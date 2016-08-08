La Route de France: Bujak wins stage 1
Pieters holds onto lead
Stage 1: Saint Quentin - Pontoise
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|3:48:37
|2
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|4
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|5
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
|6
|Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|7
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|8
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|9
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|10
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|3:52:55
|2
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:10
|3
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|4
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:00:11
|5
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:12
|6
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:15
|7
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|0:00:16
|8
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|9
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:17
|10
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
