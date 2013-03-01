Back-to-back wins for Coquard
Frenchman too fast for Chicchi and Davis
Stage 9: Pasir Puteh - Kuala Berang
Bryan Coquard (Europcar) bagged his second stage in as many days after a perfect kick to the line in the final of Stage 9 at Tour de Langkawi. The neo-pro Coquard relegated stage winner Francesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini – Selle Italia) into second-place while Orica GreenEdge did what it could with a reduced three-man team to claim third with Allan Davis.
Absent from the sprint was points jersey wearer Andrea Guardini (Astana) who, like a number of others in the peloton had been struck down with illness. It is thought a number of the riders who failed to sign on were affected by suspected food poisoning from the night prior to the stage.
Coquard's second win in brings the young Frenchman's 2013 victory tally to four after taking two wins at Etoile de Bessèges shortly before travelling to the 2.HC race in Malaysia. The bunch sprint on the penultimate stage signalled another day ticked-off for race leader Julián Arredondo (Team Nippo – De Rosa) who now looks set to secure the overall victory tomorrow afternoon.
"It's very good, it's amazing and just very happy of team Europcar," said Coquard at the finish.
A crash inside the final kilometre meant a number of riders were caught out and with poor position leading into the final straight, could do little to overcome the now two-time stage winner.
"There was a crash, I was lucky to avoid it and after Kevin Reza launched me perfect into third position for the sprint. I was behind [Graeme] Brown, [Allan] Davis and then me. At 200m I opened up my sprint, it's very good [to win here]," said Coquard.
The first year professional who won silver at the London Games for the omnium says his track background had a lot to do with his ability to beat riders with more experience than himself.
"The track is a better school for sprinters I think because I am very [skilled] on the bike," he added.
Race leader Arredondo will only need to finish in the bunch in tomorrow's stage in what is expected to be another mass sprint. The overall victory at Langkawi would be Arredondo's biggest victory to date.
"I'm very happy, I hope for a bunch sprint finish tomorrow, again. That would confirm me as the champion of the Tour de Langkawi," said Arredondo.
Another attempt to break the sprinters stranglehold
It was a quieter start to the penultimate stage at Tour de Langkawi with six riders failing to sign on this morning after succumbing to a stomach ailment that appeared to spread throughout the bunch.
The rain would once again be treating the bunch to showers along the 123.6km route from Pasir Puteh to Kuala Berang but the rapid pace and relatively short stage meant it wouldn't be endured for long.
Three intermediate sprints were on offer, truncated within the opening hours of the stage and with one Catergory 4 climb toward the end of the stage it looked almost certain that Meiyin Wang would take the KoM classification jersey back home.
Chicchi clearly had his sights on the points jersey and took the first intermediate sprint at 13.1km with his three teammates following him behind to take the majority of points on offer.
The stage was later dominated by a two-man breakaway but it took nearly an hour before the bunch finally relinquished the duo into the distance.
Yilin Liu (Hengxiang Cycling Team) made his way into the escape, primarily to protect his teammate's lead in the KoM classification however, with just one Cat 4 climb on offer, Wang simply needs to finish tomorrow's stage to win the climbers jersey. Liu was joined by Endra Wijaya (Indonesia National Team) and the two were off.
"We decided that if someone could take the points, then they could go," said KoM leader Wang. "That was I can be relaxed in the bunch tomorrow."
The leading two were setting a fast pace out front with an average of 50km/h for the first hour of racing but the Vini Fantini squad would only allow them a little over two minutes advantage throughout the day.
Liu and Wijaya shared the intermediate sprints with Chicchi taking another two at the second sprint point before Guardini finally came out and took those two points back at the final interemdiate. Guardini was clearly not enjoying the day with his team instructed not to assist with the chase.
Liu left his breakaway partner shorltly after takign the maximum points atop the Cat 4 climb at 77.4km and insisted with his lone escape until inside the final 20km when he was eventually caught.
At the finish it was Coquard who got the better of his sprint rivals, having time to look behind to check the position of the bunch before throwing his hands in the air.
