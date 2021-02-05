Australian Road Championships: para-cycling time trial titles
21 time trial titles awarded across para-cycling disciplines
Para-cycling time trials: Ballarat - Ballarat
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Reece-Emerson van Beek (Ballarat-Sebastopol CC)
|0:45:25
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alistair Donohoe (Blackburn Cycling Club)
|0:33:24
|2
|Michael Gallagher (Carnegie Caulﬁeld CC)
|0:00:29
|3
|Gregory Walters (St Kilda Cycling Club)
|0:04:31
|4
|Jeremy Peacock (Pirates Sporting Club)
|0:05:09
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Nicholas (Mackay Cycling Club)
|0:35:55
|2
|William Zammit (Ballarat-Sebastopol CC)
|0:00:13
|3
|Kyle Willis (Moreton Bay Cycling Club)
|0:03:03
|4
|Mitchell Morley (Bendigo & District CC)
|0:16:58
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clint Pickin (Colac Cycling Club)
|0:40:30
|2
|Patrick Best (Mersey Valley Devonport CC)
|0:00:57
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin o'Meley (Southern Highlands CC)
|0:36:25
|2
|Daniel Searle (Albury-Wodonga Cycling Club)
|0:00:03
|3
|Barry Bailey (Preston Cycling Club)
|0:26:28
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darren Hicks (Norwood CC)
|0:05:52
|2
|Christian Ashby (Ballarat-Sebastopol CC)
|0:36:00
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bronwyn Dolman (Port Adelaide Cycling Club)
|0:43:14
|2
|Julie Hooper (Southern Masters Cycling Club)
|0:01:52
|3
|Erika Gosney (St Kilda Cycling Club)
|0:04:10
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emily Petricola (St Kilda Cycling Club)
|0:39:43
|2
|Meg Lemon (Port Adelaide Cycling Club)
|0:01:06
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grant Allen (Port Adelaide Cycling Club)
|0:41:05
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stuart Tripp (Alpine Cycling Club)
|0:42:09
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Welsh (Leongatha Cycling Club)
|0:45:40
|2
|Michael Taylor (Echuca/Moama Cycling Club)
|0:07:27
|3
|Kevin Gaidies (Newcastle Cycling Club)
|0:31:56
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paige Greco (Port Adelaide Cycling Club)
|0:21:13
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annaliese Hodge (Brunswick Cycling Club)
|0:27:42
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaitlyn Schurmann (Geelong Cycling Club)
|0:25:46
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Glarvey (Balmoral Cycling Club)
|0:19:24
|2
|Nathan Broeren (Brunswick Cycling Club)
|0:00:21
|3
|Cameron Marshall (Preston Cycling Club)
|0:00:31
|4
|Andre Ascui (Preston Cycling Club)
|0:02:07
|5
|Harry Mezger (Preston Cycling Club)
|0:02:12
|6
|Montgomery Cooper (St Kilda Cycling Club)
|0:02:52
|7
|Jack Stobie (St Kilda CC)
|0:03:36
|8
|Carlo Manolitsas (Preston Cycling Club)
|0:04:29
|9
|Finnian Harvey (Preston Cycling Club) 0:24:23
|10
|Jamieson Whiteley (Preston Cycling Club)
|0:06:01
|11
|Julian Ursini (Preston Cycling Club)
|0:07:03
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Georgia Powning (Preston Cycling Club)
|0:24:04
|2
|Montana Whiteley (Preston Cycling Club)
|0:00:34
|3
|Chloe Turner (st Kilda Cycling Club)
|0:00:42
|4
|Molly Thatcher (Preston Cycling Club)
|0:02:23
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stuart Jones (Newcastle Cycling Club)
|0:22:41
|2
|Cameron Kosmala (Lifecycle Cycling Club)
|0:02:42
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carol Cooke (St Kilda Cycling Club)
|0:26:20
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Parker (Hunter District Cycling Club)
|0:24:54
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Beau Vernon (Southern Masters Cycling Club)
|0:53:46
|2
|Charles Brice (Port Adelaide Cycling Club)
|0:16:32
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emilie Miller (Bathurst CC)
|1:10:20
