Wang climbs to victory atop Cameron Highlands
Chinese rider takes commanding lead in general classification
Stage 3: Sungai Siput - Cameron Highlands
Meiyin Wang took his biggest career victory to date when he crossed the finish line minutes ahead of the field in the Cameron Highlands. Wang, who rides for the Chinese-based Hengxiang Cycling Team started the day in third overall, just 20 seconds down on race leader Theo Bos (Blanco) and now looks to be a serious contender for the overall title.
Wang had the determination to enter the day's early breakaway before he went about dispatching his breakaway companions with still more than 40km of climbing remaining. Wearing the white jersey as the best Asian rider the peloton clearly underestimated the highly talented 24-year-old who crossed the line with plenty of time to the nearest rider Julian Arredondo (Team Nippo - De Rosa) who almost two and a half minutes ahead. Nathan Haas (Garmin Sharp) was the best of the chase group who came in over three minutes behind the new race leader.
Despite a concerted chase from the bigger teams behind Wang was simply too strong on the demanding stage which climbed the Hors Category ascent to the town of Brinchang, topping-out at over 1,500m. Powering his way to the finish Wang was clearly overwhelmed with the day's result which would see him move into the overall race lead as well as consolidate his lead in the KOM and points classification.
"This is the greatest day of my life," said Wang through a translator. "I just tried to do my best. I wanted to show myself today for Chinese cycling.
"I didn't think I could win today's stage but my feelings were very good. I had to time trial for more than 40k's. In the last 5k's I really wanted to win.
"We are a small team and everybody doesn't know us and that we could win a stage. They also don't know me and that's why I think I could win [today]. I was very lucky today," said a humble Wang.
Asked about the real chance of becoming the first Asian rider to win the overall title and whether his team could defend yellow Wang was unsure of what to expect in the coming days. His Hengxiang team is one of the lesser-known outfits in the race and believed the other professional teams would assist them to control the rhythm of the race.
"Our team will try for the final GC but we don't know about tomorrow. I think other pro teams will also want to take the final GC so we can maybe work together. We don't think we can win the final yellow [jersey] but we can try."
The main group led in by Haas was surprised to lose so much time to the day's winner but was upbeat about his performance on the day that saw both himself and teammate Peter Stetina finish in the front group after working hard to try and contain Wang.
"It's a very interesting race," said Haas just moments after crossing the finish line in third-place.
"The breakaway was under control, setting a really solid tempo up that climb with 40k to go and all of a sudden it went from five to six to seven to eight [minutes]," said Haas in relation to the time gaps given to the chasing group.
"It was a great ride to hold off. That was a hard day. This season I'm trying to come into it as a different rider, one of experience and enthusiasm. I knew I was going to do well today," he said.
Haas also added that his Garmin Sharp team, including Stetina would continue to perform strongly in the coming days. Haas was unaware of the exact time gap to the new race leader at the time but believed the stage to Genting Highlands would once again change the overall classification.
"I'm not sure what today indicates but I'm really confident in myself and our climber Pete Stetina," said Haas.
"Our team was superb today with positioning, commanding respect in the bunch and I think we have a good shot to win - as long as we can get over this guy [Wang].
"We are there and we're aggressive riders so we'll see what we can do," he added.
A cold and misty ascent to Cameron Highlands
The entire 132-rider peloton signed on for the start of Stage 3 from Sungai Siput to the Cameron Highlands with the 140.7km route presenting those with ambitions for the general classification a taste of things to come - ahead of the more decisive stage to Genting.
The town of Binchang would play host to the finish of the gruelling stage which would take the riders from near sea level to the top of the Hors Category climb situated 1,500m above sea level. The first half of the stage was more or less flat with the second part of the stage steadily climbing over some 60-odd kilometres.
There were plenty of riders keen to go on the attack today and it was the Singapore-based OCBC and Korean KSPO teams that were the first to put riders up the road. A five-man group formed after approximately 12km and they quickly went about opening up a sizeable lead on the main field.