Tomorrow marks the final stage of Langkawi but with the two best-placed riders in the sprint classification separated by just five points, Guardini will hope to recover ahead of the final stage around Kuala Terengganu.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:42:11
|2
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|3
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|4
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|5
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling
|6
|Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|8
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|9
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|10
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|11
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|12
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|13
|Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|14
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|15
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|17
|Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|18
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|19
|Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|20
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|21
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|23
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|24
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|26
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|27
|Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|28
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|29
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|30
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team
|31
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|32
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
|33
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|34
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|35
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|36
|Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|37
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|38
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|39
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka
|40
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|41
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|42
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|43
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|44
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|45
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|46
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|47
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team
|48
|Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|49
|Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|50
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|51
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling
|52
|Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|53
|M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling
|54
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|55
|Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|56
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|57
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|58
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|59
|Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|60
|Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team
|61
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|62
|Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|63
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|64
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|65
|Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|66
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team
|67
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|68
|Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|69
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|70
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|71
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|72
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|73
|Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|74
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|75
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|76
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|77
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|78
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|80
|Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|81
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team
|85
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|86
|M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|87
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|88
|Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|89
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|90
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|91
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|92
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|93
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|94
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|95
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|96
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|97
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|98
|Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|99
|Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
|100
|Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|0:01:11
|101
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:16
|102
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|103
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:38
|104
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:46
|105
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|106
|Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|107
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|0:02:49
|108
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|109
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
|110
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|111
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|112
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|113
|Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO
|114
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|115
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:04:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|5
|pts
|2
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|3
|3
|Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|2
|4
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|3
|3
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|2
|4
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|4
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|2
|3
|Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|32:14:03
|2
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:15
|3
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka
|0:02:10
|4
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:02:32
|5
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:02:40
|6
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:02:47
|7
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:02:49
|8
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|0:02:55
|9
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
|0:02:58
|10
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|11
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team
|0:03:19
|12
|Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:03:30
|13
|Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:03:38
|14
|Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:03:58
|15
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:24
|16
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:27
|17
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:34
|18
|Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:04:38
|19
|Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:24
|20
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:05:38
|21
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:06
|22
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:08:44
|23
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|0:09:13
|24
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:10:53
|25
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:11:09
|26
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|0:12:02
|27
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:06
|28
|M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:12:09
|29
|Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:12:14
|30
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:12:28
|31
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:13:03
|32
|Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team
|0:13:29
|33
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:13:35
|34
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:13:54
|35
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:14:17
|36
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:14:36
|37
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:14:50
|38
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:16:15
|39
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:16:16
|40
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:18
|41
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:16:47
|42
|Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:17:21
|43
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|0:17:31
|44
|Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:17:57
|45
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:18:34
|46
|Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:18:51
|47
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:19:08
|48
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:19:17
|49
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:20:04
|50
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
|0:20:26
|51
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:20:29
|52
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:21:16
|53
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:21:43
|54
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|0:21:55
|55
|Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:23:59
|56
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:25:47
|57
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|0:25:55
|58
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:02
|59
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:26:18
|60
|Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO
|0:27:53
|61
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:29:54
|62
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:30:10
|63
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team
|0:31:05
|64
|Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:32:07
|65
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:32:52
|66
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team
|0:34:56
|67
|Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
|0:35:32
|68
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|0:35:45
|69
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:35:57
|70
|Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:36:51
|71
|Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:37:31
|72
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:37:50
|73
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:38:13
|74
|M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:38:23
|75
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:38:35
|76
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:39:02
|77
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|0:39:12
|78
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|79
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|0:39:34
|80
|Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:39:42
|81
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:40:03
|82
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:40:09
|83
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:41:06
|84
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:41:16
|85
|Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|0:42:09
|86
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:42:35
|87
|Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:42:39
|88
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|0:42:54
|89
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:43:47
|90
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:43:56
|91
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:58
|92
|Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|0:45:45
|93
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|0:46:23
|94
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:46:49
|95
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|96
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team
|0:46:55
|97
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|98
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:47:10
|99
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:47:45
|100
|Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:47:46
|101
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:48:07
|102
|Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:48:20
|103
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:48:56
|104
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:49:20
|105
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|106
|Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|107
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|108
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:49:50
|109
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:50:03
|110
|Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:50:13
|111
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:50:29
|112
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:37
|113
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:55:10
|114
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|115
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|1:01:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|86
|pts
|2
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|81
|3
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|66
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|64
|5
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|58
|6
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|41
|7
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|39
|8
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|39
|9
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|37
|10
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|36
|11
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|35
|12
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|32
|13
|Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|31
|14
|Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|30
|15
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|27
|16
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|24
|17
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|23
|18
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling
|23
|19
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|21
|20
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|19
|21
|Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|17
|22
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka
|16
|23
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|16
|24
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
|16
|25
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15
|26
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|15
|27
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|14
|28
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|14
|29
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|13
|30
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team
|13
|31
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|13
|32
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|13
|33
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|13
|34
|Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|12
|35
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|12
|36
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|12
|37
|Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|11
|38
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|11
|39
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|10
|40
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
|10
|41
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|10
|42
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|10
|43
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|9
|44
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|9
|45
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|9
|46
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|8
|47
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|8
|48
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|49
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|7
|50
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|6
|51
|Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|6
|52
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|5
|53
|Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|4
|54
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|4
|55
|Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|4
|56
|Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|3
|57
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|58
|M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling
|3
|59
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|3
|60
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|61
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|62
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|63
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|1
|64
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|65
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|66
|Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|48
|pts
|2
|Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|45
|3
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|32
|4
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team
|24
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|19
|6
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|16
|7
|Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|16
|8
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka
|13
|9
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|12
|10
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|10
|11
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
|10
|12
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|10
|13
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|8
|14
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|8
|15
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|8
|16
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|7
|17
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|4
|18
|Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|4
|19
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|4
|20
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|4
|21
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|3
|22
|Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|23
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|2
|24
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|25
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|2
|26
|Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|2
|27
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|2
|28
|Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|29
|Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|1
|30
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|31
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|1
|32
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|33
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|1
|34
|Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|MTN Qhubeka
|96:51:07
|2
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:09:00
|3
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:13:00
|4
|Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|0:15:00
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:16:28
|6
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:17:01
|7
|Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:17:38
|8
|Team Europcar
|0:18:02
|9
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:21:55
|10
|Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:23:51
|11
|Orica Greenedge
|0:24:09
|12
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:24:29
|13
|RTS Racing Team
|0:34:31
|14
|Indonesia National Team
|0:36:09
|15
|Malaysia National Team
|0:44:46
|16
|KSPO
|0:44:57
|17
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:49:40
|18
|United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:55:54
|19
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:59:25
|20
|Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|1:03:08
|21
|OCBC Singapore
|1:07:57
|22
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1:22:19
