La Route de France: Neben wins second consecutive stage

American keeps race lead heading into final two stages

Amber Neben (Visit Dallas) works on recovering after her hard fought second place.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (USA) Bepink3:03:14
2Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:18
3Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur
4Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica - AIS0:00:25
5Amelie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
6Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink
7Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:29
8Ksenyia Tuhai (Blr) Bepink
9Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek
10Lara Vieceli (Ita) Inpa - Bianchi0:00:49

General Classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (USA) Bepink12:23:39
2Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica - AIS0:00:57
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High50:01:25
4Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana0:01:58
5Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:02:02
6Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:02:14
7Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur0:02:17
8Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:02:35
9Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink0:02:43
10Ksenyia Tuhai (Blr) Bepink0:03:00

