La Route de France: Bujak wins stage 6

Neben wears overall leader's jersey into finale on Sunday

Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana3:30:58
2Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink
3Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
4Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
5Marion Sicot (Fra) Servetto Footon
6Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
7Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek
8Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink
9Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
10Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (USA) Bepink15:54:37
2Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica - AIS0:00:57
3Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana0:01:58
4Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:02:02
5Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:02:14
6Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur0:02:17
7Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink0:02:43
8Ksenyia Tuhai (Blr) Bepink0:03:00
9Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High50:03:03
10Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:03:06

