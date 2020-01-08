Gigante takes Australian elite women's time trial title from defending champion Brown

Nineteen-year-old Sarah Gigante (Tibco-SVB) won the elite women's Australian time trial title – and by default the under-23 title – by beating defending champion Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) and Roxsolt Attaquer's Emily Herfoss in Ballarat, Victoria, on an undulating 28.6km course on Wednesday afternoon.

Gigante held on to the race lead as faster time triallists – at least on paper – continued to come home after her, with Brown pushing the new champion closest, missing out by just nine seconds, while Herfoss was a further second back to complete the podium.

Gigante was the revelation of last year's Australian 'summer of cycling', winning the elite women's road race – a title that she'll attempt to defend on Sunday.

More to come