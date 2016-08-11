La Route de France: Neben wins TT, takes overall lead
Pieters slips to second overall
Stage 4: Buxy - Chalon Sur Saône (ITT)
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amber Neben (USA) Bepink
|0:18:07
|2
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
|0:00:33
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|0:00:55
|4
|Corinna Lechner (Bel) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:01:10
|5
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|6
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|7
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|8
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|9
|Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|10
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amber Neben (USA) Bepink
|9:20:25
|2
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|0:00:32
|3
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
|4
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:01:07
|5
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:01:09
|6
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|7
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:01:11
|8
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:01:20
|9
|Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|10
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:01:21
