Australian Road Championships: Durbridge again beats Dennis to defend elite men's time trial title

World champion finishes 18 seconds down, Harper takes third

Elite men's individual time trial: Ballarat - Ballarat

Mitchelton-Scott's Luke Durbridge was able to defend his 2019 Australian time trial champion's title in 2020 (Image credit: John Veage & Con Chronis/Cycling Australia))

Mitchelton-Scott's Luke Durbridge won the elite men's time trial at the 2020 Australian Road Championships in Ballarat, Victoria, on Wednesday evening, again bettering time trial world champion Rohan Dennis (Team Ineos) – this year by 18 seconds – to defend the title he took last year.

Chris Harper – who made the step up to WorldTour level with Jumbo-Visma for 2020 – finished in third place, somewhat off the pace of the top two over the 37.5km course, another 1:34 down on Dennis.

Brief results
1Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:46:19
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos0:00:18
3Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma0:01:52
4Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:04
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis0:02:11
6Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:33
7Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling0:02:42
8Jordan Villani (Aus) Subaru-Giant0:02:55
9Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:03:05
10Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling0:03:38

