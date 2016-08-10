La Route de France: Hosking wins stage 3
Pieters continues in the overall lead
Stage 3: Saint Sauveur En Puisaye - Nevers
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|2:29:59
|2
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|3
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|5
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto
|6
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|7
|Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|8
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|9
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|10
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|9:01:55
|2
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:10
|3
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:00:11
|4
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:12
|5
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|6
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:15
|7
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|0:00:16
|8
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:17
|9
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|10
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:18
