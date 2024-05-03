La Vuelta Femenina: Evita Muzic beats Demi Vollering to win stage 6 atop La Laguna Negra
Vollering extends lead in the overall classification
Évita Muzic (FDJ-SUEZ) won stage 6 of La Vuelta Femenina, finishing atop the climb to La Laguna Negra.
The 24-year-old Frenchwoman was the only one who could follow the acceleration of red jersey Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) on the final kilometre of the climb and came around the GC leader on the last 50 metres to win the stage.
Vollering finished second and took more time on most of her GC rivals, extending her overall lead.
A breakaway of four was reeled in just before the intermediate sprint ahead of the finishing climb, and Muzic’s teammate Grace Brown set the pace until 3.8km from the finish. Vollering took over, reducing the size of the group of favourites further, before letting her teammate Marlen Reusser take a turn.
Paulina Rooijakkers (Fenix-Deceuninck) made a strong attack but was closed down by Vollering, who then continued at a high pace into the final kilometre. With 600 metres to go, Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) left a gap to Vollering, and Muzic jumped onto the red jersey’s wheel, making a last effort to come around to win the stage.
“I wasn’t 100% sure that I could do it. When I turned back and saw that I was the only one on Vollering’s wheel, I was just focusing on not getting dropped to pass her afterwards. I am very proud of what I have done because all the girls of my team did a really good job to keep me in the first positions and did a lead-out on the first part of the climb. They were amazing, so it’s also for them,” Muzic said.
“I often finish fourth, like in Flèche [Wallonne], yesterday, also last year in the two Vuelta climbing stages, and I really wanted one big victory. Now I have that, and I think I will also be confident in myself now. I always start the climb a bit far behind, but I always have the legs, and now I showed that to everyone. It will be hard for the GC victory, but I will try to gain more places, and why not one more victory,” Muzic was happy to win and move to sixth overall, 2:42 minutes behind Vollering.
More to follow...
Results
