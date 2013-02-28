Trending

Coquard nets Langkawi stage victory in Tanah Merah

Fenn, Chicchi finish on podium, Arredondo retains overall

Image 1 of 34

Bryan Coquard makes good on his promise and shows off his tattoo "Silver LONDON"

Bryan Coquard makes good on his promise and shows off his tattoo "Silver LONDON"
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 34

Bryan Coquard (Europcar)

Bryan Coquard (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 34

Aidis Kruopis (Orica - GreenEDGE)

Aidis Kruopis (Orica - GreenEDGE)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 34

Andrey Kashechkin (Astana)

Andrey Kashechkin (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 34

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 34

Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (MTN - Qhubeka)

Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (MTN - Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 34

Caleb Fairly (Garmin - Sharp)

Caleb Fairly (Garmin - Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 34

Luke Durbridge (Orica - GreenEDGE)

Luke Durbridge (Orica - GreenEDGE)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 34

Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (MTN - Qhubeka)

Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (MTN - Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 34

Jos Van Emden (Blanco)

Jos Van Emden (Blanco)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 34

An Androni riders stocks up on fuel for the stage

An Androni riders stocks up on fuel for the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 34

Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (MTN - Qhubeka)

Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (MTN - Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 34

Aidis Kruopis (Orica - GreenEDGE) on his feet after a crash

Aidis Kruopis (Orica - GreenEDGE) on his feet after a crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 34

Two Team Blanco riders relax before the start of the stage

Two Team Blanco riders relax before the start of the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 34

Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Team Nippo - De Rosa) on the podium and still in yellow

Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Team Nippo - De Rosa) on the podium and still in yellow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 34

Omar Bertazzo (Androni Giocattoli)

Omar Bertazzo (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 34

Tom Leezer (Blanco)

Tom Leezer (Blanco)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 34

Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa)

Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 34

Nippo - De Rosa control the peloton on stage 8 of the Tour de Langkawi

Nippo - De Rosa control the peloton on stage 8 of the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 34

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) takes stage 8 at the Tour de Langkawi

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) takes stage 8 at the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 34

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) takes stage 8 at the Tour de Langkawi

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) takes stage 8 at the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 34

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) takes stage 8 at the Tour de Langkawi

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) takes stage 8 at the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 34

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) on the podium

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 34

The peloton rolls through on stage 8 in Langkawi

The peloton rolls through on stage 8 in Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 34

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 34

The sprint opens up for stage 8 at the Tour de Langkawi

The sprint opens up for stage 8 at the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 34

Andrea Guardini (Astana)

Andrea Guardini (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 34

Thumbs up if you like Langkawi law enforcement

Thumbs up if you like Langkawi law enforcement
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 34

Assan Bazayev (Astana)

Assan Bazayev (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 34

Omar Bertazzo (Androni Giocattoli)

Omar Bertazzo (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 34

Dennis Van Niekerk (MTN - Qhubeka)

Dennis Van Niekerk (MTN - Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 34

Tour de Langkawi Stage 8 podium: Andy Fenn (OQPS), Bryan Coquard (Europcar) and Fracesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini)

Tour de Langkawi Stage 8 podium: Andy Fenn (OQPS), Bryan Coquard (Europcar) and Fracesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 34

The sprint for the line on stage 8 at Tour de Langkawi

The sprint for the line on stage 8 at Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 34

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) puts his Olympic rings on display on stage 8 at Langkawi

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) puts his Olympic rings on display on stage 8 at Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

First-year professional Bryan Coquard netted the biggest win of his young career on Stage 8 at Tour de Langakwi, leaving Andy Fenn (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) and Stage 6 winner Francesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini - Selle Italia) to battle for second and third respectively. The win is Coquard's third victory of the year after taking two stages at the recent French race Étoile de Bessèges. Julián Arredondo (Team Nippo - De Rosa) finished safely in the bunch to retain his overall lead over Pieter Weening (Orica GreenEdge).

It was another day of patchy showers on Stage 8 from Kuala Teengganu to Tanah Merah but thankfully the peloton were not subject to the deluge experienced a few days earlier. It was however, a wet affair at the end of the 164.5km stage which had been dominated but a long-range two man break.

The boulevard-style finish was only just won by Coquard who just had enough to time to look over his shoulder before confirming his victory into Tanah Merah. Fenn and Chicchi threw for the line to claim their respective second and third places while points leader Andrea Guardini was never in contention for the win after getting stuck between the OPQS and Vini Fantini duo.

