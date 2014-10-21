Trending

Cory Wallace claims stage win on Atherton Tablelands

Greg Saw maintains overall race lead

Canadian National Marathon Champion Cory Wallace (front) and last year's Australian Crocodile Trophy winner Mark Frendo racing on the Atherton mountain bike trails during the Crocodile Trophy in 2013.

(Image credit: Kenneth Lorentsen / Crocodile Trophy)
Cory Wallace keeps his two minute lead on the rough terrain of Stage 4, races consistently

(Image credit: Kenneth Lorentsen / Crocodile Trophy)
Cory Wallace wins today's fourth stage of the Crocodile Trophy on the Atherton Tablelands

(Image credit: Kenneth Lorentsen / Crocodile Trophy)
Guido Thaler and Milton Ramos

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Imogen Smith enjoying the race experience in the Atherton region

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Greg Saw and Ramses Bekkenk on the chase after the bull attack in the thick rainforests of the Herberton Range Stage Forest on the Atherton Tablelands

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)

While the overall race lead remains with Atherton's Greg Saw, today the Crocodile Trophy is celebrating its fourth elite stage winner with Cory Wallace. The Canadian National Marathon Champion finished almost three minutes ahead of Ramses Bekkenk (NED) and Greg Saw after a wild ride, only narrowly escaping the attack of a wild bull. Austrian Guido Thaler achieves a personal best at the Crocodile Trophy with a fourth place ahead of Milton Ramos (ESP).

The Elite Women Imogen Smith calls today's stage "the best one yet".

Today's stage had been a wild ride, said Wallace, as he crossed the finish after 3h11:10.81, which pushed him up into third overall and only half a minute behind Ramses Bekkenk (NED) who advanced into second place after four stages.

"On the first section before the technical feed zone suddenly there was this herd of wild cows and this black bull - it was huge - was chasing us," Wallace recounted the close encounter with the "locals" that must have motivated him to pedal even harder because he arrived at said feedzone with a two-minute gap to a chase group including Bekkenk, Saw, Thaler and Milton Ramos from Spain, who weren't as lucky as Wallace. They had to duck and dive to get away from the bull. "I've raced the Crocodile Trophy three times already, but that was the single scariest moment so far," admitted Wallace.

"That bull's horns were wider than my handlebars", confirmed Saw, who was forced off the track, crashed and suffered nasty rashes from a Stinging Tree, a vicious native plant, to escape the wild animal's attack. Thaler was happy with his fourth place and said that he enjoyed the many different terrains and settings that the race track offered today. "There were long, steady climbs, which really suit me, especially now that I've finally recovered from my jetlag. The sandy sections reminded me of home - it was like riding in snow," he said.

While several riders in the mid-field reported snake sightings on various sections of the tough race track, Ramos lost almost 10 minutes against the overall leader, Saw, and dropped back to fourth place in the general classification.

In windy conditions, today's stage had riders climb to the top of the Great Dividing Range, which is Australia's most substantial mountain range and the third longest land-based range in the world. The range stretches more than 3,500 kilometres from the northern tip of Queensland all the way through New South Wales and deep into the southern Victoria. Because of its location near the coast and specific topography, it is a relatively well-watered and fertile area - the Atherton Tableland region is one of the "fruit bowls" of Australia.

Imogen Smith in her element in Atherton

"This must have been the best Croc stage ever," the rider from Sydney proclaimed at the finish today. "It just had everything - open fire road climbs, dark and moist jungle trails, sandy sections, rocky descents, river crossings - it was hard, but I actually really enjoyed it", she added.

With her strong performance and positive attitude Imogen Smith has earned the respect of fellow racers and the men in particular. "I am the only Elite Women this year, so when I ride, after an hour or so, I try not to let any of the guys overtake me, it keeps me motivated on a long day", explained Imogen Smith.

"The Crocodile Trophy is a really friendly race and I enjoy the atmosphere out on track and in the event centre," she added. The fastest amateur woman today was Sandra Starkey from Melbourne and Rita Esteves still leads the category by almost one and a half hours after four stages overall. Rita Esteves chose the Crocodile Trophy and Australia as her honeymoon destination and her new husband Tiago Silva won in the male amateur 30+ category, adding another boomerang to the family collection after Rita's stage win yesterday.

