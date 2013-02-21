Trending

Bos delivers on expectations in Langkawi opener

Blanco sprinter pulls on first race leader's jersey

Image 1 of 29

Theo Bos (Blanco) takes out the opening stage at Tour de Langkawi with a dominant sprint

Theo Bos (Blanco) takes out the opening stage at Tour de Langkawi with a dominant sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 29

Theo Bos greets his happy teammates after the win

Theo Bos greets his happy teammates after the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 29

The Orica GreenEDGE team before the race

The Orica GreenEDGE team before the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 29

The Tour de Langkawi peloton on stage 1

The Tour de Langkawi peloton on stage 1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 29

Theo Bos (Blanco) wins the first stage of the Tour de Langkawi

Theo Bos (Blanco) wins the first stage of the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 29

The sprint finish to decide the first stage at the Tour de Langkawi

The sprint finish to decide the first stage at the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 29

The Androni Giocattoli team

The Androni Giocattoli team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 29

Arashiro (Europcar)

Arashiro (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 29

Fortunato Baliani (Nippo - De Rosa)

Fortunato Baliani (Nippo - De Rosa)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 29

Assan Bazayev (Astana)

Assan Bazayev (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 29

Graeme Brown (Blanco) signs in at the start of the stage

Graeme Brown (Blanco) signs in at the start of the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 29

Allan Davis (Orica- GreenEDGE)

Allan Davis (Orica- GreenEDGE)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 29

Koldo Fernandez (Garmin - Sharp)

Koldo Fernandez (Garmin - Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 29

The Tour de Langkawi peloton on stage 1

The Tour de Langkawi peloton on stage 1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 29

Andrea Guardini (Astana)

Andrea Guardini (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 29

Allan Davis and Travis Meyer (Orica GreenEdge)

Allan Davis and Travis Meyer (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 29

Theo Bos (Blanco) pulls on the yellow jersey at the Tour de Langkawi

Theo Bos (Blanco) pulls on the yellow jersey at the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 29

Theo Bos (Blanco) plays up for the cameras

Theo Bos (Blanco) plays up for the cameras
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 29

Theo Bos (Blanco) pulls on the yellow jersey at the Tour de Langkawi

Theo Bos (Blanco) pulls on the yellow jersey at the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 29

Shimano has produced a cleaner means for attaching the junction box to the stem

Shimano has produced a cleaner means for attaching the junction box to the stem
(Image credit: Alex Malone)
Image 21 of 29

Blanco looked to control the stage from the beginning with help from Vini Fantini and Astanaa

Blanco looked to control the stage from the beginning with help from Vini Fantini and Astanaa
(Image credit: Alex Malone)
Image 22 of 29

Theo Bos' (Blanco) Giant Propel used for the win in the first stage at Tour de Langkawi

Theo Bos' (Blanco) Giant Propel used for the win in the first stage at Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Alex Malone)
Image 23 of 29

Bos was using the newest generation of electronic components from Shimano

Bos was using the newest generation of electronic components from Shimano
(Image credit: Alex Malone)
Image 24 of 29

The 11-speed Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset was fitted to Bos' Giant Propel

The 11-speed Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset was fitted to Bos' Giant Propel
(Image credit: Alex Malone)
Image 25 of 29

Bos runs his Fi'zi:k saddle in the foward position on the integrated seat mast

Bos runs his Fi'zi:k saddle in the foward position on the integrated seat mast
(Image credit: Alex Malone)
Image 26 of 29

An alloy Pro Vibe 7S stem was paired with the carbon Pro Vibe handlebar

An alloy Pro Vibe 7S stem was paired with the carbon Pro Vibe handlebar
(Image credit: Alex Malone)
Image 27 of 29

Shimano's 75mm Dura-Ace wheels were perfect for the near-pancake flat stage

Shimano's 75mm Dura-Ace wheels were perfect for the near-pancake flat stage
(Image credit: Alex Malone)
Image 28 of 29

Bos runs his Shimano levers near horizontal to the ground

Bos runs his Shimano levers near horizontal to the ground
(Image credit: Alex Malone)
Image 29 of 29

The rear-facing brake on Bos' Propel

The rear-facing brake on Bos' Propel
(Image credit: Alex Malone)

Theo Bos has lived up to the pre-race hype by taking out the first stage into Kulim at Le Tour de Langkawi. Bos was poised to take the victory nearing the end of the 162.7km stage, positioning himself on the wheel of Blanco teammate Graeme Brown coming into the final corner with less than 400m to go and simply finished the stellar job performed by his lead-out man to take his first Langkawi stage win and pull on the first leader's jersey.