"The sprint was difficult, with a lot of fight," Coquard told Cyclingnews while catching his breath after the finish.

"At 500m Kévin Reza launched me and after at 200m I was on the wheel of Chicchi and I started my sprint. I am so happy because the win at Tour de Langkawi has been difficult for me.

"I broke my derailleur [one day] and yesterday my legs were no good.

"Today, I am very happy. It's my third win for the year. It's a very good day for Europcar and for me."

Coquard had made a promise to his Europcar director to show-off his celebratory tatoo - if he was to win and stage - and he made good by pulling back his right sleeve to reveal the Olympic rings and the words "Silver LONDON". Coquard won a silver medal at the London Games in the omnium ahead of his debut season with Europcar for the 2013 season.

"Before coming to this race I had a challenge with my sport director that if I win a stage I will have to show this tatoo. I'm very proud of this tatoo because the silver medal for me at the Olympic Games is my best memory to date."

Furious start to another rain-soaked day

With just a few stages remaining at Le Tour de Langkawi it appears that many in the bunch are keener than ever to get result before the race finale into Kuala Terengganu on Saturday. The race director pulled in the flag shortly after the departing town of Tasik Kenyir and the attacks began but the right composition was never quite right.

The bunch covered 25km in the first 30 minutes of racing putting many tired legs under pressure but the pace failed to drop as groups continued to launch off the front.

It wasn't until just before 50km that two riders were finally excused from bunch attendance duties. Wen Low Ji (OCBC) and Jianpeng Liu (Hengxiang Cycling Team) took off and the bunch eased off, giving respite from an aggressive start. The rain continued on-and-off but thankfully not to the same degree as a couple of days earlier.

The two steadily stretched their lead to a maximum advantage of nearly 11 minutes after passing the halfway point in the 164.5km stage. Low Ji took maximum points at the first intermediate sprint at 63.9km while Liu crossed over in first place at 95.8km. Meanwhile, back in the bunch riders were fighting for precious seconds.

Nathan Haas was desperately trying to gain a couple of second's where he could but was pipped on the first two opportunities until finally taking a one-second bonus at the third sprint after 125km. Haas needs eight-seconds to move ahead of former yellow jersey wearer Meiyin Wang, who now lies in 5th overall.

The gap had been severely reduced under the impetus of Astana, Garmin and Vini Fantini but with less than 15km remaining Liu was alone out front with a glimmer of hope to hold of the peloton. Liu was finally caught inside the final 10km and the sprinter teams were organising themselves for the paved finishing straight into Tanah Merah.

There was little wind in the finale and with riders spread across the boulevard it was anyone's to win. The young Coquard was however, too quick for rivals with second-year pro Fenn taking a close-fought second-place in front of veteran Francesco Chicchi.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar3:36:47
2Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
3Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
4Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
5Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
6Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
7Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
8Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
9Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
10Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
11Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge
12Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling
13M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling
14M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
15Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
16Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling
17Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
18Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
19Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
20Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
21Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
22Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
23Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
24Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
25Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team
26Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
27Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
28Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
29Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
30Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
31Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
32Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
33Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
34Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
35Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
36Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka
37Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
38Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
39Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
40Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
41Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
42Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
43Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
44Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
45Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
46Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
47Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
48John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
49Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
50Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
51Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
52Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
53Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
54Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
55Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
56Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
57Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge
58Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
59Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
60Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
61Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
62Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
63Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
64Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
65Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
66Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team
67Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
68Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
69Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
70Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
71Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
72Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp
73Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
74Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
75Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
76Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
77Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
78Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
79Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team
80Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
81Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
82Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
83Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
84Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:00:18
85Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:00:22
86Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:00:24
87Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
88Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
89Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:00:28
90Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:31
91Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
92Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
93Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team
94Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
95Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team
96Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
97Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
98Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
99Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team
100Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
101Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
102Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team0:00:40
103Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:46
104Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:00:50
105Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:56
106Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:00:58
107Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
108M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
109Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team0:01:09
110Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:01:13
111John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:01:24
112Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:38
113M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:01:43
114Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:01:49
115Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa
116Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
117Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:02:02
118Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:07
119Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO0:02:17
120Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore0:02:18
121Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:02:20
122Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:02:22
123Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:02:42
124Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:05:31

Intermediate Sprint: #1 Desa Fikri
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore5pts
2Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team3
3Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka2
4Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp1

Intermediate Sprint: #2 Kampung Raja
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team5pts
2Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore3
3Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team2
4Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp1

Intermediate Sprint: #3 Pasir Puteh
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team5pts
2Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore3
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp2
4Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling1

