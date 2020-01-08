Gigante takes Australian elite women's time trial title from defending champion Brown
Tibco-SVB youngster beats Mitchelton-Scott rider by nine seconds, Herfoss takes third
Elite/Under-23 women's individual time trial: Ballarat - Ballarat
Nineteen-year-old Sarah Gigante (Tibco-SVB) won the elite women's Australian time trial title – and by default the under-23 title – by beating defending champion Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) and Roxsolt Attaquer's Emily Herfoss in Ballarat, Victoria, on an undulating 28.6km course on Wednesday afternoon.
Gigante held on to the race lead as faster time triallists – at least on paper – continued to come home after her, with Brown pushing the new champion closest, missing out by just nine seconds, while Herfoss was a further second back to complete the podium.
Gigante was the revelation of last year's Australian 'summer of cycling', winning the elite women's road race – a title that she'll attempt to defend on Sunday.
|1
|Sarah Gigante (Aus) Team TibcoSilicon Valley Bank
|0:42:41
|2
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:00:09
|3
|Emily Herfoss (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
|0:00:10
|4
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:41
|5
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:53
|6
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:58
|7
|Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:01:10
|8
|Nicole Frain (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
|0:02:03
|9
|Bree Wilson (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
|0:02:15
|10
|Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:02:21
Gigante takes Australian elite women's time trial title from defending champion BrownTibco-SVB youngster beats Mitchelton-Scott rider by nine seconds, Herfoss takes third
