Cameron Meyer wins elite men's road race title at Australian Road Championships

Mitchelton-Scott rider in tears after taking solo victory, Hamilton second, Culey a heroic third

Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott)
Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott)

Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott) finally won the elite men's road race title at the 2020 Australian Road Championships in Buninyong, Victoria, on Sunday afternoon, having gone so close so many times before.

The Western Australian attacked just ahead of the final climb, shedding his rivals and soloing to an emotional victory, coming home almost a minute ahead of teammate Lucas Hamilton, with Marcus Culey (Team Sapura Cycling) – who'd spent much of the day at the front of the race in the main breakaway – taking the bronze medal ahead of WorldTour riders including Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe), Nathan Haas (Cofidis) and Chris Harper (Jumbo-Visma).

Over the years, Meyer has taken a string of top-10 finishes at the race, including the silver medal in 2016 and bronze last year, when he was immensely disappointed to miss out and was left in tears.

This year, the tears he shed were ones of happiness and relief, having joined his now-retired younger brother, Travis – winner of the event in 2010 – as an Australian road race champion.

"It's been 12 long years," a delighted Meyer told SBS after the finish. "I fell in love with this event so long ago, and have been close so many times.

"My brother won it, and Luke Durbridge – one of my best mates – has won it [in 2013], and I just wanted it so badly, and now I can proudly wear the green-and-gold jersey in Europe," he said.

"I can't thank my teammates more. I was given a lot of responsibility today with leadership of the team, with the pressure that comes with that, but my teammates were incredible," Meyer continued. "There was always someone helping me, and we had strength in numbers.

"This is 12 years of weight off my shoulders. Last year I was so emotional because I'd thought it was going to be me, so now I can't wait to pull the jersey on," he said, before heading to the podium to do exactly that.

