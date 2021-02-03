Australian Road Championships: Gigante defends elite and U23 women's time trial title
Gigante finished ahead of Brown to take top step for a second year running while Frain takes third
Elite/Under-23 women's individual time trial: Ballarat - Ballarat
It was another dominant display for Sarah Gigante (Tibco-SVB) who took the under 23 and elite women's time trial title for a second year running at Australia's 2021 Federation University Road National Championships.
Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange), who won in 2019, had to again settle for second place, finishing 16.9 seconds up on the time of 40:41.1 posted by Gigante at the 28.6 kilometre time trial. Nicole Frain (Sydney Uni-Staminade) took third.
more to come ...
