La Vuelta Femenina: Alison Jackson wins stage 2 sprint after crash-marred finale

By Lukas Knöfler
published

Blanka Vas runner-up and new red jersey, Karlijn Swinkels third in Moncófar

Jump to:
Image 1 of 15
Alison Jackson (EF Education Cannondale) wins stage 2 of La Vuelta Femenina
Alison Jackson (EF Education Cannondale) wins stage 2 of La Vuelta Femenina(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alison Jackson (EF Education-Cannondale) won stage 2 of the Vuelta Femenina in a sprint of those who survived a crash-marred final, beating Blanka Vas (SD Worx-Protime) and Karlijn Swinkels (UAE Team ADQ). Having taken bonus seconds at the finish and the intermediate sprint, Vas is the new overall leader.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

Latest on Cyclingnews