Bos' long and powerful acceleration was simply too much for anyone to follow as Brown stepped aside with 300m to go leaving the Dutchman with plenty of time to check the whereabouts of those behind and savior his second win of the season. Young sprinter Bryan Coquard (Europcar) was the closest to getting on terms with Bos and would settle for second place while Langkawi's 'king' of the sprints Andrea Guardini (Astana) finished in third.

The win marked Bos' second for the year having arrived fresh from the four-day Volta ao Algarve where he took out Stage 2. There was plenty of pre-race hype surrounding Bos and his Blanco team in the days leading up to the opening day and the 'white' team didn't disappoint with the team using the technical final kilometre to Bos' advantage.

Entering the final straight with Bos in second position appeared to have been a mistake but the two Blanco riders had gone through the final bend fast enough to form a gap. A quick glance from Bos and it was time to go - albeit a little earlier than he planned. However, none of the other ProTeam sprinters were able to close it down.

"I knew it was going to be difficult in the final because there are a lot of good sprinters," said Bos at the finish.

"Brownie went early, I thought it was still a kilo to go but then I looked up and saw 500m and we took the last two corners in front. He went really fast, I couldn't go any faster," explained Bos.

"I looked back and saw we had a small gap and went early."

"We have a really good team for the sprint. They guys helped me out well. I think this was a big advantage for me compared to the other guys. With Brownie, he has a lot of experience and really did a good job in the last two kilometres. I think that's where we won the race."

A long day for an aggressive trio

The first stage at Tour de Langkawi was almost certain to come down to a bunch sprint with just one Cat4 climb to be negotiated on the stage. The remaining route was a relatively flat affair and with just a slight breeze to make life in the bunch uncomfortable at times.

Meiyin Wang (Hengxiang Cycling Team), Junrong Ho (OCBC) and one of the most enduring rider's on the Asia circuit Shinichi Fukushima (Team Nippo – De Rosa) were the lucky trio to have their day in the sun and they quickly went about opening a substantial lead that ballooned to over 10 minutes at the second sprint point at 51.3km.

While the ProTeams looked to control the breakaway and set up the sprint, they had to ride fairly constant to keep the leading three under wraps. Bos admitted after the stage that while his team were not overly concerned about the growing advantage, it took a significant effort to bring it under control.

"They went early and made a big gap straight away. We started riding to close the gap and had a good pace but still the gap was getting better," said Bos.

"In the end we were going slow and still catching them, they blew up I think because of the heat," he explained. That's very different racing to Europe."

The three were allowed to capture the maximum points at the three intermediate sprints and easily made it over the only categorised climb of the day before being swept back into the fold with 11km to go.

A number of teams then looked to try and control the bunch with Aisan, Orica GreenEdge, Blanco and Garmin all looking determined. With three corners in the final kilometre it was all down to positioning and Blanco had the upper hand with Brown and Bos speeding through the 180-degree right hand bend signalling less than 400m to go.

Brown and Bos came around with a gap over the field and Bos sensed the moment to go, taking the stage and the race leader's jersey heading into tomorrow's 117.8km stage from Serdang to Kuala Kangsar.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4:00:17
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
3Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
4Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
5Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
6Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
7Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
8Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
9Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
10Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa
11Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
12Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
13Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
14Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
15Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling
16Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
17Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
18Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
19Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
20Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
21Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
22Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
23Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
24Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO
25Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
26Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
27Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
28Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
29Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
30Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
31Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
32John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
33Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
34Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
35Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka
36Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
37Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
38Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
39Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
40Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
41Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team
42Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
43Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
44Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
45Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
46Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
47Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
48Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
49M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
50Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
51Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
52Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
53Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling
54Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
55Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
56Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
57Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
58Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
59Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
60Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
61Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
62Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team
63Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
64Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
65Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
66Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
67Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
68Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
69Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
70Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
71Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
72Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
73Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
74Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
75M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
76Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
77Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
78Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
79M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling
80Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
81Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
82Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
83Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
84Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
85Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp
86Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
87Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
88Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
89Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
90Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
91Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
92Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team
93Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge
94Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
95Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
96Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team
97John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
98Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
99Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team
100Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team
101Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
102Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
103Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
104Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
105Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
106Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
107Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
108Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
109Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
110M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
111Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
112Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team
113Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
114Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
115Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
116Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
117Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
118Jeffry Louder (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
119PierPaolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
120Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
121Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
122Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
123Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
124Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
125Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
126Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
127Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:00:24
128Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
129Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:31
130Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:48
131Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
132Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:04:43

