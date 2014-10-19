Image 1 of 4 Greg Saw takes the stage win and overall race lead today in his hometown of Atherton. (Image credit: Kenneth Lorentsen / Crocodile Trophy) Image 2 of 4 Slezak, Ikeda and Rybarik on the chase. (Image credit: Kenneth Lorentsen / Crocodile Trophy) Image 3 of 4 David Rosa struggles with a sore knee on the steep climbs, Bekkens and Milton Ramos hang on with the latter digging deep to finish in second. (Image credit: Kenneth Lorentsen / Crocodile Trophy) Image 4 of 4 Cory Wallace catches up to the front group after fixing a loose head-set and still finishes in fourth today. (Image credit: Kenneth Lorentsen / Crocodile Trophy)

Today provided an emotional finish at Lake Tinaroo in Atherton for stage 2 of the Crocodile Trophy - Greg Saw, a homesick Australian, originally from Atherton and now living in Norway, not only took out the stage win in his hometown, but also took over the overall elite race lead. Milton Ramos came in second ahead of Ivan Rybarik, Cory Wallace and Jiri Krivanek. The fastest women today by about 10 minutes ahead of Imogen Smith was amateur rider Rita Estevez.

With his parents eagerly awaiting him at the finish line, Greg Saw took out today's stage win at Lake Tinaroo on the Atherton Tablelands. A brisk breeze blew across the lake as Saw crossed the line in 3:34:25 after a marathon race from Cairns through Dinden National Park and past Copperlode Dam towards the steep climb onto Mt Edith, the highest elevation of today. The gap of almost four minutes to second Ramos from Spain and yesterday's winner Rybarik was enough to even bring him the overall race lead and he will start tomorrow's third stage in the Crocodile Trophy's leader jersey.

"I really didn't expect this today - I was hoping for a good result because I wanted to do well, it's as if my life is going full-circle," said the teary-eyed 37-year old at the finish, who now resides in Norway with his wife and two children and who said that he came to the Crocodile Trophy to cure his homesickness. "I just miss the heat and I haven't been home much over the past 10 years, so when I saw that the new Atherton MTB Club was going to be part of the stage plan, I just had to come."

It seems that Saw's stage win was meant to be with many fellow elite riders suffering mechanicals. "I can't believe it - I had a flat on the exact same section of the race track as in 2012," said Rybarik, shaking his head about his now 2:30 gap in the general classification, in which he is second. Ramos is overall third with a gap of just over three minutes and Wallace dropped into fourth place - gaining a lot of time towards the end, a loose head-set on the handlebar early in today's race had forced him to stop and adjust it, loosing valuable time. Martin Blaszó from Hungary is now fifth overall.

Strong performance by amateur woman Estevez

Imogen Smith from Sydney still leads the women's field by four minutes, however, today's fastest woman was Rita Estevez from Portugal who finished then minutes ahead of Smith in 5:16:37.

The leaders' jerseys were awarded to Greg Saw and Imogen Smith in the elite categories and Ondrej Slezak remains in the Best Australian jersey. Guido Thaler defended his Austrian-leader jersey and in the amateur category Andrew Hall from Canberra will start in the Alpentour Trophy leader jersey tomorrow.

Stage 3

Tomorrow's third stage will have participants ride in neutral to Atherton's Rifle Club grounds, from which they will venture onto a 20km monster loop within the new Atherton MTB trail network. In total, three laps need to be completed on a very tight course with a lot of "Aussie-style" singletrack sections, which has riders speculating about the race favourites over dinner at Lake Tinaroo tonight.

