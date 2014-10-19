Trending

Saw celebrates Crocodile Trophy stage 2 win in his hometown

Amateur woman Estevez faster than all the female pros on the day

Image 1 of 4

Greg Saw takes the stage win and overall race lead today in his hometown of Atherton.

Greg Saw takes the stage win and overall race lead today in his hometown of Atherton.
(Image credit: Kenneth Lorentsen / Crocodile Trophy)
Image 2 of 4

Slezak, Ikeda and Rybarik on the chase.

Slezak, Ikeda and Rybarik on the chase.
(Image credit: Kenneth Lorentsen / Crocodile Trophy)
Image 3 of 4

David Rosa struggles with a sore knee on the steep climbs, Bekkens and Milton Ramos hang on with the latter digging deep to finish in second.

David Rosa struggles with a sore knee on the steep climbs, Bekkens and Milton Ramos hang on with the latter digging deep to finish in second.
(Image credit: Kenneth Lorentsen / Crocodile Trophy)
Image 4 of 4

Cory Wallace catches up to the front group after fixing a loose head-set and still finishes in fourth today.

Cory Wallace catches up to the front group after fixing a loose head-set and still finishes in fourth today.
(Image credit: Kenneth Lorentsen / Crocodile Trophy)

Today provided an emotional finish at Lake Tinaroo in Atherton for stage 2 of the Crocodile Trophy - Greg Saw, a homesick Australian, originally from Atherton and now living in Norway, not only took out the stage win in his hometown, but also took over the overall elite race lead. Milton Ramos came in second ahead of Ivan Rybarik, Cory Wallace and Jiri Krivanek. The fastest women today by about 10 minutes ahead of Imogen Smith was amateur rider Rita Estevez.

With his parents eagerly awaiting him at the finish line, Greg Saw took out today's stage win at Lake Tinaroo on the Atherton Tablelands. A brisk breeze blew across the lake as Saw crossed the line in 3:34:25 after a marathon race from Cairns through Dinden National Park and past Copperlode Dam towards the steep climb onto Mt Edith, the highest elevation of today. The gap of almost four minutes to second Ramos from Spain and yesterday's winner Rybarik was enough to even bring him the overall race lead and he will start tomorrow's third stage in the Crocodile Trophy's leader jersey.

"I really didn't expect this today - I was hoping for a good result because I wanted to do well, it's as if my life is going full-circle," said the teary-eyed 37-year old at the finish, who now resides in Norway with his wife and two children and who said that he came to the Crocodile Trophy to cure his homesickness. "I just miss the heat and I haven't been home much over the past 10 years, so when I saw that the new Atherton MTB Club was going to be part of the stage plan, I just had to come."

It seems that Saw's stage win was meant to be with many fellow elite riders suffering mechanicals. "I can't believe it - I had a flat on the exact same section of the race track as in 2012," said Rybarik, shaking his head about his now 2:30 gap in the general classification, in which he is second. Ramos is overall third with a gap of just over three minutes and Wallace dropped into fourth place - gaining a lot of time towards the end, a loose head-set on the handlebar early in today's race had forced him to stop and adjust it, loosing valuable time. Martin Blaszó from Hungary is now fifth overall.

Strong performance by amateur woman Estevez

Imogen Smith from Sydney still leads the women's field by four minutes, however, today's fastest woman was Rita Estevez from Portugal who finished then minutes ahead of Smith in 5:16:37.

The leaders' jerseys were awarded to Greg Saw and Imogen Smith in the elite categories and Ondrej Slezak remains in the Best Australian jersey. Guido Thaler defended his Austrian-leader jersey and in the amateur category Andrew Hall from Canberra will start in the Alpentour Trophy leader jersey tomorrow.

Stage 3

Tomorrow's third stage will have participants ride in neutral to Atherton's Rifle Club grounds, from which they will venture onto a 20km monster loop within the new Atherton MTB trail network. In total, three laps need to be completed on a very tight course with a lot of "Aussie-style" singletrack sections, which has riders speculating about the race favourites over dinner at Lake Tinaroo tonight.

