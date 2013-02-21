Bos delivers on expectations in Langkawi opener
Blanco sprinter pulls on first race leader's jersey
Stage 1: Kangar - Kulim
Theo Bos has lived up to the pre-race hype by taking out the first stage into Kulim at Le Tour de Langkawi. Bos was poised to take the victory nearing the end of the 162.7km stage, positioning himself on the wheel of Blanco teammate Graeme Brown coming into the final corner with less than 400m to go and simply finished the stellar job performed by his lead-out man to take his first Langkawi stage win and pull on the first leader's jersey.
Bos' long and powerful acceleration was simply too much for anyone to follow as Brown stepped aside with 300m to go leaving the Dutchman with plenty of time to check the whereabouts of those behind and savior his second win of the season. Young sprinter Bryan Coquard (Europcar) was the closest to getting on terms with Bos and would settle for second place while Langkawi's 'king' of the sprints Andrea Guardini (Astana) finished in third.
The win marked Bos' second for the year having arrived fresh from the four-day Volta ao Algarve where he took out Stage 2. There was plenty of pre-race hype surrounding Bos and his Blanco team in the days leading up to the opening day and the 'white' team didn't disappoint with the team using the technical final kilometre to Bos' advantage.
Entering the final straight with Bos in second position appeared to have been a mistake but the two Blanco riders had gone through the final bend fast enough to form a gap. A quick glance from Bos and it was time to go - albeit a little earlier than he planned. However, none of the other ProTeam sprinters were able to close it down.
"I knew it was going to be difficult in the final because there are a lot of good sprinters," said Bos at the finish.
"Brownie went early, I thought it was still a kilo to go but then I looked up and saw 500m and we took the last two corners in front. He went really fast, I couldn't go any faster," explained Bos.
"I looked back and saw we had a small gap and went early."
"We have a really good team for the sprint. They guys helped me out well. I think this was a big advantage for me compared to the other guys. With Brownie, he has a lot of experience and really did a good job in the last two kilometres. I think that's where we won the race."
A long day for an aggressive trio
The first stage at Tour de Langkawi was almost certain to come down to a bunch sprint with just one Cat4 climb to be negotiated on the stage. The remaining route was a relatively flat affair and with just a slight breeze to make life in the bunch uncomfortable at times.
Meiyin Wang (Hengxiang Cycling Team), Junrong Ho (OCBC) and one of the most enduring rider's on the Asia circuit Shinichi Fukushima (Team Nippo – De Rosa) were the lucky trio to have their day in the sun and they quickly went about opening a substantial lead that ballooned to over 10 minutes at the second sprint point at 51.3km.
While the ProTeams looked to control the breakaway and set up the sprint, they had to ride fairly constant to keep the leading three under wraps. Bos admitted after the stage that while his team were not overly concerned about the growing advantage, it took a significant effort to bring it under control.
"They went early and made a big gap straight away. We started riding to close the gap and had a good pace but still the gap was getting better," said Bos.
"In the end we were going slow and still catching them, they blew up I think because of the heat," he explained. That's very different racing to Europe."
The three were allowed to capture the maximum points at the three intermediate sprints and easily made it over the only categorised climb of the day before being swept back into the fold with 11km to go.
A number of teams then looked to try and control the bunch with Aisan, Orica GreenEdge, Blanco and Garmin all looking determined. With three corners in the final kilometre it was all down to positioning and Blanco had the upper hand with Brown and Bos speeding through the 180-degree right hand bend signalling less than 400m to go.
