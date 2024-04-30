La Vuelta Femenina: Marianne Vos fastest in reduced bunch sprint to win stage 3
Charlotte Kool second, Olivia Baril third in crash-marred race into Teruel
Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) won stage 3 of the La Vuelta Femenina, sprinting to victory in Teruel, taking her 252th road victory exactly 18 years after her first.
Vos launched her sprint 150 metres from the line and finished several bike lengths ahead of Charlotte Kool (Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL) and Olivia Baril (Movistar Team).
Mireia Benito (AG Insurance-Soudal) had attacked right from the start and spent 120km solo at the front of the race before being caught 7.5km from the finish.
More to follow...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
