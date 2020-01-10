Trending

Australian Road Championships: Kelland O'Brien wins U23 men's criterium

Conor Leahy second, Matthew Rice third

Under-23 men's criterium: Ballarat - Ballarat

Kelland O'Brien (right) finished second at the 2019 Australian under-23 men's criterium championships but went one better in 2020
Kelland O'Brien (right) finished second at the 2019 Australian under-23 men's criterium championships but went one better in 2020 (Image credit: Con Chronis/Cycling Australia)

Full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelland O'Brien (Aus) St Kilda Cycling Club 48:43:00
2Conor Leahy (Aus) InForm TM Insight Make
3Matthew Rice (Aus) ARA-Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
4Cameron Scott (Aus) 0:00:09
5Taj Jones (Aus) ARA-Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:00:12
6Godfrey Slattery (Aus) InForm TM Insight Make
7Zack Gilmore (Aus) ARA-Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
8Graeme Frislie (Aus) Subaru-Giant
9Dylan Hopkins (Aus) Ljubljana Gusto Santic
10Jensen Plowright (Aus) Team BridgeLane 0:00:15
11Will Moloney-Morton (Aus) InForm TM Insight Make
12Callum Pearce (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
13Michael Harris (Aus) Avantias Pro Cycling
14Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
15Daniel Simpson (Aus) Team CCS Canberra Men
16Liam Walsh (Aus) Futuro Pro Racing
17Bill Simpson (Aus) Subaru-Giant
18Tom Benton (Aus) InForm TM Insight Make 0:00:19
19Kurt Eather (Aus) Rauland Development Team 0:00:30
20Benjamin Metcalfe (Aus) Team BridgeLane 0:01:34
DNFJoshua Duffy (Aus) InForm TM Insight Make
DNFDavid Williams (Aus) InForm TM Insight Make
DNFJarrod Williams (Aus) Avantias Pro Cycling
DNFLuke Ensor (Aus) Avantias Pro Cycling
DNFSteven Roberts (Aus) Avantias Pro Cycling
DNFTristan Saunders (Aus) Butterfields Appselec p/b Van Dam Racing
DNFBenjamin Spenceley (Aus) GPM-Stulz
DNFThomas Bolton (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
DNFKai Chapman (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
DNFFintan Conway (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
DNFAmarni Drake (Aus) ARA-Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
DNFLuke Britten (Aus) Rauland Development Team
DNFTom McFarlane (Aus) Subaru-Giant
DNFMatthew Dinham (Aus) Team BridgeLane
DNFMackenzie Edwardson (Aus) Team CCS Canberra Men
DNFJordan Schmidt (Aus) X Speed United
DNFJames Thomas (Aus) Bundaberg Cycling Club
DNFCalan White (Aus) Balmoral Cycling Club
DNFRohan Haydon-Smith (Aus) St George Cycling Club
DNFDeclan Prosser (Aus) Canberra Cycling Club
DNFLuke Wight (Aus) Midland Cycle Club
DNFBryce Lanigan (Aus) South West Cycling Club
DNFFinley Moutter (Aus) Avantias Pro Cycling
DNFTom Sharp (Aus) Albury Wodonga Panthers Cycling Club
DNFKael Thomas (Aus) Norwood Cycling Club
DNFBrent Rees (Aus)Inverell Cycle Club)
DNFJames Moriarty (Aus) Balmoral Cycling Club
DNFConnor McNally (Aus) St Kilda Cycling Club
DNFAidan Hill (Aus) Griffith Cycling Club
DNFTravis O'Brien (Aus) Ballarat Sebastapol Cycling Club
DNFTom Lynch (Aus) St George Cycling Club
DNFSamual Eddy (Aus) Bendigo & District CC
DNFDaniel Gandy (Aus) St George Cycling Club
DNSBentley Niquet-Olden (Aus) Nero Continental
DNSMyles Stewart (Aus) Nero Continental
DNSSebastian Barrett (Aus) ARA-Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
DNSAlastair Christie-Johnston (Aus) Team BridgeLane
DNSTyler Lindorff (Aus) Team BridgeLane
DNSSamuel Munday (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk Pro Cycling
DNSChase Costello-Manning (Aus) Veris Racing
DNSCameron Wright (Aus) Balmoral Cycling Club
DNSJames Farley (Aus) Hunter Districts Cycling Club
DNSIsaac Buckell (Aus) Bendigo & District CC