Results

Elite men stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Saw (Aus) iHus-­?Spiuk Norge 3:34:25 2 Milton Ramos (Spa) Intense-­?TowCar 0:03:45 3 Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Way2live Quantum Racing 0:03:52 4 Cory Wallace (Can) Kona Factory Team 0:04:04 5 Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige hotel 0:06:42 6 Márton Blazsó (Hun) Kross Hungary 0:06:43 7 Ramses Bekkenk (Ned) Koga KMC 0:10:46 8 Yuki Ikeda (Jpn) Topeak/Ergon/Canyon 0:13:14 9 David Rosa (Por) Liberty Seguros/Movefree 0:13:15 10 Guido Thaler (Aut) Craft/Rocky Mountain 0:13:15 11 Ondrej Slezak (Aus) Way2live Quantum Racing 0:20:00 12 Leander Hamelink (Ned) 0:22:12 13 Alexander Geelhaar (Ger) Redheads Team / RC Schnaittachtal 0:25:30 14 Bjorn Rondelez (Bel) desperate husbands 0:28:39 15 Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru-­?MarathonMTB.com 0:47:44 16 Thomas Begert (Ger) Redheads Team / RC Schnaittachtal 1:07:31

Elite women stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Imogen Smith (Aus) Subaru-­?MarathonMTB.com 5:26:26 DNS Jasmin McMillan (Aus) Tenni's Rattle n Hum

Amateur women stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rita Esteves (Por) 5:16:37 2 Sandra Starke (Aus) 0:42:13 3 Tania Tryhorn (Aus) 1:01:04 4 Sharman Parr (Aus) 1:23:11 DNF Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel)

Men amateur 1 stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jindra Knot (Cze) Way2live Quantum Racing 4:04:29 2 Andrew Lloyd (Aus) Way2live Quantum Racing 0:06:25 3 Benoit Smeuninx (Bel) 0:34:07 4 Marek Tichy (Cze) 1:55:09

Men amateur 2 stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Hall (Aus) Vie 13 kustom apparel 3:50:59 2 Silva Tiago (Por) 0:06:23 3 Jürgen Hofer (Aut) Jürgen Hofer 0:09:07 4 Lander Vanhee (Bel) desperate husbands 0:13:19 5 Grant Webster (Aus) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 0:13:32 6 Dan McNamara (Aus) Vie 13 kustom apparel 0:19:17 7 Timothy Nelson (GBr) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 0:23:31 8 Michel Pannekeet (Ned) MTB Team Giant/Theo Schilder Alkmaar 0:29:42 9 Michal Kafka (Cze) Way2live Quantum Racing 0:31:26 10 Marthijs Wegdam (Ned) Scholten Cycling 0:32:10 11 Adrian Scott (GBr) Pecker legs 0:39:50 12 Martin Wisata (Aut) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 0:48:00 13 Diedrik De Mulder (Bel) 1:01:10 14 Iader Fabbri (Ita) Italian Cistyc Fibrosis Foundation-­?FFC 1:01:14 15 Jason Derecourt (NZl) 1:19:59 16 Garrett Sherman (Can) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 1:43:45 17 Heikki Segaert (Bel) 1:45:16 18 Patric Wiedmer (Swi) 2:06:01

Men Amateur 3 stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Chalker (Aus) Vie 13 kustom apparel 3:57:23 2 Max Lelli (Ita) Italian Cistyc Fibrosis Foundation-­?FFC 0:00:01 3 Timothy Goulding (Aus) 0:18:48 4 Ignace Spruyt (Bel) 0:21:02 5 Pascal De Meulenaer (Bel) Born2Bike 0:28:01 6 Lieven Machtelinckx (Bel) 0:33:16 7 Clayton Locke (Aus) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 0:41:07 8 Alex Kooijman (Ned) Way2live Quantum Racing 0:41:09 9 Marco Mosti (Ita) Jolly Bike 0:43:57 10 Jaysen Searle (Aus) Team Redarc 0:45:32 11 Geert Biesmans (Bel) 0:48:46 12 Tom Smets (Bel) O2Bikers 0:48:47 13 Dominique Van der Bruggen BEL (Bel) Alu-­?team 0:52:11 14 Pierre Castagne (Bel) 0:52:50 15 Filip Bloch (Cze) Way2live Quantum Racing 0:52:58 16 Marchel Van der Heyden (Ned) Harsco metals 0:53:48 17 Matteo Marzotto (Ita) Italian Cistyc Fibrosis Foundation-­?FFC 0:54:49 18 Ronny Raeymakers (Bel) Desert Duvel\'s 0:54:56 19 Gavin Rumbles (GBr) CC Luton 0:59:51 20 David De Chellis (Aus) Get up. 1:00:30 21 Bronislav Skovajsa (Cze) Six Monkeys 1:06:25 22 Willem Hopstaken (Ned) Scholten Cycling 1:08:59 23 Olaf Trenner (Ger) Trenner der Renner 1:13:34 24 Markus Alschner (Aut) Bike Experience Vienna 1:17:26 25 Michael Klemens (Aus) 1:17:28 26 Robert Kleiner (Cze) Way2live Quantum Racing 1:24:12 27 Warren Pike (Aus) CycleFNQ/Crank\'D 1:26:15 28 Luc Devooght (Bel) desperate husbands 1:34:42 29 Jesper Ravn (NZl) JJ Peleton 1:39:01 30 Jason Smith (Aus) 1:39:58 31 Hans-­?Peter Schärer (Swi) 1:59:37 32 Vincent Gouverneur (Bel) 2:18:40 33 Vincent Maillen (Bel) 2:39:06

