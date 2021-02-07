Australian Road Championships: Cameron Meyer defends elite men's road race title
Kelland O'Brien comes in second and Scott Bowden takes third
Cameron Meyer (Team BikeExchange) defended his elite men’s road race title at the 2021 Federation University Road National Championships, winning from a group of seven after an unpredictable final couple of laps where the rider in pole position to take the top step seemed to change from moment to moment.
Kelland O’Brien (InForm TMX Make) came second in the 185.6 kilometre race while Scott Bowden came third from the group of seven that continued to battle and swap position right up to the line.
“Every lap I thought I was in trouble, this isn’t going to happen. Somehow the best teammate you can have, Luke Durbridge, popped up there right at the end, saved me, brought me to the line and I just pulled on the experience that I had in the finish there. I think that is what won it for me. I have done that sprint a fair few times, lost it, and I just got the timing right and somehow pulled off a miracle today,” said Meyer
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Australian Road Championships: Cameron Meyer defends elite men's road race titleKelland O'Brien comes in second and Scott Bowden takes third
-
Australian Road Championships: Sarah Roy wins elite women's road raceTeam BikeExchange rider takes solo victory after going out in the early break
-
Bouhanni: My goal in 2021 is to start winning racesArkéa-Samsic sprinter says he needs victories before he thinks about other objectives
-
Vincenzo Nibali: I'm getting stronger day by dayTrek-Segafredo leader happy with the way his form has been building at Ètoile de Bessèges
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.