The group contained two riders from OCBC, the team which has been in the main break every day since the start of the tour and were represented by Seo Keong Loh and Junrong Ho while the remaining riders were Harrif Saleh (Terrengganu), Joon Yong Seo (KSPO) and Meiyin Wang (Henxiang). The four teams represented in the group have been active in the breakaways thus far and were obviously keen to do so on one of the tough stages of the tour.
Three intermediate sprints gave the attackers a chance to pick up a haul of sprint points with Loh (OCBC) easily taking the first one into Ipoh at the 27.8km point. Loh, known for his attacking style across the Asia circuit was clearly enjoying the time out front and gave a celebratory salute shortly after crossing the sprint line.
The second sprint at 59.9km was taken by Saleh (TSG) with Loh (OCBC), Seo (KSPO) and Wang closely behind. The third and final sprint of the day came shortly before the start of the first Cat 1 climb was again taken by Saleh. The Terrengganu sprinter has come close to winning stages at Langkawi in past editions and should be up there on a number of the following sprint stages.
Wang was the best placed rider in the break and started the day in third overall at 11 seconds behind the yellow jersey wearer Bos (Blanco). The peloton were obviously unfazed by the position of Wang, allowing him more than 12 minutes advantage by the bottom of the Cameron Highlands climb.
Wang however, soon found himself alone after the road headed upwards and still had around 10 minutes advantage over the field. But with almost 40km of climbing to go, it would be a tough ask for him to stay away. A concerted chase from the bigger teams behind would only serve to whittle down the select front group while Wang continued to climb alone out front.
With 20km to go Wang still had some 8 minutes in hand and looked strong. His determination would not be dampened by the drizzly conditions towards the top and while the bunch had been reduced to thirty-odd riders Wang could not be reached.
At the finish he had plenty of time to enjoy what is the biggest result of his young career, beating the high-profile ProTeam and Pro-Continental riders in a manner that now makes him a real threat to become the first Asian rider to win the overall title at the 2.HC Malaysian race.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|3:50:01
|2
|Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:02:27
|3
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:03:11
|4
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|5
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:03:13
|6
|Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|7
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|8
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|9
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
|10
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|11
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|12
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka
|0:03:16
|13
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|14
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|17
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|18
|Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|19
|Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|20
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|21
|Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|22
|Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|23
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|24
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|26
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|27
|Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|28
|Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:04:08
|29
|Jeffry Louder (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:11
|30
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team
|0:04:37
|31
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:05:19
|32
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|0:06:05
|33
|M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling
|34
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:08
|36
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:06:20
|37
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:06:24
|38
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:06:25
|39
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:07:12
|40
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:07:17
|41
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|42
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|43
|PierPaolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|44
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|45
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:07:22
|46
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:07:34
|47
|Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|48
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|49
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
|50
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|51
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|53
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|54
|Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|55
|Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team
|56
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|57
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling
|58
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|59
|Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
|60
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|61
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|62
|Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|63
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|64
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:07:47
|65
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:07:49
|66
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:07:51
|67
|Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:08:45
|68
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:10:51
|69
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:11:31
|70
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:48
|71
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|72
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|73
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|74
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|75
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|77
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|78
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|79
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|80
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|0:13:18
|81
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|82
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|83
|Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|84
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|85
|Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|86
|Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO
|0:16:03
|87
|Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:17:05
|88
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|0:17:40
|89
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team
|0:17:58
|90
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team
|0:20:08
|91
|Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:20:59
|92
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|93
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:22:58
|94
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|96
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|97
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|99
|Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|100
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|101
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|102
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team
|103
|M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|104
|Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|105
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|106
|Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|107
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|108
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|109
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|110
|Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|111
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling
|112
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|113
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|114
|Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|115
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|116
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|117
|Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|118
|John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|119
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|120
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|122
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|124
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|125
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|126
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|127
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|128
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|129
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|130
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|131
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|132
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:26:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|5
|pts
|2
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|3
|3
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|2
|4
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|2
|4
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|12
|3
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|10
|4
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team
|8
|5
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|6
|6
|Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|4
|7
|Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|8
|Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|20
|3
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|16
|4
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|12
|5
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|10
|6
|Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|8
|7
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|8
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|5
|9
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
|4
|10
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|3
|11
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|10:44:44
|2
|Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:02:43
|3
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:03:29
|4
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:03:33
|5
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:03:35
|6
|Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|7
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|8
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|9
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
|10
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|11
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|12
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:37
|13
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:03:38
|14
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka
|16
|Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|18
|Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|19
