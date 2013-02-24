Image 1 of 29 Chicchi takes a 'flying' victory for his Vini Fantini - Selle Italia team at Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 29 The pelotonrolsl out for stage four (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi 2013) Image 3 of 29 Arashiro forces the early move (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi 2013) Image 4 of 29 Meiyin Wang (Hengxiang Cycling Team) stays in yellow (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi 2013) Image 5 of 29 Yukiya Arashiro (Team Eurocpar) leads the break (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi 2013) Image 6 of 29 A great aerial vieow of Chicchi winning the sprint (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi 2013) Image 7 of 29 Chicchi celebrates his win (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi 2013) Image 8 of 29 Andrea Guardini (Astana) took the blue points jersey (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi 2013) Image 9 of 29 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (MTN - Qhubeka) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 10 of 29 The Garmin-Sharp riders await the start (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 11 of 29 It's time for another day in the saddle (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 12 of 29 Race leader Meiyin Wang (Hengxiang Cycling Team) rolls out (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 13 of 29 Andrea Guardini (Astana) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 14 of 29 Bryan Coquard (Team Europcar) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 15 of 29 The riders roll out from the start (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 16 of 29 Chicchi on the podium with Guardini and Kruopis (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 17 of 29 Theo Bos (Team Blanco) before the start (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 18 of 29 Luke Durbridge checks his bike (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 19 of 29 Chicchi signs on (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 20 of 29 Race leader Meiyin Wang (Hengxiang Cycling Team) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 21 of 29 The riders cool down (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 22 of 29 Guardini and Wang on the podium (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 23 of 29 The stage four podium: Gaurdini, Chicchi, Kruopis (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 24 of 29 Andrea Guardini (Astana) and Francesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini) go head-to-head toward the finish line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 29 The bunch sprint saw riders lined across the road on stage 4 at Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 29 Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) discusses the final sprint with teammate Allan Davis after the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 29 Stage 4 was one of the hottest so far at Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 29 Thumbs-up from the stage winner Francesco Chicchi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 29 Francesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini - Selle Italia) takes the win into Kapar (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Francesco Chicchi got his new Vini Fantini - Selle Italia team its first big win of the season by taking a narrow victory against Andrea Guardini (Astana) on stage 4 at Tour de Langkawi while Aidis Kruopis finished in third-place more than two bike lengths behind.

His victory is something of a relief for the Italian squad that has collected a huge tally of Langkawi stage wins with its former rider Guardini over the last two years.

This time however, it was one of the team's new signings Chicchi who unleashed one of his trademark sprints into the town of Kapar, darting alongside the barriers with Guardini providing the only real competition. Guardini actually appeared to have gotten the better of his Italian countryman but the 11-time Langkawi stage winner had opened his sprint too early with Chicchi kicking again in the final 100m to take the victory.

"Today we decided to watch what was happening because in the past three days we have worked very hard," explained Chicchi at the finish.

"The first two days was for me in the sprints and then yesterday we pulled for [Jonathan] Monsalve. Maybe it was a difficult first three days due to travelling far to get here.

"Today we waited for the end, I decided to watched Andrea and when he started sprinting with 300m to go I was on his wheel and could pass him.

"This is my first time in Malaysia and at Tour de Langkawi. I'm very happy to be here because we came with a good team and we are successful. It always feels better when you win and I'm happy to see so many people along the roadside here. We can feel that the spectators are happy to see us racing. I'm happy as well after winning," he said.

Guardini was once again relegated to the lower positions on the podium, taking his third minor placing for the tour. The rider who left Farnese Vini (Vini Fantini) for Astana at the end of 2012 admitted there is a much higher standard of sprinter this year, making the elusive victory all the more difficult.

"I'm used to winning all the sprints in this race but this year the competition is very high from Theo Bos to Francesco Chicchi and all the other good sprinters who are here," said Guardini.

"Today Francesco was better than me. He predicted the finish better than me. I was thinking of sprinting at 250m out but I started fifty metres earlier. Francesco was in the right position behind me. He has just been better than me today."

Group of three take off down the coast

With the first big day of climbing behind them and the Genting stage to come the following stage, it would be a brave group that would go on the attack. But today would not be any different to the others in Malaysia and once the flag dropped, the attacks begun.

Shortly after the start three riders forged a promising move that would make its way slowly down the west coast of Malaysia, toward its capital Kuala Lumpur and with none of them posing a threat to the huge lead of Wang, the peloton allowed them to go clear.

The group contained Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar), who was actually the final rider to leave the start town of Tapah, obviously planning his escape up until the final moment the stage begun. Arashiro was joined by Taiji Nishitani (Aisan Racing Team) and of course it wouldn't be a Langakwi breakaway without a rider from OCBC Singapore. The chosen one for the fourth stage was Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (OCBC), leaving only a couple of riders from the team who are yet to go up the road.

