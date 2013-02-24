Trending

Chicchi takes narrow win into Kapar

Guardini settles for second again, Kruopis in third

Image 1 of 29

Chicchi takes a 'flying' victory for his Vini Fantini - Selle Italia team at Langkawi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 29

The pelotonrolsl out for stage four

(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi 2013)
Image 3 of 29

Arashiro forces the early move

(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi 2013)
Image 4 of 29

Meiyin Wang (Hengxiang Cycling Team) stays in yellow

(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi 2013)
Image 5 of 29

Yukiya Arashiro (Team Eurocpar) leads the break

(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi 2013)
Image 6 of 29

A great aerial vieow of Chicchi winning the sprint

(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi 2013)
Image 7 of 29

Chicchi celebrates his win

(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi 2013)
Image 8 of 29

Andrea Guardini (Astana) took the blue points jersey

(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi 2013)
Image 9 of 29

Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (MTN - Qhubeka)

(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 10 of 29

The Garmin-Sharp riders await the start

(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 11 of 29

It's time for another day in the saddle

(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 12 of 29

Race leader Meiyin Wang (Hengxiang Cycling Team) rolls out

(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 13 of 29

Andrea Guardini (Astana)

(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 14 of 29

Bryan Coquard (Team Europcar)

(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 15 of 29

The riders roll out from the start

(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 16 of 29

Chicchi on the podium with Guardini and Kruopis

(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 17 of 29

Theo Bos (Team Blanco) before the start

(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 18 of 29

Luke Durbridge checks his bike

(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 19 of 29

Chicchi signs on

(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 20 of 29

Race leader Meiyin Wang (Hengxiang Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 21 of 29

The riders cool down

(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 22 of 29

Guardini and Wang on the podium

(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 23 of 29

The stage four podium: Gaurdini, Chicchi, Kruopis

(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 24 of 29

Andrea Guardini (Astana) and Francesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini) go head-to-head toward the finish line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 29

The bunch sprint saw riders lined across the road on stage 4 at Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 29

Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) discusses the final sprint with teammate Allan Davis after the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 29

Stage 4 was one of the hottest so far at Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 29

Thumbs-up from the stage winner Francesco Chicchi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 29

Francesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini - Selle Italia) takes the win into Kapar

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Francesco Chicchi got his new Vini Fantini - Selle Italia team its first big win of the season by taking a narrow victory against Andrea Guardini (Astana) on stage 4 at Tour de Langkawi while Aidis Kruopis finished in third-place more than two bike lengths behind. 

His victory is something of a relief for the Italian squad that has collected a huge tally of Langkawi stage wins with its former rider Guardini over the last two years.
This time however, it was one of the team's new signings Chicchi who unleashed one of his trademark sprints into the town of Kapar, darting alongside the barriers with Guardini providing the only real competition. Guardini actually appeared to have gotten the better of his Italian countryman but the 11-time Langkawi stage winner had opened his sprint too early with Chicchi kicking again in the final 100m to take the victory.

"Today we decided to watch what was happening because in the past three days we have worked very hard," explained Chicchi at the finish.

"The first two days was for me in the sprints and then yesterday we pulled for [Jonathan] Monsalve. Maybe it was a difficult first three days due to travelling far to get here.

"Today we waited for the end, I decided to watched Andrea and when he started sprinting with 300m to go I was on his wheel and could pass him.

"This is my first time in Malaysia and at Tour de Langkawi. I'm very happy to be here because we came with a good team and we are successful. It always feels better when you win and I'm happy to see so many people along the roadside here. We can feel that the spectators are happy to see us racing. I'm happy as well after winning," he said.

Guardini was once again relegated to the lower positions on the podium, taking his third minor placing for the tour. The rider who left Farnese Vini (Vini Fantini) for Astana at the end of 2012 admitted there is a much higher standard of sprinter this year, making the elusive victory all the more difficult.

"I'm used to winning all the sprints in this race but this year the competition is very high from Theo Bos to Francesco Chicchi and all the other good sprinters who are here," said Guardini.

"Today Francesco was better than me. He predicted the finish better than me. I was thinking of sprinting at 250m out but I started fifty metres earlier. Francesco was in the right position behind me. He has just been better than me today."

Group of three take off down the coast

With the first big day of climbing behind them and the Genting stage to come the following stage, it would be a brave group that would go on the attack. But today would not be any different to the others in Malaysia and once the flag dropped, the attacks begun.

Shortly after the start three riders forged a promising move that would make its way slowly down the west coast of Malaysia, toward its capital Kuala Lumpur and with none of them posing a threat to the huge lead of Wang, the peloton allowed them to go clear.

