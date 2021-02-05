Australian Road Championships: Matthew Rice wins U23 men's criterium

Matthew Rice (ACA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast) won the men’s under 23 race criterium at the 2021 Federation University Road National Championships, taking the sprint from a stretched out lead group.

Bryce Lanigan (Velofit Australia) took second while third over the line in the 30 lap race was Craig Wiggins (ARA Pro-Racing Sunshine Coast). The race around the 1.1 kilometre loop in the heart of Ballarat marks the third day of competition at the Australian Road Championships and the second under 23 title, with the final to be awarded at Saturday's road race.

more to come ...