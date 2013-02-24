Chicchi takes narrow win into Kapar
Guardini settles for second again, Kruopis in third
Stage 4: Tapah - Kapar
Francesco Chicchi got his new Vini Fantini - Selle Italia team its first big win of the season by taking a narrow victory against Andrea Guardini (Astana) on stage 4 at Tour de Langkawi while Aidis Kruopis finished in third-place more than two bike lengths behind.
His victory is something of a relief for the Italian squad that has collected a huge tally of Langkawi stage wins with its former rider Guardini over the last two years.
This time however, it was one of the team's new signings Chicchi who unleashed one of his trademark sprints into the town of Kapar, darting alongside the barriers with Guardini providing the only real competition. Guardini actually appeared to have gotten the better of his Italian countryman but the 11-time Langkawi stage winner had opened his sprint too early with Chicchi kicking again in the final 100m to take the victory.
"Today we decided to watch what was happening because in the past three days we have worked very hard," explained Chicchi at the finish.
"The first two days was for me in the sprints and then yesterday we pulled for [Jonathan] Monsalve. Maybe it was a difficult first three days due to travelling far to get here.
"Today we waited for the end, I decided to watched Andrea and when he started sprinting with 300m to go I was on his wheel and could pass him.
"This is my first time in Malaysia and at Tour de Langkawi. I'm very happy to be here because we came with a good team and we are successful. It always feels better when you win and I'm happy to see so many people along the roadside here. We can feel that the spectators are happy to see us racing. I'm happy as well after winning," he said.
Guardini was once again relegated to the lower positions on the podium, taking his third minor placing for the tour. The rider who left Farnese Vini (Vini Fantini) for Astana at the end of 2012 admitted there is a much higher standard of sprinter this year, making the elusive victory all the more difficult.
"I'm used to winning all the sprints in this race but this year the competition is very high from Theo Bos to Francesco Chicchi and all the other good sprinters who are here," said Guardini.
"Today Francesco was better than me. He predicted the finish better than me. I was thinking of sprinting at 250m out but I started fifty metres earlier. Francesco was in the right position behind me. He has just been better than me today."
Group of three take off down the coast
With the first big day of climbing behind them and the Genting stage to come the following stage, it would be a brave group that would go on the attack. But today would not be any different to the others in Malaysia and once the flag dropped, the attacks begun.
Shortly after the start three riders forged a promising move that would make its way slowly down the west coast of Malaysia, toward its capital Kuala Lumpur and with none of them posing a threat to the huge lead of Wang, the peloton allowed them to go clear.
The group contained Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar), who was actually the final rider to leave the start town of Tapah, obviously planning his escape up until the final moment the stage begun. Arashiro was joined by Taiji Nishitani (Aisan Racing Team) and of course it wouldn't be a Langakwi breakaway without a rider from OCBC Singapore. The chosen one for the fourth stage was Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (OCBC), leaving only a couple of riders from the team who are yet to go up the road.
The trio's gap went out to a little over four minutes before the Xengxiang-led bunch started to reel them back in with more than half of the 168km stage remaining. There was suggestions the small Chinese squad would not be capable of defending the lead of Wang but the squad proved more than able on one of the hottest days so far.
The sprinter's teams of Blanco, Omega Pharma – Quick-Step and Astana assisted with the chase later in the stage, putting one rider at the front to help capture the leaders and with 30km to go the attacking group had a little under two minutes advantage. The flat and straight highway roads leading to the finish in Kapar were simply waiting for the impeding bunch sprint.
The group were clearly tiring as Arashiro buried his head and drove a massive gear in an attempt to maintain their ever-dropping lead. With 25km to go the breakaway seemed certain to be caught as the gap dipped below 1:30. Arashiro was seen taking long turns and rarely asked for assistance as Nishitani and Sai-Udomsin started to struggle.
Nishitani was lapping through with Arashiro when he could but Sai-Udomsin was clearly exhausted from his long day under the Malaysian sun and could do little more than sit on his fellow escapees wheels. Arashiro's breakaway partners were shortly unhitched by his relentless pace-setting as he continued to go alone.
With 12km to go Arashiro was almost within sight of the bunch along the open roads into Kapar. Hengxiang had turned over responsibility to the ProTeams with Grabsch (Omega Pharma), Bazayev (Astana) and Goos (Blanco) doing the lion's share of the work before the lead-outs began to form.
