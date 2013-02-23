Trending

Wang climbs to victory atop Cameron Highlands

Chinese rider takes commanding lead in general classification

Meiyin Wang took his biggest career victory to date when he crossed the finish line minutes ahead of the field in the Cameron Highlands. Wang, who rides for the Chinese-based Hengxiang Cycling Team started the day in third overall, just 20 seconds down on race leader Theo Bos (Blanco) and now looks to be a serious contender for the overall title.

Wang had the determination to enter the day's early breakaway before he went about dispatching his breakaway companions with still more than 40km of climbing remaining. Wearing the white jersey as the best Asian rider the peloton clearly underestimated the highly talented 24-year-old who crossed the line with plenty of time to the nearest rider Julian Arredondo (Team Nippo - De Rosa) who almost two and a half minutes ahead. Nathan Haas (Garmin Sharp) was the best of the chase group who came in over three minutes behind the new race leader.

Despite a concerted chase from the bigger teams behind Wang was simply too strong on the demanding stage which climbed the Hors Category ascent to the town of Brinchang, topping-out at over 1,500m. Powering his way to the finish Wang was clearly overwhelmed with the day's result which would see him move into the overall race lead as well as consolidate his lead in the KOM and points classification.

"This is the greatest day of my life," said Wang through a translator. "I just tried to do my best. I wanted to show myself today for Chinese cycling.

"I didn't think I could win today's stage but my feelings were very good. I had to time trial for more than 40k's. In the last 5k's I really wanted to win.

"We are a small team and everybody doesn't know us and that we could win a stage. They also don't know me and that's why I think I could win [today]. I was very lucky today," said a humble Wang.

Asked about the real chance of becoming the first Asian rider to win the overall title and whether his team could defend yellow Wang was unsure of what to expect in the coming days. His Hengxiang team is one of the lesser-known outfits in the race and believed the other professional teams would assist them to control the rhythm of the race. 

"Our team will try for the final GC but we don't know about tomorrow. I think other pro teams will also want to take the final GC so we can maybe work together. We don't think we can win the final yellow [jersey] but we can try."

The main group led in by Haas was surprised to lose so much time to the day's winner but was upbeat about his performance on the day that saw both himself and teammate Peter Stetina finish in the front group after working hard to try and contain Wang.

"It's a very interesting race," said Haas just moments after crossing the finish line in third-place.

"The breakaway was under control, setting a really solid tempo up that climb with 40k to go and all of a sudden it went from five to six to seven to eight [minutes]," said Haas in relation to the time gaps given to the chasing group.

"It was a great ride to hold off. That was a hard day. This season I'm trying to come into it as a different rider, one of experience and enthusiasm. I knew I was going to do well today," he said.

Haas also added that his Garmin Sharp team, including Stetina would continue to perform strongly in the coming days. Haas was unaware of the exact time gap to the new race leader at the time but believed the stage to Genting Highlands would once again change the overall classification.

"I'm not sure what today indicates but I'm really confident in myself and our climber Pete Stetina," said Haas.

"Our team was superb today with positioning, commanding respect in the bunch and I think we have a good shot to win - as long as we can get over this guy [Wang].

"We are there and we're aggressive riders so we'll see what we can do," he added.

A cold and misty ascent to Cameron Highlands

The entire 132-rider peloton signed on for the start of Stage 3 from Sungai Siput to the Cameron Highlands with the 140.7km route presenting those with ambitions for the general classification a taste of things to come - ahead of the more decisive stage to Genting.

The town of Binchang would play host to the finish of the gruelling stage which would take the riders from near sea level to the top of the Hors Category climb situated 1,500m above sea level. The first half of the stage was more or less flat with the second part of the stage steadily climbing over some 60-odd kilometres.

There were plenty of riders keen to go on the attack today and it was the Singapore-based OCBC and Korean KSPO teams that were the first to put riders up the road. A five-man group formed after approximately 12km and they quickly went about opening up a sizeable lead on the main field.

The group contained two riders from OCBC, the team which has been in the main break every day since the start of the tour and were represented by Seo Keong Loh and Junrong Ho while the remaining riders were Harrif Saleh (Terrengganu), Joon Yong Seo (KSPO) and Meiyin Wang (Henxiang). The four teams represented in the group have been active in the breakaways thus far and were obviously keen to do so on one of the tough stages of the tour.

Three intermediate sprints gave the attackers a chance to pick up a haul of sprint points with Loh (OCBC) easily taking the first one into Ipoh at the 27.8km point. Loh, known for his attacking style across the Asia circuit was clearly enjoying the time out front and gave a celebratory salute shortly after crossing the sprint line.

The second sprint at 59.9km was taken by Saleh (TSG) with Loh (OCBC), Seo (KSPO) and Wang closely behind. The third and final sprint of the day came shortly before the start of the first Cat 1 climb was again taken by Saleh. The Terrengganu sprinter has come close to winning stages at Langkawi in past editions and should be up there on a number of the following sprint stages.

Wang was the best placed rider in the break and started the day in third overall at 11 seconds behind the yellow jersey wearer Bos (Blanco). The peloton were obviously unfazed by the position of Wang, allowing him more than 12 minutes advantage by the bottom of the Cameron Highlands climb.

Wang however, soon found himself alone after the road headed upwards and still had around 10 minutes advantage over the field. But with almost 40km of climbing to go, it would be a tough ask for him to stay away. A concerted chase from the bigger teams behind would only serve to whittle down the select front group while Wang continued to climb alone out front.

With 20km to go Wang still had some 8 minutes in hand and looked strong. His determination would not be dampened by the drizzly conditions towards the top and while the bunch had been reduced to thirty-odd riders Wang could not be reached.

At the finish he had plenty of time to enjoy what is the biggest result of his young career, beating the high-profile ProTeam and Pro-Continental riders in a manner that now makes him a real threat to become the first Asian rider to win the overall title at the 2.HC Malaysian race.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team3:50:01
2Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:02:27
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:03:11
4Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge
5Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:03:13
6Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
7Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
8Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
9Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
10Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
11Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
12Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka0:03:16
13Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
14Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
15Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
16Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
17Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
18Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
19Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
20Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
21Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
22Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
23Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
24Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
25Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
26John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
27Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
28Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:04:08
29Jeffry Louder (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:04:11
30Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team0:04:37
31Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:05:19
32Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:06:05
33M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling
34Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
35Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:08
36Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:06:20
37Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:06:24
38Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:06:25
39Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:07:12
40Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:07:17
41Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
42Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
43PierPaolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
44Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
45Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:07:22
46M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:07:34
47Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
48Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
49Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
50Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
51Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
52Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
53Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
54Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp
55Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team
56Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
57Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling
58Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
59Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
60Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
61Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
62Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
63Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
64Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:07:47
65Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:07:49
66M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:07:51
67Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:08:45
68Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:10:51
69Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:11:31
70Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:48
71Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
72Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
73Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
74Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
75Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
76Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
77Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
78Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
79Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
80Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge0:13:18
81Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
82Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
83Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
84Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
85Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team
86Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO0:16:03
87Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:17:05
88Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO0:17:40
89Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team0:17:58
90Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team0:20:08
91Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:20:59
92Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
93Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:22:58
94Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
95Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
96Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
97Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
98Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
99Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
100Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
101Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
102Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team
103M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
104Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
105Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
106Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
107Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
108Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
109Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
110Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
111Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling
112Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
113Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
114Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
115Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
116Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
117Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
118John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
119Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
120Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
121Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
122Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
123Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
124Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
125Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
126Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
127Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
128Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa
129Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
130Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
131Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
132Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:26:35