Results

Elite men stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Saw (Aus) iHus-­?Spiuk  Norge3:34:25
2Milton Ramos (Spa) Intense-­?TowCar0:03:45
3Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Way2live  Quantum  Racing0:03:52
4Cory Wallace (Can) Kona Factory Team0:04:04
5Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige  hotel0:06:42
6Márton Blazsó (Hun) Kross  Hungary0:06:43
7Ramses Bekkenk (Ned) Koga  KMC0:10:46
8Yuki Ikeda (Jpn) Topeak/Ergon/Canyon0:13:14
9David Rosa (Por) Liberty  Seguros/Movefree0:13:15
10Guido Thaler (Aut) Craft/Rocky Mountain0:13:15
11Ondrej Slezak (Aus) Way2live  Quantum  Racing0:20:00
12Leander Hamelink (Ned)0:22:12
13Alexander Geelhaar (Ger) Redheads  Team  /  RC  Schnaittachtal0:25:30
14Bjorn Rondelez (Bel) desperate  husbands0:28:39
15Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru-­?MarathonMTB.com0:47:44
16Thomas Begert (Ger) Redheads  Team  /  RC  Schnaittachtal1:07:31

Elite women stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Imogen Smith (Aus) Subaru-­?MarathonMTB.com5:26:26
DNSJasmin McMillan (Aus) Tenni's  Rattle  n  Hum

Amateur women stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rita Esteves (Por)5:16:37
2Sandra Starke (Aus)0:42:13
3Tania Tryhorn (Aus)1:01:04
4Sharman Parr (Aus)1:23:11
DNFTinneke Van  de  Voorde (Bel)

Men amateur 1 stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jindra Knot (Cze) Way2live  Quantum  Racing4:04:29
2Andrew Lloyd (Aus) Way2live  Quantum  Racing0:06:25
3Benoit Smeuninx (Bel)0:34:07
4Marek Tichy (Cze)1:55:09

Men amateur 2 stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Hall (Aus) Vie  13  kustom  apparel3:50:59
2Silva Tiago (Por)0:06:23
3Jürgen Hofer (Aut) Jürgen  Hofer0:09:07
4Lander Vanhee (Bel) desperate  husbands0:13:19
5Grant Webster (Aus) Il  Pastaio  /  Rocky  Trail  Racing0:13:32
6Dan McNamara (Aus) Vie  13  kustom  apparel0:19:17
7Timothy Nelson (GBr) Il  Pastaio  /  Rocky  Trail  Racing0:23:31
8Michel Pannekeet (Ned) MTB  Team  Giant/Theo  Schilder  Alkmaar0:29:42
9Michal Kafka (Cze) Way2live  Quantum  Racing0:31:26
10Marthijs Wegdam (Ned) Scholten  Cycling0:32:10
11Adrian Scott (GBr) Pecker  legs0:39:50
12Martin Wisata (Aut) Il  Pastaio  /  Rocky  Trail  Racing0:48:00
13Diedrik De  Mulder (Bel)1:01:10
14Iader Fabbri (Ita) Italian  Cistyc  Fibrosis  Foundation-­?FFC1:01:14
15Jason Derecourt (NZl)1:19:59
16Garrett Sherman (Can) Il  Pastaio  /  Rocky  Trail  Racing1:43:45
17Heikki Segaert (Bel)1:45:16
18Patric Wiedmer (Swi)2:06:01

Men Amateur 3 stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Chalker (Aus) Vie  13  kustom  apparel3:57:23
2Max Lelli (Ita) Italian  Cistyc  Fibrosis  Foundation-­?FFC0:00:01
3Timothy Goulding (Aus)0:18:48
4Ignace Spruyt (Bel)0:21:02
5Pascal De  Meulenaer (Bel) Born2Bike0:28:01
6Lieven Machtelinckx (Bel)0:33:16
7Clayton Locke (Aus) Il  Pastaio  /  Rocky  Trail  Racing0:41:07
8Alex Kooijman (Ned) Way2live  Quantum  Racing0:41:09
9Marco Mosti (Ita) Jolly  Bike0:43:57
10Jaysen Searle (Aus) Team  Redarc0:45:32
11Geert Biesmans (Bel)0:48:46
12Tom Smets (Bel) O2Bikers0:48:47
13Dominique Van  der  Bruggen BEL (Bel) Alu-­?team0:52:11
14Pierre Castagne (Bel)0:52:50
15Filip Bloch (Cze) Way2live  Quantum  Racing0:52:58
16Marchel Van  der  Heyden (Ned) Harsco  metals0:53:48
17Matteo Marzotto (Ita) Italian  Cistyc  Fibrosis  Foundation-­?FFC0:54:49
18Ronny Raeymakers (Bel) Desert  Duvel\'s0:54:56
19Gavin Rumbles (GBr) CC  Luton0:59:51
20David De  Chellis (Aus) Get  up.1:00:30
21Bronislav Skovajsa (Cze) Six  Monkeys1:06:25
22Willem Hopstaken (Ned) Scholten  Cycling1:08:59
23Olaf Trenner (Ger) Trenner  der  Renner1:13:34
24Markus Alschner (Aut) Bike  Experience  Vienna1:17:26
25Michael Klemens (Aus)1:17:28
26Robert Kleiner (Cze) Way2live  Quantum  Racing1:24:12
27Warren Pike (Aus) CycleFNQ/Crank\'D1:26:15
28Luc Devooght (Bel) desperate  husbands1:34:42
29Jesper Ravn (NZl) JJ  Peleton1:39:01
30Jason Smith (Aus)1:39:58
31Hans-­?Peter Schärer (Swi)1:59:37
32Vincent Gouverneur (Bel)2:18:40
33Vincent Maillen (Bel)2:39:06

