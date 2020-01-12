Trending

Amanda Spratt wins elite women's road race title at Australian Road Championships

Barrow second, Brown third, Gunning wins U23 title

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott)
Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images)

More to come

Brief results
1Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2:57:59
2Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer0:00:01
3Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:00:11

Latest on Cyclingnews