Men amateur 4 stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garry James (Aus) Garry James 4:23:11 2 John Cosgriff (Aus) Team Redarc 0:19:44 3 Paul van Hattem (Ned) Scholten Cycling 0:29:15 4 Davide Cassani (Ita) Italian Cistyc Fibrosis Foundation-­?FFC 0:29:17 5 Jim Knudsen (Den) JJ Peleton 0:35:34 6 Freddy Cassiers (Bel) 0:35:52 7 Andrew Radcliffe (Aus) the greatcyclechallenge & Ride Ettalong 0:48:43 8 Georg Vinczencz (Aut) Radsport Waldherr 0:51:39 9 Otta Matousek (Cze) ITchampions 1:04:45 10 Radim Novotny (Cze) Prestige hotel 1:06:15 11 Erik Van Meel (Bel) 1:08:58 DNS Greg Parr (Aus) 2:16:39 DNS Scott McLennan (Aus) Tenni's Rattle n Hum

Elite men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Saw (Aus) iHus-­?Spiuk Norge 5:11:58 2 Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Way2live Quantum Racing 0:02:30 3 Milton Ramos (Spa) Intense-­?TowCar 0:03:05 4 Cory Wallace (Can) Kona Factory Team 0:08:02 5 Márton Blazsó (Hun) HUN Kross Hungary 0:11:02 6 Ramses Bekkenk (Ned) Koga KMC 0:11:04 7 Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige hotel 0:11:35 8 Yuki Ikeda (Jpn) Topeak/Ergon/Canyon 0:14:04 9 Ondrej Slezak (Aus) Way2live Quantum Racing 0:21:00 10 Guido Thaler (Aut) Craft/Rocky Mountain 0:22:46 11 Alexander Geelhaar (Ger) Redheads Team / RC Schnaittachtal 0:34:25 12 Leander Hamelink (Ned) 0:39:46 13 Bjorn Rondelez (Bel) desperate husbands 0:43:37 14 Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru-­?MarathonMTB.com 0:57:52 15 David Rosa (Por) Liberty Seguros/Movefree 1:05:18 16 Thomas Begert (Ger) Redheads Team / RC Schnaittachtal 1:34:38

Elite women general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Imogen Smith (Aus) Subaru-­?MarathonMTB.com 7:31:32

Amateur men 1 general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jindra Knot (Cze) Way2live Quantum Racing 5:48:57 2 Andrew Lloyd (Aus) Way2live Quantum Racing 0:05:49 3 Benoit Smeuninx (Bel) 0:59:29 4 Marek Tichy (Cze) 2:31:39

