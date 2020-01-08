Australian Road Championships: Durbridge again beats Dennis to defend elite men's time trial title
World champion finishes 18 seconds down, Harper takes third
Elite men's individual time trial: Ballarat - Ballarat
Mitchelton-Scott's Luke Durbridge won the elite men's time trial at the 2020 Australian Road Championships in Ballarat, Victoria, on Wednesday evening, again bettering time trial world champion Rohan Dennis (Team Ineos) – this year by 18 seconds – to defend the title he took last year.
Chris Harper – who made the step up to WorldTour level with Jumbo-Visma for 2020 – finished in third place, somewhat off the pace of the top two over the 37.5km course, another 1:34 down on Dennis.
|1
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:46:19
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos
|0:00:18
|3
|Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:52
|4
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:04
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|0:02:11
|6
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:33
|7
|Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:02:42
|8
|Jordan Villani (Aus) Subaru-Giant
|0:02:55
|9
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:03:05
|10
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:03:38
