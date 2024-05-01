La Vuelta Femenina: Kristen Faulkner wins echelon-heavy stage 4 with late solo attack
Marianne Vos takes over race lead with third-place finish
Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Cannondale) won stage 4 of the Vuelta Feminina, using a small rise 6km from the finish to attack from a front group that formed in the crosswinds.
Faulkner soloed to the finish to take the team's second Vuelta stage while Georgia Baker (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) won the sprint for second place ahead of Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike), who is the new overall leader. Vos took the red jersey from Blanka Vas (SD Worx-Protime), who finished fourth.
SD Worx-Protime had strung out the field after 20km and forced echelons, with only 19 riders making the front group. The speed never let up from there on, and although a chase group of about 40 riders came together eventually and reduced their deficit to 30 seconds, they could not close the gap and ended up losing over two minutes.
“We came to try to win some stages, and we’ve already won two. It’s early in the Vuelta, and we’re already so excited and so proud of what we’ve accomplished so far,” said Faulkner after being congratulated by her teammate and stage 2 winner Alison Jackson.
The echelons that split the peloton came right after the race passed La Yunta.
“Our DS told us to make sure we were in a good position in that town, and as soon as it was up, SD Worx went straight to the front and just drilled it. Fortunately, Alison and I were in a good position and made the front group. There was one point where the gap came down to 30 seconds, we tried to rally people, and then it went back out, so it was a good day,” Faulkner described the echelon action.
“I wanted to do a last-minute attack, I knew that climb was going to be a place where a lot of teams would try to attack. I actually decided to follow or counter instead of attacking myself because I knew that some team would try to go at that point. SD Worx tried a few attacks, I just hopped on wheels.
"Then Demi [Vollering] and Elisa Longo Borghini tried one, and I was right on their wheels. I looked back, we had a small gap, and I was like, ‘this is the counter that I have to go on’. It was right before the climb, it was a great moment, so it was a bit of luck and planning,” said Faulkner of her stage-winning move.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
La Vuelta Femenina: Kristen Faulkner wins echelon-heavy stage 4 with late solo attackMarianne Vos takes over race lead with third-place finish
-
How to watch the 2024 Giro d'ItaliaWatch all the action as Pogacar, Thomas, O'Connor, Uijtdebroeks, Bardet, Alaphilippe, Caruso and more do battle in Italy
-
Eschborn-Frankfurt: Maxim Van Gils takes top spot in bunch sprintBelgian beats Aranburu, Sheehan as Jan Christen's solo move nullified in final kilometre
-
Bora-Hansgrohe deny Buchmann's Giro d'Italia co-leadership claim following non-selection'That is something new for us. It is not right' says Enrico Gasparotto amid continued spat