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|20
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|22
|Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|23
|Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|24
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|25
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|26
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|28
|Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:04:30
|29
|Jeffry Louder (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:33
|30
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team
|0:04:59
|31
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:05:41
|32
|M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:06:27
|33
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|34
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:30
|36
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:06:42
|37
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:06:46
|38
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:06:47
|39
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:07:39
|40
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|41
|PierPaolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|42
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|43
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:07:44
|44
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
|0:07:56
|45
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|46
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|47
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|48
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling
|49
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|50
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|51
|Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|52
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|53
|Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|54
|Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|55
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|56
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|57
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|58
|Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team
|59
|Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
|60
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:08:07
|61
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:08:11
|62
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:08:13
|63
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:27
|64
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:08:40
|65
|Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:09:07
|66
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|0:09:15
|67
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:11:09
|68
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:11:53
|69
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:04
|70
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|0:12:05
|71
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:12:10
|72
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|73
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|74
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|75
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|77
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:12:12
|78
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:13:23
|79
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|0:13:36
|80
|Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:13:40
|81
|Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|82
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|83
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|84
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|85
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:14:35
|86
|Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO
|0:16:25
|87
|Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:17:27
|88
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|0:17:56
|89
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team
|0:18:20
|90
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team
|0:20:30
|91
|Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:21:21
|92
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|93
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:00
|94
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:10
|95
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:23:12
|96
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|0:23:14
|97
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:23:20
|98
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|99
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|100
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|101
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling
|102
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|103
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|104
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|105
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|106
|Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|107
|Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|108
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|109
|Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|110
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|111
|Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|112
|Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|113
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|115
|John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|116
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|117
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team
|118
|Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|119
|Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|120
|Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|121
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|122
|M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|123
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|124
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|125
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|126
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:23:41
|127
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:23:44
|128
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:23:59
|129
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:24:08
|130
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|0:24:24
|131
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:42
|132
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:26:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|36
|pts
|2
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|30
|3
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|5
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|21
|6
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|19
|7
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|19
|8
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|18
|9
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|17
|10
|Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|16
|11
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|16
|12
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|15
|13
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|14
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|13
|15
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|12
|16
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|12
|17
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|11
|18
|Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|11
|19
|Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|10
|20
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|9
|21
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|9
|22
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|9
|23
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|8
|24
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|8
|25
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling
|8
|26
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
|7
|27
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|7
|28
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|6
|29
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|6
|30
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|6
|31
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|5
|32
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|5
|33
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka
|4
|34
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|3
|35
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|3
|36
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|37
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|38
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|39
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2
|40
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|41
|Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|1
|42
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|1
|43
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|44
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|44
|pts
|2
|Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|20
|3
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|16
|4
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|14
|5
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|12
|6
|Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|12
|7
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|10
|8
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|10
|9
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|10
|10
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team
|8
|11
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|7
|12
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|13
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|6
|14
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|6
|15
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|5
|16
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
|4
|17
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|4
|18
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|3
|19
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|2
|20
|Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|21
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|22
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka
|1
|23
|Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|1
|24
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|25
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|MTN Qhubeka
|32:25:00
|2
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|0:02:55
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:58
|5
|Team Europcar
|0:03:10
|6
|Team Nippo - De Rosa = s/t
|7
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:04
|8
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:04:07
|9
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:04:19
|10
|Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:04:55
|11
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:04:57
|12
|United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:19
|13
|Orica Greenedge
|0:08:30
|14
|Indonesia National Team
|0:11:50
|15
|Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:12:36
|16
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:13:15
|17
|Malaysia National Team
|0:14:11
|18
|OCBC Singapore
|0:16:17
|19
|KSPO
|0:18:27
|20
|RTS Racing Team
|0:20:27
|21
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:28:41
|22
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:09