With just under 10km Arashiro had been caught and a bunch sprint was inevitable. The 132-rider peloton was beginning to string out as the teams began to get organised.
Coming into the final 2km it looked like Blanco would steal the show with Bos but the sprinter who has dominated the two sprint stages thus far was missing when the group begun to open up their respective sprints.
With 300m to go it was Guardini who kicked earlier than anticipated, allowing Chicchi a moment in the slipstream before starting his own sprint into the headwind finish. Chicchi went down the left side while Guardini held the centre of the road but it was the Vini Fantini Italian who proved too strong in the end, winning by less than half a wheel.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|3:44:22
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|4
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|5
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|9
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|10
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|11
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|12
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|13
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|14
|Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|15
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|16
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|17
|Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|18
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team
|19
|John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|20
|Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|21
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling
|22
|Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|23
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|24
|Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|25
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|26
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|27
|Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|28
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|29
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|30
|Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|31
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|32
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|33
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|36
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|37
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|38
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|39
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|40
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|41
|Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|42
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|43
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|44
|Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|45
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|46
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|47
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|48
|PierPaolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|49
|Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO
|50
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|51
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|52
|M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling
|53
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|54
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|55
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|57
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|58
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|59
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|60
|Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|61
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|62
|Jeffry Louder (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|63
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|64
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|65
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|66
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|67
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|68
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|69
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka
|70
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|71
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling
|72
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|73
|Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|74
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|75
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|77
|Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|78
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
|79
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|80
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|82
|Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|83
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|85
|Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|86
|Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|87
|Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|88
|Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|89
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|90
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|91
|Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|92
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|93
|Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|94
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|95
|Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|96
|Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|97
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|98
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team
|99
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|100
|Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|101
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|102
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|103
|Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|104
|Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team
|105
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
|106
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team
|107
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|108
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|109
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team
|110
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|111
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|112
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|114
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|115
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|116
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|117
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|118
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|119
|Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
|120
|Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|121
|Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|122
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|123
|M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|124
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|125
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|126
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|127
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:20
|128
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|129
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|130
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|131
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|132
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:02:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
|5
|pts
|2
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|3
|3
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|2
|4
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
|3
|3
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|2
|4
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|5
|pts
|2
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|3
|3
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
|2
|4
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:44:22
|2
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|3
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|4
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|5
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|6
|Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|7
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|8
|Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|9
|Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|10
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|11
|Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|12
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|13
|Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|14
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|15
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|17
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|18
|Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|19
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|20
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|21
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|22
|Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO
|23
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|24
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|25
|M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling
|26
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|28
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|29
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|30
|Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|31
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|32
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|33
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|35
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|36
|Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|37
|Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|38
|Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|39
|Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|40
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|41
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|42
|Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|43
|Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|44
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|45
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team
|46
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|47
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|48
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
|49
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|50
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|51
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|52
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|53
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|54
|Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|55
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|56
|M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|57
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|58
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|59
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|60
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|61
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:02:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aisan Racing Team
|11:13:06
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|Garmin Sharp
|5
|Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|6
|MTN Qhubeka
|7
|KSPO
|8
|Malaysia National Team
|9
|Indonesia National Team
|10
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|11
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|12
|Orica GreenEdge
|13
|Champion System Pro Cycling
|14
|RTS Racing Team
|15
|Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|16
|Team Europcar
|17
|Team Nippo - De Rosa
|18
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|19
|OCBC Singapore
|20
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|22
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|14:29:06
|2
|Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:02:43
|3
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:03:29
|4
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:03:33
|5
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:03:35
|6
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|7
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|8
|Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|9
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
|10
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|11
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|12
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:37
|13
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:03:38
|14
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka
|15
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|18
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|19
|Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|20
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|22
|Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|23
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|24
|Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|25
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|26
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|28
|Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:04:30
|29
|Jeffry Louder (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:33
|30
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team
|0:04:59
|31
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:05:41
|32
|M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:06:27
|33
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|34
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:30
|36
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:06:36
|37
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:06:46
|38
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:06:47
|39
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:07:39
|40
|PierPaolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|41
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|42
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:07:44
