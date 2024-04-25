La Vuelta Femenina 2024 – Analysing the contenders

By Simone Giuliani
published

After Annemiek van Vleuten's retirement is Demi Vollering an inevitable victor or will a new challenger rise?

Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek), Demi Vollering (SD Worx-ProTime) and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM)
Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek), Demi Vollering (SD Worx-ProTime) and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is time for the first Grand Tour of the season and a look at just who within the women’s peloton could step into the red jersey of the overall race leader at La Vuelta Femenina.

The Spanish race, which has been upping the ante in recent seasons – transforming from a one-day race into a tour across eight stages – has lost its three-time champion Annemiek van Vleuten. The retirement of the rider who had previously dominated means a new group of potential victors will be clamouring to make a mark, particularly those forced to stand on the lower steps right through the period where the race has included terrain that leans toward climbing strength.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

