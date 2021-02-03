Australian Road Championships: Carter Turnbull wins men's U23 time trial

Carter Turnbull (InForm TMX Make) won the men’s under 23 time trial at the 2021 Federation University Road National Championships, with the final starter beating the early mark set by teammate Conor Leahy.

Leahy, who finished second, came in a little over half way through and sliced nearly 3 seconds off the best times posted by the early starters. Patrick Eddy (Team BridgeLane) took the final step of the podium during the 28.6 kilometre time trial.

Turnbull delivered a time of 36:50.52 with the next two finishers both within two seconds.

"It felt pretty good. Running third last year and then top two not racing, I thought if I do a good ride I should be able to get it but to produce it on the day just feels that much better," said Turnbull.

Last year's gold and silver, Luke Plapp and Kelland O'Brien are racing the elite time trial this year.

The time trials are the opening event of the 2021 edition of the Australian Road Championships which is running nearly a month later than normal this year given the disruptions to racing caused by the pandemic. The criterium events are on Friday and the elite road races on Sunday.