
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|116
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|117
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|118
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:07
|119
|Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO
|0:02:17
|120
|Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
|0:02:18
|121
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:02:20
|122
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:22
|123
|Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:02:42
|124
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:05:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|5
|pts
|2
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|2
|4
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|3
|3
|Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|2
|4
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|3
|3
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|4
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|29:31:52
|2
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:15
|3
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka
|0:02:10
|4
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:02:32
|5
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:02:40
|6
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:02:47
|7
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:02:49
|8
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|0:02:55
|9
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
|0:02:58
|10
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|11
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team
|0:03:19
|12
|Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:03:31
|13
|Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:03:38
|14
|Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:03:58
|15
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:24
|16
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:27
|17
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:34
|18
|Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:04:38
|19
|Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:24
|20
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:05:38
|21
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:06:11
|22
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:06
|23
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:08:44
|24
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|0:09:13
|25
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:10:53
|26
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:11:09
|27
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|0:12:02
|28
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:06
|29
|M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:12:09
|30
|Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:12:14
|31
|Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:22
|32
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:12:28
|33
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:13:03
|34
|Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team
|0:13:29
|35
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:13:35
|36
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:13:54
|37
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:14:17
|38
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:14:36
|39
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:14:50
|40
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:16:15
|41
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:16:16
|42
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:18
|43
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:16:47
|44
|Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:17:21
|45
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|0:17:31
|46
|Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:17:57
|47
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:18:34
|48
|Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:18:51
|49
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:19:08
|50
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:19:17
|51
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:20:04
|52
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
|0:20:26
|53
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:20:29
|54
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:21:21
|55
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:21:43
|56
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|0:21:55
|57
|Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:23:59
|58
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:24:11
|59
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:46
|60
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:25:47
|61
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|0:25:55
|62
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:26:18
|63
|Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO
|0:27:53
|64
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:29:54
|65
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:30:10
|66
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team
|0:31:05
|67
|Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:32:07
|68
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:32:52
|69
|Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:34:20
|70
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team
|0:34:56
|71
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:35:28
|72
|Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
|0:35:32
|73
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|0:35:45
|74
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:35:57
|75
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|0:36:45
|76
|Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:36:51
|77
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:36:57
|78
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:37:16
|79
|Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:37:31
|80
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:38:00
|81
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:38:18
|82
|M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:38:23
|83
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|0:39:12
|84
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|85
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:17
|86
|Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:39:42
|87
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:40:03
|88
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:40:09
|89
|Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|0:40:58
|90
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:41:06
|91
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:41:16
|92
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:42:35
|93
|Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:42:39
|94
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|0:42:54
|95
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:43:47
|96
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:43:56
|97
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:58
|98
|Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|0:45:45
|99
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|0:46:23
|100
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:30
|101
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:46:49
|102
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|103
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team
|0:46:55
|104
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|105
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:47:10
|106
|Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:47:46
|107
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:48:11
|108
|Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:48:20
|109
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:49:06
|110
|John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:49:10
|111
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:49:20
|112
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|113
|Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|114
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|115
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:49:52
|116
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:49:57
|117
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:50:03
|118
|Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:50:13
|119
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:50:29
|120
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:37
|121
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:53:59
|122
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:55:10
|123
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:55:45
|124
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:57:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|84
|pts
|2
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|60
|3
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|57
|4
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|53
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|49
|6
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|41
|7
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|39
|8
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|36
|9
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|32
|10
|Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|31
|11
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|31
|12
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|27
|13
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|26
|14
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|25
|15
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|24
|16
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|23
|17
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|23
|18
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|21
|19
|Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|20
|20
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|17
|21
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|17
|22
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka
|16
|23
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|16
|24
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
|16
|25
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15
|26
|Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|15
|27
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|15
|28
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|15
|29
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|14
|30
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|14
|31
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|13
|32
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team
|13
|33
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|13
|34
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|13
|35
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|13
|36
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|12
|37
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling
|12
|38
|Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|11
|39
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|11
|40
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|10
|41
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
|10
|42
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|10
|43
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|9
|44
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|9
|45
|Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|9
|46
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|8
|47
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|48
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|7
|49
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|7
|50
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|7
|51
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|6
|52
|Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|53
|Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|6
|54
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|5
|55
|Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|4
|56
|Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|4
|57
|Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|3
|58
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|59
|M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling
|3
|60
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|3
|61
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|62
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|63
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|2
|64
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2
|65
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|66
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|1
|67
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|68
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|69
|Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|48
|pts
|2
|Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|45
|3
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|32
|4
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team
|24
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|19
|6
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|16
|7
|Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|16
|8
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka
|13
|9
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|12
|10
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|12
|11
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|10
|12
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
|10
|13
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|10
|14
|Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|15
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|8
|16
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|8
|17
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|8
|18
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|7
|19
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|4
|20
|Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|4
|21
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|4
|22
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|3
|23
|Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|24
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|2
|25
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|26
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|2
|27
|Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|28
|Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|1
|29
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|30
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|1
|31
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|32
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|1
|33
|Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|1
|34
|Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|MTN Qhubeka
|88:44:34
|2
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:09:00
|3
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:13:00
|4
|Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|0:15:00
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:16:28
|6
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:17:01
|7
|Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:17:38
|8
|Team Europcar
|0:18:02
|9
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:21:55
|10
|Orica Greenedge
|0:22:31
|11
|Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:23:51
|12
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:24:29
|13
|RTS Racing Team
|0:34:31
|14
|Indonesia National Team
|0:36:09
|15
|Malaysia National Team
|0:44:46
|16
|KSPO
|0:44:57
|17
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:49:40
|18
|United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:55:54
|19
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:59:25
|20
|Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|1:03:08
|21
|OCBC Singapore
|1:07:57
|22
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1:22:19