Amateur men 2 general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Hall (Aus) Vie 13 kustom apparel 5:36:09 2 Jürgen Hofer (Aut) Jürgen Hofer 0:11:24 3 Grant Webster (Aus) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 0:16:43 4 Lander Vanhee (Bel) desperate husbands 0:18:06 5 Silva Tiago (Por) 0:20:29 6 Michal Kafka (Cze) Way2live Quantum Racing 0:29:25 7 Michel Pannekeet (Ned) MTB Team Giant/Theo Schilder Alkmaar 0:34:28 8 Timothy Nelson (GBr) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 0:37:35 9 Dan McNamara (Aus) Vie 13 kustom apparel 0:38:50 10 Marthijs Wegdam (Ned) Scholten Cycling 0:43:45 11 Adrian Scott (GBr) Pecker legs 0:48:13 12 Martin Wisata (Aut) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 0:54:20 13 Iader Fabbri (Ita) Italian Cistyc Fibrosis Foundation-­?FFC 1:08:35 14 Diedrik De Mulder (Bel) 1:25:08 15 Jason Derecourt (NZl) 1:51:49 16 Heikki Segaert (Bel) 2:05:08 17 Garrett Sherman (Can) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 2:07:17 18 Patric Wiedmer (Swi) 2:33:39

Amateur men 3 general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Chalker (Aus) Vie 13 kustom apparel 5:40:47 2 Max Lelli (Ita) Italian Cistyc Fibrosis Foundation-­?FFC 0:02:22 3 Timothy Goulding (Aus) 0:29:38 4 Ignace Spruyt (Bel) 0:30:30 5 Pascal De Meulenaer (Bel) Born2Bike 0:39:24 6 Lieven Machtelinckx (Bel) 0:42:22 7 Alex Kooijman (Ned) Way2live Quantum Racing 0:59:55 8 Clayton Locke (Aus) Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racing 1:00:30 9 Jaysen Searle (Aus) Team Redarc 1:00:32 10 Marco Mosti (Ita) Jolly Bike 1:02:24 11 Matteo Marzotto (Ita) Italian Cistyc Fibrosis Foundation-­?FFC 1:03:50 12 Tom Smets (Bel) O2Bikers 1:06:22 13 Marchel Van der Heyden (Ned) Harsco metals 1:06:26 14 Pierre Castagne (Bel) 1:10:36 15 Ronny Raeymakers (Bel) Desert Duvel\'s 1:11:10 16 Geert Biesmans (Bel) 1:11:26 17 Filip Bloch (Cze) Way2live Quantum Racing 1:12:52 18 Dominique Van der Bruggen BEL (Bel) Alu-­?team 1:13:47 19 Gavin Rumbles (GBr) CC Luton 1:17:47 20 David De Chellis (Aus) Get up. 1:21:14 21 Bronislav Skovajsa (Cze) Six Monkeys 1:34:14 22 Robert Kleiner (Cze) Way2live Quantum Racing 1:35:56 23 Michael Klemens (Aus) 1:38:12 24 Olaf Trenner (Ger) Trenner der Renner 1:39:49 25 Markus Alschner (Aut) Bike Experience Vienna 1:42:02 26 Willem Hopstaken (Ned) Scholten Cycling 1:44:23 27 Warren Pike (Aus) CycleFNQ/Crank\'D 1:50:22 28 Jason Smith (Aus) 2:04:08 29 Luc Devooght (Bel) desperate husbands 2:12:17 30 Jesper Ravn (NZl) JJ Peleton 2:16:36 31 Hans-­?Peter Schärer (Swi) 2:29:18 32 Vincent Gouverneur (Bel) 2:42:04 33 Vincent Maillen (Bel) 3:14:46

Amateur men 4 general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garry James (Aus) Garry James 6:14:27 2 John Cosgriff (Aus) Team Redarc 0:27:23 3 Davide Cassani (Ita) Italian Cistyc Fibrosis Foundation-­?FFC 0:30:33 4 Freddy Cassiers (Bel) 0:46:55 5 Andrew Radcliffe (Aus) the greatcyclechallenge & Ride Ettalong 0:59:45 6 Jim Knudsen (Den) JJ Peleton 1:05:15 7 Georg Vinczencz (Aut) Radsport Waldherr 1:09:49 8 Otta Matousek (Cze) ITchampions 1:25:33 9 Erik Van Meel (Bel) 1:27:45 10 Paul van Hattem (Ned) Scholten Cycling 1:29:53 11 Radim Novotny (Cze) Prestige hotel 1:37:25 12 Greg Parr (Aus) 2:39:24