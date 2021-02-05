Australian Road Championships: Kaden Groves wins elite men's criterium
By Cyclingnews
Nicholas White second and Luke Durbridge comes third after helping drive his teammate to victory
Elite men's criterium: Ballarat - Ballarat
Kaden Groves (Team BikeExchange) finished off an aggressive 40 laps of racing for the Australian WorldTour Team by taking the win from a break of three to secure the elite men’s criterium title at the 2021 Federation University Road National Championships.
Nicholas White (Team BridgeLane) took second place as Luke Durbridge (Team BikeExchange) took a well-earned third spot after helping deliver his fast-finishing teammate to the line in the race around the 1.1 kilometre criterium circuit in the heart of the central Victorian city of Ballarat.
“We always wanted two of us in the move, preferably a fast guy and someone to work … I knew Durbo was going to keep us away,” said Groves.
more to come ...