The trio's gap went out to a little over four minutes before the Xengxiang-led bunch started to reel them back in with more than half of the 168km stage remaining. There was suggestions the small Chinese squad would not be capable of defending the lead of Wang but the squad proved more than able on one of the hottest days so far.

The sprinter's teams of Blanco, Omega Pharma – Quick-Step and Astana assisted with the chase later in the stage, putting one rider at the front to help capture the leaders and with 30km to go the attacking group had a little under two minutes advantage. The flat and straight highway roads leading to the finish in Kapar were simply waiting for the impeding bunch sprint.

The group were clearly tiring as Arashiro buried his head and drove a massive gear in an attempt to maintain their ever-dropping lead. With 25km to go the breakaway seemed certain to be caught as the gap dipped below 1:30. Arashiro was seen taking long turns and rarely asked for assistance as Nishitani and Sai-Udomsin started to struggle.

Nishitani was lapping through with Arashiro when he could but Sai-Udomsin was clearly exhausted from his long day under the Malaysian sun and could do little more than sit on his fellow escapees wheels. Arashiro's breakaway partners were shortly unhitched by his relentless pace-setting as he continued to go alone.

With 12km to go Arashiro was almost within sight of the bunch along the open roads into Kapar. Hengxiang had turned over responsibility to the ProTeams with Grabsch (Omega Pharma), Bazayev (Astana) and Goos (Blanco) doing the lion's share of the work before the lead-outs began to form.

With just under 10km Arashiro had been caught and a bunch sprint was inevitable. The 132-rider peloton was beginning to string out as the teams began to get organised.

Coming into the final 2km it looked like Blanco would steal the show with Bos but the sprinter who has dominated the two sprint stages thus far was missing when the group begun to open up their respective sprints.

With 300m to go it was Guardini who kicked earlier than anticipated, allowing Chicchi a moment in the slipstream before starting his own sprint into the headwind finish. Chicchi went down the left side while Guardini held the centre of the road but it was the Vini Fantini Italian who proved too strong in the end, winning by less than half a wheel.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 3:44:22 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 4 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 5 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 7 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 9 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 10 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 11 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 12 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa 13 Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 14 Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 15 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 16 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 17 Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 18 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team 19 John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 20 Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 21 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling 22 Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore 23 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 24 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team 25 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 26 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 27 Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 28 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 29 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 30 Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team 31 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 32 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 33 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 34 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 35 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 36 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 37 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 38 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 39 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 40 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 41 Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team 42 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 43 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team 44 Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 45 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 46 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 47 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 48 PierPaolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 49 Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO 50 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 51 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 52 M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling 53 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 54 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 55 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 56 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 57 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 58 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 59 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 60 Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 61 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge 62 Jeffry Louder (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 63 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 64 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 65 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 66 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 67 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge 68 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 69 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka 70 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 71 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling 72 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 73 Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 74 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 75 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 76 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa 77 Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa 78 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka 79 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 80 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 81 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 82 Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 83 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 84 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 85 Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 86 Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 87 Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp 88 Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 89 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 90 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 91 Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 92 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 93 Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 94 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 95 Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team 96 Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 97 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 98 Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team 99 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 100 Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 101 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 102 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 103 Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 104 Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team 105 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore 106 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team 107 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 108 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 109 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team 110 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team 111 Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 112 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 113 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 114 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 115 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 116 Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 117 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 118 Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 119 Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore 120 Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 121 Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 122 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 123 M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 124 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 125 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 126 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 127 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:20 128 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 129 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:30 130 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:01:48 131 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 132 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:02:02

Intermediate Sprint: #1 Teluk Intan # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore 5 pts 2 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 3 3 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 2 4 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 1

Intermediate Sprint: #2 Sungai Besar # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 5 pts 2 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore 3 3 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 2 4 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 1

Intermediate Sprint: #3 Kuala Selangor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 5 pts 2 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 3 3 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore 2 4 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1

Asian rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:44:22 2 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 3 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 4 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 5 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 6 Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 7 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 8 Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore 9 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team 10 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 11 Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 12 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 13 Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team 14 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 15 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 16 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 17 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 18 Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team 19 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 20 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team 21 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 22 Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO 23 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 24 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 25 M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling 26 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 27 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 28 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 29 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 30 Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 31 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 32 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 33 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 34 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 35 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 36 Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 37 Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 38 Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 39 Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 40 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 41 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 42 Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team 43 Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 44 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 45 Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team 46 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 47 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 48 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore 49 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 50 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team 51 Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 52 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 53 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 54 Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 55 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 56 M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 57 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 58 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 59 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:01:48 60 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 61 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:02:02

