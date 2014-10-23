Trending

Wallace wins Crocodile Trophy marathon stage at Irvinebank

Canadian decreases gap to race leader Saw

Cory Wallace wins second boomerang at Crocodile Trophy 2014.

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Ondrej Slezak and Yuki Ikeda

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Best Australian and new citizen - Ondrej Slezak.

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Max Lelli claims second stage win at Crocodile Trophy 2014.

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Guido Thaler still wears the Austrian leader jersey.

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Greg Saw battles on - defended his lead during stage six.

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
A3 category leader Jason Chalker leading a chasing bunch.

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Amateur jersey leader Andrew Hall.

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)

Greg Saw held onto the overall leader's jersey at the Crocodile Trophy, but today's elite stage winner at Irvinebank Cory Wallace decreased the gap to 8:55. He claimed today's win ahead of Ramses Bekkenk and Milton Ramos on a marathon race track that was said to be an "old school" Crocodile Trophy stage with wide open Outback fire trails through rough mining country in and around Irvinebank.

"That was one of the hardest days on a mountain bike in my whole life", said Andrew Hall from Canberra, who wears the amateur leader's jersey after stage 6. The endurance cyclist from Canberra is one of the many Australians at the start this year and was impressed by the race track composition.

"The first few days were a lot of fun – those trails in Cairns and Atherton have really enriched the Crocodile Trophy track portfolio," he said. Of today's race he said that it had been an "old-school Croc stage," just like he'd been told about until a few years ago, when the event started to venture further onto old mining and rainforest trails and to attract more local riders – this year a more than a third of the field is Australian.

In a first for the Crocodile Trophy, all amateur category leads are currently held by Australians: Jindra Knot (A1) from Sydney and the three Canberrans Andrew Hall (A2), Jason Chalker (A3) and Garry James, who has claimed the sixth consecutive stage win today, lead overall.

To recognise this development organisers had launched a "Best Australian" leader jersey in 2012 and since stage one its recipient has been Ondrej Slezak from Sydney, who was born in the Czech Republic and only just recently became an Australian citizen. He said that he was proud to represent his new home country at the Crocodile Trophy, which is a great success for his Way2Life Quantum Racing Team, which is based in Sydney. Ivan Rybarik again placed among the top elite positions today and in the Amateur 1 (Under 30) categories, Jindra Knot and Andrew Lloyd get great results daily.

After a tough start where his legs didn't seem to obey on the first climb onto Mount Misery, Wallace found his rhythm between the first and second feed zone, which suited him.

"The lead group just rode away from me in the beginning, but I got in the zone on the technical section after the first depot," he said. "As soon as I heard that I wasn't too far and started pushing hard to catch up - on the next climb I attacked and got away," he recounted his wild chase in which he got a three-minute gap back and even crossed the line 1:16 ahead of Bekkenk and Ramos from Spain.

With three stages to go, the overall leader board remains the same: Greg Saw holds an 8:55 lead on Wallace. Bekkenk is still in third ahead of Ramos and Rybarik.

"This year the elite field is very strong, there are a lot of fast guys, which provides for an exciting racing experience - the gaps look considerable, but at such a long stage race and especially at the Crocodile Trophy, where the conditions on the riders' bodies and bikes are particularly challenging, even a small mechanical issue can reshuffle the cards," said organiser Gerhard Schoenbacher.

For the first time his 100 competitors and almost as many staff and crew will move into Skybury Coffee Plantation tomorrow, which will be the destination of the seventh stage. The riders and supporting crew are looking forward to spending the night in the lush surrounds of the papaya and banana plantations – and their delicious coffee.

Results

Elite men stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cory Wallace (Can) Kona Factory Team3:47:48
2Ramses Bekkenk (Ned) Koga  KMC0:01:16
3Milton Ramos (Spa) Intense-­?TowCar0:01:17
4Greg Saw (Aus) iHus-­?Spiuk  Norge0:01:18
5Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Way2live  Quantum  Racing0:08:59
6Márton Blazsó (Hun) HUN Kross  Hungary0:11:59
7Leander Hamelink (Ned)0:18:24
8Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige  hotel0:20:28
9Guido Thaler (Aut) Craft/Rocky Mountain0:21:49
10Yuki Ikeda (Jpn) Topeak/Ergon/Canyon0:25:59
11Ondrej Slezak (Aus) Way2live  Quantum  Racing0:27:33
12Bjorn Rondelez (Bel) desperate  husbands0:35:36
13Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru-­?MarathonMTB.com0:35:41
14Alexander Geelhaar (Ger) Redheads  Team  /  RC  Schnaittachtal0:43:42
15Thomas Begert (Ger) Redheads  Team  /  RC  Schnaittachtal2:04:46

Elite women stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Imogen Smith (Aus) Subaru-­?MarathonMTB.com5:12:52

