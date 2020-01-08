Trending

Gigante takes Australian elite women's time trial title from defending champion Brown

Tibco-SVB youngster beats Mitchelton-Scott rider by nine seconds, Herfoss takes third

Elite/Under-23 women's individual time trial: Ballarat - Ballarat

2019 Australian road race champion Sarah Gigante with 2020 Tibco-SVB teammate Shannon Malseed
2019 Australian road race champion Sarah Gigante with 2020 Tibco-SVB teammate Shannon Malseed (Image credit: Cycling Australia)

Nineteen-year-old Sarah Gigante (Tibco-SVB) won the elite women's Australian time trial title – and by default the under-23 title – by beating defending champion Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) and Roxsolt Attaquer's Emily Herfoss in Ballarat, Victoria, on an undulating 28.6km course on Wednesday afternoon.

Gigante held on to the race lead as faster time triallists – at least on paper – continued to come home after her, with Brown pushing the new champion closest, missing out by just nine seconds, while Herfoss was a further second back to complete the podium.

Gigante was the revelation of last year's Australian 'summer of cycling', winning the elite women's road race – a title that she'll attempt to defend on Sunday.

Brief results
1Sarah Gigante (Aus) Team TibcoSilicon Valley Bank0:42:41
2Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:00:09
3Emily Herfoss (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer0:00:10
4Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:41
5Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:53
6Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:58
7Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:01:10
8Nicole Frain (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade0:02:03
9Bree Wilson (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer0:02:15
10Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:02:21

