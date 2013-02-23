Image 1 of 18 Meiyin Wang (Hengxiang Cycling Team) celebrates his victory at the finish in Cameron Highlands (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 18 Meiyin Wang (Hengxiang Cycling Team) in yellow (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 3 of 18 The racing was hot in the Malaysian countryside (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 4 of 18 Pierre Rolland (Team Europcar) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 5 of 18 Theo Bos (Team Blanco) lost the leader's jersey on the testing climb to the finish (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 6 of 18 Assan Bazayev (Astana) in the white jersey (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 7 of 18 Pete Stetina (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 8 of 18 Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 9 of 18 Garmin-Sharp worked hard to help Haas secure third on the stage (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 10 of 18 Pierre Rolland (Team Europcar) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 11 of 18 Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (MTN-Qhubeka) fights the gradient (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 12 of 18 Haas takes third on the line (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 13 of 18 Meiyin Wang (Hengxiang Cycling Team) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 14 of 18 Haas on the podium (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 15 of 18 Meiyin Wang (Hengxiang Cycling Team) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 16 of 18 Meiyin Wang (Hengxiang Cycling Team) celebrates his stage victory (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 17 of 18 Meiyin Wang (Hengxiang Cycling Team) enjoys every moment of his win (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 18 of 18 Yukiya Arashiro (Team Europcar) (Image credit: Luca Bettini)

Meiyin Wang took his biggest career victory to date when he crossed the finish line minutes ahead of the field in the Cameron Highlands. Wang, who rides for the Chinese-based Hengxiang Cycling Team started the day in third overall, just 20 seconds down on race leader Theo Bos (Blanco) and now looks to be a serious contender for the overall title.

Wang had the determination to enter the day's early breakaway before he went about dispatching his breakaway companions with still more than 40km of climbing remaining. Wearing the white jersey as the best Asian rider the peloton clearly underestimated the highly talented 24-year-old who crossed the line with plenty of time to the nearest rider Julian Arredondo (Team Nippo - De Rosa) who almost two and a half minutes ahead. Nathan Haas (Garmin Sharp) was the best of the chase group who came in over three minutes behind the new race leader.

Despite a concerted chase from the bigger teams behind Wang was simply too strong on the demanding stage which climbed the Hors Category ascent to the town of Brinchang, topping-out at over 1,500m. Powering his way to the finish Wang was clearly overwhelmed with the day's result which would see him move into the overall race lead as well as consolidate his lead in the KOM and points classification.

"This is the greatest day of my life," said Wang through a translator. "I just tried to do my best. I wanted to show myself today for Chinese cycling.

"I didn't think I could win today's stage but my feelings were very good. I had to time trial for more than 40k's. In the last 5k's I really wanted to win.

"We are a small team and everybody doesn't know us and that we could win a stage. They also don't know me and that's why I think I could win [today]. I was very lucky today," said a humble Wang.

Asked about the real chance of becoming the first Asian rider to win the overall title and whether his team could defend yellow Wang was unsure of what to expect in the coming days. His Hengxiang team is one of the lesser-known outfits in the race and believed the other professional teams would assist them to control the rhythm of the race.

"Our team will try for the final GC but we don't know about tomorrow. I think other pro teams will also want to take the final GC so we can maybe work together. We don't think we can win the final yellow [jersey] but we can try."

The main group led in by Haas was surprised to lose so much time to the day's winner but was upbeat about his performance on the day that saw both himself and teammate Peter Stetina finish in the front group after working hard to try and contain Wang.

"It's a very interesting race," said Haas just moments after crossing the finish line in third-place.

"The breakaway was under control, setting a really solid tempo up that climb with 40k to go and all of a sudden it went from five to six to seven to eight [minutes]," said Haas in relation to the time gaps given to the chasing group.

"It was a great ride to hold off. That was a hard day. This season I'm trying to come into it as a different rider, one of experience and enthusiasm. I knew I was going to do well today," he said.

Haas also added that his Garmin Sharp team, including Stetina would continue to perform strongly in the coming days. Haas was unaware of the exact time gap to the new race leader at the time but believed the stage to Genting Highlands would once again change the overall classification.

"I'm not sure what today indicates but I'm really confident in myself and our climber Pete Stetina," said Haas.

"Our team was superb today with positioning, commanding respect in the bunch and I think we have a good shot to win - as long as we can get over this guy [Wang].

"We are there and we're aggressive riders so we'll see what we can do," he added.

A cold and misty ascent to Cameron Highlands

The entire 132-rider peloton signed on for the start of Stage 3 from Sungai Siput to the Cameron Highlands with the 140.7km route presenting those with ambitions for the general classification a taste of things to come - ahead of the more decisive stage to Genting.

The town of Binchang would play host to the finish of the gruelling stage which would take the riders from near sea level to the top of the Hors Category climb situated 1,500m above sea level. The first half of the stage was more or less flat with the second part of the stage steadily climbing over some 60-odd kilometres.

There were plenty of riders keen to go on the attack today and it was the Singapore-based OCBC and Korean KSPO teams that were the first to put riders up the road. A five-man group formed after approximately 12km and they quickly went about opening up a sizeable lead on the main field.

The group contained two riders from OCBC, the team which has been in the main break every day since the start of the tour and were represented by Seo Keong Loh and Junrong Ho while the remaining riders were Harrif Saleh (Terrengganu), Joon Yong Seo (KSPO) and Meiyin Wang (Henxiang). The four teams represented in the group have been active in the breakaways thus far and were obviously keen to do so on one of the tough stages of the tour.

Three intermediate sprints gave the attackers a chance to pick up a haul of sprint points with Loh (OCBC) easily taking the first one into Ipoh at the 27.8km point. Loh, known for his attacking style across the Asia circuit was clearly enjoying the time out front and gave a celebratory salute shortly after crossing the sprint line.

The second sprint at 59.9km was taken by Saleh (TSG) with Loh (OCBC), Seo (KSPO) and Wang closely behind. The third and final sprint of the day came shortly before the start of the first Cat 1 climb was again taken by Saleh. The Terrengganu sprinter has come close to winning stages at Langkawi in past editions and should be up there on a number of the following sprint stages.

Wang was the best placed rider in the break and started the day in third overall at 11 seconds behind the yellow jersey wearer Bos (Blanco). The peloton were obviously unfazed by the position of Wang, allowing him more than 12 minutes advantage by the bottom of the Cameron Highlands climb.

Wang however, soon found himself alone after the road headed upwards and still had around 10 minutes advantage over the field. But with almost 40km of climbing to go, it would be a tough ask for him to stay away. A concerted chase from the bigger teams behind would only serve to whittle down the select front group while Wang continued to climb alone out front.

With 20km to go Wang still had some 8 minutes in hand and looked strong. His determination would not be dampened by the drizzly conditions towards the top and while the bunch had been reduced to thirty-odd riders Wang could not be reached.

At the finish he had plenty of time to enjoy what is the biggest result of his young career, beating the high-profile ProTeam and Pro-Continental riders in a manner that now makes him a real threat to become the first Asian rider to win the overall title at the 2.HC Malaysian race.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 3:50:01 2 Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:02:27 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:03:11 4 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge 5 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:03:13 6 Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 7 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 8 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa 9 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka 10 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 11 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 12 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka 0:03:16 13 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 14 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 16 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 17 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 18 Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 19 Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 20 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 21 Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 22 Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 23 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 24 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 25 Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 26 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 27 Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 28 Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:04:08 29 Jeffry Louder (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:11 30 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team 0:04:37 31 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:05:19 32 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:06:05 33 M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling 34 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 35 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:08 36 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:06:20 37 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:06:24 38 Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:06:25 39 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:07:12 40 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:07:17 41 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 42 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 43 PierPaolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 44 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 45 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:07:22 46 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:07:34 47 Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team 48 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 49 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore 50 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 51 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 52 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 53 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team 54 Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp 55 Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team 56 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 57 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling 58 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 59 Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore 60 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 61 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 62 Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 63 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 64 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:07:47 65 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:07:49 66 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:07:51 67 Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:08:45 68 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:10:51 69 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:11:31 70 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:48 71 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 72 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 73 Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 74 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 75 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 76 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 77 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 78 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 79 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 80 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 0:13:18 81 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 82 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 83 Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore 84 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 85 Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team 86 Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO 0:16:03 87 Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:17:05 88 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 0:17:40 89 Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team 0:17:58 90 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team 0:20:08 91 Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:20:59 92 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 93 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:22:58 94 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 95 Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 96 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 97 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 98 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 99 Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 100 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 101 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 102 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team 103 M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 104 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team 105 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 106 Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 107 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 108 Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 109 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 110 Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 111 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling 112 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 113 Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 114 Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 115 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 116 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 117 Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 118 John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 119 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 120 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 121 Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team 122 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 123 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 124 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 125 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 126 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 127 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 128 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa 129 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 130 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 131 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 132 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:26:35

