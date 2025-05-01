The Traka 360 and 200 contenders – Who will be battling for the podiums at the flagship European gravel race?

Peter Stetina and Karolina Migoń set to defend 360km titles while Carolin Schiff squares off against Annika Langvad and Peter Vakoč faces Matt Beers and Greg Van Avermaet in the 200 distance

Carolin Schiff celebrates her 2024 victory at The Traka 200
Carolin Schiff celebrates her 2024 victory at The Traka 200 (Image credit: ©Gravel Earth Series | ©The Traka | ©Roger Salanova)
The Traka is continuing its build, drawing the gravel aficionados and curious alike to from Europe and the world with more than 4,500 registered participants set to take on one of the varying distances on offer as the continents flagship gravel event continues to evolve through its seventh edition. 

The focal race is now touted as the 360km event, which was introduced in 2021, begins on Friday morning in Girona. The 200km also draws a field packed with some of the biggest names in gravel cycling and beyond, the elite fields starting Saturday morning. On top of that there is a 560km Traka Adventure, and a 100km race to add to the accessibility of the event, which will close the competition on Sunday.

The hotly-contested 360 is actually 358.5km with 3,700 metres of elevation gain. The 200 in reality comes in at 202km with 2500 metres of climbing. These two distances are the events where the pro riders cluster, from Lachlan Morton and Geerike Schreurs to Alejandro Valverde and Annika Langvad. They are also both point-scoring races for the Gravel Earth Series.

