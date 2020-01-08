Trending

Lucas Plapp wins under-23 men's time trial at Australian National Championships

Kelland O'Brien second, Carter Turnbull third

Under-23 men's individual time trial: Ballarat - Ballarat

Lucas Plapp (InForm TM Insight Make)
Lucas Plapp (InForm TM Insight Make) (Image credit: John Veage/Con Chronis/Cycling Australia)

More to come

Brief results
1Lucas Plapp (Aus) InForm TM Insight Make0:37:43
2Kelland O'Brien (Aus) St Kilda Cycling Club0:00:15
3Carter Turnbull (Aus) InForm TM Insight Make0:00:54
4Alastair Christie-Johnston (Aus) Team BridgeLane0:00:58
5Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:08
6Riley Fleming (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
7Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team BridgeLane0:01:10
8Rudy Porter (Aus) InForm TM Insight Make0:1:45
9Tom Benton (Aus) InForm TM Insight Make0:01:50
10Connor Sens (Aus) X Speed United0:02:08

