Trending

Sam Welsford takes elite men's criterium title at Australian Road Championships

Kaden Groves finishes second, Nick White third

Elite men's criterium: Ballarat - Ballarat

PREVIOUS STAGE NEXT STAGE
Sam Welsford won the opening race of the 2020 Bay Crits, and would go on to win the elite men's criterium at the Australian Road Championships in Ballarat
Sam Welsford won the opening race of the 2020 Bay Crits, and would go on to win the elite men's criterium at the Australian Road Championships in Ballarat (Image credit: Con Chronis)

Sam Welsford (Northern Beaches Cycling Club) won the elite men's criterium at the 2020 Australian Road Championships in Ballarat, Victoria, on Friday afternoon, out-sprinting Mitchelton-Scott's Kaden Groves and Team BridgeLane's Nick White for the title after what was a wet and windy race.

More to come

Brief results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Welsford (Aus) Northern Beaches Cycling Club 1:04:13
2Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
3Nicholas White (Aus) Team BridgeLane

Latest on Cyclingnews