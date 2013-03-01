Image 1 of 31 Andrea Guardini (Astana) wears the points jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 31 MTN-Qhubeka ride to the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 31 Allan Davis (Orica-GreenEdge) signs on. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 31 Post-stage cooldown at the Tour de Langkawi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 31 Bryan Coquard takes back-to-back wins for Europcar at Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 31 Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) at the Tour de Langkawi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 31 MTN-Qhubeka at the Tour de Langkawi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 31 Julian Arredondo (Team Nippo - De Rosa). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 31 Bryan Coquard (Europcar). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 31 Bryan Coquard (Europcar) flanked by Francesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) and Allan Davis (Orica-GreenEdge). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 31 Julian Arredondo (Team Nippo - De Rosa) on the podium at the Tour de Langkawi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 31 Gianni Savio and his Androni team always put on a show at the Tour de Langkawi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 31 Julian Arredondo (Team Nippo - De Rosa) retains his overall lead. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 31 Assan Bazayev (Astana). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 31 Francesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 31 Allan Davis (Orica-GreenEdge). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 31 Bryan Coquard (Europcar) after winning stage 9 of the Tour de Langkawi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 31 Bryan Coquard (Europcar) is enjoying life in the professional ranks. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 31 Bryan Coquard (Europcar) kicks for home at the Tour de Langkawi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 31 Andrea Guardini (Astana) at the end of stage 9 of the Tour de Langkawi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 31 Andrea Guardini (Astana) suffered from illness but retained the blue jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 31 Thirsty work in Malaysia for under-23 world champion Alexey Lutsenko (Astana). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 31 Koldo Fernandez (Garmin - Sharp). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 31 Jonathan Monsalve (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) at the Tour de Langkawi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 31 Francesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) had to settle for second place on stage 9. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 31 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (MTN - Qhubeka). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 31 Nathan Haas' spirits remained high with just one stage to go at Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 31 Andrea Guardini (Astana) was not having a pleasant day after being hit with food poisoning (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 31 Coquard (Europcar) wins Stage 9 ahead of Francesco Chicchi and Allan Davis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 31 Coquard takes the win while Chicchi came from a long way back to take second place on Stage 9 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 31 Bryan Coquard (Europcar) looks back to confirm his win while teammate Kevin Reza already knows the outcome (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) bagged his second stage in as many days after a perfect kick to the line in the final of Stage 9 at Tour de Langkawi. The neo-pro Coquard relegated stage winner Francesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini – Selle Italia) into second-place while Orica GreenEdge did what it could with a reduced three-man team to claim third with Allan Davis.

Absent from the sprint was points jersey wearer Andrea Guardini (Astana) who, like a number of others in the peloton had been struck down with illness. It is thought a number of the riders who failed to sign on were affected by suspected food poisoning from the night prior to the stage.

Coquard's second win in brings the young Frenchman's 2013 victory tally to four after taking two wins at Etoile de Bessèges shortly before travelling to the 2.HC race in Malaysia. The bunch sprint on the penultimate stage signalled another day ticked-off for race leader Julián Arredondo (Team Nippo – De Rosa) who now looks set to secure the overall victory tomorrow afternoon.

"It's very good, it's amazing and just very happy of team Europcar," said Coquard at the finish.

A crash inside the final kilometre meant a number of riders were caught out and with poor position leading into the final straight, could do little to overcome the now two-time stage winner.

"There was a crash, I was lucky to avoid it and after Kevin Reza launched me perfect into third position for the sprint. I was behind [Graeme] Brown, [Allan] Davis and then me. At 200m I opened up my sprint, it's very good [to win here]," said Coquard.

The first year professional who won silver at the London Games for the omnium says his track background had a lot to do with his ability to beat riders with more experience than himself.

"The track is a better school for sprinters I think because I am very [skilled] on the bike," he added.

Race leader Arredondo will only need to finish in the bunch in tomorrow's stage in what is expected to be another mass sprint. The overall victory at Langkawi would be Arredondo's biggest victory to date.

