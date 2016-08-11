Trending

La Route de France: Neben wins TT, takes overall lead

Pieters slips to second overall

Former world champion against the clock, Amber Neben (Visit Dallas-Noise 4 Good)

Former world champion against the clock, Amber Neben (Visit Dallas-Noise 4 Good)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (USA) Bepink0:18:07
2Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS0:00:33
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High50:00:55
4Corinna Lechner (Bel) BTC City Ljubljana0:01:10
5Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
6Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
7Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
8Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
9Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
10Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (USA) Bepink9:20:25
2Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High50:00:32
3Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
4Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana0:01:07
5Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:01:09
6Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
7Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:01:11
8Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High50:01:20
9Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
10Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana0:01:21

Latest on Cyclingnews