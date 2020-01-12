Cameron Meyer wins elite men's road race title at Australian Road Championships

Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott) finally won the elite men's road race title at the 2020 Australian Road Championships in Buninyong, Victoria, on Sunday afternoon, having gone so close so many times before.

The Western Australian attacked just ahead of the final climb, shedding his rivals and soloing to an emotional victory, coming home almost a minute ahead of teammate Lucas Hamilton, with Marcus Culey (Team Sapura Cycling) – who'd spent much of the day at the front of the race in the main breakaway – taking the bronze medal ahead of WorldTour riders including Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe), Nathan Haas (Cofidis) and Chris Harper (Jumbo-Visma).

Over the years, Meyer has taken a string of top-10 finishes at the race, including the silver medal in 2016 and bronze last year, when he was immensely disappointed to miss out and was left in tears.

This year, the tears he shed were ones of happiness and relief, having joined his now-retired younger brother, Travis – winner of the event in 2010 – as an Australian road race champion.

"It's been 12 long years," a delighted Meyer told SBS after the finish. "I fell in love with this event so long ago, and have been close so many times.

"My brother won it, and Luke Durbridge – one of my best mates – has won it [in 2013], and I just wanted it so badly, and now I can proudly wear the green-and-gold jersey in Europe," he said.

"I can't thank my teammates more. I was given a lot of responsibility today with leadership of the team, with the pressure that comes with that, but my teammates were incredible," Meyer continued. "There was always someone helping me, and we had strength in numbers.

"This is 12 years of weight off my shoulders. Last year I was so emotional because I'd thought it was going to be me, so now I can't wait to pull the jersey on," he said, before heading to the podium to do exactly that.