Men amateur 4 stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garry James (Aus) Garry  James4:23:11
2John Cosgriff (Aus) Team  Redarc0:19:44
3Paul van  Hattem (Ned) Scholten  Cycling0:29:15
4Davide Cassani (Ita) Italian  Cistyc  Fibrosis  Foundation-­?FFC0:29:17
5Jim Knudsen (Den) JJ  Peleton0:35:34
6Freddy Cassiers (Bel)0:35:52
7Andrew Radcliffe (Aus) the  greatcyclechallenge  &  Ride  Ettalong0:48:43
8Georg Vinczencz (Aut) Radsport  Waldherr0:51:39
9Otta Matousek (Cze) ITchampions1:04:45
10Radim Novotny (Cze) Prestige  hotel1:06:15
11Erik Van  Meel (Bel)1:08:58
DNSGreg Parr (Aus)2:16:39
DNSScott McLennan (Aus) Tenni's  Rattle  n  Hum

Elite men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Saw (Aus) iHus-­?Spiuk  Norge5:11:58
2Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Way2live  Quantum  Racing0:02:30
3Milton Ramos (Spa) Intense-­?TowCar0:03:05
4Cory Wallace (Can) Kona Factory Team0:08:02
5Márton Blazsó (Hun) HUN Kross  Hungary0:11:02
6Ramses Bekkenk (Ned) Koga  KMC0:11:04
7Jiri Krivanek (Cze) Prestige  hotel0:11:35
8Yuki Ikeda (Jpn) Topeak/Ergon/Canyon0:14:04
9Ondrej Slezak (Aus) Way2live  Quantum  Racing0:21:00
10Guido Thaler (Aut) Craft/Rocky Mountain0:22:46
11Alexander Geelhaar (Ger) Redheads  Team  /  RC  Schnaittachtal0:34:25
12Leander Hamelink (Ned)0:39:46
13Bjorn Rondelez (Bel) desperate  husbands0:43:37
14Mike Blewitt (Aus) Subaru-­?MarathonMTB.com0:57:52
15David Rosa (Por) Liberty  Seguros/Movefree1:05:18
16Thomas Begert (Ger) Redheads  Team  /  RC  Schnaittachtal1:34:38

Elite women general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Imogen Smith (Aus) Subaru-­?MarathonMTB.com7:31:32

Amateur men 1 general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jindra Knot (Cze) Way2live  Quantum  Racing5:48:57
2Andrew Lloyd (Aus) Way2live  Quantum  Racing0:05:49
3Benoit Smeuninx (Bel)0:59:29
4Marek Tichy (Cze)2:31:39

