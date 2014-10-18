Image 1 of 6 Milton Ramos masters the fast cross country course (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 2 of 6 The leader jersey podium of Stage 1 (l-r): Michal Kafka (Amateur), Ivan Rybarik (Overall), Ondrej Slezak (Best Australian), Imogen Smith (Women's), Guido Thaler (Best Austrian). (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 3 of 6 Ivan Rybarik won today's UCI Elite Men's category on Smithfield's tight World Cup singletrail course in dense rainforest surroundings. (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 4 of 6 Ivan Rybarik surrounded by some of the world's best mountain bike endurance and marathon racers at the start of the Crococile Trophy UCI S1 Stage race in Cairns. (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 5 of 6 Elite Women's podium of Stage 1 (l-r): Jasmin McMillan, Imogen Smith (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 6 of 6 Elite Men's podium of Stage 1 (l-r): Milton Ramos, Ivan Rybarik, Greg Saw (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)

The first stage of the Crocodile Trophy UCI S1 stage race was held in Cairns' Smithfield MTB Park. In one of the strongest fields of the event's history, the 2012 Crocodile Trophy Champion Ivan Rybarik from the Czech Republic won the elite men's category ahead of Spain's Milton Ramos and Greg Saw from Norway. Sydney's Imogen Smith was the fastest woman of the day and Ondrej Slezak took out the Australian leader's jersey.

Almost 100 riders were at the start at the Smithfield MTB Park and amongst them were 22 riders that had signed up for the official UCI elite men's and women's categories. After a clear victory at the 2012 Crocodile Trophy, Ivan Rybarik who then received the nickname "Ivanator" for his strong performance especially on the steep hill climbs, was able to stand his ground with a race time of 1:36:11, even in the high-profile elite men's field that was seeded with UCI marathon title holders from around the world.

"I felt good today - a lot has changed [over the past two years], my wife and I have two small children now, so I wasn't able to prepare myself as thoroughly as in 2012", said a surprised, yet confident Rybarik today. "Tomorrow this race starts for real, there are almost 100km and over 2200m of climbing between us and Lake Tinaroo," he said of tomorrow's second stage, which will lead the riders out of the tropical City of Cairns onto the Atherton Tablelands.

New Aussie gets leader jersey, favourites struggle

In a major upset in the elite men's category, the Portugese Olympian David Rosa suffered from a severe mechanical issue two laps into the race. He had been hot on Rybarik's wheel for two laps and having to walk most of the remaining race he then dropped into last place. Milton Ramos from Spain caught up and crossed the finish line with a gap of 43 seconds as second ahead of Greg Saw from Kongsberg in Norway.

Yuki Ikeda was fifth behind the Dutch marathon racer and Noordwijk beach race winner, Ramses Bekkenk, and was satisfied with today's placing. "Hey, this was my first cross country race of the year, tomorrow I'll be more in my element," the reigninig Japanese National Marathon Champion said of the short first stage.

Last year's runner-up Cory Wallace was disappointed with a seventh place behind today's best Australian, Ondrej Slezak. "I've just been on the road a lot lately, but tomorrow's a new day," the Canadian National Marathon Champion said confidently.

Slezak, who has immigrated from the Czech Republic and is racing the Crocodile Trophy for the third time just recently had received the Australian Citizenship and was excited to receive the leader's jersey to represent his new country. "I'm proud to wear this Australian leader's jersey - I'm here with a team of eight riders and Ivan [Rybarik] just got us the race lead, Michal [Kafka] and Andrew [Lloyd] are leading their age classifications as well - I couldn't be happier right now," the avid mountain bike marathon racer from Sydney beamed at the finish.

The fact that a record field of Australians is participating in the Crocodile Trophy this year showed in the podium placings: All amateur classifications were claimed by Australians and with a race time of just over two hours, Imogen Smith from Sydney will be at the start tomorrow, wearing the official Women's leader jersey.

Stage 2 will be a 85km (97km) marathon with a neutral race start in Cairns at 9:30am to Lake Tinaroo on the Atherton Tablelands.

Full Stage 1 Results and General Classification after stage 1

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Way2live Quantum Racing 1:36:12 2 Milton Ramos (Spa) Intense-­?TowCar 0:00:42 3 Greg Saw (Aus) iHus-­?Spiuk Norge 0:01:22 4 Ramses Bekkenk (Ned) Koga KMC 0:01:40 5 Yuki Ikeda (Jpn) Topeak/Ergon/Canyon 0:02:12 6 Ondrej Slezak (Aus) Way2live Quantum Racing 0:02:23 7 Cory Wallace (Can) Kona Factory Team 0:05:19 8 Márton Blazsó (Hun) HUN Kross Hungary 0:05:41 9 Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige hotel 0:06:14 10 Max Lelli (Ita) Italian Cistyc Fibrosis Foundation-­?FFC 0:09:33 11 Alexander Geelhaar (Ger) Redheads Team / RC Schnaittachtal 0:10:17 12 Guido Thaler (Aut) Craft/Rocky Mountain 0:10:52 13 Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru-­?MarathonMTB.com 0:11:29 14 Matteo Marzotto (Ita) Italian Cistyc Fibrosis Foundation-­?FFC 0:16:14 15 Bjorn Rondelez (Bel) desperate husbands 0:16:20 16 Davide Cassani (Ita) Italian Cistyc Fibrosis Foundation-­?FFC 0:16:20 17 Iader Fabbri (Ita) Italian Cistyc Fibrosis Foundation-­?FFC 0:16:20 18 Leander Hamelink (Ned) 0:18:56 19 Thomas Begert (Ger) Redheads Team / RC Schnaittachtal 0:28:29 20 David Rosa (Por) Liberty Seguros/Movefree 0:53:25

