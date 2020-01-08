Australian Road Championships: Durbridge again beats Dennis to defend elite men's time trial title

Mitchelton-Scott's Luke Durbridge was able to defend his 2019 Australian time trial champion's title in 2020

Mitchelton-Scott's Luke Durbridge won the elite men's time trial at the 2020 Australian Road Championships in Ballarat, Victoria, on Wednesday evening, again bettering time trial world champion Rohan Dennis (Team Ineos) – this year by 18 seconds – to defend the title he took last year.

Chris Harper – who made the step up to WorldTour level with Jumbo-Visma for 2020 – finished in third place, somewhat off the pace of the top two over the 37.5km course, another 1:34 down on Dennis.

