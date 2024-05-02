La Vuelta Femenina: Demi Vollering crushes competition on first summit finish to win stage 5, takes overall lead

Image 1 of 27 Demi Vollering wins stage 5 at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) Marianne Vos wears the red leader's jersey ahead of stage 5 at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) A general view of the peloton passing through a landscape during stage 5 at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) A general view of the peloton passing through a landscape toward the mountains during stage 5 at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) Overall leader Marianne Vos during stage 5 at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) Mischa Bredewold attacks on stage 5 at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) A general view of the peloton on stage 5 at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) A general view of the peloton on stage 5 at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) Spanish Champion Mavi Garcia on stage 5 at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) Teniel Campbell leads the peloton on stage 5 at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) Grace Brown leads the field on stage 5 at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton on stage 5 at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) Demi Vollering on stage 5 at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) Blanka Vas on stage 5 at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) Karlijn Swinkels late-race attack into the final climb on stage 5 at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) Demi Vollering on the final climb at stage 5 at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) Stage 5 winner Demi Vollering at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) Yara Kastelijn finishes second place ahead of Elisa Longo Borghini on stage 5 at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) Demi Vollering solos to victory on stage 5 at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) Yara Kastelijn and Elisa Longo Borghini finish second and third on stage 5 at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) Demi Vollering and her SD Worx-Protime teammates celebrate stage 5 victory at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) Marianne Vos wears the points leader's jersey after stage 5 at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) Lourdes Oyarbide celebrates at podium as most combative rider after stage 5 at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) Karlijn Swinkels wears the mountains jersey after stage 5 at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) Demi Vollering wears the red leader's jersey after stage 5 at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) Demi Vollering leads the GC after stage 5 at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) SD Worx after stage 5 at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 5 of La Vuelta Femenina on the Fuerte Rapitán finishing climb, setting the pace from 2.1km to go and dropping riders one by one.



On the final kilometre, Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) and Yara Kastelijn (Fenix-Deceuninck) were the last to give in, and Vollering powered ahead to win the stage by 28 seconds, with Kastelijn beating Longo Borghini to second place.

Vollering is also the new overall leader, with a 31-second lead on Longo Borghini.

“Last year, I had this beautiful jersey already, but I was wearing the UCI [Women’s WorldTour] jersey, so I had so many wins last year, but never in this pretty jersey. It was my goal for this season to win before the Dutch championships again, so I’m really happy that now I have a nice finish photo in this jersey. This red jersey is a really pretty one, and I hope I can keep it to the very end,” Vollering was happy to win in the Dutch champion’s jersey before exchanging it for the red jersey of the Vuelta Femenina GC leader.

Vollering led up the climb before distancing her nearest rivals, Kastelijn and Longo Borghini, to win solo.

“I just started to pace and felt really, really good. I tried to keep going because I felt Elisa was struggling a little bit in my wheel. I was like, ‘OK, then I just try to give it my very all to the very end, and I hope I can get already some time on her’. That worked out, so that’s really nice, and hopefully a few more nice days coming for our team,” Vollering described the finishing climb.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling