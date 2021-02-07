Australian Road Championships: Cameron Meyer defends elite men's road race title

Cameron Meyer (Team BikeExchange) defended his elite men’s road race title at the 2021 Federation University Road National Championships, winning from a group of seven after an unpredictable final couple of laps where the rider in pole position to take the top step seemed to change from moment to moment.

Kelland O’Brien (InForm TMX Make) came second in the 185.6 kilometre race while Scott Bowden came third from the group of seven that continued to battle and swap position right up to the line.

“Every lap I thought I was in trouble, this isn’t going to happen. Somehow the best teammate you can have, Luke Durbridge, popped up there right at the end, saved me, brought me to the line and I just pulled on the experience that I had in the finish there. I think that is what won it for me. I have done that sprint a fair few times, lost it, and I just got the timing right and somehow pulled off a miracle today,” said Meyer