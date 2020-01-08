Lucas Plapp wins under-23 men's time trial at Australian National Championships
Kelland O'Brien second, Carter Turnbull third
Under-23 men's individual time trial: Ballarat - Ballarat
|1
|Lucas Plapp (Aus) InForm TM Insight Make
|0:37:43
|2
|Kelland O'Brien (Aus) St Kilda Cycling Club
|0:00:15
|3
|Carter Turnbull (Aus) InForm TM Insight Make
|0:00:54
|4
|Alastair Christie-Johnston (Aus) Team BridgeLane
|0:00:58
|5
|Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:08
|6
|Riley Fleming (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|7
|Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team BridgeLane
|0:01:10
|8
|Rudy Porter (Aus) InForm TM Insight Make
|0:1:45
|9
|Tom Benton (Aus) InForm TM Insight Make
|0:01:50
|10
|Connor Sens (Aus) X Speed United
|0:02:08
Lucas Plapp wins under-23 men's time trial at Australian National ChampionshipsKelland O'Brien second, Carter Turnbull third
