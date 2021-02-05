Trending

Australian Road Championships: para-cycling time trial titles

21 time trial titles awarded across para-cycling disciplines

Para-cycling time trials: Ballarat - Ballarat

Australian Road Championships para-cycling time trial
PARA_DEAF
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Reece-Emerson van Beek (Ballarat-Sebastopol CC) 0:45:25

PARA_MC5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alistair Donohoe (Blackburn Cycling Club) 0:33:24
2Michael Gallagher (Carnegie Caulﬁeld CC) 0:00:29
3Gregory Walters (St Kilda Cycling Club) 0:04:31
4Jeremy Peacock (Pirates Sporting Club) 0:05:09

PARA_MC3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Nicholas (Mackay Cycling Club) 0:35:55
2William Zammit (Ballarat-Sebastopol CC) 0:00:13
3Kyle Willis (Moreton Bay Cycling Club) 0:03:03
4Mitchell Morley (Bendigo & District CC) 0:16:58

PARA_MC4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clint Pickin (Colac Cycling Club) 0:40:30
2Patrick Best (Mersey Valley Devonport CC) 0:00:57

PARA_MB
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin o'Meley (Southern Highlands CC) 0:36:25
2Daniel Searle (Albury-Wodonga Cycling Club) 0:00:03
3Barry Bailey (Preston Cycling Club) 0:26:28

PARA_MC2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Hicks (Norwood CC) 0:05:52
2Christian Ashby (Ballarat-Sebastopol CC) 0:36:00

PARA_WC5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bronwyn Dolman (Port Adelaide Cycling Club) 0:43:14
2Julie Hooper (Southern Masters Cycling Club) 0:01:52
3Erika Gosney (St Kilda Cycling Club) 0:04:10

PARA_WC4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily Petricola (St Kilda Cycling Club) 0:39:43
2Meg Lemon (Port Adelaide Cycling Club) 0:01:06

PARA_MH4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grant Allen (Port Adelaide Cycling Club) 0:41:05

PARA_MH5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stuart Tripp (Alpine Cycling Club) 0:42:09

PARA_MH3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Welsh (Leongatha Cycling Club) 0:45:40
2Michael Taylor (Echuca/Moama Cycling Club) 0:07:27
3Kevin Gaidies (Newcastle Cycling Club) 0:31:56

PARA_WC3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paige Greco (Port Adelaide Cycling Club) 0:21:13

PARA_WC2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annaliese Hodge (Brunswick Cycling Club) 0:27:42

PARA_WC1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaitlyn Schurmann (Geelong Cycling Club) 0:25:46

PARA_AWIIM
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Glarvey (Balmoral Cycling Club) 0:19:24
2Nathan Broeren (Brunswick Cycling Club) 0:00:21
3Cameron Marshall (Preston Cycling Club) 0:00:31
4Andre Ascui (Preston Cycling Club) 0:02:07
5Harry Mezger (Preston Cycling Club) 0:02:12
6Montgomery Cooper (St Kilda Cycling Club) 0:02:52
7Jack Stobie (St Kilda CC) 0:03:36
8Carlo Manolitsas (Preston Cycling Club) 0:04:29
9Finnian Harvey (Preston Cycling Club) 0:24:23
10Jamieson Whiteley (Preston Cycling Club) 0:06:01
11Julian Ursini (Preston Cycling Club) 0:07:03

PARA_AWIIW
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georgia Powning (Preston Cycling Club) 0:24:04
2Montana Whiteley (Preston Cycling Club) 0:00:34
3Chloe Turner (st Kilda Cycling Club) 0:00:42
4Molly Thatcher (Preston Cycling Club) 0:02:23

PARA_MT2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stuart Jones (Newcastle Cycling Club) 0:22:41
2Cameron Kosmala (Lifecycle Cycling Club) 0:02:42

PARA_WT2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carol Cooke (St Kilda Cycling Club) 0:26:20

PARA_WH3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Parker (Hunter District Cycling Club) 0:24:54

PARA_MH1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Beau Vernon (Southern Masters Cycling Club) 0:53:46
2Charles Brice (Port Adelaide Cycling Club) 0:16:32

PARA_WH1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emilie Miller (Bathurst CC) 1:10:20

