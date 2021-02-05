Australian Road Championships: Annette Edmondson wins elite women's criterium
By Cyclingnews
Roseman-Gannon takes second and Hosking third while some contenders taken out of running by final corner crash
Elite/U-23 women's criterium: Ballarat - Ballarat
Track-talent Annette Edmondson won the elite women’s criterium title at the 2021 Federation University Road National Championships in a crash marred sprint while Maeve Plouffe came in fourth to secure the under 23 title.
It was Ruby Roseman-Gannon (ARA Pro-Racing Sunshine Coast Women) that came second, for a second year in a row. Defending champion Chloe Hosking (Trek-Segafredo) had to settle for third on the 40 lap criterium on the 1.1 kilometre course that runs around Sturt St in the central Victorian city of Ballarat.
“This is pretty special. I’ve been after this one for a while,” said Edmondson, who was entered as an individual but working with her Australian track teammates to try and secure the victory.
more to come ...
Australian Road Championships: Matthew Rice wins U23 men's criteriumBryce Lanigan takes second while Craig Wiggins completes the podium