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aisan Racing Team 11:13:06 2 Astana Pro Team 3 United Healthcare Pro Cycling 4 Garmin Sharp 5 Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 6 MTN Qhubeka 7 KSPO 8 Malaysia National Team 9 Indonesia National Team 10 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 11 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 12 Orica GreenEdge 13 Champion System Pro Cycling 14 RTS Racing Team 15 Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 16 Team Europcar 17 Team Nippo - De Rosa 18 Terengganu Cycling Team 19 OCBC Singapore 20 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 21 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 22 Hengxiang Cycling Team

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 14:29:06 2 Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:02:43 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:03:29 4 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:03:33 5 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:03:35 6 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 7 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 8 Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 9 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka 10 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa 11 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 12 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:37 13 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:03:38 14 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka 15 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 16 Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 17 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 18 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 19 Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 20 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 21 Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 22 Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 23 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 24 Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 25 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 26 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 27 Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 28 Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:04:30 29 Jeffry Louder (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:33 30 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team 0:04:59 31 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:05:41 32 M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:06:27 33 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 34 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 35 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:30 36 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:06:36 37 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:06:46 38 Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:06:47 39 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:07:39 40 PierPaolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 41 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 42 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:07:44 43 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore 0:07:50 44 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:07:56 45 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 46 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 47 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 48 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling 49 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team 50 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 51 Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp 52 Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team 53 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 54 Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 55 Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team 56 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 57 Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore 58 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:07:59 59 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:08:13 60 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:27 61 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:08:40 62 Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:09:07 63 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 0:09:15 64 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:09:44 65 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:09:55 66 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:10:07 67 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:11:09 68 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:11:53 69 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:04 70 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 0:12:05 71 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:12:10 72 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 73 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 74 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 75 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 76 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 77 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:12:12 78 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:13:23 79 Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:13:40 80 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 81 Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team 82 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 83 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 84 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 0:13:52 85 Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:14:35 86 Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO 0:16:25 87 Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:17:27 88 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 0:17:56 89 Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team 0:18:20 90 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team 0:20:30 91 Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:21:21 92 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 93 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:23:00 94 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:23:04 95 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:23:10 96 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:23:12 97 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:23:14 98 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:23:20 99 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 100 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 101 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 102 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling 103 Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 104 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 105 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa 106 Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 107 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 108 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team 109 Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team 110 Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 111 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 112 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 113 John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 114 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team 115 Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 116 Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 117 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 118 Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 119 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 120 Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 121 Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 122 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 123 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 124 M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 125 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:23:40 126 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:23:41 127 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:23:44 128 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:23:59 129 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:24:08 130 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 0:24:24 131 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:26:12 132 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:26:57

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 41 pts 2 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 36 3 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 33 4 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 30 5 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 30 6 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 29 7 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 27 8 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 26 9 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 24 10 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 22 11 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 19 12 Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa 16 13 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 15 14 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 14 15 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 13 16 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge 12 17 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 12 18 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 11 19 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 11 20 Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 11 21 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 10 22 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore 10 23 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 10 24 Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 10 25 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 26 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa 10 27 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 9 28 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 9 29 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 9 30 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa 8 31 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 8 32 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling 8 33 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka 7 34 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 7 35 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 7 36 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 6 37 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 6 38 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 5 39 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 5 40 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka 4 41 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 3 42 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 3 43 Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 3 44 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 45 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 46 Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 2 47 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2 48 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 49 Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 1 50 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 1 51 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 52 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 1

KoM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 44 pts 2 Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa 20 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 16 4 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 14 5 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge 12 6 Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 12 7 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 10 8 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 10 9 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 10 10 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team 8 11 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 7 12 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 13 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 6 14 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 6 15 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa 5 16 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka 4 17 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 4 18 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 3 19 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 2 20 Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 2 21 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 22 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka 1 23 Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 1 24 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1 25 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 1

Asian rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 14:29:06 2 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:38 3 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 5 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 6 Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 7 M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:06:27 8 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:30 9 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:06:36 10 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:06:46 11 Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:06:47 12 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:07:39 13 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:07:44 14 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore 0:07:50 15 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 0:07:56 16 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 17 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 18 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team 19 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 20 Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team 21 Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 22 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:08:13 23 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:27 24 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:08:40 25 Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:09:07 26 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 0:09:15 27 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:09:44 28 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:09:55 29 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:10:07 30 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:11:09 31 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 0:12:05 32 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:12:12 33 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:13:23 34 Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:13:40 35 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 36 Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team 37 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 38 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 39 Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO 0:16:25 40 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 0:17:56 41 Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team 0:18:20 42 Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:21:21 43 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 44 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:23:12 45 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:23:14 46 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:23:20 47 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 48 Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 49 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 50 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team 51 Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team 52 Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 53 Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 54 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 55 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 56 Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 57 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 58 M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 59 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:23:41 60 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:23:59 61 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:26:57