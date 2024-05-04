La Vuelta Femenina: Marianne Vos records second win of week on stage 7

Image 1 of 11 SIGUENZA SPAIN MAY 04 Marianne Vos of The Netherlands and Team Visma Lease La Vuelta Femenina 2024: Marianne Vos of Visma-Lease a Bike wins stage 7 in the Green points jersey (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images) Lily Williams of Human Powered Health competes in the front group with 10km to go (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images) At the front of the large lead group is Marlen Reusser and Blanka Vas of Team SD Worx-Protime (left), Elisa Longo Borghini of Lidl-Trek, Alison Jackson of EF Education-Cannondale, and Ricarda Bauernfeind of Canyon-SRAM Racing (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images) Demi Vollering of Team SD Worx-Protime rides near the front of the peloton in the Red Leader Jersey (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images) The peloton passes through flat landscape on 138.6km stage 7 from San Esteban de Gormaz to Siguenza (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images) La Vuelta Femenina race leader Demi Vollering (Image credit: Getty Images) The La Vuelta Femenina stage 7 early breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) La Vuelta Femenina crosses the flat fields of Spain (Image credit: Getty Images) Lizzie Deignan in action at the La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) La Vuelta Femenina stage winner Evita Muzic (FDJ-Suez) (Image credit: Getty Images) Demi Vollering in the La Vuelta Femenina leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) won stage 7 of La Vuelta Femenina, her second stage victory of the 2024 edition.

Part of a front echelon of 30 riders that formed 38km from the finish, the green jersey wearer followed Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Cannondale) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) on the 500-metre climb to the finish and launched her sprint on the last 200 metres.



Vos had time to celebrate on the line, two seconds ahead of Faulkner and Longo Borghini. Demi Vollering (SD Worxs-Protime) finished fourth and defended her red leader's jersey. With one stage to go, she is now 52 seconds ahead of Longo Borghini.

Results