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 5 pts 2 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 3 3 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 2 4 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 3 3 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 2 4 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 3 3 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 2 4 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 1

KoM Cat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 12 3 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 10 4 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team 8 5 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 6 6 Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 4 7 Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 2 8 Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 1

KOM HC: Brinchang # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa 20 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 16 4 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge 12 5 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 10 6 Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 8 7 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 8 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa 5 9 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka 4 10 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 3 11 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 2

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 10:44:44 2 Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:02:43 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:03:29 4 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:03:33 5 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:03:35 6 Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 7 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 8 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 9 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka 10 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa 11 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 12 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:37 13 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:03:38 14 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka 16 Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 17 Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 18 Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 19 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 20 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 21 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 22 Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 23 Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 24 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 25 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 26 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 27 Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 28 Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:04:30 29 Jeffry Louder (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:33 30 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team 0:04:59 31 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:05:41 32 M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:06:27 33 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 34 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 35 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:30 36 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:06:42 37 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:06:46 38 Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:06:47 39 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:07:39 40 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 41 PierPaolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 42 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 43 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:07:44 44 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore 0:07:56 45 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 46 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 47 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 48 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling 49 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 50 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 51 Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 52 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team 53 Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp 54 Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team 55 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 56 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 57 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 58 Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team 59 Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore 60 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:08:07 61 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:08:11 62 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:08:13 63 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:27 64 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:08:40 65 Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:09:07 66 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 0:09:15 67 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:11:09 68 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:11:53 69 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:04 70 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 0:12:05 71 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:12:10 72 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 73 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 74 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 75 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 76 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 77 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:12:12 78 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:13:23 79 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 0:13:36 80 Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:13:40 81 Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team 82 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 83 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 84 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 85 Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:14:35 86 Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO 0:16:25 87 Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:17:27 88 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 0:17:56 89 Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team 0:18:20 90 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team 0:20:30 91 Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:21:21 92 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 93 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:23:00 94 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:23:10 95 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:23:12 96 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:23:14 97 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:23:20 98 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 99 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 100 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 101 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling 102 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 103 Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 104 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 105 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa 106 Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 107 Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 108 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 109 Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team 110 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 111 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team 112 Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 113 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 114 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 115 John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 116 Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 117 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team 118 Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 119 Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 120 Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 121 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 122 M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 123 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 124 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 125 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 126 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:23:41 127 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:23:44 128 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:23:59 129 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:24:08 130 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 0:24:24 131 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:25:42 132 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:26:57

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 36 pts 2 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 30 3 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 26 5 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 21 6 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 19 7 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 19 8 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 18 9 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 17 10 Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa 16 11 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 16 12 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 15 13 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 14 14 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 13 15 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge 12 16 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 12 17 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 11 18 Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 11 19 Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 10 20 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 9 21 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 9 22 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 9 23 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa 8 24 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 8 25 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling 8 26 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka 7 27 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 7 28 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 6 29 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 6 30 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa 6 31 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 5 32 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 5 33 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka 4 34 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 3 35 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 3 36 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 37 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 38 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2 39 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2 40 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 41 Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 1 42 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 1 43 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 44 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 44 pts 2 Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa 20 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 16 4 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 14 5 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge 12 6 Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 12 7 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 10 8 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 10 9 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 10 10 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team 8 11 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 7 12 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 13 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 6 14 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 6 15 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa 5 16 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka 4 17 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 4 18 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 3 19 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 2 20 Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 2 21 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 22 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka 1 23 Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 1 24 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1 25 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 1