|43
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
|0:07:50
|44
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:07:56
|45
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|46
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|47
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|48
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling
|49
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|50
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|51
|Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|52
|Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|53
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|54
|Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|55
|Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team
|56
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|57
|Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
|58
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:07:59
|59
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:08:13
|60
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:27
|61
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:08:40
|62
|Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:09:07
|63
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|0:09:15
|64
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:09:44
|65
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:09:55
|66
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:10:07
|67
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:11:09
|68
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:11:53
|69
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:04
|70
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|0:12:05
|71
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:12:10
|72
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|73
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|74
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|76
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|77
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:12:12
|78
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:13:23
|79
|Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:13:40
|80
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|81
|Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|82
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|83
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|84
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|0:13:52
|85
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:14:35
|86
|Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO
|0:16:25
|87
|Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:17:27
|88
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|0:17:56
|89
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team
|0:18:20
|90
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team
|0:20:30
|91
|Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:21:21
|92
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|93
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:00
|94
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:04
|95
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:23:10
|96
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:23:12
|97
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|0:23:14
|98
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:23:20
|99
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|100
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|101
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|102
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling
|103
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|104
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|105
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|106
|Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|107
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|108
|Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|109
|Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|110
|Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|111
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|113
|John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|114
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team
|115
|Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|116
|Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|117
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|118
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|119
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|121
|Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|122
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|123
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|124
|M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|125
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:40
|126
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:23:41
|127
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:23:44
|128
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:23:59
|129
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:24:08
|130
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|0:24:24
|131
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:12
|132
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:26:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|41
|pts
|2
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|36
|3
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|33
|4
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|30
|5
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|30
|6
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|29
|7
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|27
|8
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|9
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|24
|10
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|22
|11
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|19
|12
|Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|16
|13
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|15
|14
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|14
|15
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|13
|16
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|12
|17
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|12
|18
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|11
|19
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|11
|20
|Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|11
|21
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|10
|22
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
|10
|23
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|10
|24
|Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|10
|25
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|26
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|10
|27
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|9
|28
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|9
|29
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|9
|30
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|8
|31
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|8
|32
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling
|8
|33
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
|7
|34
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|7
|35
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|7
|36
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|6
|37
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|6
|38
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|5
|39
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|5
|40
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka
|4
|41
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|3
|42
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|3
|43
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|3
|44
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|45
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|46
|Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|2
|47
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2
|48
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|49
|Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|1
|50
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|1
|51
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|52
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|44
|pts
|2
|Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|20
|3
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|16
|4
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|14
|5
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|12
|6
|Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|12
|7
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|10
|8
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|10
|9
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|10
|10
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team
|8
|11
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|7
|12
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|13
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|6
|14
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|6
|15
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|5
|16
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
|4
|17
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|4
|18
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|3
|19
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|2
|20
|Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|21
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|22
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka
|1
|23
|Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|1
|24
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|25
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|14:29:06
|2
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:38
|3
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|5
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|6
|Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|7
|M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:06:27
|8
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:30
|9
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:06:36
|10
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:06:46
|11
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:06:47
|12
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:07:39
|13
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:07:44
|14
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
|0:07:50
|15
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|0:07:56
|16
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|17
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|18
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|19
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|20
|Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|21
|Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|22
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:08:13
|23
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:27
|24
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:08:40
|25
|Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:09:07
|26
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|0:09:15
|27
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:09:44
|28
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:09:55
|29
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:10:07
|30
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:11:09
|31
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|0:12:05
|32
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:12:12
|33
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:13:23
|34
|Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:13:40
|35
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|36
|Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|37
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|38
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|39
|Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO
|0:16:25
|40
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|0:17:56
|41
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team
|0:18:20
|42
|Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:21:21
|43
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|44
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:23:12
|45
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|0:23:14
|46
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:23:20
|47
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|48
|Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|49
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|50
|Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|51
|Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|52
|Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|53
|Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|54
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|55
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|57
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|58
|M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|59
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:23:41
|60
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:23:59
|61
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:26:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|MTN Qhubeka
|43:38:06
|2
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|0:02:55
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:58
|5
|Team Europcar
|0:03:10
|6
|Team Nippo - De Rosa
|7
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:04
|8
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:04:07
|9
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:04:19
|10
|Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:04:55
|11
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:04:57
|12
|United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:19
|13
|Orica Greenedge
|0:08:30
|14
|Indonesia National Team
|0:11:50
|15
|Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:12:36
|16
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:13:15
|17
|Malaysia National Team
|0:14:11
|18
|OCBC Singapore
|0:16:17
|19
|KSPO
|0:18:27
|20
|RTS Racing Team
|0:20:27
|21
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:28:41
|22
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:09