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Imogen Smith (Aus) Subaru-­?MarathonMTB.com 2:05:07 2 Jasmin McMillan (Aus) 0:07:23

Amateur women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandra Starke (Aus) 2:12:36 2 Tania Tryhorn (Aus) 0:02:23 3 Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel) 0:05:46 4 Rita Esteves (Por) 0:06:18 -1lap Sharman Parr (Aus)

Amateur men 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Lloyd (Aus) Way2live Quantum Racing 1:43:52 2 Jindra Knot (Cze) Way2live Quantum Racing 0:00:36 3 Benoit Smeuninx (Bel) 0:25:58 4 Marek Tichy (Cze) 0:37:06

Amateur men 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kafka (Cze) Way2live Quantum Racing 1:43:09 2 Andrew Hall (Aus) Vie 13 kustom apparel 0:02:01 3 Jürgen Hofer (Aut) Jürgen Hofer 0:04:18 4 Grant Webster (Aus) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 0:05:12 5 Michel Pannekeet (Ned) MTB Team Giant/Theo Schilder Alkmaar 0:06:47 6 Lander Vanhee (Bel) desperate husbands 0:06:48 7 Martin Wisata (Aut) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 0:08:21 8 Adrian Scott (GBr) Pecker legs 0:10:24 9 Marthijs Wegdam (Ned) Scholten Cycling 0:13:36 10 Timothy Nelson (GBr) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 0:16:05 11 Silva Tiago (Por) 0:16:07 12 Dan McNamara (Aus) Vie 13 kustom apparel 0:21:33 13 Heikki Segaert (Bel) 0:21:52 14 Garrett Sherman (Can) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 0:25:32 15 Diedrik De Mulder (Bel) 0:25:58 16 Patric Wiedmer (Swi) 0:29:38 17 Jason Derecourt (NZl) 0:33:51 -2laps Steven Rankine (Aus) GoPro -2laps Jeff Kerkove (USA) GoPro

Amateur men 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Chalker (Aus) Vie 13 kustom apparel 1:43:25 2 Lieven Machtelinckx (Bel) 0:09:06 3 Ignace Spruyt (Bel) 0:09:28 4 Timothy Goulding (Aus) 0:10:50 5 Pascal De Meulenaer (Bel) Born2Bike 0:11:23 6 Robert Kleiner (Cze) Way2live Quantum Racing 0:11:44 7 Marchel Van der Heyden (Ned) Harsco metals 0:12:37 8 Jaysen Searle (Aus) Team Redarc 0:15:01 9 Ronny Raeymakers (Bel) Desert Duvel\'s 0:16:13 10 Tom Smets (Bel) O2Bikers 0:17:35 11 Pierre Castagne (Bel) 0:17:46 12 Gavin Rumbles (GBr) CC Luton 0:17:55 13 Marco Mosti (Ita) Jolly Bike 0:18:27 14 Alex Kooijman (Ned) Way2live Quantum Racing 0:18:47 15 Clayton Locke (Aus) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 0:19:23 16 Filip Bloch (Cze) Way2live Quantum Racing 0:19:54 17 Michael Klemens (Aus) 0:20:43 18 David De Chellis (Aus) Get up. 0:20:44 19 Dominique Van der Bruggen BEL (Bel) Alu-­?team 0:21:35 20 Geert Biesmans (Bel) 0:22:40 21 Vincent Gouverneur (Bel) 0:23:23 22 Warren Pike (Aus) CycleFNQ/Crank\'D 0:24:07 23 Jason Smith (Aus) 0:24:10 24 Markus Alschner (Aut) Bike Experience Vienna 0:24:36 25 Olaf Trenner (Ger) Trenner der Renner 0:26:14 26 Bronislav Skovajsa (Cze) Six Monkeys 0:27:49 27 Hans-­?Peter Schärer (Swi) 0:29:41 28 Willem Hopstaken (Ned) Scholten Cycling 0:35:24 29 Vincent Maillen (Bel) 0:35:40 30 Luc Devooght (Bel) desperate husbands 0:37:35 31 Jesper Ravn (NZl) JJ Peleton 0:37:35