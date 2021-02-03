Australian Road Championships: Plapp wins elite men's time trial unseating Durbridge
Defending champion Durbridge finishes more than a minute back while O'Brien takes third
Elite men's individual time trial: Ballarat - Ballarat
Luke Plapp (InForm TMX Make) stepped up to the elite ranks early and straight into the green and gold jersey of the Australian time trial champion, delivering a clear win over favourite Luke Durbridge (Team BikeExchange) at Australia's 2021 Federation University Road National Championships.
