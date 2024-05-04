La Vuelta Femenina: Marianne Vos records second win of week on stage 7
Faulkner sprints for second on uphill finish ahead of Longo Borghini with race leader Vollering fourth
Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) won stage 7 of La Vuelta Femenina, her second stage victory of the 2024 edition.
Part of a front echelon of 30 riders that formed 38km from the finish, the green jersey wearer followed Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Cannondale) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) on the 500-metre climb to the finish and launched her sprint on the last 200 metres.
Vos had time to celebrate on the line, two seconds ahead of Faulkner and Longo Borghini. Demi Vollering (SD Worxs-Protime) finished fourth and defended her red leader's jersey. With one stage to go, she is now 52 seconds ahead of Longo Borghini.
More to come...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia stage 1 Live - Puncheur opener to the hardest Grand Tour140km from Venaria Reale to Torino will award the first maglia rosa
-
La Vuelta Femenina: Marianne Vos records second win of week on stage 7Faulkner sprints for second on uphill finish ahead of Longo Borghini with race leader Vollering fourth
-
Silvia Persico wins Grand Prix du Morbihan FemmesItalian beats Berteau and Lach in Brittany
-
'My secret, just embrace the suck' – Peter Stetina wins men's The Traka 360Karolina Migoń wins women's 360 ahead of Geerike Schreurs, Sarah Sturm as Rob Britton, Chad Haga complete men's top 3