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore5pts
2Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team3
3Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team2
4Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team5pts
2Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore3
3Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO2
4Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team5pts
2Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team3
3Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO2
4Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore1

KoM Cat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team15pts
2Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore12
3Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore10
4Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team8
5Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp6
6Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia4
7Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling2
8Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka1

KOM HC: Brinchang
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team25pts
2Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa20
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp16
4Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge12
5Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge10
6Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia8
7Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
8Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa5
9Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka4
10Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka3
11Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling2

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team10:44:44
2Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:02:43
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:03:29
4Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:03:33
5Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:03:35
6Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
7Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
8Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
9Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
10Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
11Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
12Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:37
13Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:03:38
14Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
15Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka
16Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
17Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
18Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
19Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
20Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
21Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
22Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
23Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
24Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
25John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
26Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
27Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
28Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:04:30
29Jeffry Louder (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:04:33
30Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team0:04:59
31Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:05:41
32M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling0:06:27
33Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
34Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
35Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:30
36Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:06:42
37Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:06:46
38Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:06:47
39Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:07:39
40Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
41PierPaolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
42Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
43Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:07:44
44Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore0:07:56
45Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
46Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
47Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
48Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling
49Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
50Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
51Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
52Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
53Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp
54Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
55Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
56Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
57Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
58Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team
59Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
60Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:08:07
61Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:08:11
62M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:08:13
63Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:27
64M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:08:40
65Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:09:07
66Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO0:09:15
67Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:11:09
68Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:11:53
69Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:04
70Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore0:12:05
71Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:12:10
72Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
73Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
74Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
75Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
76Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
77Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:12:12
78Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:13:23
79Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge0:13:36
80Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:13:40
81Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team
82Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
83Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
84Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
85Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:14:35
86Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO0:16:25
87Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:17:27
88Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO0:17:56
89Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team0:18:20
90Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team0:20:30
91Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:21:21
92Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
93Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:23:00
94Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:23:10
95Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:23:12
96Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:23:14
97Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:23:20
98Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
99Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
100Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
101Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling
102Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
103Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
104Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
105Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa
106Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
107Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
108Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
109Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
110Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
111Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
112Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
113Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
114Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
115John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
116Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
117Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team
118Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
119Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
120Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
121Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
122M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
123Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
124Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
125Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
126Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:23:41
127Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:23:44
128Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:23:59
129Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:24:08
130Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp0:24:24
131Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:25:42
132Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:26:57

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team36pts
2Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team30
3Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team27
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar26
5Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp21
6Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team19
7Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project19
8Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia18
9Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge17
10Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa16
11Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep16
12Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team15
13Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling14
14Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp13
15Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge12
16Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO12
17Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge11
18Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling11
19Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia10
20M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team9
21Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore9
22Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep9
23Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa8
24Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa8
25Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling8
26Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka7
27Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore7
28Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka6
29Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela6
30Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa6
31Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling5
32Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team5
33Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka4
34Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela3
35Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team3
36Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
37Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
38Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2
39Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
40Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
41Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka1
42Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team1
43Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
44Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team44pts
2Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa20
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp16
4Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore14
5Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge12
6Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia12
7Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO10
8Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge10
9Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore10
10Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team8
11Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team7
12Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
13Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp6
14Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project6
15Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa5
16Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka4
17Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore4
18Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka3
19Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling2
20Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling2
21M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2
22Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka1
23Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka1
24Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1
25Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1MTN Qhubeka32:25:00
2Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:06
3Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:02:55
4Astana Pro Team0:02:58
5Team Europcar0:03:10
6Team Nippo - De Rosa = s/t
7Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:04
8Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:04:07
9Garmin - Sharp0:04:19
10Champion System Pro Cycling0:04:55
11Hengxiang Cycling Team0:04:57
12United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:05:19
13Orica Greenedge0:08:30
14Indonesia National Team0:11:50
15Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:12:36
16Aisan Racing Team0:13:15
17Malaysia National Team0:14:11
18OCBC Singapore0:16:17
19KSPO0:18:27
20RTS Racing Team0:20:27
21Terengganu Cycling Team0:28:41
22Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:31:09

