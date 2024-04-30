La Vuelta Femenina: Marianne Vos fastest in reduced bunch sprint to win stage 3

Image 1 of 18 Marianne Vos wins on stage 3 at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) Blanka Vas wears the red leader's jersey ahead of stage 3 at the La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) Alison Jackson wears the green points jersey after winning stage 2, ahead of stage 3 at the La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) Blanka Vas in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Mireia Benito (AG Insurance-Soudal Team) attacks during on stage 3 at the La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) Mireia Benito in a solo breakaway more than 5 minutes ahead of the peloton on stage 3 at the La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) Magdeleine Vallieres leads the peloton on stage 3 at the La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) Grace Brown leads the peloton onstage 3 at the La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) Brodie Chapman competes in the chase group on stage 3 at the La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) Barbara Guarischi, Elizabeth Deignan, Fauve Bastiaenssen, Romy Kasper on stage 3 at the La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) Overall leader Blanka Vas stage 3 at the La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) European Champion Mischa Bredewold stage 3 at the La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) Liane Lippert competes on stage 3 at the La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) Evita Muzic in the peloton stage 3 at the La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) Mireia Benito in a solo breakaway on stage 3 at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton on stage 3 at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) Demi Vollering on stage 3 at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) Marianne Vos wins on stage 3 at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) won stage 3 of the La Vuelta Femenina, sprinting to victory in Teruel, taking her 252th road victory exactly 18 years after her first.

Vos launched her sprint 150 metres from the line and finished several bike lengths ahead of Charlotte Kool (Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL) and Olivia Baril (Movistar Team).



Mireia Benito (AG Insurance-Soudal) had attacked right from the start and spent 120km solo at the front of the race before being caught 7.5km from the finish.

More to follow...

Results