"I'm very happy, I hope for a bunch sprint finish tomorrow, again. That would confirm me as the champion of the Tour de Langkawi," said Arredondo.

Another attempt to break the sprinters stranglehold

It was a quieter start to the penultimate stage at Tour de Langkawi with six riders failing to sign on this morning after succumbing to a stomach ailment that appeared to spread throughout the bunch.

The rain would once again be treating the bunch to showers along the 123.6km route from Pasir Puteh to Kuala Berang but the rapid pace and relatively short stage meant it wouldn't be endured for long.

Three intermediate sprints were on offer, truncated within the opening hours of the stage and with one Catergory 4 climb toward the end of the stage it looked almost certain that Meiyin Wang would take the KoM classification jersey back home.

Chicchi clearly had his sights on the points jersey and took the first intermediate sprint at 13.1km with his three teammates following him behind to take the majority of points on offer.

The stage was later dominated by a two-man breakaway but it took nearly an hour before the bunch finally relinquished the duo into the distance.

Yilin Liu (Hengxiang Cycling Team) made his way into the escape, primarily to protect his teammate's lead in the KoM classification however, with just one Cat 4 climb on offer, Wang simply needs to finish tomorrow's stage to win the climbers jersey. Liu was joined by Endra Wijaya (Indonesia National Team) and the two were off.

"We decided that if someone could take the points, then they could go," said KoM leader Wang. "That was I can be relaxed in the bunch tomorrow."

The leading two were setting a fast pace out front with an average of 50km/h for the first hour of racing but the Vini Fantini squad would only allow them a little over two minutes advantage throughout the day.

Liu and Wijaya shared the intermediate sprints with Chicchi taking another two at the second sprint point before Guardini finally came out and took those two points back at the final interemdiate. Guardini was clearly not enjoying the day with his team instructed not to assist with the chase.

Liu left his breakaway partner shorltly after takign the maximum points atop the Cat 4 climb at 77.4km and insisted with his lone escape until inside the final 20km when he was eventually caught.

At the finish it was Coquard who got the better of his sprint rivals, having time to look behind to check the position of the bunch before throwing his hands in the air.

Tomorrow marks the final stage of Langkawi but with the two best-placed riders in the sprint classification separated by just five points, Guardini will hope to recover ahead of the final stage around Kuala Terengganu.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 2:42:11 2 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 3 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge 4 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 5 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling 6 Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 7 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 8 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 9 Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 10 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 11 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 12 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 13 Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 14 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 15 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 16 Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 17 Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 18 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 19 Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team 20 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 21 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 22 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 23 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 24 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 25 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 26 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa 27 Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 28 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 29 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 30 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team 31 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 32 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka 33 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 34 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 35 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 36 Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa 37 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 38 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 39 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka 40 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 41 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 42 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 43 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 44 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 45 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 46 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 47 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team 48 Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 49 Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team 50 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 51 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling 52 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team 53 M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling 54 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team 55 Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 56 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 57 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 58 Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 59 Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 60 Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team 61 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 62 Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 63 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 64 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 65 Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 66 Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team 67 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 68 Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 69 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 70 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team 71 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 72 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 73 Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team 74 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 75 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 76 Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 77 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 78 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 79 Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 80 Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 81 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 82 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 83 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 84 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team 85 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 86 M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 87 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 88 Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 89 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa 90 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 91 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 92 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 93 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 94 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 95 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 96 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 97 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:01:11 98 Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore 99 Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore 100 Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:01:11 101 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:16 102 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 103 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:01:38 104 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:46 105 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 106 Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 107 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 0:02:49 108 Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 109 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore 110 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 111 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 112 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 113 Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO 114 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 115 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:04:05

Intermediate Sprint: #1 Jerteh # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 5 pts 2 Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 3 3 Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 2 4 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 1

Intermediate Sprint: #2 Permaisuri # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team 3 3 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 2 4 Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 1

Intermediate Sprint: #3 Sg Tong # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team 5 pts 2 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 3 3 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 4 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

