La Vuelta Femenina: Demi Vollering crushes competition on first summit finish to win stage 5, takes overall lead

By Lukas Knöfler
published

Dutch champion solos to victory ahead of second-placed Yara Kastelijn, third-placed Elisa Longo Borghini atop Alto del Fuerte Rapitán

Jump to:
Image 1 of 27
JACA SPAIN MAY 02 Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime cduring the 10th La Vuelta Femenina 2024 Stage 5 a 1139km stage from Huesca to Alto del Fuerte Rapitan Jaca 1103m UCIWWT on May 02 2024 in Jaca Spain Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Demi Vollering wins stage 5 at La Vuelta Femenina(Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 5 of La Vuelta Femenina on the Fuerte Rapitán finishing climb, setting the pace from 2.1km to go and dropping riders one by one.

On the final kilometre, Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) and Yara Kastelijn (Fenix-Deceuninck) were the last to give in, and Vollering powered ahead to win the stage by 28 seconds, with Kastelijn beating Longo Borghini to second place. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

Latest on Cyclingnews