The group contained Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar), who was actually the final rider to leave the start town of Tapah, obviously planning his escape up until the final moment the stage begun. Arashiro was joined by Taiji Nishitani (Aisan Racing Team) and of course it wouldn't be a Langakwi breakaway without a rider from OCBC Singapore. The chosen one for the fourth stage was Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (OCBC), leaving only a couple of riders from the team who are yet to go up the road.

The trio's gap went out to a little over four minutes before the Xengxiang-led bunch started to reel them back in with more than half of the 168km stage remaining. There was suggestions the small Chinese squad would not be capable of defending the lead of Wang but the squad proved more than able on one of the hottest days so far.

The sprinter's teams of Blanco, Omega Pharma – Quick-Step and Astana assisted with the chase later in the stage, putting one rider at the front to help capture the leaders and with 30km to go the attacking group had a little under two minutes advantage. The flat and straight highway roads leading to the finish in Kapar were simply waiting for the impeding bunch sprint.

The group were clearly tiring as Arashiro buried his head and drove a massive gear in an attempt to maintain their ever-dropping lead. With 25km to go the breakaway seemed certain to be caught as the gap dipped below 1:30. Arashiro was seen taking long turns and rarely asked for assistance as Nishitani and Sai-Udomsin started to struggle.

Nishitani was lapping through with Arashiro when he could but Sai-Udomsin was clearly exhausted from his long day under the Malaysian sun and could do little more than sit on his fellow escapees wheels. Arashiro's breakaway partners were shortly unhitched by his relentless pace-setting as he continued to go alone.

With 12km to go Arashiro was almost within sight of the bunch along the open roads into Kapar. Hengxiang had turned over responsibility to the ProTeams with Grabsch (Omega Pharma), Bazayev (Astana) and Goos (Blanco) doing the lion's share of the work before the lead-outs began to form.

With just under 10km Arashiro had been caught and a bunch sprint was inevitable. The 132-rider peloton was beginning to string out as the teams began to get organised.

Coming into the final 2km it looked like Blanco would steal the show with Bos but the sprinter who has dominated the two sprint stages thus far was missing when the group begun to open up their respective sprints.

With 300m to go it was Guardini who kicked earlier than anticipated, allowing Chicchi a moment in the slipstream before starting his own sprint into the headwind finish. Chicchi went down the left side while Guardini held the centre of the road but it was the Vini Fantini Italian who proved too strong in the end, winning by less than half a wheel. 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia3:44:22
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
3Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
4Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
5Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
6Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
7Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
8Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
9Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
10Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
11Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
12Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa
13Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
14Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
15Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
16Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
17Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
18Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team
19John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
20Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
21Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling
22Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
23Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
24Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
25Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
26Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
27Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
28Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
29Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
30Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
31Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
32Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
33Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
34Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
35Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
36Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
37Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
38Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
39Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
40Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
41Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team
42Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
43Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
44Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
45Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
46Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
47Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
48PierPaolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
49Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO
50Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
51Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
52M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling
53Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
54Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
55Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
56Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
57M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
58Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
59Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
60Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
61Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge
62Jeffry Louder (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
63Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
64Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
65Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
66Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
67Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge
68Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
69Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka
70John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
71Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling
72Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
73Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
74Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
75Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
76Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
77Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
78Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
79Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
80Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
81Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
82Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
83Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
84Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
85Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
86Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
87Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp
88Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
89Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
90Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
91Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
92M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
93Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
94Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
95Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
96Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
97Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
98Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team
99Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
100Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
101Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
102Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
103Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
104Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team
105Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
106Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team
107Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
108Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
109Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team
110Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team
111Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
112Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
113Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
114Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
115Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
116Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
117Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
118Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
119Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
120Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
121Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
122Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
123M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
124Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
125Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
126Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
127Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:20
128Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
129Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
130Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:01:48
131Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
132Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:02:02

Intermediate Sprint: #1 Teluk Intan
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore5pts
2Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar3
3Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team2
4Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project1

Intermediate Sprint: #2 Sungai Besar
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team5pts
2Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore3
3Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar2
4Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project1

Intermediate Sprint: #3 Kuala Selangor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar5pts
2Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team3
3Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore2
4Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1

Asian rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:44:22
2Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
3Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
4Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
5Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
6Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
7Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
8Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
9Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
10Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
11Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
12Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
13Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
14Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
15Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
16Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
17Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
18Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team
19Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
20Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
21Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
22Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO
23Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
24Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
25M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling
26Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
27Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
28M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
29Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
30Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
31Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
32Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
33Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
34Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
35Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
36Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
37Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
38Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
39Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
40M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
41Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
42Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
43Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
44Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
45Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team
46Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
47Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
48Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
49Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
50Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team
51Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
52Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
53Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
54Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
55Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
56M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
57Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
58Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
59Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:01:48
60Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
61Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:02:02

