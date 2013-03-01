Trending

Back-to-back wins for Coquard

Frenchman too fast for Chicchi and Davis

Image 1 of 31

Andrea Guardini (Astana) wears the points jersey.

Andrea Guardini (Astana) wears the points jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 31

MTN-Qhubeka ride to the start.

MTN-Qhubeka ride to the start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 31

Allan Davis (Orica-GreenEdge) signs on.

Allan Davis (Orica-GreenEdge) signs on.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 31

Post-stage cooldown at the Tour de Langkawi.

Post-stage cooldown at the Tour de Langkawi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 31

Bryan Coquard takes back-to-back wins for Europcar at Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bryan Coquard takes back-to-back wins for Europcar at Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 31

Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) at the Tour de Langkawi.

Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) at the Tour de Langkawi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 31

MTN-Qhubeka at the Tour de Langkawi.

MTN-Qhubeka at the Tour de Langkawi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 31

Julian Arredondo (Team Nippo - De Rosa).

Julian Arredondo (Team Nippo - De Rosa).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 31

Bryan Coquard (Europcar).

Bryan Coquard (Europcar).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 31

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) flanked by Francesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) and Allan Davis (Orica-GreenEdge). (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) flanked by Francesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) and Allan Davis (Orica-GreenEdge).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 31

Julian Arredondo (Team Nippo - De Rosa) on the podium at the Tour de Langkawi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Julian Arredondo (Team Nippo - De Rosa) on the podium at the Tour de Langkawi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 31

Gianni Savio and his Androni team always put on a show at the Tour de Langkawi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Gianni Savio and his Androni team always put on a show at the Tour de Langkawi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 31

Julian Arredondo (Team Nippo - De Rosa) retains his overall lead. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Julian Arredondo (Team Nippo - De Rosa) retains his overall lead.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 31

Assan Bazayev (Astana).

Assan Bazayev (Astana).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 31

Francesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia).

Francesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 31

Allan Davis (Orica-GreenEdge).

Allan Davis (Orica-GreenEdge).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 31

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) after winning stage 9 of the Tour de Langkawi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) after winning stage 9 of the Tour de Langkawi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 31

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) is enjoying life in the professional ranks. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) is enjoying life in the professional ranks.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 31

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) kicks for home at the Tour de Langkawi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) kicks for home at the Tour de Langkawi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 31

Andrea Guardini (Astana) at the end of stage 9 of the Tour de Langkawi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andrea Guardini (Astana) at the end of stage 9 of the Tour de Langkawi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 31

Andrea Guardini (Astana) suffered from illness but retained the blue jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andrea Guardini (Astana) suffered from illness but retained the blue jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 31

Thirsty work in Malaysia for under-23 world champion Alexey Lutsenko (Astana). (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Thirsty work in Malaysia for under-23 world champion Alexey Lutsenko (Astana).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 31

Koldo Fernandez (Garmin - Sharp).

Koldo Fernandez (Garmin - Sharp).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 31

Jonathan Monsalve (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) at the Tour de Langkawi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jonathan Monsalve (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) at the Tour de Langkawi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 31

Francesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) had to settle for second place on stage 9. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Francesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) had to settle for second place on stage 9.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 31

Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (MTN - Qhubeka).

Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (MTN - Qhubeka).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 31

Nathan Haas' spirits remained high with just one stage to go at Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Nathan Haas' spirits remained high with just one stage to go at Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 31

Andrea Guardini (Astana) was not having a pleasant day after being hit with food poisoning (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andrea Guardini (Astana) was not having a pleasant day after being hit with food poisoning
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 31

Coquard (Europcar) wins Stage 9 ahead of Francesco Chicchi and Allan Davis (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Coquard (Europcar) wins Stage 9 ahead of Francesco Chicchi and Allan Davis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 31

Coquard takes the win while Chicchi came from a long way back to take second place on Stage 9 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Coquard takes the win while Chicchi came from a long way back to take second place on Stage 9
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 31

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) looks back to confirm his win while teammate Kevin Reza already knows the outcome (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) looks back to confirm his win while teammate Kevin Reza already knows the outcome
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) bagged his second stage in as many days after a perfect kick to the line in the final of Stage 9 at Tour de Langkawi. The neo-pro Coquard relegated stage winner Francesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini – Selle Italia) into second-place while Orica GreenEdge did what it could with a reduced three-man team to claim third with Allan Davis.

Absent from the sprint was points jersey wearer Andrea Guardini (Astana) who, like a number of others in the peloton had been struck down with illness. It is thought a number of the riders who failed to sign on were affected by suspected food poisoning from the night prior to the stage.

