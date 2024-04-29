La Vuelta Femenina: Alison Jackson wins stage 2 sprint after crash-marred finale
Blanka Vas runner-up and new red jersey, Karlijn Swinkels third in Moncófar
Alison Jackson (EF Education-Cannondale) won stage 2 of the Vuelta Femenina in a sprint of those who survived a crash-marred final, beating Blanka Vas (SD Worx-Protime) and Karlijn Swinkels (UAE Team ADQ). Having taken bonus seconds at the finish and the intermediate sprint, Vas is the new overall leader.
A breakaway of six was reeled in on the only classified climb of the day, the Puerto de L'Oronet and only 45 riders crested the climb together. Charlotte Kool (Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL) was the most prominent sprinter among the dropped riders, and the remaining 38km turned into a pursuit.
Kool’s group had come within 20 seconds of the peloton at the five-kilometre mark, but the wet roads and roundabouts caused several crashes in the last three kilometres, and it was a reduced peloton that sprinted for the victory with Jackson taking the win.
“I came in with a real fire to win this. My teammates took care of me right from the beginning to the finish," said Jackson, already having celebrated the stage win with her trademark dance moves after the finish.
"When the crashes were happening, I kept being safe, playing it smart, and in the final, the group caught the four of us that made it through the crashes first. My teammate Kristen [Faulkner] was there and went full gas at 500 [metres]. She is so strong, I knew that no one would be able to come around. I got to choose my sprint when I wanted, and it’s unbelievable to come away with the win.
“I had a bit of a disappointing spring, but you can only control what you can control. The team has really been coming together more and more, and coming into the Vuelta I was going to do anything it took to get this win. The team believed in me, from staff to riders, and I totally took that to heart. To have a win in the Vuelta is just another great thing to put on the resumé,” Jackson finished.
More to come ...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
La Vuelta Femenina: Alison Jackson wins stage 2 sprint after crash-marred finaleBlanka Vas runner-up and new red jersey, Karlijn Swinkels third in Moncófar
-
Marta Lach wins route-shortened Festival Elsy Jacobs à LuxembourgCeratizit-WNT rider defends title after race shortened due to local fire near route
-
UCI Gravel World Series – Toon Aerts and Tessa Neefjes take victory at Gravel Fondo LimburgAerts wins tight sprint with Piotr Havik while Neefjes carves out two minute gap to Irina Lützelschwab
-
Mark Cavendish continues Tour de France build-up in Hungary as Lutsenko leads Astana at Giro d'ItaliaManxman to ride Tour de Hongrie alongside Peter Sagan as three-time World Champion returns to road racing