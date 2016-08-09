Trending

La Route de France: Fournier wins stage 2

Pieters spends another day in the overall lead

Roxane Fournier (Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86)

Roxane Fournier (Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.862:39:01
2Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
4Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
5Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
6Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
7Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
8Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
9Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
10Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS

General classification after stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High56:31:56
2Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:10
3Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
4Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:00:11
5Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:12
6Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
7Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:15
8Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi0:00:16
9Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:00:17
10Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana

Latest on Cyclingnews