Amateur men 2 general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Hall (Aus) Vie  13  kustom  apparel5:36:09
2Jürgen Hofer (Aut) Jürgen  Hofer0:11:24
3Grant Webster (Aus) Il  Pastaio  /  Rocky  Trail  Racing0:16:43
4Lander Vanhee (Bel) desperate  husbands0:18:06
5Silva Tiago (Por)0:20:29
6Michal Kafka (Cze) Way2live  Quantum  Racing0:29:25
7Michel Pannekeet (Ned) MTB  Team  Giant/Theo  Schilder  Alkmaar0:34:28
8Timothy Nelson (GBr) Il  Pastaio  /  Rocky  Trail  Racing0:37:35
9Dan McNamara (Aus) Vie  13  kustom  apparel0:38:50
10Marthijs Wegdam (Ned) Scholten  Cycling0:43:45
11Adrian Scott (GBr) Pecker  legs0:48:13
12Martin Wisata (Aut) Il  Pastaio  /  Rocky  Trail  Racing0:54:20
13Iader Fabbri (Ita) Italian  Cistyc  Fibrosis  Foundation-­?FFC1:08:35
14Diedrik De  Mulder (Bel)1:25:08
15Jason Derecourt (NZl)1:51:49
16Heikki Segaert (Bel)2:05:08
17Garrett Sherman (Can) Il  Pastaio  /  Rocky  Trail  Racing2:07:17
18Patric Wiedmer (Swi)2:33:39

Amateur men 3 general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Chalker (Aus) Vie  13  kustom  apparel5:40:47
2Max Lelli (Ita) Italian  Cistyc  Fibrosis  Foundation-­?FFC0:02:22
3Timothy Goulding (Aus)0:29:38
4Ignace Spruyt (Bel)0:30:30
5Pascal De  Meulenaer (Bel) Born2Bike0:39:24
6Lieven Machtelinckx (Bel)0:42:22
7Alex Kooijman (Ned) Way2live  Quantum  Racing0:59:55
8Clayton Locke (Aus) Il  Pastaio  /  Rocky  Trail  Racing1:00:30
9Jaysen Searle (Aus) Team  Redarc1:00:32
10Marco Mosti (Ita) Jolly  Bike1:02:24
11Matteo Marzotto (Ita) Italian  Cistyc  Fibrosis  Foundation-­?FFC1:03:50
12Tom Smets (Bel) O2Bikers1:06:22
13Marchel Van  der  Heyden (Ned) Harsco  metals1:06:26
14Pierre Castagne (Bel)1:10:36
15Ronny Raeymakers (Bel) Desert  Duvel\'s1:11:10
16Geert Biesmans (Bel)1:11:26
17Filip Bloch (Cze) Way2live  Quantum  Racing1:12:52
18Dominique Van  der  Bruggen BEL (Bel) Alu-­?team1:13:47
19Gavin Rumbles (GBr) CC  Luton1:17:47
20David De  Chellis (Aus) Get  up.1:21:14
21Bronislav Skovajsa (Cze) Six  Monkeys1:34:14
22Robert Kleiner (Cze) Way2live  Quantum  Racing1:35:56
23Michael Klemens (Aus)1:38:12
24Olaf Trenner (Ger) Trenner  der  Renner1:39:49
25Markus Alschner (Aut) Bike  Experience  Vienna1:42:02
26Willem Hopstaken (Ned) Scholten  Cycling1:44:23
27Warren Pike (Aus) CycleFNQ/Crank\'D1:50:22
28Jason Smith (Aus)2:04:08
29Luc Devooght (Bel) desperate  husbands2:12:17
30Jesper Ravn (NZl) JJ  Peleton2:16:36
31Hans-­?Peter Schärer (Swi)2:29:18
32Vincent Gouverneur (Bel)2:42:04
33Vincent Maillen (Bel)3:14:46

Amateur men 4 general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garry James (Aus) Garry  James6:14:27
2John Cosgriff (Aus) Team  Redarc0:27:23
3Davide Cassani (Ita) Italian  Cistyc  Fibrosis  Foundation-­?FFC0:30:33
4Freddy Cassiers (Bel)0:46:55
5Andrew Radcliffe (Aus) the  greatcyclechallenge  &  Ride  Ettalong0:59:45
6Jim Knudsen (Den) JJ  Peleton1:05:15
7Georg Vinczencz (Aut) Radsport  Waldherr1:09:49
8Otta Matousek (Cze) ITchampions1:25:33
9Erik Van  Meel (Bel)1:27:45
10Paul van  Hattem (Ned) Scholten  Cycling1:29:53
11Radim Novotny (Cze) Prestige  hotel1:37:25
12Greg Parr (Aus)2:39:24

Amateur women general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rita Esteves (Por)7:35:32
2Sandra Starke (Aus)0:35:54
3Tania Tryhorn (Aus)0:57:08
4Sharman Parr (Aus)1:59:44

Latest on Cyclingnews