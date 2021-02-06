Australian Road Championships: Thomas Benton wins men's U23 road race
InForm TMX Make rider takes solo win after joining a break established on the very first lap
U-23 men's road race: Ballarat - Ballarat
Thomas Benton (InForm TMX Make) won the under 23 road race at the 2021 Federation University Road National Championships, coming across the line solo after heading off with a break of five on the very first lap.
It was also a clean sweep of the podium for the InForm TMX Make team, with Rudy Porter second and Carter Turnbull third.
more to come ...
