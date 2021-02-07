Australian Road Championships: Sarah Roy wins elite women's road race
Team BikeExchange rider takes solo victory after going out in the early break
Elite/Under-23 women's road race: Ballarat - Ballarat
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Australian Road Championships: Sarah Roy wins elite women's road raceTeam BikeExchange rider takes solo victory after going out in the early break
-
Bouhanni: My goal in 2021 is to start winning racesArkéa-Samsic sprinter says he needs victories before he thinks about other objectives
-
Vincenzo Nibali: I'm getting stronger day by dayTrek-Segafredo leader happy with the way his form has been building at Ètoile de Bessèges
-
Sweeck wins Telenet Superprestige MiddelkerkeAerts seals series victory with sixth place
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.