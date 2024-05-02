La Vuelta Femenina: Demi Vollering crushes competition on first summit finish to win stage 5, takes overall lead
Dutch champion solos to victory ahead of second-placed Yara Kastelijn, third-placed Elisa Longo Borghini atop Alto del Fuerte Rapitán
Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 5 of La Vuelta Femenina on the Fuerte Rapitán finishing climb, setting the pace from 2.1km to go and dropping riders one by one.
On the final kilometre, Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) and Yara Kastelijn (Fenix-Deceuninck) were the last to give in, and Vollering powered ahead to win the stage by 28 seconds, with Kastelijn beating Longo Borghini to second place.
Vollering is also the new overall leader, with a 31-second lead on Longo Borghini.
“Last year, I had this beautiful jersey already, but I was wearing the UCI [Women’s WorldTour] jersey, so I had so many wins last year, but never in this pretty jersey. It was my goal for this season to win before the Dutch championships again, so I’m really happy that now I have a nice finish photo in this jersey. This red jersey is a really pretty one, and I hope I can keep it to the very end,” Vollering was happy to win in the Dutch champion’s jersey before exchanging it for the red jersey of the Vuelta Femenina GC leader.
Vollering led up the climb before distancing her nearest rivals, Kastelijn and Longo Borghini, to win solo.
“I just started to pace and felt really, really good. I tried to keep going because I felt Elisa was struggling a little bit in my wheel. I was like, ‘OK, then I just try to give it my very all to the very end, and I hope I can get already some time on her’. That worked out, so that’s really nice, and hopefully a few more nice days coming for our team,” Vollering described the finishing climb.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Rapha launches EF Giro switchout kit that pays homage to Italian carbohydratesIt's black, and it says PIZZA and PASTA on it, as revealed in Instagram post
-
La Vuelta Femenina: Demi Vollering crushes competition on first summit finish to win stage 5, takes overall leadDutch champion solos to victory ahead of second-placed Yara Kastelijn, third-placed Elisa Longo Borghini atop Alto del Fuerte Rapitán
-
I’ve seen the future, but I still need to see where I’m going: Engo 2 head-up display sunglasses reviewThey’re not for most riders, but I do think there is still a place for them
-
'Main objective is win stages' – Visma-Lease a Bike take new approach at Giro d'ItaliaSprinter Olav Kooij spearheads Dutch team's Grand Tour ambitions as they enter without a GC favourite