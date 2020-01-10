Sam Welsford takes elite men's criterium title at Australian Road Championships
Kaden Groves finishes second, Nick White third
Elite men's criterium: Ballarat - Ballarat
Sam Welsford (Northern Beaches Cycling Club) won the elite men's criterium at the 2020 Australian Road Championships in Ballarat, Victoria, on Friday afternoon, out-sprinting Mitchelton-Scott's Kaden Groves and Team BridgeLane's Nick White for the title after what was a wet and windy race.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Welsford (Aus) Northern Beaches Cycling Club
|1:04:13
|2
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|Nicholas White (Aus) Team BridgeLane
