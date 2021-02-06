Trending

Australian Road Championships: Thomas Benton wins men's U23 road race

By

InForm TMX Make rider takes solo win after joining a break established on the very first lap

Buninyong, in Victoria, plays host to the road races at the Australian Road Championships
Australian Road Championships road race in Buninyong (Image credit: Con Chronis / Zac Williams)

Thomas Benton (InForm TMX Make) won the under 23 road race at the 2021 Federation University Road National Championships, coming across the line solo after heading off with a break of five on the very first lap.

It was also a clean sweep of the podium for the  InForm TMX Make team, with Rudy Porter second and Carter Turnbull third.

more to come ...

Latest on Cyclingnews