Amateur women stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandra Starke (Aus)6:04:49
2Rita Esteves (Por)0:23:57
3Tania Tryhorn (Aus)0:50:08
4Sharman Parr (Aus)1:16:50

Amateur men 1 stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jindra Knot (Cze) Way2live  Quantum  Racing4:23:23
2Andrew Lloyd (Aus) Way2live  Quantum  Racing0:16:13
3Benoit Smeuninx (Bel)0:44:57
4Marek Tichy (Cze)1:39:34

Amateur men 2 stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silva Tiago (Por)4:08:18
2Andrew Hall (Aus) Vie  13  kustom  apparel0:00:30
3Lander Vanhee (Bel) desperate  husbands0:09:53
4Adrian Scott (GBr) Pecker  legs0:21:17
5Dan McNamara (Aus) Vie  13  kustom  apparel0:23:12
6Jürgen Hofer (Aut) Jürgen  Hofer0:42:00
7Heikki Segaert (Bel)0:48:14
8Martin Wisata (Aut) Il  Pastaio  /  Rocky  Trail  Racing0:49:14
9Timothy Nelson (GBr) Il  Pastaio  /  Rocky  Trail  Racing0:51:49
10Marthijs Wegdam (Ned) Scholten  Cycling0:53:36
11Michal Kafka (Cze) Way2live  Quantum  Racing1:01:32
12Jason Derecourt (NZl)1:04:21
13Diedrik De  Mulder (Bel)1:07:15
14Iader Fabbri (Ita) Italian  Cistyc  Fibrosis  Foundation-­?FFC1:09:45
15Michel Pannekeet (Ned) MTB  Team  Giant/Theo  Schilder  Alkmaar1:10:34
16Grant Webster (Aus) Il  Pastaio  /  Rocky  Trail  Racing1:19:17
17Patric Wiedmer (Swi)1:39:04
18Garrett Sherman (Can) Il  Pastaio  /  Rocky  Trail  Racing2:01:05

Amateur men 3 stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Lelli (Ita) Italian  Cistyc  Fibrosis  Foundation-­?FFC4:06:12
2Jason Chalker (Aus) Vie  13  kustom  apparel0:17:17
3Timothy Goulding (Aus)0:29:33
4Jaysen Searle (Aus) Team  Redarc0:33:24
5Lieven Machtelinckx (Bel)0:39:08
6Tom Smets (Bel) O2Bikers0:40:21
7Pierre Castagne (Bel)0:42:07
8Clayton Locke (Aus) Il  Pastaio  /  Rocky  Trail  Racing0:45:24
9Pascal De  Meulenaer (Bel) Born2Bike0:47:42
10Robert Kleiner (Cze) Way2live  Quantum  Racing0:47:43
11Marchel Van  der  Heyden (Ned) Harsco  metals0:54:26
12Dominique Van  der  Bruggen BEL (Bel) Alu-­?team0:58:30
13Gavin Rumbles (GBr) CC  Luton0:59:21
14Ronny Raeymakers (Bel) Desert  Duvel\'s1:03:55
15Alex Kooijman (Ned) Way2live  Quantum  Racing1:04:29
16Matteo Marzotto (Ita) Italian  Cistyc  Fibrosis  Foundation-­?FFC1:06:41
17Marco Mosti (Ita) Jolly  Bike1:09:59
18Olaf Trenner (Ger) Trenner  der  Renner1:10:25
19Bronislav Skovajsa (Cze) Six  Monkeys1:10:48
20Geert Biesmans (Bel)1:11:25
21Filip Bloch (Cze) Way2live  Quantum  Racing1:13:22
22David De  Chellis (Aus) Get  up.1:23:42
23Warren Pike (Aus) CycleFNQ/Crank\'D1:23:52
24Markus Alschner (Aut) Bike  Experience  Vienna1:27:35
25Jason Smith (Aus)1:37:48
26Hans-­?Peter Schärer (Swi)1:41:10
27Jesper Ravn (NZl) JJ  Peleton1:44:33
28Michael Klemens (Aus)1:47:50
29Vincent Gouverneur (Bel)2:26:12
30Vincent Maillen (Bel)2:26:12
31Willem Hopstaken (Ned) Scholten  Cycling3:17:12

Amateur 4 stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garry James (Aus) Garry  James4:39:37
2John Cosgriff (Aus) Team  Redarc0:25:05
3Paul van  Hattem (Ned) Scholten  Cycling0:25:55
4Davide Cassani (Ita) Italian  Cistyc  Fibrosis  Foundation-­?FFC0:33:17
5Georg Vinczencz (Aut) Radsport  Waldherr0:38:27
6Andrew Radcliffe (Aus) the  greatcyclechallenge  &  Ride  Ettalong0:41:20
7Freddy Cassiers (Bel)0:45:34
8Jim Knudsen (Den) JJ  Peleton0:53:05
9Radim Novotny (Cze) Prestige  hotel0:59:07
10Greg Parr (Aus)2:42:02

