Amanda Spratt wins elite women's road race title at Australian Road Championships
Barrow second, Brown third, Gunning wins U23 title
Elite/Under-23 women's road race: Buninyong - Buninyong
More to come
|1
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:57:59
|2
|Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
|0:00:01
|3
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:00:11
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Amanda Spratt wins elite women's road race title at Australian Road ChampionshipsBarrow second, Brown third, Gunning wins U23 title
-
Van Garderen on EF Pro Cycling roster for Colombia 2.1American will begin second season with US team in South America
-
Team Skyline adds Brown, Clarke to 2020 rosterUS team continues to grow in second year at Continental level
-
Jumbo-Visma put faith in George Bennett for Giro d’Italia'He doesn’t have the track record like Dumoulin or Roglic, but George has big potential' says Jumbo-Visma team director
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy