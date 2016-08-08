Trending

La Route de France: Bujak wins stage 1

Pieters holds onto lead

Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana3:48:37
2Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
4Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
5Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
6Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
7Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
8Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
9Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
10Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High53:52:55
2Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:10
3Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
4Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:00:11
5Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:12
6Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:15
7Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi0:00:16
8Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
9Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:00:17
10Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana

