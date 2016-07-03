Trending

La Route de France past winners

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2015Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
2014Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
2013Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
2012Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon
2011Not held
2010Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
2009Kimberly Anderson (USA) Team Columbia-HTC
2008Luise Keller (Ger) Team Columbia Women
2007Amber Neben (USA) US National Team
2006Linda Villumsen Serup (Den) Buitenpoort-Flexpoint Teama