More to come

Full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4:48:16
2Lucas Hamilton Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:56
3Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:01:07
4Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:10
5Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora Hansgrohe
6Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
7Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:20
8Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:52
9Brendan Johnston (Aus) Team CCS Canberra Men
10Robert Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
11Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team UKYO
12Drew Morey (Aus) Terengganu Cycling Team
13Ben Carman (Aus) Nero Continental
14Mark O'Brien (Aus) Inform TM Insight MAKE
15Lionel Mawditt (Aus) CycleHouse Racing Team
16Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:55
17Cameron Ivory (Aus) GPM-Stulz 0:02:41
18Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team BridgeLane
19Michael Freiberg (Aus) ARA-Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:03:48
20Troy Herfoss (Aus) Gold Coast Cycling Club
21Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:07:22
22Samuel Crome (Aus) Team UKYO) 0:07:32
23Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
24Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team BridgeLane
25Freddy Ovett (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:08:02
26Rowan Dever (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
27Alex Holden (Aus) Subaru-Giant
28Luke Cridland (Aus) St George Cycling Club
29Alistair Donohoe (Aus) ARA-Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
30Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
31Jay Vine (Aus) Nero Continental
32Harrison Bailey (Aus) GPM-Stulz 0:09:00
33Samuel Volkers (Aus) Memil CCN Pro Cycling
34Steele Von Hoff (Aus) InForm TM Insight MAKE 0:09:30
35Reece Tucknott (Aus) Midland Cycle Club
DNFMichael Rice (Aus) ARA-Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
DNFMichael Potter (Aus) ARA-Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
DNFRyan Thomas (Aus) ARA-Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
DNFKaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFDamien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFCallum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFTom Chapman (Aus) Team BridgeLane
DNFRylee Field (Aus) Team BridgeLane
DNFBenjamin Hill (Aus) Team BridgeLane
DNFSamuel Hill (Aus) Team BridgeLane
DNFBenjamin Van Dam (Aus) Team BridgeLane
DNFTristan Ward (Aus) Team BridgeLane
DNFNicholas White (Aus) Team BridgeLane
DNFBenjamin Harvey (Aus) St George Continental Team
DNFLiam White (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
DNFKarl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
DNFWilliam Hodges (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
DNFConor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
DNFNathan Elliott (Aus) InForm TM Insight MAKE
DNFAngus Calder (GPM Stulz)
DNFNick Spratt (Aus) GPM-Stulz
DNFAlex Lack (Aus) GPM-Stulz
DNFTasman Nankervis (Aus) GPM-Stulz
DNFThomas Green (Aus) GPM-Stulz
DNFCameron Roberts (Aus) GPM-Stulz
DNFAaron Watts (Aus) GPM-Stulz
DNFDavid Randall (Aus) Butterfields Appselec p/b Van Dam Racing
DNFCurtis Dowdell (Aus) Butterfields Appselec p/b Van Dam Racing
DNFMatt Hutchinson (Aus) Butterfields Appselec p/b Van Dam Racing
DNFIven Bennett (Aus) Butterfields Appselec p/b Van Dam Racing
DNFBrendon Green (Aus) Veris Racing Men's Team
DNFDylan Lindsey (Aus) Subaru-Giant
DNFJordan Villani (Aus) Subaru-Giant
DNFNick Locandro (Aus) Subaru-Giant
DNFScott Trayhurn (Aus) Avantias Pro Racing
DNFAdam Lloyd (Aus) Avantias Pro Racing
DNFTom Leaper (Aus) CycleHouse Racing Team
DNFCyrus Monk (Aus) CycleHouse Racing Team
DNFMathew Ross (Aus) CycleHouse Racing Team
DNFBrenton Jones (Aus) Canyon dhb p/b Soreen
DNFJason Lea (Aus) Maloja Pushbikers
DNFAdam Nelson (Aus) Phoenix Cycling Collective
DNFNathan Booth (Aus) Phoenix Cycling Collective
DNFJack Aitken (Aus) Coburg Cycling Club
DNFMathew Bickel (Aus) Balmoral Cycling Club
DNFScott Law (Aus) Marconi Cycling Club
DNFChristopher Ball (Aus) Manly Warringha Cycling Club
DNFWesley Hurrell (Aus) North Western Sydney Cycling Club
DNFBryan Staring (Aus) Australian Time Trial Association
DNFTimothy Lennon (Aus) South Coast Cycling Club
DNFOliver James (Aus) Midland Cycle Club
DNFMarc Williams (Aus) Canberra Cycling Club
DNFRaphael Amouroux (Aus) South Perth Cycling Club
DNFKane Richards (Aus) Gold Coast Cycling Club
DNFOliver Marshall (Aus) Armidale Cycling Club
DNFTimothy Cameron (Aus) St George Cycling Club
DNFMatthew Sherwin (Aus) Maccabi Cycling Club
DNFJulian Thomson (Aus) Bendigo & District CC
DNFPatrick Saccani-Williams (Aus) South Perth Cycling Club
DNFPeter Milostic (Aus) Penrith Cycling Club
DNFPatrick Burt (Aus) CycleHouse Racing Team
DNFRicky Andrews (Aus) Northern Beaches Cycling Club
DNFPeter Wakefield (Aus) Penrith Cycling Club
DNFBenjamin Cureton (Aus) Brunswick Cycling Club
DNFDaniel McConnell (Aus) Bairnsdale Cycling Club
DNFSam Greenwood (Aus) Hawthorn Cycling Club
DNFJoel Coxon (Aus) Hawthorn Cycling Club
DNFMatthew Bird (Aus) Adelaide University Cycling Club
DNFCameron Fraser (Aus) Eastern Suburbs Cycling Club
DNFGarry Millburn (Aus) Alpine Cycling Club
DNFMatthew Byrne (Aus) Tasmania
DNFSam Welsford (Aus) Northern Beaches Cycling Club
DNFDaniel Braunsteins (Aus) Ballarat Sebastapol Cycling Club
DNFTyla Windham (Aus) Albury Wodonga Panthers Cycling Club
DNFAshley MacKay (Aus) Sunshine Coast
DNFJoshua Wilson (Aus) Cradle Coast
DNSChris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb

