Image 1 of 29 Theo Bos (Blanco) takes out the opening stage at Tour de Langkawi with a dominant sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 29 Theo Bos greets his happy teammates after the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 29 The Orica GreenEDGE team before the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 29 The Tour de Langkawi peloton on stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 29 Theo Bos (Blanco) wins the first stage of the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 29 The sprint finish to decide the first stage at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 29 The Androni Giocattoli team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 29 Arashiro (Europcar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 29 Fortunato Baliani (Nippo - De Rosa) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 29 Assan Bazayev (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 29 Graeme Brown (Blanco) signs in at the start of the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 29 Allan Davis (Orica- GreenEDGE) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 29 Koldo Fernandez (Garmin - Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 29 The Tour de Langkawi peloton on stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 29 Andrea Guardini (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 29 Allan Davis and Travis Meyer (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 29 Theo Bos (Blanco) pulls on the yellow jersey at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 29 Theo Bos (Blanco) plays up for the cameras (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 29 Theo Bos (Blanco) pulls on the yellow jersey at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 29 Shimano has produced a cleaner means for attaching the junction box to the stem (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 21 of 29 Blanco looked to control the stage from the beginning with help from Vini Fantini and Astanaa (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 22 of 29 Theo Bos' (Blanco) Giant Propel used for the win in the first stage at Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 23 of 29 Bos was using the newest generation of electronic components from Shimano (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 24 of 29 The 11-speed Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset was fitted to Bos' Giant Propel (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 25 of 29 Bos runs his Fi'zi:k saddle in the foward position on the integrated seat mast (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 26 of 29 An alloy Pro Vibe 7S stem was paired with the carbon Pro Vibe handlebar (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 27 of 29 Shimano's 75mm Dura-Ace wheels were perfect for the near-pancake flat stage (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 28 of 29 Bos runs his Shimano levers near horizontal to the ground (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 29 of 29 The rear-facing brake on Bos' Propel (Image credit: Alex Malone)

Theo Bos has lived up to the pre-race hype by taking out the first stage into Kulim at Le Tour de Langkawi. Bos was poised to take the victory nearing the end of the 162.7km stage, positioning himself on the wheel of Blanco teammate Graeme Brown coming into the final corner with less than 400m to go and simply finished the stellar job performed by his lead-out man to take his first Langkawi stage win and pull on the first leader's jersey.

Bos' long and powerful acceleration was simply too much for anyone to follow as Brown stepped aside with 300m to go leaving the Dutchman with plenty of time to check the whereabouts of those behind and savior his second win of the season. Young sprinter Bryan Coquard (Europcar) was the closest to getting on terms with Bos and would settle for second place while Langkawi's 'king' of the sprints Andrea Guardini (Astana) finished in third.

The win marked Bos' second for the year having arrived fresh from the four-day Volta ao Algarve where he took out Stage 2. There was plenty of pre-race hype surrounding Bos and his Blanco team in the days leading up to the opening day and the 'white' team didn't disappoint with the team using the technical final kilometre to Bos' advantage.

Entering the final straight with Bos in second position appeared to have been a mistake but the two Blanco riders had gone through the final bend fast enough to form a gap. A quick glance from Bos and it was time to go - albeit a little earlier than he planned. However, none of the other ProTeam sprinters were able to close it down.

"I knew it was going to be difficult in the final because there are a lot of good sprinters," said Bos at the finish.

"Brownie went early, I thought it was still a kilo to go but then I looked up and saw 500m and we took the last two corners in front. He went really fast, I couldn't go any faster," explained Bos.

"I looked back and saw we had a small gap and went early."

"We have a really good team for the sprint. They guys helped me out well. I think this was a big advantage for me compared to the other guys. With Brownie, he has a lot of experience and really did a good job in the last two kilometres. I think that's where we won the race."

A long day for an aggressive trio

The first stage at Tour de Langkawi was almost certain to come down to a bunch sprint with just one Cat4 climb to be negotiated on the stage. The remaining route was a relatively flat affair and with just a slight breeze to make life in the bunch uncomfortable at times.





Meiyin Wang (Hengxiang Cycling Team), Junrong Ho (OCBC) and one of the most enduring rider's on the Asia circuit Shinichi Fukushima (Team Nippo – De Rosa) were the lucky trio to have their day in the sun and they quickly went about opening a substantial lead that ballooned to over 10 minutes at the second sprint point at 51.3km.

While the ProTeams looked to control the breakaway and set up the sprint, they had to ride fairly constant to keep the leading three under wraps. Bos admitted after the stage that while his team were not overly concerned about the growing advantage, it took a significant effort to bring it under control.

"They went early and made a big gap straight away. We started riding to close the gap and had a good pace but still the gap was getting better," said Bos.

"In the end we were going slow and still catching them, they blew up I think because of the heat," he explained. That's very different racing to Europe."

The three were allowed to capture the maximum points at the three intermediate sprints and easily made it over the only categorised climb of the day before being swept back into the fold with 11km to go.

A number of teams then looked to try and control the bunch with Aisan, Orica GreenEdge, Blanco and Garmin all looking determined. With three corners in the final kilometre it was all down to positioning and Blanco had the upper hand with Brown and Bos speeding through the 180-degree right hand bend signalling less than 400m to go.

Brown and Bos came around with a gap over the field and Bos sensed the moment to go, taking the stage and the race leader's jersey heading into tomorrow's 117.8km stage from Serdang to Kuala Kangsar.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4:00:17 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 3 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 5 Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 6 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 7 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 8 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 9 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 10 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa 11 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 12 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 13 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 14 Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa 15 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling 16 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 17 Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 18 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 19 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 20 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 21 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 22 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 23 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore 24 Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO 25 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 26 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 27 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 28 Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 29 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 30 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 31 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 32 John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 33 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 34 Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 35 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka 36 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 37 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 38 Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore 39 Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 40 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 41 Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team 42 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 43 Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 44 Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team 45 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 46 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 47 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 48 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 49 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 50 Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 51 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 52 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 53 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling 54 Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 55 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 56 Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 57 Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 58 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team 59 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 60 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 61 Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 62 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team 63 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 64 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 65 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 66 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 67 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 68 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 69 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 70 Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 71 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 72 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 73 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 74 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 75 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 76 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa 77 Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 78 Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 79 M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling 80 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 81 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 82 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka 83 Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 84 Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 85 Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp 86 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team 87 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 88 Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team 89 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 90 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 91 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 92 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team 93 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge 94 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 95 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 96 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team 97 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 98 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 99 Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team 100 Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team 101 Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 102 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 103 Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 104 Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 105 Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 106 Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 107 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 108 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 109 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 110 M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 111 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 112 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team 113 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 114 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 115 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 116 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 117 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 118 Jeffry Louder (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 119 PierPaolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 120 Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 121 Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore 122 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 123 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 124 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 125 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 126 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 127 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:24 128 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 129 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:31 130 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:48 131 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 132 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:04:43

Sprints - Intermediate Sprint: #1 Jitra # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 3 3 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 2 4 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1

Intermediate Sprint: #2 Alor Setar # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 3 3 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 2 4 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1

Intermediate Sprint: #3 Guar Chempedek # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 3 3 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 2 4 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

King of the mountains - KOM Cat 4: Bukit Selambau # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 2 3 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 15 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 14 4 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 5 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 12 6 Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 11 7 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 10 8 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 9 9 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 8 10 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 8 11 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 7 12 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 7 13 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa 6 14 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 15 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 4 16 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 3 17 Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa 2 18 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2 19 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling 1 20 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Asian riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 4:00:17 2 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 3 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 4 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 5 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 6 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 7 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore 8 Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO 9 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 10 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 11 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 12 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 13 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 14 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 16 Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore 17 Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team 18 Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team 19 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 21 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 22 Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 23 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 24 Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 25 Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 26 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team 27 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 28 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 29 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 30 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 31 Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 32 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 33 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 34 Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 35 Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 36 M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling 37 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 38 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 39 Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 40 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team 41 Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team 42 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team 43 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 44 Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team 45 Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 46 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 47 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 48 M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 49 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 50 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 51 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 52 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 53 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 54 Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 55 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 56 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 57 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 58 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 59 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 60 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:31 61 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:04:43

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 United Healthcare Pro Cycling 12:00:51 2 Astana Pro Team 3 Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 4 KSPO 0:00:00 5 Aisan Racing Team 6 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 7 Orica Greenedge 8 Champion System Pro Cycling 9 Team Nippo - De Rosa 10 MTN Qhubeka 11 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 12 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 13 Garmin - Sharp 14 Terengganu Cycling Team 15 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 16 Malaysia National Team 17 OCBC Singapore 18 Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 19 Team Europcar 20 Indonesia National Team 21 Hengxiang Cycling Team 22 RTS Racing Team

General classification after Stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4:00:07 2 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:00:01 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:04 4 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:06 5 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 6 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:10 7 Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 8 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 9 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 10 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 11 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 12 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa 13 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 15 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 16 Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa 17 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling 18 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 19 Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 20 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 21 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 22 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 23 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 24 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 25 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore 26 Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO 27 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 28 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 29 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 30 Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 31 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 32 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 33 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 34 John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 35 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 36 Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 37 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka 38 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 39 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 40 Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore 41 Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 42 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 43 Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team 44 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 45 Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 46 Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team 47 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 48 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 49 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 50 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 51 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 52 Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 53 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 54 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 55 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling 56 Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 57 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 58 Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 59 Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 60 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team 61 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 62 Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 63 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team 64 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 65 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 66 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 67 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 68 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 69 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 70 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 71 Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 72 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 73 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 74 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 75 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 76 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 77 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa 78 Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 79 Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 80 M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling 81 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 82 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 83 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka 84 Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 85 Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 86 Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp 87 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team 88 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 89 Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team 90 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 91 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 92 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 93 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team 94 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge 95 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 96 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 97 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team 98 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 99 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 100 Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team 101 Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team 102 Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 103 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 104 Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 105 Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 106 Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 107 Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 108 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 109 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 110 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 111 M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 112 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 113 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team 114 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 115 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 116 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 117 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 118 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 119 Jeffry Louder (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 120 PierPaolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 121 Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 122 Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore 123 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 124 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 125 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 126 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 127 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:34 128 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 129 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:41 130 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:58 131 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:03 132 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:04:48

King of the mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 2 3 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 1