Coquard's second win in brings the young Frenchman's 2013 victory tally to four after taking two wins at Etoile de Bessèges shortly before travelling to the 2.HC race in Malaysia. The bunch sprint on the penultimate stage signalled another day ticked-off for race leader Julián Arredondo (Team Nippo – De Rosa) who now looks set to secure the overall victory tomorrow afternoon.

"It's very good, it's amazing and just very happy of team Europcar," said Coquard at the finish.

A crash inside the final kilometre meant a number of riders were caught out and with poor position leading into the final straight, could do little to overcome the now two-time stage winner.

"There was a crash, I was lucky to avoid it and after Kevin Reza launched me perfect into third position for the sprint. I was behind [Graeme] Brown, [Allan] Davis and then me. At 200m I opened up my sprint, it's very good [to win here]," said Coquard.

The first year professional who won silver at the London Games for the omnium says his track background had a lot to do with his ability to beat riders with more experience than himself.

"The track is a better school for sprinters I think because I am very [skilled] on the bike," he added.

Race leader Arredondo will only need to finish in the bunch in tomorrow's stage in what is expected to be another mass sprint. The overall victory at Langkawi would be Arredondo's biggest victory to date.

"I'm very happy, I hope for a bunch sprint finish tomorrow, again. That would confirm me as the champion of the Tour de Langkawi," said Arredondo.

Another attempt to break the sprinters stranglehold

It was a quieter start to the penultimate stage at Tour de Langkawi with six riders failing to sign on this morning after succumbing to a stomach ailment that appeared to spread throughout the bunch.

The rain would once again be treating the bunch to showers along the 123.6km route from Pasir Puteh to Kuala Berang but the rapid pace and relatively short stage meant it wouldn't be endured for long.

Three intermediate sprints were on offer, truncated within the opening hours of the stage and with one Catergory 4 climb toward the end of the stage it looked almost certain that Meiyin Wang would take the KoM classification jersey back home.

Chicchi clearly had his sights on the points jersey and took the first intermediate sprint at 13.1km with his three teammates following him behind to take the majority of points on offer.

The stage was later dominated by a two-man breakaway but it took nearly an hour before the bunch finally relinquished the duo into the distance.

Yilin Liu (Hengxiang Cycling Team) made his way into the escape, primarily to protect his teammate's lead in the KoM classification however, with just one Cat 4 climb on offer, Wang simply needs to finish tomorrow's stage to win the climbers jersey. Liu was joined by Endra Wijaya (Indonesia National Team) and the two were off.

"We decided that if someone could take the points, then they could go," said KoM leader Wang. "That was I can be relaxed in the bunch tomorrow."

The leading two were setting a fast pace out front with an average of 50km/h for the first hour of racing but the Vini Fantini squad would only allow them a little over two minutes advantage throughout the day.

Liu and Wijaya shared the intermediate sprints with Chicchi taking another two at the second sprint point before Guardini finally came out and took those two points back at the final interemdiate. Guardini was clearly not enjoying the day with his team instructed not to assist with the chase.

Liu left his breakaway partner shorltly after takign the maximum points atop the Cat 4 climb at 77.4km and insisted with his lone escape until inside the final 20km when he was eventually caught.

At the finish it was Coquard who got the better of his sprint rivals, having time to look behind to check the position of the bunch before throwing his hands in the air.

Tomorrow marks the final stage of Langkawi but with the two best-placed riders in the sprint classification separated by just five points, Guardini will hope to recover ahead of the final stage around Kuala Terengganu.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar2:42:11
2Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
3Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge
4Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
5Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling
6Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
7Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
8Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
9Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
10Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
11Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
12Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
13Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
14Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
15Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
16Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
17Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
18Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
19Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
20Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
21Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
22Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
23Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
24Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
25Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
26Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa
27Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
28Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
29Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
30Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team
31Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
32Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
33Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
34Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
35Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
36Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
37Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
38Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
39Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka
40Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
41Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
42Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
43Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
44Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
45John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
46Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
47Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team
48Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
49Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team
50Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
51Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling
52Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
53M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling
54Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
55Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
56Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
57M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
58Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
59Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
60Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team
61Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
62Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
63Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
64Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
65Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
66Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team
67Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
68Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
69Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
70Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team
71Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
72Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
73Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
74Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
75Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
76Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
77Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
78Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
79Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
80Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
81Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
82Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
83Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
84Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team
85Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
86M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
87Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
88Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
89Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
90Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
91Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
92Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
93Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
94Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
95Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
96Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
97Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:01:11
98Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
99Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
100Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:01:11
101Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:16
102Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
103Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:01:38
104Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:01:46
105M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
106Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
107Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore0:02:49
108Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
109Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
110Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
111Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
112Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
113Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO
114Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
115Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:04:05

Intermediate Sprint: #1 Jerteh
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia5pts
2Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia3
3Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia2
4Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa1

Intermediate Sprint: #2 Permaisuri
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team5pts
2Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team3
3Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia2
4Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia1

Intermediate Sprint: #3 Sg Tong
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team5pts
2Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team3
3Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
4Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

KOM Cat 4: Sg Tong
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team4pts
2Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team2
3Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team1

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa32:14:03
2Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:01:15
3Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka0:02:10
4Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:02:32
5Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:02:40
6Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:02:47
7Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:02:49
8John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:02:55
9Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka0:02:58
10Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
11Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team0:03:19
12Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:03:30
13Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:03:38
14Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:03:58
15Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:24
16Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:27
17Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:34
18Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:04:38
19Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:05:24
20Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:05:38
21Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:06
22Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:08:44
23Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:09:13
24Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:10:53
25Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:11:09
26Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:12:02
27Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:12:06
28M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling0:12:09
29Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:12:14
30Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:12:28
31Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:13:03
32Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team0:13:29
33Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:13:35
34Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:13:54
35M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:14:17
36Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:14:36
37Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:14:50
38Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:16:15
39Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:16:16
40Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:18
41Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:16:47
42Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:17:21
43Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO0:17:31
44Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:17:57
45Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:18:34
46Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:18:51
47M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:19:08
48Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:19:17
49Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:20:04
50Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore0:20:26
51Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:20:29
52Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:21:16
53Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling0:21:43
54Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO0:21:55
55Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:23:59
56Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:25:47
57Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO0:25:55
58Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:26:02
59Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:26:18
60Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO0:27:53
61Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:29:54
62Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:30:10
63Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team0:31:05
64Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:32:07
65Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:32:52
66Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team0:34:56
67Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore0:35:32
68Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO0:35:45
69Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:35:57
70Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:36:51
71Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:37:31
72Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:37:50
73Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:38:13
74M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:38:23
75Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:38:35
76Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:39:02
77Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO0:39:12
78Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
79Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore0:39:34
80Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:39:42
81Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:40:03
82Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:40:09
83Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:41:06
84Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:41:16
85Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:42:09
86Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:42:35
87Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:42:39
88Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp0:42:54
89Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:43:47
90Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:43:56
91Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:44:58
92Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team0:45:45
93Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:46:23
94Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:46:49
95Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
96Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team0:46:55
97Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
98Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:47:10
99Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:47:45
100Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:47:46
101Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:48:07
102Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:48:20
103Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:48:56
104Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:49:20
105Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
106Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
107Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
108Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:49:50
109Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:50:03
110Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:50:13
111Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling0:50:29
112Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:50:37
113Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:55:10
114Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
115Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa1:01:10

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team86pts
2Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia81
3Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project66
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar64
5Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep58
6Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team41
7Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge39
8Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge39
9Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team37
10Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team36
11Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp35
12Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project32
13Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa31
14Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling30
15Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge27
16Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling24
17Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp23
18Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling23
19Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team21
20Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela19
21Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia17
22Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka16
23Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa16
24Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka16
25Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team15
26Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela15
27Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp14
28Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO14
29Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team13
30Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team13
31Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep13
32Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team13
33Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa13
34Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka12
35Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO12
36Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team12
37Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore11
38Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team11
39Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar10
40Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore10
41Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team10
42Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO10
43M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team9
44Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore9
45Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa9
46Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team8
47Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team8
48Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep7
49John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project7
50Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka6
51Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team6
52Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling5
53Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team4
54Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia4
55Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team4
56Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka3
57Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
58M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling3
59Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team3
60Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2
61Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
62M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2
63Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team1
64Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
65Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling1
66Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team48pts
2Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa45
3Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge32
4Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team24
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp19
6Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp16
7Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia16
8Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka13
9Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO12
10Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa10
11Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka10
12Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore10
13Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge8
14Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team8
15Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project8
16Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team7
17Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar4
18Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka4
19Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team4
20John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project4
21Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka3
22Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling2
23Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling2
24M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2
25Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team2
26Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team2
27Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela2
28Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1
29Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka1
30Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1
31Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team1
32Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
33Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa1
34Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1MTN Qhubeka96:51:07
2Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:09:00
3Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:13:00
4Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:15:00
5Astana Pro Team0:16:28
6Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:17:01
7Team Nippo - De Rosa0:17:38
8Team Europcar0:18:02
9Garmin - Sharp0:21:55
10Champion System Pro Cycling0:23:51
11Orica Greenedge0:24:09
12Hengxiang Cycling Team0:24:29
13RTS Racing Team0:34:31
14Indonesia National Team0:36:09
15Malaysia National Team0:44:46
16KSPO0:44:57
17Aisan Racing Team0:49:40
18United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:55:54
19Terengganu Cycling Team0:59:25
20Vini Fantini - Selle Italia1:03:08
21OCBC Singapore1:07:57
22Blanco Pro Cycling Team1:22:19

