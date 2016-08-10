Trending

La Route de France: Hosking wins stage 3

Pieters continues in the overall lead

Chloe Hosking (Wiggle-High 5) wins La Course

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High52:29:59
2Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
3Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
5Maria Vittoria Sperotto
6Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
7Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
8Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Women's Team
9Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
10Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High59:01:55
2Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:10
3Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:00:11
4Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:12
5Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
6Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:15
7Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi0:00:16
8Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:00:17
9Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
10Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:00:18

