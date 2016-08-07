Trending

Amy Pieters wins La Route de France prologue

Sarah Roy second to Wiggle High5 rider

Stage winner Amy Pieters (Wiggle High5)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High50:04:18
2Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:10
3Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
4Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:00:11
5Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:12
6Dani King (GBr) Wiggle High5
7Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:00:13
8Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS0:00:14
9Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:15
10Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies

