Image 1 of 8 Greg Saw takes the stage win and overall race lead today in his hometown of Atherton. (Image credit: Kenneth Lorentsen / Crocodile Trophy) Image 2 of 8 Australians dominate today's tough stage with steep, rocky climbs and fast, rough descents - Andrew Hall defends Amateur leader jersey (Image credit: Kenneth Lorentsen / Crocodile Trophy) Image 3 of 8 Venturing deep into the Australian bush - the new Atherton MTB Trails have gained popularity fast over the past few months (Image credit: Kenneth Lorentsen / Crocodile Trophy) Image 4 of 8 Perfect conditions for the XCO whippet David Rosa from Portugal - a rocky climb and fast descent at Atherton MTB Park (Image credit: Kenneth Lorentsen / Crocodile Trophy) Image 5 of 8 David Rosa claims the first boomerang for Portugal - wins Stage 3 at Atherton MTB Park (Image credit: Kenneth Lorentsen / Crocodile Trophy) Image 6 of 8 Greg Saw hangs on to the Crocodile Trophy Elite leader jersey after Stage 3 (Image credit: Kenneth Lorentsen / Crocodile Trophy) Image 7 of 8 The Australian elite racer Imogen Smith recovers well from Stage two and finishes as fastest woman today with almost an hour gap onto amateur racer Rita Esteves from Portugal (Image credit: Kenneth Lorentsen / Crocodile Trophy) Image 8 of 8 Ramses Bekkenk - handles today's conditions well, places second - now third in overall GC (Image credit: Kenneth Lorentsen / Crocodile Trophy)

Portuguese Olympian and Cross-Country (XCO) National Champion David Rosa won the marathon stage at Atherton MTB Park, which many experienced Crocodile Trophy racers described as one of the most challenging days in the history of the event. Held on parts of the Australian National Marathon Series course, Rosa won the stage with a four-minute gap ahead of Ramses Bekkenk from the Netherlands and yesterday's stage winner Greg Saw, who defended his overall race lead.

Imogen Smith made a strong return and was the fastest woman of the day.

Rosa had been today's race favourite and in a not so unexpected move after a neutralised ride from Lake Tinaroo to the town of Atherton, Rosa attacked right from the official start. Entering the vast Atherton MTB Park singletrail network as the lone escapee, he was able to quickly ride away from the elite group and keep a four-minute lead throughout the three laps on the 20km circuit.

"On the first lap I just had fun and got used to the tight switchback climb and fast rolling descents," Rosa said. "I found my rhythm and during the second lap I really tried to push it hard to increase my gap to the chasers but I paid for it on the third lap, my legs feel like concrete now," he said.

Since a broken wheel incident during the event's first stage on Saturday left him with almost an hour's gap, Rosa said he had some unfinished business at the Crocodile Trophy that he wanted to take care of today.

Finishing in 3:20 hours he concluded as he picked up the stage win trophy, an Australian boomerang, "I know, I can't get the overall top spot anymore; my gap is too high. So it was my goal to get a stage win and a few good placings to get as many UCI points as possible."

The elite group settled in behind Cory Wallace who kept the pace up during the first lap. Soon after, Ramses Bekkens, Greg Saw, Milton Ramos and Yuki Ikeda made their move, rode away from Wallace and finished after three laps in that order at the camp site at the Atherton Rifle Club.

Ideal race track for Australian amateur racers

In the amateur classes, the Australian competitors dominated their fields - and Canberran racers in particular. Andrew Hall defended his "Best Australian" leader jersey today with a top 10 overall position of today's stage in a race time of 3:40:47.271, only 20 minutes off the elite winner Rosa, and won the A2 (30+) category for the second consecutive time.

"This is the sort of race track that we Australians are used to, this style of riding I knew would suit us", said Hall. Fello Canberrans Jason Chalker (40+ stage winner) and Garry James (50+ stage winner) agreed. "We didn't have to train for this type of racing, we focused on the wide fireroad climbs to be competitive with the European racers", they explained. Andrew Lloyd from Newcastle (NSW) won the under-30's category in 3:44:24.013 today, crossing the line as 13th overall.

No change in the "Best Austrian" and "Best Australian" leader jerseys - Guido Thaler (AUT) and Ondrej Slezak (AUS) still have a tight grip on their respective titles.

Greg Saw defends leader jersey as fellow elites shuffle

Overall in the general classification, Greg Saw defended his leader jersey and now leads by 4:16.41 ahead of Spain's Milton Ramos and the Dutch rider Ramses Bekkenk (+11:03.85), who defends his third place. Cory Wallace is still fourth overall (+14:16.24) and Yuki Ikeda from Japan advances into fifth place. A big upset for the 2012 Crocodile Trophy Champion, Ivan Rybarik from the Czech Republic - at the start line today as category second overall, he crashes during the second lap today. Rybarik escapes uninjured, however, one of his bike wheels suffers some damage, causing him to loose valuable time and dropping back into sixth spot behind Ikeda in the overall elite category classification.

Tomorrow's fourth stage (72km / 2200m) will once again take the Crocodile Trophy racers around the Atherton region trails - first up a 500m elevation climb ascending to the top of the Great Dividing Range and then make a loop through the Herberton Range State Forest before descending back to camp.

