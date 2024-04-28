La Vuelta Femenina: Lidl-Trek win opening team time trial despite late crash

By Lukas Knöfler
Realini takes race lead as Visma-Lease a Bike second by a hair, SD Worx-ProTime third

Image 1 of 18
VALENCIA SPAIN APRIL 28 A general view of Elynor Backstedt of The United Kingdom Brodie Chapman of Australia Elizabeth Deignan of The United Kingdom Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy Gaia Realini of Italy Amanda Spratt of Australia Ellen Van Dijk of The Netherlands and Team Lidl Trek celebrate at podium as stage winners during the 10th La Vuelta Femenina 2024 Stage 1 a 16km team time trial from Valencia to Valencia UCIWWT on April 28 2024 in Valencia Spain Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Lidl-Trek celebrate their stage win(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lidl-Trek won the opening TTT of the Vuelta Femenina in Valencia, beating Team Visma-Lease a Bike by only nine hundredths of a second after having to regroup after a crash in the final kilometre. The team was fastest at the intermediate timing point and looked like the certain winner, but Ellen van Dijk crashed in the final corner, taking down Elynor Bäckstedt with her and disrupting the paceline.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