Brown and Bos came around with a gap over the field and Bos sensed the moment to go, taking the stage and the race leader's jersey heading into tomorrow's 117.8km stage from Serdang to Kuala Kangsar.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4:00:17
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|5
|Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|8
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|9
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|10
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|11
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|12
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|13
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|14
|Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|15
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling
|16
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|17
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|18
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|19
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|20
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|21
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|22
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|23
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
|24
|Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO
|25
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|26
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|27
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|29
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|30
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|31
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|32
|John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|33
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|35
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka
|36
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|37
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|39
|Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|40
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|41
|Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|42
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|43
|Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|44
|Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|45
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|47
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|48
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|49
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|50
|Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|51
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|52
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|53
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling
|54
|Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|55
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|56
|Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|57
|Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|58
|Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|59
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|60
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|61
|Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|62
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team
|63
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|64
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|65
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|66
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|67
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|68
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|71
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|72
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|73
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|74
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|75
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|76
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|77
|Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|78
|Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|79
|M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling
|80
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|81
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|82
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
|83
|Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|84
|Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|85
|Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|86
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|87
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|88
|Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|89
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|91
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|92
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|93
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|94
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|95
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|96
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team
|97
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|98
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|99
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team
|100
|Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team
|101
|Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|102
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|103
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|104
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|105
|Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|106
|Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|107
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|108
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|109
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|110
|M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|111
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|112
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team
|113
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|114
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|115
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|116
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|117
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|118
|Jeffry Louder (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|119
|PierPaolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|120
|Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|121
|Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
|122
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|123
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|124
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|125
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|126
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|127
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:24
|128
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|129
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:31
|130
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:48
|131
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|132
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:04:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|3
|3
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|2
|4
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|3
|3
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|2
|4
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|3
|3
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|2
|4
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|2
|3
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|15
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|4
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|5
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|12
|6
|Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|11
|7
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|8
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|9
|9
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|8
|10
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|8
|11
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|7
|12
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|7
|13
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|6
|14
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|15
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|4
|16
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|3
|17
|Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|2
|18
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2
|19
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling
|1
|20
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|4:00:17
|2
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|3
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|4
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|5
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|6
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|7
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
|8
|Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO
|9
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|10
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|11
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|13
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|14
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|16
|Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|17
|Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|18
|Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|19
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|21
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|22
|Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|23
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|24
|Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|25
|Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|26
|Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|27
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|28
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|29
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|30
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|31
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|32
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|33
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|34
|Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|35
|Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|36
|M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling
|37
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|38
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|39
|Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|40
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|41
|Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|42
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|43
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|44
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team
|45
|Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|46
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|47
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|48
|M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|49
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|50
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|51
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|53
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|54
|Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|55
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|56
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|57
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|58
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|59
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|60
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:31
|61
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:04:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|12:00:51
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|4
|KSPO
|0:00:00
|5
|Aisan Racing Team
|6
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|7
|Orica Greenedge
|8
|Champion System Pro Cycling
|9
|Team Nippo - De Rosa
|10
|MTN Qhubeka
|11
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|12
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Garmin - Sharp
|14
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|15
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|16
|Malaysia National Team
|17
|OCBC Singapore
|18
|Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|19
|Team Europcar
|20
|Indonesia National Team
|21
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|22
|RTS Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4:00:07
|2
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:04
|4
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|6
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:10
|7
|Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|10
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|11
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|12
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|13
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|15
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|16
|Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|17
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling
|18
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|19
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|20
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|21
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|22
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|23
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|24
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|25
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
|26
|Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO
|27
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|28
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|29
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|31
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|32
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|33
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|34
|John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|35
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|37
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka
|38
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|39
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|41
|Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|42
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|43
|Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|44
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|45
|Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|46
|Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|47
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|49
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|50
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|51
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|52
|Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|53
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|54
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|55
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling
|56
|Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|57
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|58
|Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|59
|Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|60
|Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|61
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|62
|Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|63
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team
|64
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|65
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|66
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|67
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|68
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|69
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|72
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|73
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|74
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|75
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|76
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|77
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|78
|Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|79
|Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|80
|M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling
|81
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|82
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|83
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
|84
|Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|85
|Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|86
|Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|87
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|88
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|89
|Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|90
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|92
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|93
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|94
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|95
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|96
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|97
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team
|98
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|99
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|100
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team
|101
|Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team
|102
|Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|103
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|104
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|105
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|106
|Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|107
|Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|108
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|109
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|110
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|111
|M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|112
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|113
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team
|114
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|115
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|116
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|117
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|118
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|119
|Jeffry Louder (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|120
|PierPaolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|121
|Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|122
|Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
|123
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|124
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|125
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|126
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|127
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:34
|128
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|129
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:41
|130
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:58
|131
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|132
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:04:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|2
|3
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|1
