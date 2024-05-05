La Vuelta Femenina: Demi Vollering seals overall victory on mountain finish
SD Worx rider wins final stage to dominate final GC
Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) won the 2024 La Vuelta Femenina by winning the final mountain stage with a solo attack.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
