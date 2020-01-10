Australian Road Championships: Kelland O'Brien wins U23 men's criterium
Conor Leahy second, Matthew Rice third
Under-23 men's criterium: Ballarat - Ballarat
More to come
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelland O'Brien (Aus) St Kilda Cycling Club
|48:43:00
|2
|Conor Leahy (Aus) InForm TM Insight Make
|3
|Matthew Rice (Aus) ARA-Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|4
|Cameron Scott (Aus)
|0:00:09
|5
|Taj Jones (Aus) ARA-Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:00:12
|6
|Godfrey Slattery (Aus) InForm TM Insight Make
|7
|Zack Gilmore (Aus) ARA-Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|8
|Graeme Frislie (Aus) Subaru-Giant
|9
|Dylan Hopkins (Aus) Ljubljana Gusto Santic
|10
|Jensen Plowright (Aus) Team BridgeLane
|0:00:15
|11
|Will Moloney-Morton (Aus) InForm TM Insight Make
|12
|Callum Pearce (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|13
|Michael Harris (Aus) Avantias Pro Cycling
|14
|Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|15
|Daniel Simpson (Aus) Team CCS Canberra Men
|16
|Liam Walsh (Aus) Futuro Pro Racing
|17
|Bill Simpson (Aus) Subaru-Giant
|18
|Tom Benton (Aus) InForm TM Insight Make
|0:00:19
|19
|Kurt Eather (Aus) Rauland Development Team
|0:00:30
|20
|Benjamin Metcalfe (Aus) Team BridgeLane
|0:01:34
|DNF
|Joshua Duffy (Aus) InForm TM Insight Make
|DNF
|David Williams (Aus) InForm TM Insight Make
|DNF
|Jarrod Williams (Aus) Avantias Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Luke Ensor (Aus) Avantias Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Steven Roberts (Aus) Avantias Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Tristan Saunders (Aus) Butterfields Appselec p/b Van Dam Racing
|DNF
|Benjamin Spenceley (Aus) GPM-Stulz
|DNF
|Thomas Bolton (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|DNF
|Kai Chapman (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|DNF
|Fintan Conway (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|DNF
|Amarni Drake (Aus) ARA-Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|DNF
|Luke Britten (Aus) Rauland Development Team
|DNF
|Tom McFarlane (Aus) Subaru-Giant
|DNF
|Matthew Dinham (Aus) Team BridgeLane
|DNF
|Mackenzie Edwardson (Aus) Team CCS Canberra Men
|DNF
|Jordan Schmidt (Aus) X Speed United
|DNF
|James Thomas (Aus) Bundaberg Cycling Club
|DNF
|Calan White (Aus) Balmoral Cycling Club
|DNF
|Rohan Haydon-Smith (Aus) St George Cycling Club
|DNF
|Declan Prosser (Aus) Canberra Cycling Club
|DNF
|Luke Wight (Aus) Midland Cycle Club
|DNF
|Bryce Lanigan (Aus) South West Cycling Club
|DNF
|Finley Moutter (Aus) Avantias Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Tom Sharp (Aus) Albury Wodonga Panthers Cycling Club
|DNF
|Kael Thomas (Aus) Norwood Cycling Club
|DNF
|Brent Rees (Aus)Inverell Cycle Club)
|DNF
|James Moriarty (Aus) Balmoral Cycling Club
|DNF
|Connor McNally (Aus) St Kilda Cycling Club
|DNF
|Aidan Hill (Aus) Griffith Cycling Club
|DNF
|Travis O'Brien (Aus) Ballarat Sebastapol Cycling Club
|DNF
|Tom Lynch (Aus) St George Cycling Club
|DNF
|Samual Eddy (Aus) Bendigo & District CC
|DNF
|Daniel Gandy (Aus) St George Cycling Club
|DNS
|Bentley Niquet-Olden (Aus) Nero Continental
|DNS
|Myles Stewart (Aus) Nero Continental
|DNS
|Sebastian Barrett (Aus) ARA-Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|DNS
|Alastair Christie-Johnston (Aus) Team BridgeLane
|DNS
|Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team BridgeLane
|DNS
|Samuel Munday (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Chase Costello-Manning (Aus) Veris Racing
|DNS
|Cameron Wright (Aus) Balmoral Cycling Club
|DNS
|James Farley (Aus) Hunter Districts Cycling Club
|DNS
|Isaac Buckell (Aus) Bendigo & District CC
Australian Road Championships: Kelland O'Brien wins U23 men's criteriumConor Leahy second, Matthew Rice third