KOM Cat 4: Sg Tong # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team 2 3 Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 1

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa 32:14:03 2 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:01:15 3 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka 0:02:10 4 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:32 5 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:02:40 6 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:47 7 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:02:49 8 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:02:55 9 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka 0:02:58 10 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 11 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team 0:03:19 12 Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:03:30 13 Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:03:38 14 Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:03:58 15 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:24 16 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:27 17 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:04:34 18 Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:04:38 19 Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:24 20 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:05:38 21 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:06 22 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:08:44 23 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:09:13 24 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:10:53 25 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:11:09 26 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:12:02 27 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:12:06 28 M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:12:09 29 Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:12:14 30 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:12:28 31 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:13:03 32 Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team 0:13:29 33 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:13:35 34 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:13:54 35 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:14:17 36 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:14:36 37 Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:14:50 38 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:16:15 39 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:16:16 40 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:18 41 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:16:47 42 Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:17:21 43 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 0:17:31 44 Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:17:57 45 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:18:34 46 Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:18:51 47 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:19:08 48 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:19:17 49 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:20:04 50 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore 0:20:26 51 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:20:29 52 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:21:16 53 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:21:43 54 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 0:21:55 55 Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:23:59 56 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:25:47 57 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 0:25:55 58 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:26:02 59 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:26:18 60 Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO 0:27:53 61 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:29:54 62 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:30:10 63 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team 0:31:05 64 Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:32:07 65 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:32:52 66 Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team 0:34:56 67 Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore 0:35:32 68 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 0:35:45 69 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:35:57 70 Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:36:51 71 Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:37:31 72 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:37:50 73 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:38:13 74 M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:38:23 75 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:38:35 76 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:39:02 77 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 0:39:12 78 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 79 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 0:39:34 80 Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:39:42 81 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:40:03 82 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:40:09 83 Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:41:06 84 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:41:16 85 Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:42:09 86 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:42:35 87 Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:42:39 88 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 0:42:54 89 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:43:47 90 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:43:56 91 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:44:58 92 Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team 0:45:45 93 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:46:23 94 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:46:49 95 Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 96 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team 0:46:55 97 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 98 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:47:10 99 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:47:45 100 Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:47:46 101 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:48:07 102 Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:48:20 103 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:48:56 104 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:49:20 105 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 106 Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 107 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 108 Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:49:50 109 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:50:03 110 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:50:13 111 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:50:29 112 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:50:37 113 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:55:10 114 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 115 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 1:01:10

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 86 pts 2 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 81 3 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 66 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 64 5 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 58 6 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 41 7 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 39 8 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge 39 9 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 37 10 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 36 11 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 35 12 Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 32 13 Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa 31 14 Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 30 15 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 27 16 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 24 17 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 23 18 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling 23 19 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 21 20 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 19 21 Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 17 22 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka 16 23 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa 16 24 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka 16 25 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 26 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 15 27 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 14 28 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 14 29 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 13 30 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team 13 31 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 13 32 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 13 33 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa 13 34 Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 12 35 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 12 36 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 12 37 Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore 11 38 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 11 39 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 10 40 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore 10 41 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 10 42 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 10 43 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 9 44 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 9 45 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 9 46 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team 8 47 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 8 48 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 49 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 7 50 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 6 51 Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 6 52 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 5 53 Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 4 54 Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 4 55 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team 4 56 Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 3 57 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 58 M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling 3 59 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 3 60 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2 61 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 62 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 63 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 1 64 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 65 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 1 66 Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 48 pts 2 Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa 45 3 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 32 4 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team 24 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 19 6 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 16 7 Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 16 8 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka 13 9 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 12 10 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa 10 11 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka 10 12 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 10 13 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 8 14 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 8 15 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 8 16 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 7 17 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 4 18 Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 4 19 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 4 20 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 4 21 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 3 22 Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 2 23 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 2 24 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 25 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team 2 26 Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 2 27 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 2 28 Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1 29 Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 1 30 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1 31 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 1 32 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 33 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 1 34 Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 1