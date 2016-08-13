La Route de France: Bujak wins stage 6
Neben wears overall leader's jersey into finale on Sunday
Stage 6: Plombieres Les Bains - Soultzmatt
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|3:30:58
|2
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink
|3
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|4
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
|5
|Marion Sicot (Fra) Servetto Footon
|6
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|7
|Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek
|8
|Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink
|9
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|10
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amber Neben (USA) Bepink
|15:54:37
|2
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica - AIS
|0:00:57
|3
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:01:58
|4
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:02:02
|5
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:02:14
|6
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:02:17
|7
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink
|0:02:43
|8
|Ksenyia Tuhai (Blr) Bepink
|0:03:00
|9
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:03:03
|10
|Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:03:06