Sprints - Intermediate Sprint: #1 Jitra
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team5pts
2Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa3
3Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore2
4Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1

Intermediate Sprint: #2 Alor Setar
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team5pts
2Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa3
3Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore2
4Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1

Intermediate Sprint: #3 Guar Chempedek
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team5pts
2Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore3
3Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa2
4Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

King of the mountains - KOM Cat 4: Bukit Selambau
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team4pts
2Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore2
3Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team15pts
2Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team15
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar14
4Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
5Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp12
6Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling11
7Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling10
8Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project9
9Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia8
10Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa8
11Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore7
12Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team7
13Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa6
14Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5
15Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge4
16Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team3
17Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa2
18Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
19Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling1
20Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Asian riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project4:00:17
2Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
3Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
4Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
5Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
6Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
7Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
8Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO
9Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
10Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
11Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
12Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
13Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
14Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
15Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
16Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
17Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team
18Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
19Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
20Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
21M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
22Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
23Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
24Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
25Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
26Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
27Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
28Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
29Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
30Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
31Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
32Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
33M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
34Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
35Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
36M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling
37Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
38Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
39Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
40Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
41Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
42Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team
43Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
44Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team
45Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
46Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
47Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
48M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
49Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
50Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
51Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
52Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
53Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
54Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
55Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
56Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
57Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
58Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
59Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
60Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:31
61Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:04:43

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1United Healthcare Pro Cycling12:00:51
2Astana Pro Team
3Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
4KSPO0:00:00
5Aisan Racing Team
6Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
7Orica Greenedge
8Champion System Pro Cycling
9Team Nippo - De Rosa
10MTN Qhubeka
11Tabriz Petrochemical Team
12Blanco Pro Cycling Team
13Garmin - Sharp
14Terengganu Cycling Team
15Omega Pharma-Quickstep
16Malaysia National Team
17OCBC Singapore
18Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
19Team Europcar
20Indonesia National Team
21Hengxiang Cycling Team
22RTS Racing Team

General classification after Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4:00:07
2Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:00:01
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:04
4Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:06
5Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
6Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:00:10
7Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
8Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
9Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
10Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
11Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
12Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa
13Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
14Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
15Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
16Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
17Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling
18Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
19Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
20Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
21Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
22Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
23Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
24Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
25Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
26Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO
27Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
28Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
29Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
30Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
31Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
32Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
33Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
34John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
35Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
36Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
37Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka
38Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
39Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
40Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
41Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
42Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
43Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team
44Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
45Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
46Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
47Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
48Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
49Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
50Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
51M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
52Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
53Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
54Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
55Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling
56Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
57Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
58Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
59Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
60Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
61Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
62Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
63Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team
64Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
65Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
66Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
67Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
68Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
69Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
70Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
71Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
72Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
73Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
74Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
75Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
76M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
77Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
78Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
79Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
80M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling
81Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
82Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
83Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
84Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
85Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
86Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp
87Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
88Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
89Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
90Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
91Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
92Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
93Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team
94Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge
95Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
96Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
97Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team
98John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
99Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
100Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team
101Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team
102Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
103Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
104Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
105Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
106Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
107Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
108Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
109Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
110Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
111M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
112Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
113Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team
114Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
115Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
116Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
117Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
118Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
119Jeffry Louder (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
120PierPaolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
121Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
122Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
123Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
124Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
125Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
126Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
127Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:00:34
128Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
129Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:41
130Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:58
131Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:03
132Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:04:48

King of the mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team4pts
2Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore2
3Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1United Healthcare Pro Cycling12:00:51
2Astana Pro Team
3Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
4KSPO0:00:00
5Aisan Racing Team
6Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
7Orica Greenedge
8Champion System Pro Cycling
9Team Nippo - De Rosa
10MTN Qhubeka
11Tabriz Petrochemical Team
12Blanco Pro Cycling Team
13Garmin - Sharp
14Terengganu Cycling Team
15Omega Pharma-Quickstep
16Malaysia National Team
17OCBC Singapore
18Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
19Team Europcar
20Indonesia National Team
21Hengxiang Cycling Team
22RTS Racing Team

 