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa29:31:52
2Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:01:15
3Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka0:02:10
4Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:02:32
5Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:02:40
6Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:02:47
7Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:02:49
8John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:02:55
9Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka0:02:58
10Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
11Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team0:03:19
12Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:03:31
13Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:03:38
14Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:03:58
15Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:24
16Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:27
17Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:34
18Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:04:38
19Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:05:24
20Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:05:38
21Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:06:11
22Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:06
23Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:08:44
24Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:09:13
25Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:10:53
26Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:11:09
27Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:12:02
28Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:12:06
29M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling0:12:09
30Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:12:14
31Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:22
32Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:12:28
33Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:13:03
34Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team0:13:29
35Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:13:35
36Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:13:54
37M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:14:17
38Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:14:36
39Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:14:50
40Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:16:15
41Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:16:16
42Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:18
43Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:16:47
44Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:17:21
45Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO0:17:31
46Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:17:57
47Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:18:34
48Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:18:51
49M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:19:08
50Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:19:17
51Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:20:04
52Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore0:20:26
53Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:20:29
54Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:21:21
55Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling0:21:43
56Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO0:21:55
57Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:23:59
58Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:24:11
59Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:24:46
60Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:25:47
61Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO0:25:55
62Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:26:18
63Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO0:27:53
64Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:29:54
65Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:30:10
66Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team0:31:05
67Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:32:07
68Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:32:52
69Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:34:20
70Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team0:34:56
71Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:35:28
72Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore0:35:32
73Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO0:35:45
74Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:35:57
75Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore0:36:45
76Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:36:51
77Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:36:57
78Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:37:16
79Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:37:31
80Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:38:00
81Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:38:18
82M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:38:23
83Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO0:39:12
84Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
85Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:39:17
86Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:39:42
87Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:40:03
88Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:40:09
89Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:40:58
90Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:41:06
91Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:41:16
92Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:42:35
93Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:42:39
94Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp0:42:54
95Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:43:47
96Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:43:56
97Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:44:58
98Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team0:45:45
99Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:46:23
100Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:46:30
101Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:46:49
102Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
103Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team0:46:55
104Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
105Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:47:10
106Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:47:46
107Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:48:11
108Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:48:20
109Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:49:06
110John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:49:10
111Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:49:20
112Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
113Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
114Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
115Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:49:52
116Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:49:57
117Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:50:03
118Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:50:13
119Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling0:50:29
120Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:50:37
121Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:53:59
122Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:55:10
123Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:55:45
124Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:57:05

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team84pts
2Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia60
3Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project57
4Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep53
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar49
6Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team41
7Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge39
8Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team36
9Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp32
10Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa31
11Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team31
12Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge27
13Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge26
14Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project25
15Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling24
16Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp23
17Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp23
18Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team21
19Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling20
20Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team17
21Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela17
22Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka16
23Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa16
24Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka16
25Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team15
26Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia15
27Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela15
28Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge15
29Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp14
30Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO14
31Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team13
32Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team13
33Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep13
34Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team13
35Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa13
36Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO12
37Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling12
38Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore11
39Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team11
40Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar10
41Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore10
42Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team10
43M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team9
44Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore9
45Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka9
46Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa8
47Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep7
48John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project7
49Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team7
50Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team7
51Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka6
52Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar6
53Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team6
54Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling5
55Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team4
56Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team4
57Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka3
58Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
59M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling3
60Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team3
61Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2
62M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2
63Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO2
64Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
65Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
66Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team1
67Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
68Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling1
69Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team48pts
2Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa45
3Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge32
4Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team24
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp19
6Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp16
7Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia16
8Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka13
9Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO12
10Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge12
11Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa10
12Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka10
13Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore10
14Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar8
15Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge8
16Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team8
17Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project8
18Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team7
19Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar4
20Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka4
21John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project4
22Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka3
23Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling2
24Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling2
25M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2
26Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela2
27Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1
28Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka1
29Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1
30Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team1
31Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
32Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa1
33Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team1
34Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1MTN Qhubeka88:44:34
2Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:09:00
3Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:13:00
4Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:15:00
5Astana Pro Team0:16:28
6Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:17:01
7Team Nippo - De Rosa0:17:38
8Team Europcar0:18:02
9Garmin - Sharp0:21:55
10Orica Greenedge0:22:31
11Champion System Pro Cycling0:23:51
12Hengxiang Cycling Team0:24:29
13RTS Racing Team0:34:31
14Indonesia National Team0:36:09
15Malaysia National Team0:44:46
16KSPO0:44:57
17Aisan Racing Team0:49:40
18United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:55:54
19Terengganu Cycling Team0:59:25
20Vini Fantini - Selle Italia1:03:08
21OCBC Singapore1:07:57
22Blanco Pro Cycling Team1:22:19