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aisan Racing Team11:13:06
2Astana Pro Team
3United Healthcare Pro Cycling
4Garmin Sharp
5Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
6MTN Qhubeka
7KSPO
8Malaysia National Team
9Indonesia National Team
10Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
11Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
12Orica GreenEdge
13Champion System Pro Cycling
14RTS Racing Team
15Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
16Team Europcar
17Team Nippo - De Rosa
18Terengganu Cycling Team
19OCBC Singapore
20Blanco Pro Cycling Team
21Tabriz Petrochemical Team
22Hengxiang Cycling Team

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team14:29:06
2Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:02:43
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:03:29
4Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:03:33
5Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:03:35
6Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
7Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
8Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
9Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
10Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
11Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
12Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:37
13Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:03:38
14Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka
15Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
16Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
17Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
18Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
19Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
20Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
21Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
22Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
23John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
24Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
25Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
26Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
27Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
28Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:04:30
29Jeffry Louder (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:04:33
30Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team0:04:59
31Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:05:41
32M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling0:06:27
33Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
34Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
35Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:30
36Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:06:36
37Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:06:46
38Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:06:47
39Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:07:39
40PierPaolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
41Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
42Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:07:44
43Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore0:07:50
44Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:07:56
45Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
46Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
47Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
48Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling
49Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
50Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
51Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp
52Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
53Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
54Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
55Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team
56Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
57Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
58Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:07:59
59M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:08:13
60Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:27
61M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:08:40
62Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:09:07
63Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO0:09:15
64Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:09:44
65Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:09:55
66Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:10:07
67Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:11:09
68Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:11:53
69Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:04
70Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore0:12:05
71Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:12:10
72Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
73Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
74Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
75Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
76Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
77Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:12:12
78Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:13:23
79Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:13:40
80Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
81Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team
82Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
83Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
84Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge0:13:52
85Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:14:35
86Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO0:16:25
87Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:17:27
88Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO0:17:56
89Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team0:18:20
90Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team0:20:30
91Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:21:21
92Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
93Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:23:00
94Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:23:04
95Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:23:10
96Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:23:12
97Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:23:14
98Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:23:20
99Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
100Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
101Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
102Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling
103Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
104Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
105Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa
106Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
107Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
108Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
109Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
110Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
111Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
112Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
113John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
114Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team
115Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
116Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
117Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
118Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
119Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
120Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
121Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
122Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
123Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
124M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
125Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:23:40
126Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:23:41
127Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:23:44
128Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:23:59
129Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:24:08
130Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp0:24:24
131Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:26:12
132Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:26:57

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team41pts
2Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team36
3Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia33
4Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team30
5Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge30
6Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project29
7Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep27
8Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar26
9Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling24
10Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp22
11Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team19
12Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa16
13Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team15
14Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp14
15Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp13
16Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge12
17Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO12
18Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge11
19Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team11
20Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling11
21Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar10
22Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore10
23Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team10
24Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia10
25Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10
26Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa10
27M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team9
28Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore9
29Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep9
30Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa8
31Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa8
32Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling8
33Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka7
34Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore7
35Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team7
36Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka6
37Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela6
38Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling5
39Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team5
40Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka4
41Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela3
42Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team3
43Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project3
44Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
45Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
46Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team2
47Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
48Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
49Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka1
50Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team1
51Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
52Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore1

KoM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team44pts
2Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa20
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp16
4Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore14
5Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge12
6Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia12
7Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO10
8Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge10
9Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore10
10Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team8
11Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team7
12Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
13Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp6
14Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project6
15Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa5
16Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka4
17Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore4
18Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka3
19Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling2
20Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling2
21M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2
22Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka1
23Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka1
24Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1
25Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa1

Asian rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team14:29:06
2Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:38
3Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
4Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
5Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
6Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
7M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling0:06:27
8Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:30
9Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:06:36
10Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:06:46
11Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:06:47
12Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:07:39
13Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:07:44
14Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore0:07:50
15Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO0:07:56
16Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
17Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
18Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
19Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
20Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
21Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
22M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:08:13
23Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:27
24M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:08:40
25Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:09:07
26Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO0:09:15
27Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:09:44
28Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:09:55
29Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:10:07
30Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:11:09
31Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore0:12:05
32Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:12:12
33Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:13:23
34Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:13:40
35Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
36Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team
37Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
38Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
39Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO0:16:25
40Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO0:17:56
41Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team0:18:20
42Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:21:21
43Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
44Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:23:12
45Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:23:14
46Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:23:20
47Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
48Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
49Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
50Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
51Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
52Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
53Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
54Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
55Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
56Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
57Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
58M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
59Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:23:41
60Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:23:59
61Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:26:57

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1MTN Qhubeka43:38:06
2Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:06
3Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:02:55
4Astana Pro Team0:02:58
5Team Europcar0:03:10
6Team Nippo - De Rosa
7Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:04
8Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:04:07
9Garmin - Sharp0:04:19
10Champion System Pro Cycling0:04:55
11Hengxiang Cycling Team0:04:57
12United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:05:19
13Orica Greenedge0:08:30
14Indonesia National Team0:11:50
15Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:12:36
16Aisan Racing Team0:13:15
17Malaysia National Team0:14:11
18OCBC Singapore0:16:17
19KSPO0:18:27
20RTS Racing Team0:20:27
21Terengganu Cycling Team0:28:41
22Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:31:09

 