And again the Canberran riders were victorious - Andrew Hall keeps the amateur leader jersey, Jason Chalker in the 40+ and Garry James in the 50+ categories. Ondrej Slezak successfully defends the "Best Australian" leader jersey yet again.

Tomorrow's fifth stage (95km / 2700m) will take the Crocodile Trophy race circus to Irvinebank, a small mining town, via Hasties Swamp National Park to Herberton and past Mt Misery, an infamous landmark among Crocodile Trophy finishers - long, steep climbs and fast, rocky descents on wide mining access roads await.

Brief Results

Elite men stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cory Wallace (Can) KONA Factory Team3:11:10
2Ramses Bekkenk (Ned) Koga KMC0:02:40
3Greg Saw (Aus) iHus-Spiuk Norge0:02:41
4Guido Thaler (Aut) CRAFT - Rocky Mountain0:09:23
5Milton Ramos (Spa) Intense-TowCar0:12:18

Elite women stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Imogen Smith (Aus) Subaru-MarathonMTB.com4:44:33

Amateur men 1 stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jindra Knot (Cze)3:37:22
2Andrew Lloyd (Aus)0:25:23
3Benoit Smeuninx (Bel)0:48:03
4Marek Tichy (Cze)1:22:28

Amateur men 2 stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silva Tiago (Por)3:38:04
2Andrew Hall (Aus) Vie 13 Kustum Apparel0:04:30
3Jurgen Hofer (Aut) Jurgen Hofer0:07:18
4Michel Pannekeet (Ned) Team Giant-Theo Schilder A0:10:05
5Lander Vanhee (Bel) Desperate Husbands0:17:09

Amateur men 3 stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Chalker (Aus) Vie 13 kustom apparel3:56:29
2Timothy Goulding (Aus)0:00:03
3Jaysen Searle (Aus) Team Redarc0:04:01
4Pascal De Meulenaer (Bel) Born2Bike0:07:59
5Tom Smets (Bel) O2Bikers0:12:00

Amateur men 4 stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garry James (Aus) Garry James3:57:47
2John Cosgriff (Aus) Team Redarc0:16:06
3Andrew Radcliffe (Aus) the greatcyclechallenge & Ride0:20:42
4Jim Knudsen (Den) JJ Peleton0:23:14
5Davide Cassani (Ita) Italian Cistyc Fibrosis Founda0:35:48

Amateur women stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandra Starkey (Aus)5:16:41
2Rita Esteves (Por)0:14:14
3Tania Tryhorn (Aus)0:33:24
4Sharman Parr (Aus)1:01:41

Elite men general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Saw (Nor) iHus-Spiuk Norge11:50:36
2Ramses Bekkenk (Ned) Koga KMC0:11:02
3Cory Wallace (Can) KONA Factory Team0:11:34
4Milton Ramos (Spa) Intense-TowCar0:13:53
5Yuki Ikeda (Jpn) Topeak/Ergon/Canyon0:36:34

Elite women general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Imogen Smith (Aus) Subaru-MarathonMTB.com16:29:50

Amateur men 1 general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Lloyd (Way2live Quantum Racing)13:41:55
2Jindra Knot (Way2live Quantum Racing)0:08:21
3Benoit Smeuninx2:46:42
4Marek Tichy4:42:07

Amateur men 2 general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Hall (Vie 13 kustom apparel)12:59:28
2Silva Tiago0:17:36
3Jürgen Hofer (Jürgen Hofer)0:27:07
4Grant Webster (Il Pastaio / Rocky Trail Racin)0:38:29
5Lander Vanhee (desperate husbands)0:38:46

Amateur men 3 general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Chalker (Vie 13 kustom apparel)13:39:15
2Timothy Goulding0:31:50
3Max Lelli (Italian Cistyc Fibrosis Founda)0:50:58
4Pascal De Meulenaer (Born2Bike)0:51:30
5Lieven Machtelinckx0:55:57

Amateur men 4 general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garry James (Garry James)14:18:22
2John Cosgriff (Team Redarc)0:51:46
3Davide Cassani (Italian Cistyc Fibrosis Founda)1:43:16
4Andrew Radcliffe (the greatcyclechallenge & Ride)2:11:39
5Jim Knudsen (JJ Peleton)2:12:17

Amateur women general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rita Esteves (Por)18:24:28
2Tania Tryhorn (Aus)1:28:09
3Sandra Starkey1:30:34
4Sharman Parr (Aus)4:42:33

