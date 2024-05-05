La Vuelta Femenina: Demi Vollering seals overall victory on mountain finish

By Lukas Knöfler
published

SD Worx rider wins final stage to dominate final GC

Demi Vollering in the La Vuelta Femenina red leader's jersey
Demi Vollering in the La Vuelta Femenina red leader's jersey(Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) won the 2024 La Vuelta Femenina by winning the final mountain stage with a solo attack.  

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

