Neben wins La Route de France

Fournier wins final stage 7

Amber Neben (Visit Dallas) led most of the way up the long Lookout Mountain climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.862:48:55
2Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
3Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
4Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
5Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
6Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
7Soline Lamboley (Fra) France)
8Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink
9Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
10Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink

Final general classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (USA) Bepink18:43:32
2Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS0:00:57
3Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana0:01:58
4Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:02:02
5Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:02:14
6Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur0:02:17
7Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink0:02:43
8Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink0:03:00
9Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High50:03:03
10Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:03:18