Full Results

Elite men stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Rosa (Por) Liberty Seguros/Movefree 3:20:00 2 Ramses Bekkenk (Ned) Koga KMC 0:04:47 3 Greg Saw (Aus) iHus-Spiuk Norge 0:04:48 4 Milton Ramos (Spa) Intense-TowCar 0:05:59 5 Yuki Ikeda (Jpn) Topeak/Ergon/Canyon 0:07:12 6 Cory Wallace (Can) KONA Factory Team 0:11:02 7 Ondrej Slezak (Cze) Way2live Quantum Racing 0:12:13 8 Guido Thaler (Aut) CRAFT - Rocky Mountain 0:18:38 9 Márton Blazsó (Hun) Kross Hungary 0:21:00 10 Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige hotel 0:23:04

Elite women stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Imogen Smith (Aus) Subaru-MarathonMTB.com 4:31:49

Women amateur stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rita Esteves (Por) 5:18:02 2 Tania Tryhorn (Aus) 0:11:51 3 Sandra Starke 1:08:55 4 Sharman Parr (Aus) 1:55:22

Men amateur 1 stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Lloyd (Aus) 3:44:24 2 Jindra Knot (Cze) 0:39:34 3 Marek Tichy (Cze) 1:19:13 4 Benoit Smeuninx (Bel) 1:30:23

Men amateur 2 stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Hall (Aus) Vie 13 kustom apparel 3:40:47 2 Silva Tiago (Por) 0:01:37 3 Lander Vanhee (Bel) desperate husbands 0:08:00 4 Grant Webster (Aus) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racin 0:08:23 5 Michal Kafka (Cze) Way2live Quantum Racing 0:09:39 6 Jürgen Hofer (Aut) Jürgen Hofer 0:12:53 7 Adrian Scott (GBr) Pecker legs 0:15:51 8 Dan McNamara (Aus) Vie 13 kustom apparel 0:18:04 9 Michel Pannekeet (Ned) MTB Team Giant/Theo Schilder 0:20:05 10 Timothy Nelson (GBr) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racin 0:29:39

Men amateur 3 stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Chalker (Aus) Vie 13 kustom apparel 4:02:00 2 Lieven Machtelinckx (Bel) 0:01:15 3 Timothy Goulding (Aus) 0:02:09 4 Pascal De Meulenaer (Bel) Born2Bike 0:04:07 5 Tom Smets (Bel) O2Bikers 0:04:35 6 Alex Kooijman (Ned) Way2live Quantum Racing 0:04:39 7 Jaysen Searle (Aus) Team Redarc 0:05:11 8 Max Lelli (Ita) Italian Cistyc Fibrosis Founda 0:11:32 9 Matteo Marzotto (Ita) Italian Cistyc Fibrosis Founda 0:11:33 10 Ronny Raeymakers (Bel) Desert Duvel\'s 0:11:35

Men amateur 4 stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garry James (Aus) Garry James 4:06:09 2 John Cosgriff (Aus) Team Redarc 0:08:16 3 Andrew Radcliffe (Aus) the greatcyclechallenge & Ride 0:24:11 4 Freddy Cassiers (Bel) 0:35:13 5 Davide Cassani (Ita) Italian Cistyc Fibrosis Founda 0:36:55 6 Georg Vinczencz (Aut) Radsport Waldherr 0:40:11 7 Jim Knudsen (Den) JJ Peleton 0:43:48 8 Erik Van Meel (Bel) 0:45:31 9 Radim Novotny (Cze) Prestige hotel 1:10:29 10 Paul van Hattem (Ned) Scholten Cycling 1:22:41

Elite men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Saw (Nor) iHus-Spiuk Norge 8:36:45 2 Milton Ramos (Spa) Intense-TowCar 0:04:17 3 Ramses Bekkenk (Ned) Koga KMC 0:11:04 4 Cory Wallace (Can) KONA Factory Team 0:14:16 5 Yuki Ikeda (Jpn) Topeak/Ergon/Canyon 0:16:29 6 Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Way2live Quantum Racing 0:25:56 7 Márton Blazsó (Hun) Kross Hungary 0:27:24 8 Ondrej Slezak (Aus) Way2live Quantum Racing 0:28:26 9 Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige hotel 0:29:52 10 Guido Thaler (Aut) CRAFT - Rocky Mountain 0:36:36

Elite women general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Imogen Smith (Aus) Subaru-MarathonMTB.com 11:45:18

Amateur women general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rita Esteves 12:53:34 2 Tania Tryhorn 1:08:59 3 Sandra Starke 1:44:48 4 Sharman Parr 3:55:06

Amateur men 1 general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Lloyd (Way2live Quantum Racing) 9:39:10 2 Jindra Knot (Way2live Quantum Racing) 0:33:46 3 Benoit Smeuninx 2:24:03 4 Marek Tichy 3:45:03

Amateur men 2 general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Hall (Vie 13 kustom apparel) 9:16:55 2 Silva Tiago 0:22:07 3 Jürgen Hofer (Jürgen Hofer) 0:24:19 4 Grant Webster (Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racin) 0:25:07 5 Lander Vanhee (desperate husbands) 0:26:07 6 Michal Kafka (Way2live Quantum Racing) 0:39:05 7 Michel Pannekeet (MTB Team Giant/Theo Schilder A) 0:54:34 8 Dan McNamara (Vie 13 kustom apparel) 0:56:54 9 Adrian Scott (Pecker legs) 1:04:05 10 Timothy Nelson (Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racin) 1:07:16

Amateur men 3 general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Chalker (Vie 13 kustom apparel) 9:42:48 2 Max Lelli (Italian Cistyc Fibrosis Founda) 0:13:53 3 Timothy Goulding 0:31:45 4 Pascal De Meulenaer (Born2Bike) 0:43:31 5 Lieven Machtelinckx 0:43:36